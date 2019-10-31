Nexa Resources S A : Financial Statement - 3Q19 0 10/31/2019 | 06:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Condensed consolidated interim income statement Periods ended September 30 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________ Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended Note 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues 5 563,422 595,083 1,746,537 1,907,788 Cost of sales 6 (503,458) (488,055) (1,469,525) (1,447,331) Gross profit 59,964 107,028 277,012 460,457 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 6 (57,206) (36,613) (140,353) (123,773) Mineral exploration and project 7 (31,990) (33,145) (80,374) (79,938) development Impairment loss 22 (142,133) - (142,133) - Other income and expenses, net 8 (6,507) 15,954 (20,120) 12,397 (237,836) (53,804) (382,980) (191,314) Operating income (loss) (177,872) 53,224 (105,968) 269,143 Net financial results 9 Financial income 6,600 7,202 24,394 26,523 Financial expenses (30,806) (29,408) (95,553) (90,850) Foreign exchange loss, net (32,911) (22,130) (27,186) (161,393) (57,117) (44,336) (98,345) (225,720) Income (loss) before income tax (234,989) 8,888 (204,313) 43,423 Income tax 10 Current (9,862) (4,555) (36,492) (56,678) Deferred 73,585 2,582 84,538 47,598 Net income (loss) for the period (171,266) 6,915 (156,267) 34,343 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders (150,237) 7,359 (143,851) 22,007 Attributable to non-controlling interests (21,029) (444) (12,416) 12,336 Net income (loss) for the period (171,266) 6,915 (156,267) 34,343 Weighted average number of 132,439 133,320 132,684 133,320 outstanding shares - in thousand Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per (1.13) 0.06 (1.08) 0.17 share - USD The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income Periods ended September 30 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________ Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) for the period (171,266) 6,915 (156,267) 34,343 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes, items that can be reclassified to the income statement Cash flow hedge accounting (2,350) 1,428 1,085 1,058 Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries (53,678) 11,752 (51,138) (21,274) (56,028) 13,180 (50,053) (20,216) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (227,294) 20,095 (206,320) 14,127 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders (201,773) 20,276 (194,062) 13,063 Attributable to non-controlling interests (25,521) (181) (12,258) 1,064 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (227,294) 20,095 (206,320) 14,127 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________ Assets Note September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 11 786,730 1,032,938 Financial investments 70,507 91,878 Derivative financial instruments 12 8,039 7,385 Trade accounts receivable 154,675 173,204 Inventory 13 293,021 269,705 Other assets 14 176,729 122,857 1,489,701 1,697,967 Non-current assets Financial investments 337 355 Derivative financial instruments 12 1,052 3,820 Deferred income taxes 10 251,246 201,154 Other assets 14 131,761 121,198 Property, plant and equipment 15 1,950,945 1,968,451 Intangible assets 16 1,557,743 1,742,461 Right-of-use assets 17 32,268 - 3,925,352 4,037,439 Total assets 5,415,053 5,735,406 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Loans and financing 18 39,428 32,513 Lease liabilities 17 17,119 - Derivative financial instruments 12 14,517 8,662 Trade payables 346,224 387,225 Confirming payable 78,849 70,411 Dividends payable 3,321 663 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 19 19,114 20,357 Contractual liabilities 25,885 31,992 Other liabilities 125,944 100,027 670,401 651,850 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 18 1,380,180 1,392,354 Lease liabilities 17 19,960 - Derivative financial instruments 12 1,765 5,560 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 19 233,609 249,925 Provisions 20 26,314 30,641 Deferred income taxes 10 286,425 298,598 Contractual liabilities 161,058 167,645 Other liabilities 31,503 37,032 2,140,814 2,181,755 Total liabilities 2,811,215 2,833,605 Shareholders' equity Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 2,198,388 2,476,593 Attributable to non-controlling interests 405,450 425,208 2,603,838 2,901,801 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,415,053 5,735,406 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows Periods ended September 30 All amounts in thousands of US dollars _______________________________________________________________________________ Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended Note 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Income (loss) before income tax (234,989) 8,888 (204,313) 43,423 Impairment loss 142,133 142,133 Depreciation and amortization 15, 16 93,498 66,596 247,922 205,195 and 17 Interest and foreign exchange effect 35,610 68,823 77,247 167,024 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and 8 (1,590) 182 (608) 8,909 equipment and intangible assets Gain on sale of investment - - - (348) Changes in provisions (1,203) 987 11,377 (9,347) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 11 (b) 87,644 2,921 (86,271) (53,303) Interest paid on loans and financing 18 (10,465) (9,536) (47,029) (47,123) Interest paid on lease liabilities 17 (328) - (687) - Income taxes paid (5,238) (18,217) (39,563) (91,326) Net cash provided by operating activities 105,072 120,644 100,208 223,104 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment 15 (104,349) (71,240) (263,958) (162,702) Net (purchases) sales of financial investments 42,015 17,173 35,975 109,950 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and 4,326 231 5,135 1,268 equipment Net cash (used in) investing activities (58,008) (53,836) (222,848) (51,484) Cash flows from financing activities New loans and financing 18 (c) - 9,145 13,369 275,452 Payments of loans and financing 18 (c) (7,703) (16,669) (15,019) (287,843) Payments of lease liabilities 17 (b) (3,516) - (11,849) - Dividends paid (2,460) - (104,876) - Reimbursement of share premium - - - (80,000) Repurchase of the Company's own shares - - (8,103) - Net cash (used in) financing activities (13,679) (7,524) (126,478) (92,391) Foreign exchange effect on cash and 2,332 5,672 2,910 (175) cash equivalents Increase (decrease) in cash and cash 35,717 64,956 (246,208) 79,054 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 751,013 1,033,135 1,032,938 1,019,037 the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 786,730 1,098,091 786,730 1,098,091 period The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 5 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity At and for nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Retained Accumulated Additional earnings other Non- Total Treasury Share paid in (cumulative comprehensive controlling shareholders' Note Capital shares premium capital deficit) loss Total interests equity At January 1, 2018 133,320 - 1,123,755 1,318,728 (13,430) (77,356) 2,485,017 422,068 2,907,085 Net income for the period - - - - 22,007 - 22,007 12,336 34,343 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (8,944) (8,944) (11,272) (20,216) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 22,007 (8,944) 13,063 1,064 14,127 Decrease in non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (2,757) (2,757) Reimbursement of share premium - USD 0.60 per share - - (80,000) - - - (80,000) - (80,000) Total contributions by and distributions to shareholders - - (80,000) - - - (80,000) (2,757) (82,757) At September 30, 2018 133,320 - 1,043,755 1,318,728 8,577 (86,300) 2,418,080 420,375 2,838,455 At January 1, 2019 133,320 (1,352) 1,043,755 1,318,728 61,430 (79,288) 2,476,593 425,208 2,901,801 Impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 4 (a) - - - - 71 - 71 - 71 Impact of the adoption of IFRIC 23 4 (b) - - - - (4,023) - (4,023) - (4,023) At January 1, 2019 after impacts of the adoption of new standards 133,320 (1,352) 1,043,755 1,318,728 57,478 (79,288) 2,472,641 425,208 2,897,849 Net loss for the period - - - - (143,851) - (143,851) (12,416) (156,267) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (50,211) (50,211) 158 (50,053) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (143,851) (50,211) (194,062) (12,258) (206,320) Capital increase from non-controlling interest 1 (a) - - - - - - - 27,946 27,946 Repurchase of the Company's own shares 1 (c) - (8,103) - - - - (8,103) - (8,103) Dividends distribution to NEXA's 1 (d) shareholders - USD 0.53 per share - - - - (69,832) - (69,832) - (69,832) Dividends distribution to non-controlling 1 (d) interests and to NEXA PERU's investment shares - - - (2,256) - - (2,256) (35,446) (37,702) Total contributions by and distributions to shareholders - (8,103) - (2,256) (69,832) - (80,191) (7,500) (87,691) At September 30, 2019 133,320 (9,455) 1,043,755 1,316,472 (156,205) (129,499) 2,198,388 405,450 2,603,838 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 6 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity At and for three-month period ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Retained Accumulated Additional earnings other Non- Total Treasury Share paid in (cumulative comprehensive controlling shareholders' Capital shares premium capital deficit) loss Total interests equity At June 30, 2018 133,320 - 1,043,755 1,318,728 1,217 (99,216) 2,397,804 420,556 2,818,360 Net income (loss) for the period - - - - 7,359 - 7,359 (444) 6,915 Other comprehensive income for - - - - - 12,917 12,917 263 13,180 the period Total comprehensive income - - - - 7,359 12,917 20,276 (181) 20,095 (loss) for the period At September 30, 2018 133,320 - 1,043,755 1,318,728 8,576 (86,299) 2,418,080 420,375 2,838,455 At June 30, 2019 133,320 (9,455) 1,043,755 1,316,472 (5,968) (77,963) 2,400,161 425,189 2,825,350 Net loss for the period - - - - (150,237) - (150,237) (21,029) (171,266) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (51,536) (51,536) (4,492) (56,028) for the period Total comprehensive loss for the - - - - (150,237) (51,536) (201,773) (25,521) (227,294) period Capital increase from non- - - - - - - - 5,782 5,782 controlling interest Total contributions by and - - - - - - - 5,782 5,782 distributions to shareholders At September 30, 2019 133,320 (9,455) 1,043,755 1,316,472 (156,205) (129,499) 2,198,388 405,450 2,603,838 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 7 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ General information

