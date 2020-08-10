Nexa Resources S A : Institutional - 2Q20 0 08/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Institutional Presentation 2Q20 August, 2020 From the world of mining to the world of people Disclaimer Important information concerning this presentation This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company. Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements. This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital; cash cost net of by-products. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation. This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation. Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. 2 Agenda Nexa at a Glance

Strategy

Business model

Financial performance

Base metals

Final remarks

Final remarks 3 Agenda Nexa at a Glance

Strategy

Business model

Financial performance

Base metals

Final remarks 8 Strategic objectives Grow steadily in Zinc and Copper in the Americas, ensuring long-lastingvalue creation with optimal capital allocation Life of mine extension 01 02 Brownfield projects Replace and increase mineral Improve productivity with attractive reserves and resources returns GROWTH 100% Zinc mine-smelting integration New business development 04 03 Greenfield projects Search for opportunities in both Zinc and Expand mine footprint focusing on Copper through JVs or acquisitions operational efficiency and cash cost competitiveness (C1 and C2) 9 Nexa Way Transformational program to optimize performance Consistently deliver growth and attractive returns Changes in organizational culture At least US$120 million in Adjusted EBITDA gains expected from 2019 initiatives Potential new initiatives under analysis should generate additional gains Manufacturing Procurement Productivity Corporate & Projects Commercial 10 Aripuanã | Project Competitive cash cost position with attractive returns Project overview 13 years LOM¹ with excellent potential to extend mine life beyond 20 years 2 based on current inferred resources and exploration drilling campaigns

with excellent to extend mine life based on current inferred resources and exploration drilling campaigns Zinc equivalent³ average production¹ 120kt/yr

Sustainable project:

Tailings disposal: 50% dry stacks and 50% cement paste backfill 100% process water recirculation , with minimal discharge to the environment

Highlights New rebaseline in progress and should be available during 2H20. The impact of COVID-19 on the rebaseline and CAPEX continue to be assessed.

progress should be available during 2H20. Mobilization at the site at reduced pace due to COVID-19.

Overall project physical progress reached 42.8% in July, 2020.

1H20 CAPEX totaled US$75 million.

US$75 million. Mine Development reaching 3,618 meters in 2Q20 vs 2,444 meters in 1Q20.

COVID-19 protocols remains in place, i.e. antibody tests before mobilize people to Aripuanã. Aripuanã Morro Agudo VazanteTrês Marias Juiz de Fora 1Based only on current mineral reserves; ²Based on significant currently inferred mineral resources and Nexa's good track record of conversion to indicated resources; 3Consolidated mining production in kton of zinc equivalent 11 calculated by converting copper, lead, silver and gold contents to a zinc equivalent grade based on consensus LT forecasts Main projects portfolio Development timeline Peru ESTIMATED TIMELINE Magistral PROJECTS Hilarión Lima Pukaqaqa 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Aripuanã +120kt¹ Polymetallic Magistral Stage: FEL3 | On going Copper | Molybdenum Pukaqaqa Stage: Pre Feasibility | On Hold² Copper | Molybdenum Hilarión Stage: Pre Feasibility | On Hold² Polymetallic (Zn-Pb) EXPLORATION AND FEASIBILITY CONSTRUCTION PRE FEASIBILITY Brazil Aripuanã Sao Paulo Nexa Greenfield Projects Project timeline is expected to extend following COVID-19 response and potential restrictions, and our capital allocation strategy Note: Estimated timeline as of July 2020. Hilarión is still in Exploration Stage - feasibility studies pipeline to be confirmed; ¹Annual zinc equivalent production; ²Due to COVID-19, this project is under evaluation as to 12 the new date for further studies Agenda Nexa at a Glance

