Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nexa Resources S.A.    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nexa Resources S A : | Company resumes full operations at Vazante

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:15am EST

NEXA RESUMES FULL OPERATIONS AT VAZANTE

Luxembourg, December 02, 2019 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") is pleased to inform that it has concluded the repair of the trunnion used in the concentration plant. Production at the Vazante mine has returned to normal operation since November 29th.

The equipment repair occurred as planned and processing capacity was reduced by 8.4 thousand tons of zinc in concentrate during this time period, within the expected range. Repair cost was US$907,000.

Nexa maintains its 2019 zinc production guidance of 360-380,000 tons.

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2018 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2018, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this News Release as "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NEXA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to the business and operations of the Company and mining production and its projects.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Statements concerning future production costs or volumes are based on numerous assumptions of management regarding operating matters and on assumptions that demand for products develops as anticipated, that customers and other counterparties perform their contractual obligations, that operating and capital plans will not be disrupted by issues such as mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labor disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and that there are no material unanticipated variations in the cost of energy or supplies.

We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our public disclosures filed under our profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

For further information, please contact: Roberta Varella - Head of Investor Relations ir@nexaresouces.com

+55 11 3405-5601

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
07:15aNEXA RESOURCES S A : | Company resumes full operations at Vazante
PU
11/13NEXA RESOURCES S A : Site Visit - Brazil
PU
11/04NEXA RESOURCES S A : Investments, Expenditure on Mineral Exploration and Project..
BU
11/01NEXA RESOURCES S A : Earnings Call Presentation - 3Q19
PU
10/31NEXA RESOURCES S A : Earnings Release - 3Q19
PU
10/31NEXA RESOURCES S A : Financial Statement - 3Q19
PU
10/31NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : Announces 3Q19 Results
BU
10/30NEXA RESOURCES S A : and Karmin | Closing of plan of arrangement
PU
10/30NEXA RESOURCES S A : and Karmin Announce Closing of Plan of Arrangement
AQ
10/29NEXA RESOURCES S A : Karmin Exploration Granted Final Court Order Approving Arra..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 293 M
EBIT 2019 41,7 M
Net income 2019 -143 M
Debt 2019 745 M
Yield 2019 7,85%
P/E ratio 2019 -8,38x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 1 124 M
Chart NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nexa Resources S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,62  $
Last Close Price 8,49  $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tito Botelho Martins President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Ermírio de Moraes Chairman
Rodrigo Nazareth Menck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Valdecir Aparecido Botassini Senior VP-Engineering & Information Technology
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES S.A.-28.66%1 124
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL39.93%41 539
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.59%29 399
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC10.38%16 511
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-7.59%10 290
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.15.38%8 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group