Nexa Resources S.A. ("NEXA") was incorporated on February 26, 2014 under the laws of Luxembourg as a public limited liability company (société anonyme). Its shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company's registered office is located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy in the city of Luxembourg in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

NEXA and its subsidiaries (the "Company") own and operate three polymetallic mines in Peru, two polymetallic mines in Brazil and is also constructing a polymetallic mine in Brazil. The Company operations are large-scale, mechanized underground and open pit mines. The Company also owns a zinc smelter in Peru and two zinc smelters in Brazil.

The Company's majority shareholder is Votorantim S.A. ("VSA"), which holds 64.25% of its equity. VSA is a Brazilian privately-owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement and energy companies, among others. Principal transactions for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 Karmin acquisition agreement

On August 26, 2019 the Company entered into a definitive arrangement with, among others, Karmin Exploration Inc. ("Karmin"), in which the Company agreed to acquire Karmin for an aggregate acquisition price of USD 70,000. Karmin indirectly held the remaining 30.0% interest of Mineração Dardanelos Ltda.("Dardanelos"), owner of the Aripuanã project.

The acquisition price contemplates (i) the acquisition of 89,945,479 common shares, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Karmin, for an aggregate consideration of USD 69,300 paid at closing date to the shareholders of Karmin and (ii) a USD 700 loan from the Company to Karmin for general corporate purposes.

Pursuant to the arrangement, certain assets and liabilities of Karmin unrelated to Aripuanã project, were spun-off to a new private entity, which shares were distributed to Karmin's original shareholders. The Company will not be involved in the management or operations of the new entity. After the conclusion of the spin-off, the Aripuanã project is the only significant asset of Karmin.

On October 16, 2019, the transaction was approved by Karmin's shareholders and it was closed on October 30, 2019, when the articles of arrangement were filed and the aggregate consideration was paid. The transaction will be accounted for as a transaction with non-controlling interests, as the Company controls Dardanelos. Any difference between the transaction's aggregated acquisition price and the non-controlling interest will be recognized in equity attributable to the NEXA's shareholders. Aripuanã project developments

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, Dardanelos' equity was increased by USD 93,885. The Company fully subscribed for its portion of the equity increase in the amount of USD

64,455. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had registered a receivable of USD 27,946 related to a commitment made by Mineração Rio Aripuanã Ltda. to subscribe for its portion of the equity increase of Dardanelos. As part of the Karmin acquisition agreement this receivable will be derecognized against the non-controlling interest at the transaction effective date.

8 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Construction works continue to advance and 66% of the total project capital expenditures has been committed and 18% of physical progress was achieved at September 30, 2019. Share buyback program

At September 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased its own shares in the total amount of USD 8,103, corresponding to 881,922 shares. These shares are being held in treasury and have not been cancelled. The repurchases are part of the Company's USD 30,000 shares buyback program initiated in 2018. Dividend distribution

On February 15, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to the Company's shareholders of record on March 14, 2019 in the amount of USD 0.53 cents per common share, for a total amount of USD 69,832. Dividends were paid in cash on March 28, 2019.