Strategy

Business model

Financial performance

Base metals

Final remarks 13 Nexa | Solid Business Model We are a leading large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America Mining Smelting Total Throughput: 39.5 ktpd(1)(2) Total Capacity: 633 ktpa Zn(1) Cerro Lindo (UG) Vazante (UG, OP) El Porvenir (UG) Atacocha (UG, OP) Morro Agudo (UG, OP) Integrated platform with significant strategic advantages Cajamarquilla Três Marias Juiz de Fora Note: UP stands for "Underground"; OP stands for "Open Pit"; (1) Data as of 2019; (2) Includes: Zinc, Copper, Lead, Silver and Gold throughputs. 14 Mining | overview #4 largest Zinc player Morro Agudo(2)  Capacity: 6.5 ktpd  Years in operation: 70  LOM: 7 years  Capacity: 4.0 ktpd(1)  Years in operation: 81  LOM: 4 years  Capacity: 3.4 ktpd El Porvenir  Years in operation: 31 Peru Brazil Pasco Atacocha Complex Morro Agudo Vazante Vazante  Capacity: 21.0 ktpd  Years in operation: 12  6th largest zinc operation globally  2nd largest underground (Latam)  LOM: 7 years Cerro Lindo  Capacity: 4.1 ktpd  Years in operation: 50  LOM: 12 years Nexa Mines * Mine Life based on Mining Report 2019; mine life calculated through dividing Reserves by Ore Mined capacity; (1) Considering only the San Gerardo Open Pit reserves; (2) Morro Agudo was not included because it has 15 only resources. Mining | overview Production profile On a consolidated basis, our combined mining operation is in the 3 rd quartile of the global cost curve by Wood Mackenzie

quartile of the global cost curve by Wood Mackenzie Large scale, modern and mechanized, increasing productivity

New projects should further improve our position in the global cash cost curve Production per mine LTM 2Q20 Zinc Equivalent¹ (kt) 486 kt Zn Eq. Per metal Zn Cu Ag Pb Au 66% 16% 19% 7% 2% 64% 36% Per mine CL EP ATA VZ MA 41% 15% 7% 30% 6% (1) 2019 figures; Consolidated mining production in kt of zinc equivalent calculated by converting copper, lead, silver and gold contents to a zinc equivalent grade at 2019 average benchmark prices. The prices used for 16 this conversion are: Zinc: US$2,546/t (US$1.16/lb); Copper: US$6,000/t (US$2.72/lb); Lead: US$2,000/t (US$0.91/lb); Silver: US$16.2/oz; Gold: US$1,393/oz. Smelting | overview Locations and efficiency of our smelters are key to our competitive advantage Smelters Located Near Mines, Ports and Major Population Centers Huanzala Pasco Mining Complex Hilarion Shalipayco Lima Cajamarquilla Pukaqaqa 100 km Peru Cerro Lindo 300 km 500 km Brasilia 300 km City 100 km Nexa Development Assets Morro Agudo Nexa Producing Mines Vazante Três Marías Nexa Smelters Third Party Assets Steel Plants Brazil Juiz de Fora Sao Paulo Rio de Janeiro Smelters Provide Strategic Advantages Modernized equipment & processes

Cajamarquilla is 5 th largest smelter globally and the largest smelter in the Americas (1)

largest smelter globally and the largest smelter in the Americas Located in proximity to infrastructure and core markets: we benefit from higher premiums

In proximity to concentrate producers: we benefit from freight parity

Integration grants value capture on the distribution chain, eliminating intermediaries

Reduced cash flow volatility

Access to reliable and very competitive power supply Sources of Zinc to Nexa Smelters LTM 2Q20 (kt) (1) Source: Wood Mackenzie 2019 17 Smelting overview | Treatment charges Smelters - Profit Composition LME price affects both sales and COGS

Sales - customers pay a premium over LME prices

over LME prices COGS - purchases of zinc concentrate from miners at LME price minus Treatment Charges ("TCs")

Treatment charge is a discount per tonne of concentrate, which is negotiated by major miners and buyers

TCs Applied to our Smelters Purchases Our smelters use zinc concentrate supplied from our mines and from third-party suppliers

third-party suppliers We apply a benchmark TC for our integrated mining and smelter operations.