The Company's subsidiary, NEXA PERU, also declared dividends in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 in the amount of USD 200,001, including USD 32,880 to non-controlling interests and USD 2,256 to holders of investments shares (acciones de inversión) . These shares give the holders the right to receive dividends but are not entitled to voting rights or the residual value of NEXA PERU's equity. Interest rate swap

On January 2019, the Company entered into a ten-year interest rate swap in the notional amount of USD 58,233 (equivalent to BRL 226,880) to change the Brazilian inflation component ("IPC-A") of financing arrangements with BNDES to 53.04% of the Brazilian interbank rate ("CDI"). In accordance with the Company's accounting policy, the fair value adjustment of this derivative financial instrument is accounted for in "Net financial results". 9 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Segment results

The presentation of segment results and reconciliation to income before income tax in the condensed consolidated interim income statement is as follows: Three-month period ended September 30,2019 Mining Smelting Intersegment Adjustments Consolidated sales Net revenues 248,223 442,161 (124,477) (2,485) 563,422 Cost of sales (220,373) (414,712) 124,477 7,150 (503,458) Gross profit 27,850 27,449 - 4,665 59,964 Selling, general and administrative (29,919) (23,571) - (3,716) (57,206) Mineral exploration and project (29,437) (2,553) - - (31,990) development Impairment loss (142,133) - - - (142,133) Other income and expenses, net (3,604) (431) - (2,472) (6,507) Operating income (177,243) 894 - (1,523) (177,872) Depreciation and amortization 68,183 23,661 - 1,653 93,497 Exceptional items (i) 142,133 - - - 142,133 Adjusted EBITDA 33,073 24,555 - 130 57,758 Exceptional items (i) (142,133) Depreciation and amortization (93,497) Net financial results (57,117) Income before income tax (234,989) Three-month period ended September 30,2018 Mining Smelting Intersegment Adjustments Consolidated sales Net revenues 249,638 483,006 (139,736) 2,176 595,083 Cost of sales (179,871) (444,156) 139,736 (3,765) (488,055) Gross profit 69,767 38,850 - (1,589) 107,028 Selling, general and administrative (11,541) (20,363) - (4,709) (36,613) Mineral exploration and project (30,420) (2,725) - - (33,145) development Other income and expenses, net (6,258) 17,795 - 4,417 15,954 Operating income 21,548 33,557 (1,881) 53,224 Depreciation and amortization 43,540 23,395 - (339) 66,596 Exceptional items (i) - - - - (44) Adjusted EBITDA 65,088 56,952 - (2,176) 119,776 Exceptional items (i) 44 Depreciation and amortization (66,596) Net financial results (44,336) Income before income tax 8,888 10 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Nine-month period ended September 30,2019 Mining Smelting Intersegment Adjustments Consolidated sales Net revenues 766,567 1,405,974 (424,396) (1,608) 1,746,537 Cost of sales (605,961) (1,268,547) 424,396 (19,413) (1,469,525) Gross profit 160,606 137,427 - (21,021) 277,012 - Selling, general and administrative (80,458) (57,208) - (2,687) (140,353) Mineral exploration and project (74,295) (6,079) - - (80,374) development Impairment loss (142,133) - - - (142,133) Other income and expenses, net (18,153) (24,805) - 22,838 (20,120) Operating income (154,433) 49,335 - (870) (105,968) Depreciation and amortization 171,886 74,376 - 1,660 247,922 Exceptional items (i) 142,133 - - - 142,133 Adjusted EBITDA 159,586 123,711 - 790 284,087 Exceptional items (i) (142,133) Depreciation and amortization (247,922) Net financial results (98,345) Income before income tax (204,313) Nine-month period ended September 30,2018 Mining Smelting Intersegment Adjustments Consolidated sales Net revenues 878,203 1,560,527 (532,361) 1,419 1,907,788 Cost of sales (528,451) (1,442,565) 532,361 (8,676) (1,447,331) Gross profit 349,752 117,962 - (7,257) 460,457 Selling, general and administrative (37,668) (64,774) - (21,331) (123,773) Mineral exploration and project (74,316) (5,622) - - (79,938) development Other income and expenses, net (28,944) 14,203 - 27,138 12,397 Operating income 208,824 61,769 - (1,450) 269,143 Depreciation and amortization 133,179 71,776 - 240 205,195 Exceptional items (i) (392) (392) Adjusted EBITDA 342,003 133,545 (1,602) 473,946 Exceptional items (i) 392 Depreciation and amortization (205,195) Net financial results (225,720) Income before income tax 43,423 Exceptional items are composed of impairment loss and miscellaneous adjustments and reconcile the segments' Adjusted EBITDA to the consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using the accounting principles consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

The Company made a voluntary election to present the condensed consolidated interim statement of

11 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ cash flows for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The Company is also presenting a condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 in accordance with SEC Act Release No. 33-10532, Disclosure update and simplification. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by IFRS for annual audited consolidated financial statements and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of, and using the accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, except for the adoption of new IFRS and interpretation disclosed in Note 4. The preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses for the period end. These critical accounting estimates represent estimates that are uncertain and changes in those estimates could materially impact the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Actual future outcomes may differ from present estimates and the Company reviews its estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis using the most current information available. Management also exercises judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. The critical judgments and estimates in the application of accounting principles during the nine- month period ended September 30, 2019 are the same as those disclosed in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company were approved by the Board of Directors on October 31, 2019. Changes in accounting policies and disclosures New and amended IFRS standards that are effective beginning on January 1, 2019 IFRS 16 - "Leases"

Main aspects introduced by the standard

IFRS 16 was issued in January 2016 and should be applied for periods beginning after January 1, 2019. It results in certain leases being recognized on the balance sheet by lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognized.

Transition method

The Company has applied IFRS 16 from its mandatory adoption date of January 1, 2019, using the simplified transition approach and did not restate comparative amounts for the periods prior to the adoption. Right-of-use assets were measured on transition at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted by any prepaid or accrued lease expense.

12 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Practical expedients applied at the adoption In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Company has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: The accounting for low value leases and leases with a remaining term of less than 12 months as at January 1, 2019;

The exclusion of initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and The use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics. Accounting policy The Company may lease assets in its normal course of business. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual asset basis and contractual provisions contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes. Lease contracts are recognized as a liability with a corresponding right-of-use asset at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Company. The right-of-use asset is amortized over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. Liabilities arising from a lease contract are initially measured on a present value basis, using the incremental borrowing rate approach. The incremental borrowing rate is determined by the Company based on equivalent financial costs that would be charged by a counterparty for a transaction with the same currency and a similar amount, term and risk of the lease contract. The finance cost charged to the income statement produces a constant periodic rate of interest over the lease term. At September 30, 2019, interest rates were between 7.47% to 11.39% for Brazil and 3.98% to 5.49% for Peru. Impacts of adoption The Company recognized lease liabilities and right-of-use assets in the amount of USD 41,450 and USD 41,521, respectively. Prepayments made in 2018 in the amount of USD 71 were recognized in retained earnings at January 1, 2019. Net current assets were lowered in USD 18,612 due to the presentation of a portion of the liability as a current liability. The Company also reclassified the amount of USD 2,278 from Property, plant and equipment to Right-of-use assets and USD 3,088 from Loans and financing to Lease liabilities corresponding to contracts previously classified as financial leases under IAS 17. As a result of the adoption, income before tax decreased by USD 789 and USD 2,571 for the three- month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, which is used to measure segment results, increased by USD 3,807 and USD 12,519 for the three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as the operating lease payments were previously included in Adjusted EBITDA as operating costs, but the amortization of the right-of-use assets and interest on the lease liabilities are now excluded from this measure. IFRIC 23 - Uncertainty over income tax treatments Nature of change

The interpretation explains how to recognize, and measure current and deferred income tax assets and liabilities where there is uncertainty over a tax treatment.