In order to reduce volatility, for the majority of our third- party contracts, which are renewed through different periods during the year, we consider the 3-years average benchmark TC. Free zinc - is the difference between the amount of zinc that is paid for in the concentrates and the total zinc recovered for sale by smelter

- is the difference between the amount of zinc that is paid for in the concentrates and the total zinc recovered for sale by smelter Industry standard is that zinc paid for corresponds to 85% of

Concentrate Purchases - as of 2Q20 Own Mines 3rd-party zinc content. Free zinc brings additional margin to smelters Benchmark TC ~90% priced at 3-year U$300/t for 2020* average Benchmark TC  By-products revenue - sulfuric acid is the principal by- (nets out with (US$231/t) and remainder at consolidation) Spot TC (US$185/t in July) product we sell (applying average reduces volatility) *2020 TC benchmark negotiated in March 2020. 18 Our Board of Directors Highly-experienced and diversified Board of Directors with 4 independent members, 2 of which being women Diego Cabrera Eduardo de Andrade Filho Daniella Dimitrov Edward Ruiz Jaime Ardila Chairman Luís Ermírio de Moraes João Henrique Gianfranco Castagnola Jane Sadowski Ian Pearce Schmidt Women Men 19 people Agility to find new ways Enthusiasm to transform Sense of ownership the solid basis for the transformation we need Plurality Key factor for innovation Aripuanã (Brazil): effort to have women comprising 50% of the workforce We are reinventing ourselves Environmental management ~80% of our total tailings are no longer disposed in wet tailing dams

About 80% of the energy consumption of our operations comes from renewable sources Legacy We are shaping a future together with our host communities Social agenda

Local development

Community members as protagonists of their own development Circular economy Paracatu: zero waste

Vazante: solution to reprocess tailings disposal wasre Tailings Disposal Overview 47 disposal facilities:

22 in use 25 inactive

23 in Brazil 24 in Peru

All dams in Brazil use downstream or centerline method¹

Dams in Peru are constructed considering higher levels of safety due to seismic activities Our priorities to dispose materials:

1st : convert part of the waste material into saleable products 2nd : use the tailings as backfill material 3rd : dry stack the tailings at surface 4th : deposit the tailings in a downstream dam 5th: Reprocessing the tailings

Nexa's dam monitoring system (SIGBAR): Based on the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD)

13 control modules, in which we perform determined safety and control routines

Regular dam inspections, equipment readings, data analysis, internal and external regular audits, emergency simulations, and others Morro Agudo Cerro Lindo & Pasco Complex (~50%) Cerro Lindo and Vazante² Pasco Complex and Vazante² Dry Stacking at Cerro Lindo ¹ Operation sold (including dam) and responsibilities transferred. The governmental process to transfer mining rights is not concluded 22 ² Vazante's dry stacking project was concluded in 2Q19. After that dam's remaining capacity will be used only if needed Agenda Nexa at a Glance

Strategy

Business model

Financial performance

Base metals

Final remarks 23 2Q20 | Consolidated results Mine production Smelter sales Net Revenue 000 ton Zinc 000 ton Metallic zinc (US$ million) Copper -32% 91 77 62 8 7 5 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Zinc and copper in concentrate production decreased 32% and 44% Y-o-Y, impacted primarily by our Peruvian mines stoppage.

impacted primarily by Treated ore volume was down 43% with the suspension of Peruvian operations until mid-May, offsetting the strong performance of our Brazilian mines Zinc oxide -23% 156 145 120 147 137 114 9 8 6 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Smelting sales were 23% lower, given the reduced operating capacity in both Cajamarquilla and Juiz de Fora smelters. -45% 613 442 337 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Net revenue decreased 45%, due to lower average LME prices and lower sales volume, as demand was negatively affected by COVID-19. 24 Adj. EBITDA | 2Q20 vs. 2Q19 US$ million -66% 118 (36) 17 40 14 16 (69) 27 (47) (1) 2Q19 Volume Price effect FX By-products Other variable Min. Exp./ Other 2Q20 and fixed Proj. Dev. costs + G&A EBITDA decrease mainly driven by:

a negative variation of US$36 million from lower sales volumes and US$69 million price effect related to lower LME prices and changes in market prices in respect of quotation period adjustments; the decrease in by-products revenue due to lower volume and LME prices.