13 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Transaction method The Company has applied the standard from its mandatory adoption date of January 1, 2019. Accounting policy Income tax provisions for uncertainties over income tax treatments are recognized when (i) there is a probable assessment that an income tax treatment will not be accepted by a taxation authority; and (ii) the Company has a present legal or constructive obligation over income tax as a result of past events. The likelihood of losses and the estimated amount of uncertainties are periodically reviewed by the Company's legal counsel. Income tax provisions for uncertainties over income tax treatments are measured at the present value by reflecting the effect of the uncertainty in determining the related taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits or tax rates, through the most likely amount method. Impacts of adoption The interpretation affected primarily the accounting for the Company's uncertain income taxes treatments with a probable likelihood that a taxation authority will not accept such treatments. The impact of the adoption of IFRIC 23 at January 1, 2019 is USD 4,023. The Company also reclassified the amount of USD 6,047 from Provisions to Deferred income taxes. 5 Net revenue Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross revenues 615,374 649,918 1,913,485 2,097,536 Revenues from products 595,514 631,281 1,857,465 2,044,268 Revenues from services 19,860 18,637 56,020 53,268 Taxes on sales (51,155) (54,405) (163,804) (186,948) Return of products sales (797) (430) (3,144) (2,800) Net revenues 563,422 595,083 1,746,537 1,907,788 Expenses by nature Three-month period ended 2019 2018 Selling, general Mineral exploration Cost of sales and and project Total Total administrative development Raw materials and 271,449 1,531 - 272,980 297,860 consumables used Third-party services 100,665 29,726 20,555 150,946 126,960 Depreciation and 91,251 2,241 5 93,498 66,596 amortization Employee benefit 38,477 20,712 5,610 64,799 55,660 expenses Other expenses 1,616 2,996 5,820 10,432 10,738 503,458 57,206 31,990 592,654 557,814 14 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Nine-month period ended 2019 2018 Selling, general Mineral exploration Cost of sales and and project Total Total administrative development Raw materials and 799,612 5,385 - 804,997 859,333 consumables used Third-party services 296,999 57,900 54,789 409,688 344,397 Depreciation and 241,936 5,967 19 247,922 205,195 amortization Employee benefit 116,122 52,916 13,191 182,229 186,975 expenses Other expenses 14,856 18,185 12,375 45,416 55,143 1,469,525 140,353 80,374 1,690,252 1,651,043 Mineral exploration and project development Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Mineral exploration (21,851) (22,578) (54,584) (59,142) Project development (FEL 1 and FEL 2) (10,139) (10,567) (25,790) (20,796) (31,990) (33,145) (80,374) (79,938) 8 Other income and expense, net Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Remeasurement of environmental obligations (i) (517) 4,532 3,395 17,541 Commodities derivative financial instruments (1,566) 15,957 75 23,474 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (i) 1,590 (182) 608 (8,909) Gain on sale of investments - - - 348 Projects and contribution to communities (2,560) (3,912) (3,869) (8,906) Provision for tax, labor, civil and environmental claims (4,498) (978) (8,753) (4,861) Mining obligations (4,704) (3,372) (10,660) (9,802) Other operating income (expenses), net 5,748 3,909 (916) 3,512 (6,507) 15,954 (20,120) 12,397 On May 21, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement to sell assets and transfer certain liabilities of the Fortaleza de Minas facility. The transaction resulted in the recognition of a loss of USD 9,615 on the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and a gain of USD 13,009 related to the reversal of the related asset retirement obligation. 15 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Net financial results Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial income Gains on financial investments 5,745 6,730 16,913 18,869 Derivative financial instruments - Note 12 (b) 26 - 5,485 - Other financial income 829 472 1,996 7,654 6,600 7,202 24,394 26,523 Financial expense Interest on loans and financing (12,546) (22,088) (49,096) (59,203) Interest on contractual liabilities (1,578) (1,791) (4,966) (5,543) Interest on other liabilities (1,944) (1,253) (7,731) (3,701) Derivative financial instruments - Note 12 (b) (4,708) - (5,580) (939) Interest on lease liabilities (1,269) - (3,143) - Other financial expenses (8,761) (4,276) (25,037) (21,464) (30,806) (29,408) (95,553) (90,850) Foreign exchange effects (32,911) (22,130) (27,186) (161,393) Net financial results (57,117) (44,336) (98,345) (225,720) 10 Current and deferred income taxes Reconciliation of income tax benefit (expense) Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income before income tax (234,989) 8,888 (204,313) 43,423 Standard rate (i) 24.94% 26.01% 24.94% 26.01% Income tax at standard rate 58,607 (2,312) 50,956 (11,294) Difference in tax rate of subsidiaries outside Luxembourg 6,463 (1,930) 9,007 13,909 Special mining levy and special mining tax (49) (668) (5,074) (11,121) Withholding tax on dividends paid by subsidiaries - - (9,764) - Other permanent tax differences (1,298) 2,937 2,921 (574) Income tax 63,723 (1,973) 48,046 (9,080) Current (9,862) (4,555) (36,492) (56,678) Deferred 73,585 2,582 84,538 47,598 Income tax 63,723 (1,973) 48,046 (9,080) On April 25, 2019 the Luxembourg Parliament approved the 2019 Budget Law, including a reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 26.01% to 24.94%, effective for year 2019. As NEXA's tax credits on net operating losses resulting from its standalone activities do not meet the recognition criteria, no deferred tax assets are recognized. As a result, the change has no impact to the condensed consolidated interim income statement. 16 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Analysis of deferred income tax assets and liabilities September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Tax credits on net operating losses 135,085 106,817 Uncertain income tax treatments (10,974) - Tax credits on temporary differences Foreign exchange losses 26,628 50,766 Environmental liabilities 24,564 28,808 Asset retirement obligation 22,914 19,879 Tax, civil and labor provisions 7,936 9,389 Other provisions 1,734 6,443 Provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventory 5,183 5,308 Provision for employee benefits 5,604 5,409 Other 19,588 12,094 Tax debits on temporary differences Capitalized interest (20,230) (11,725) Depreciation, amortization and asset impairment (251,237) (328,834) Other (1,974) (1,798) (35,179) (97,444) Deferred income tax assets 251,246 201,154 Deferred income tax liabilities (286,425) (298,598) (35,179) (97,444) 11 Cash and cash equivalents Composition September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Bank accounts 380,200 320,069 Term deposits 406,530 712,869 786,730 1,032,938 The decrease in cash and cash equivalents balance is mainly related to dividends payments in the amount of USD 104,876, dividends paid to non-controlling interests of NEXA PERU and Pollarix, and increase in acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. Changes in operating assets and liabilities Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Decrease (increase) in assets Trade accounts receivable 12,285 56,672 16,835 28,143 Inventory 11,305 28,760 (41,450) 35,869 Other assets 36,153 (36,522) (50,105) (45,146) Increase (decrease) in liabilities Trade payables 7,782 (13,843) (34,484) (16,046) Confirming payables 12,899 (26,568) 8,357 (21,967) Contractual liabilities (5,002) (6,975) (17,660) (22,041) Other liabilities 12,222 1,397 32,236 (12,115) . 87,644 2,921 (86,271) (53,303) 17 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ 12 Derivative financial instruments (a) Fair value by strategy September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Strategy Per Unit Notional Fair value Notional Fair value Mismatches of quotational periods Zinc forward ton 246,462 (4,826) 261,020 (557) (4,826) (557) Sales of zinc at a fixed price Zinc forward ton 15,763 (451) 10,566 (858) (451) (858) Inflation risk Brazilian inflation vs. Brazilian interbank BRL 226,880 811 - - interest rate swap 811 - Foreign exchange risk Foreign exchange collars (USD) BRL 763,268 (2,725) 1,056,922 (1,602) (2,725) (1,602) (7,191) (3,017) Current assets 8,039 7,385 Non-current assets 1,052 3,820 Current liabilities (14,517) (8,662) Non-current liabilities (1,765) (5,560) Changes in fair value in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 Cost of Net Other income Net Other Realized Strategy Inventory sales revenues and expenses, financial comprehensive gain net results income (loss) Mismatches of (1,681) (10,825) 5,018 (551) - 1,644 (2,127) quotational periods Sales of zinc at a fixed - - - 626 - - 219 price Inflation risk - - - - 1,028 - 217 Foreign exchange risk - - - - (1,123) - - (1,681) (10,825) 5,018 75 (95) 1,644 (1,691) 13 Inventory (a) Composition September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Finished products (i) 110,811 106,245 Semi-finished products 73,928 52,534 Raw materials 67,037 64,582 Auxiliary materials and consumables 73,774 69,781 Inventory provisions (ii) (32,529) (23,437) 293,021 269,705 In the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, Cajamarquilla inventory levels were normalized, due to the expected delays in the implementation of Jarosite conversion process. Comprises obsolete, slow-moving inventory and lower of cost or market value provisions. 18 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Changes to the provision in the nine-month period ended September 30 2019 2018 Total Total At December 31 (23,437) (20,736) Additions (15,043) (14,608) Reversals 5,659 11,291 Foreign exchange effect 293 872 At September 30 (32,529) (23,181) 14 Other assets September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Recoverable taxes (i) 205,601 183,628 Advances to third parties (ii) 20,721 2,472 Dardanelos' equity increase commitment (iii) 27,946 - Prepaid expenses 11,702 8,556 Judicial deposits 7,306 9,230 Other assets 35,213 39,429 308,489 243,315 Current assets 176,729 122,857 Non-current assets 131,761 121,198 The increase in recoverable taxes is due to an increase in value added tax credits in the amount of USD 12,670, compensation of recoverable tax of USD 15,205 from NEXA CJM and prepayment of income taxes in the amount of USD 19,755. The increase in advances to third parties is related to advances in the amount of USD 9,085 to service providers in Peru and advances in the amount of USD 7,302 to a third-party ore supplier in Brazil. The increase is due to the unsubscribed portion of Dardanelos' equity increase (Note 1(b)). 19 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 15 Property, plant and equipment Changes in the nine-month period ended September 30 2019 Dam and Machinery, Assets and Asset Mining equipment, and projects under retirement Other Total buildings projects facilities construction obligation At December 31 Cost 1,002,885 2,357,254 349,069 175,506 243,629 51,142 4,179,485 Accumulated depreciation (452,560) (1,554,728) - (91,874) (86,904) (24,968) (2,211,034) Net balance at the beginning of the 550,325 802,526 349,069 83,632 156,725 26,174 1,968,451 period Additions (i) - 348 263,599 - - 11 263,958 Disposals (569) (1,269) (222) - - (2,697) (4,757) Depreciation (40,940) (100,818) - (4,568) (1,749) (1,102) (149,177) Impairment loss - Note 22 (15,225) (27,458) - - - - (42,683) Foreign exchange effect (19,931) (24,854) (21,236) (4,123) - (1,201) (71,345) Transfers 30,767 85,772 (134,386) - 11,700 2,138 (4,009) Reclassification - Note 4(a) - (2,278) - - - - (2,278) Remeasurement of asset retirement - - - (7,215) - - (7,215) obligation At September 30 504,427 731,969 456,824 67,726 166,676 23,323 1,950,945 Cost 1,000,377 2,388,635 456,824 163,014 255,329 46,000 4,310,179 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (495,950) (1,656,666) - (95,288) (88,653) (22,677) (2,359,234) At September 30 504,427 731,969 456,824 67,726 166,676 23,323 1,950,945 Average annual depreciation rates % 4 7 - 5 8 - 2018 Total 4,170,586 (2,174,072) 1,996,514 162,702 (10,145) (140,507) - (166,877) (3,488) - 5,345 1,843,544 3,996,620 (2,153,076) 1,843,544 Additions include capitalized borrowing costs in the amount of USD 6,306 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 (September 30, 2018 - USD 6,896 ). 20 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ 16 Intangible assets Changes in the nine-month period ended September 30 2019 2018 Rights to use Goodwill natural Other Total Total resources At December 31 Cost 674,800 1,669,645 56,853 2,401,298 2,408,302 Accumulated amortization - (620,600) (38,237) (658,837) (585,583) Net balance at the beginning of the 674,800 1,049,045 18,616 1,742,461 1,822,719 period Disposals - - (378) (378) - Amortization - (84,740) (1,760) (86,500) (64,688) Impairment loss - Note 22 - (99,450) - (99,450) - Transfers - - 4,009 4,009 3,456 Foreign exchange effect (280) (959) (1,160) (2,399) (5,549) At September 30 674,520 863,896 19,327 1,557,743 1,755,938 Cost 674,520 1,668,407 56,898 2,399,825 2,398,558 Accumulated amortization and - (804,511) (37,571) (842,082) (642,620) impairment At September 30 674,520 863,896 19,327 1,557,743 1,755,938 Average annual amortization rates % - 6 - 17 Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities Right-of-use assets - Changes in the nine-month period ended September 30 2019 Machinery, Buildings equipment, and IT equipment Vehicles Total facilities At January 1 4,312 8,536 5,846 22,827 41,521 New contracts 2,525 181 - 811 3,517 Amortization (1,166) (2,053) (3,048) (5,978) (12,245) Reclassification - Note 4 (a) - 2,278 - - 2,278 Foreign exchange effect (344) (872) - (1,587) (2,803) At September 30 5,327 8,070 2,798 16,073 32,268 Average annual amortization rates % 24 35 63 39 Lease liabilities - Changes in the nine-month period ended September 30 2019 At January 1 41,450 New contracts 3,517 Payments of lease liabilities (11,849) Interest paid (687) Interest accrued 3,143 Reclassification - Note 4 (a) 3,088 Foreign exchange effect (1,583) September 30 37,079 Current liabilities 17,119 Non-current liabilities 19,960 21 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Maturity profile September 30, 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 As from Total 2024 U.S. Dollar 4,444 5,030 2,165 1,383 424 34 13,480 Real 2,857 8,628 6,422 5,033 608 51 23,599 7,301 13,658 8,587 6,416 1,032 85 37,079 18 Loans and financings Composition September 30, 2019 Type Average interest rate Current Non-current Total Eurobonds - USD Fixed 5.13% 14,133 1,034,757 1,048,890 Debt with banks LIBOR + 1.27% 1,872 197,949 199,821 TJLP + 2.82% SELIC + 3.10% 7,168 85,919 93,087 BNDES TLP - IPCA + 5.22% Debentures 107.50% CDI 6,469 12,884 19,353 Other 9,786 48,671 58,457 39,428 1,380,180 1,419,608 Current portion of long-term loans and financing (principal) 20,653 Interest on loans and financing 18,775 39,428 December 31, 2018 Total 1,042,571 197,292 89,925 28,188 66,891 1,424,867 Maturity profile September 30, 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 As from 2024 Total Eurobonds - USD 14,961 - - - 341,828 692,101 1,048,890 Debt with banks 2,488 - 79,195 79,254 38,884 - 199,821 BNDES 1,955 6,951 8,654 13,762 13,761 48,004 93,087 Debentures - 6,474 6,442 6,437 - - 19,353 Other 4,763 9,293 9,246 8,024 7,792 19,339 58,457 24,167 22,718 103,537 107,477 402,265 759,444 1,419,608 Changes in the nine-month period 2019 At December 31 1,424,867 New loans and financing 13,369 Payments of loans and financing (15,019) Foreign exchange effect (8,894) Gain on debt modification - Reclassification - Note 4(a) (3,088) Interest accrual 55,402 Interest paid (47,029) September 30 1,419,608 2018 1,447,299 275,452 (287,843) (18,227) (3,428) - 53,674 (47,123) 1,419,804 22 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Analysis by currency September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Current Non-current Total Total U.S. Dollar 24,214 1,279,138 1,303,352 1,301,395 Real 15,214 101,042 116,256 123,472 39,428 1,380,180 1,419,608 1,424,867 Analysis by index September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Current Non-current Total Total Fixed rate 14,442 1,035,315 1,049,757 1,047,245 LIBOR 10,081 244,381 254,462 255,333 TLP 5,834 47,003 52,837 58,487 BNDES SELIC 828 24,198 25,026 19,447 CDI 6,469 12,884 19,353 28,188 TJLP 1,774 16,399 18,173 16,167 39,428 1,380,180 1,419,608 1,424,867 Guarantees and covenants No changes to the contractual guarantees or to the financial covenants occurred in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the Company was in compliance with all applicable covenants. 19 Asset retirement and environmental obligations Changes in the nine-month period ended 2019 2018 Asset retirement Environmental Total Total obligation Obligations At December 31 185,553 84,730 270,283 283,280 Payments (1,398) (7,660) (9,058) (4,001) Foreign exchange effect (4,494) (5,374) (9,868) (32,115) Interest accrual 7,160 3,947 11,107 11,451 Remeasurement (6,346) (3,395) (9,741) 698 Reversals - - - (13,009) At September 30 180,475 72,248 252,723 246,304 Current liabilities - 19,114 19,114 18,094 Non-current liabilities 180,475 53,134 233,609 228,210 23 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ 20 Provisions Changes in the nine-month period ended 2019 2018 Tax Labor Civil Environmental Total Total At December 31 12,068 12,188 1,371 5,014 30,641 57,882 Additions 4,172 3,563 277 1,221 9,233 17,483 Reversals (2,583) (2,596) (269) (1,782) (7,230) (14,737) Interest accrual 1,113 1,154 73 82 2,422 1,804 Payments (500) (1,899) (240) (270) (2,909) (23,637) Foreign exchange effect (178) (699) (86) (124) (1,087) (4,881) Adoption of IFRIC 23 - (6,047) - - - (6,047) - Note 4 (b) Other 115 1,265 (89) - 1,291 - At September 30 8,160 12,976 1,037 4,141 26,314 33,914 Breakdown of tax, civil, labor and environmental provisions The provisions and the corresponding judicial deposits are as follow: September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Judicial Carrying Outstanding Carrying Outstanding depositsProvisions amount judicial amount judicial deposits Tax (1,795) 9,956 8,160 2,040 Labor (2,747) 15,723 12,976 4,735 Civil (778) 1,815 1,037 27 Environmental - 4,141 4,141 504 (5,320) 31,635 26,314 7,306 deposits 12,068 2,245 12,188 6,555 1,371 17 5,014 413 30,641 9,230 Summary of contingent liabilities

The Company is part of other litigation involving a risk of possible loss, for which no provision is recognized, as detailed below: September 30, December 31, 2018 Tax 131,178 137,110 Labor 38,814 39,079 Civil 20,587 20,130 Environmental 112,632 119,747 303,211 316,066 21 Financial instrument Breakdown by category

The Company classifies its financial assets and liabilities under the following categories: amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income and fair value through profit or loss. The classification by category and the corresponding accounting policies of each financial instruments in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. 24 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ September 30,2019 Fair value Fair value through Amortized other Assets per balance sheet through profit or Total cost comprehensive loss income Cash and cash equivalents - 786,730 - 786,730 Financial investments - 70,844 - 70,844 Derivative financial instruments - 4,925 4,166 9,091 Trade accounts receivable 97,107 57,568 154,675 Related parties (i) 744 - - 744 97,851 920,067 4,166 1,022,084 September 30,2019 Fair value Fair value through Amortized other Liabilities per balance sheet through profit or Total cost comprehensive loss income Loans and financing 1,419,608 - - 1,419,608 Lease liabilities 37,079 - - 37,079 Derivative financial instruments - 6,298 9,984 16,282 Trade payables 346,224 - - 346,224 Confirming payables 78,849 - - 78,849 Use of public assets (ii) 21,771 - - 21,771 Related parties (ii) 599 - - 599 1,904,130 6,298 9,984 1,920,412 December 31,2018 Fair value Fair value through Amortized other Assets per balance sheet through profit or Total cost comprehensive loss income Cash and cash equivalents - 1,032,938 - 1,032,938 Financial investments - 92,233 - 92,233 Derivative financial instruments - 6,885 4,320 11,205 Trade accounts receivable 22,146 151,058 - 173,204 Related parties (i) 740 - - 740 22,886 1,283,114 4,320 1,310,320 December 31,2018 Fair value Fair value through Amortized other Liabilities per balance sheet through profit or Total cost comprehensive loss income Loans and financing 1,424,867 - - 1,424,867 Derivative financial instruments - 10,155 4,068 14,223 Trade payables 387,225 - - 387,225 Confirming payables 70,411 - - 70,411 Use of public assets (ii) 22,126 - - 22,126 Related parties (ii) 1,580 - - 1,580 1,906,209 10,155 4,068 1,920,432 Classified as Other assets in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet. Classified as Other liabilities in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet. 25 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ Fair value by hierarchy September 30, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Total Assets Cash and cash equivalents 786,730 - 786,730 Financial investments 60,020 10,824 70,844 Derivative financial instruments - 9,091 9,091 Trade accounts receivable - 57,568 57,568 846,750 77,483 924,233 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 16,282 16,282 Loans and financing (i) 1,194,245 286,685 1,480,930 1,194,245 302,967 1,497,212 December 31, 2018 Level 1 Level 2 Total Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,032,938 - 1,032,938 Financial investments 39,167 53,066 92,233 Derivative financial instruments - 11,205 11,205 Trade accounts receivables - 151,058 151,058 1,072,105 215,329 1,287,434 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 14,223 14,223 Loans and financing (i) 1,014,974 390,848 1,405,822 1,014,974 405,071 1,420,045 Loans and financing are measured at amortized cost. Therefore, the amounts presented in this note do not match with the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet. The carrying amount of other financial instruments measured at amortized cost do not differ significantly from their fair value. Fair value measurement and disclosures

The valuation techniques used in the fair value measurement and disclosure processes, including the critical accounting estimates used and judgements made by the Company, are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

There were no reclassifications between fair value levels in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. None of the financial instruments were classified as Level 3 as of September 30, 2019. 22 Impairment loss The Company performs an assessment of impairment indicators at each reporting date in accordance with notes 13 and 14 of the annual audited consolidated financial statements. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Company's assessment identified the following impairment indicators:

The spot average zinc LME prices declined 15.1% in comparison with the three-month period ended June 30, 2019;

three-month period ended June 30, 2019; A reduction in the life of mine of some of our operations due to a decrease in mineral reserves and resources estimates;

The carrying amount of the net assets of the Company is persistently above the Company's market value. 26 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ The Company's management concluded that the combination of these indicators could indicate a material impact in the recoverable amount of our cash-generating units ("CGUs"). Therefore, an estimation of the recoverable amount of all the Company´s CGUs was performed as at September 30, 2019. Below is a breakdown of the CGU's carrying amount tested for impairment as at September 30, 2019: Fair value of Other net assets Total carrying Goodwill identifiable carrying amount amount assets (iii) Cerro Lindo - 386,255 209,636 595,891 Cerro Pasco - 318,218 204,045 522,263 Mining Peru (i) 578,280 704,473 413,681 1,696,434 Cajamarquilla 92,494 - 719,698 812,192 Três Marias system (ii) - - 628,874 628,874 Juiz de Fora - - 195,335 195,335 670,774 704,473 1,957,588 3,332,835 Represents the lowest level within the Company at which the goodwill generated in the acquisition of NEXA PERU is monitored. Currently Três Marias smelter is integrated with the operations of Vazante and Morro Agudo and, therefore, are considered as a single CGU. Corresponds to the fair value of the identifiable intangible assets in the acquisition of NEXA PERU, which are recognized at the consolidated level. Key assumptions used in impairment test

The recoverable amount of each CGUs was determined based on value-in-use method, which was higher than the fair value less costs to sell. This approach is consistent with the annual impairment testing disclosed in note 14 of the annual audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2018.

The Company identified long-term metal prices, pre-tax discount rate and life of mine ("LOM") as key assumptions for the recoverable amount determination, due to the material impact that such assumptions may cause on the discounted cash flow determination. These assumptions are summarized below: 27 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Long-term zinc (USD/t) 2,571 2,517 Long-term copper (USD/t) 6,542 6,478 Pre-tax discount rate (Brazil) 11.34% 11.98% Pre-tax discount rate (Peru) 10.03% 10.34% Brownfield projects - LOM (years) from 8 to 13 from 9 to 21 Greenfield projects - LOM (years) from 12 to 24 from 12 to 24 Impairment test analysis

Following the determination of the recoverable amount of the CGUs, the Company compared the carrying amount of each CGU with its respective recoverable amount. At this step, the Company identified an impairment loss at the CGU Cerro Pasco (note 22(c)).

The second step was to test whether the goodwill allocated to a CGU or a group of CGUs is recoverable. In performing this analysis, the recoverable amount of Cerro Lindo and Cerro Pasco are aggregated in a group of CGUs called Mining Peru, which represents the lowest level within the Company at which goodwill of the acquisition of NEXA PERU is monitored. This aggregated recoverable amount is compared with the aggregated carrying amount of the CGUs. No impairment loss was verified at this level. Impairment loss - Cerro Pasco

The reduction in the mineral reserves and resources estimates that led to a shortening of the life of mine of Cerro Pasco CGU from 21 to 13 years was determinant for the recognition of an impairment loss of USD 142,133.

As the impairment loss was identified at the CGU level and was not directly related to a single asset, the loss was allocated in a pro rata basis to the following assets: Carrying amount Carrying amount prior to Impairment after impairment loss loss impairment loss Property, plant and equipment 192,719 (42,683) 150,036 Intangible assets 333,427 (99,450) 233,977 Other net assets (3,883) - (3,883) 522,263 (142,133) 380,130 Fair value of identifiable assets 318,218 (97,308) 220,910 Other net assets carrying amount 204,045 (44,825) 159,220 522,263 (142,133) 380,130 The Company performed a stress test on the key assumptions used for the calculation of the value- in-use of the CGU Cerro Pasco. A decrease of 5% in the long-term LME zinc price to USD 2,442 per ton compared to management´s estimation at September 30, 2019 would have had resulted in the recognition of an additional impairment loss of USD 73,577. Also, an increase of 5% in the pre-tax discount rate to 10.53% ton compared to management´s estimation at September 30, 2019 would have had resulted in an additional impairment loss of USD 11,428. Impairment results - Other CGUs

The impairment indicators listed above led to a decrease in the recoverable amount of all our CGUs. However, the effects were less prominent than in the CGU Cerro Pasco and no impairment loss were identified in other CGUs.

28 of 29 Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements At and for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________ The Company also assessed that, for some of the CGUs that were not subjected to an impairment loss, a reasonably possible change in some of the key assumptions used for cash flow determination of the CGUs, would cause the carrying amount to exceed its recoverable amount. As a result, the Company estimated the amount by which the value assigned to each of these key assumptions must change in order for the CGU recoverable amount to be equal to its carrying amount: Excess over Decrease in long term Increase in pre-tax zinc (USD/t) discount rate Cash generating unit carrying amount Change Price Change Rate Cerro Lindo 1,103,384 (44%) 1,432 104% 20.42% Cajamarquilla 264,773 (6%) 2,412 27% 12.74% Três Marias system 517,748 (15%) 2,180 72% 19.51% Juiz de Fora 270,841 (26%) 1,895 76% 19.99% 23 Events after the reporting period Revolving credit facility

On October 25, 2019, the Company entered into a revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders, which allows the Company to borrow up to USD 300,000. The revolving credit facility is to be used for general corporate purposes and provides the Company with increased liquidity and additional flexibility. The revolving credit facility has a term of five years and the amounts drawn are subject to an interest rate of 1.0% + LIBOR 3M. The transaction costs will be capitalized and amortized over the contractual term. Export credit note

On October 23, 2019, in order to expand short-term liquidity in Brazil, the Company entered into an Export Credit Note agreement in the principal amount of USD 90,000 and cost of Libor 3M + 1.5% p.a., with maturity of 5 years. Simultaneously, the Company contracted a swap to exchange the interest index to CDI rate + 1.30% p.a., as well as the currency of debt service repayments from USD to BRL. The Company will account for the Export Credit Note under the fair value option to eliminate the accounting mismatch that would arise if amortized cost were used. Vazante equipment failure

During a regular inspection activity on October 25, 2019, a crack was identified in one of the components of the concentration plant of Vazante. Equipment repair should last approximately 30 days and during this period the mine should operate at 30% of its nominal production capacity. As a result, the Company expects a decrease in 2019 production of 8 to 10 thousand tons of zinc in concentrate. No work accidents nor environmental impacts from this failure were reported. The Company could not estimate the cost of the repairs needed as of the approval date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

* * * 29 of 29 Attachments Original document