Positive impacts: lower operating costs and expenses, lower mineral exploration & project development spending, and U.S. dollar appreciation against Brazilian real. The decrease in corporate expenses also positively affected our results. (1) Other income and expenses. 25 Mining segment 2Q20 Operational performance Zinc equivalent Zinc Guidance 000 ton 000 ton 000 ton PRODUCTION -39% 139 85 2Q19 2Q20 -32% 91 62 2Q19 2Q20 Metal Contained 2020e 1H20 (in concentrate) Guidance Zinc Equivalent kt 446 - 498 199 Zinc kt 300 - 335 139 C opper kt 30 - 33 12 Lead kt 33 - 38 14 Silver koz 6,072 - 6,761 2,599 Comments Guidance disclosure updates:

disclosure 2020 zinc production is estimated to be between 300-335kton, subject to the performance of the Peruvian mines in 2H20 as planned Atacocha underground mine remains suspended Resumption of mine development activities in Cerro Lindo and El

Porvenir

Cash cost US$/t 2020 cash cost guidance (US$/lb) 2020e 1H20 Guidance Mining cash cost(1)(2) 0.59 0.45 Cerro Lindo 0.33 0.17 El Porvenir 0.83 0.41 Atacocha 0.59 0.50 Vazante 0.60 0.53 Morro Agudo 1.00 0.86 (1) C1 weighted mining cash cost net of by-products credits is measured with respect to zinc sold per mine. (2) Cash cost per ton sold does not include the impact of the cost of idleness in the Peruvian mines. 26 US$ million Mining segment 2Q20 results mainly impacted by market related factors -93% 44 14 6 3 41 7 (77) (6) (7) (19) 2Q19 Adj. Volume Price effect TC FX By-products Other variable Min. Exp./ Other (1) 2Q20 Adj. EBITDA and fixed Proj. Dev. EBITDA Market-related costs + G&A Comments (2) Consolidated Mining C1 Normal Cash Cost Curve (US$/t) The decrease in EBITDA year-over-year was mainly driven by lower volumes, partially offset by the decrease in operating costs

decrease in EBITDA was mainly driven lower volumes, partially offset decrease in operating costs Market related factors had a negative variation impact of US$13 million

had a negative variation impact of US$13 million Mineral exploration and project development had a positive contribution of US$14 million 4.000 2.000 55% 0 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -2.000 -4.000 -6.000 -8.000 Cumulative Production (%) (1) Other income and expenses. (2) Wood Mackenzie 2019 Zinc - Dataset 2020 Q2. 27 Smelting segment 2Q20 Operational performance Smelter Sales 000 ton -23% PRODUCTION 156 120 147 114 Zinc oxide Zinc metal 2Q19 2Q20 Comments Guidance disclosure updates:

disclosure Smelters are estimated to operate at normal capacity during 2H20 Cajamarquilla smelter gradually improved its operating rate in 2Q20 and is now running at normal levels After operating at 60% of its nominal production capacity during May and June, Juiz de Fora smelter is operating close to full production in July Três Marias continue to run at normal levels

Guidance Metal sales (Mid-range) 000 ton 560 265 533 Zinc oxide 251 Zinc metal 1H20 Guidance 2020e Cash cost US$/t 2020 cash cost guidance (US$/lb) 2020e 1H20 Guidance Smelting cash cost(1)(2) 0.74 0.76 Cajamarquilla 0.77 0.82 Três Marias 0.65 0.63 Juiz de Fora 0.87 0.84 (1) C1 weighted smelting cash cost net of by-products credits is measured with respect to zinc sold per smelter. (2) Cash cost per ton sold does not include the impact of the cost of idleness in the smelter operations. 28 US$ million Smelting segment 2Q20 results mainly impacted by market related factors -47% 73 (19) 16 39 7 15 11 (59) (5) 2Q19 Adj. Volume Price effect TC FX By-products Other variable Other (1) 2Q20 Adj. EBITDA and fixed EBITDA costs + G&A Market-related Comments (2) Consolidated Smelter Normal Cash Cost Curve (US$/t) EBITDA was US$39 million compared with US$73 million in 2Q19 mainly due to lower volumes and prices

compared with US$73 million in 2Q19 These factors were partially offset by cost reduction and lower

G&A expenses 2.500 28% 2.000 1.500 1.000 500 0 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Cumulative Production (%) (1) Includes: Other income and expenses and Proj. Dev. (2) Wood Mackenzie 2019 Zinc - Dataset 2020 Q2. 29 Cash Flow | 2Q20 US$ million (32)343 405 40 (2) 19 (19) (28) 10 (41) Adjusted Working Taxes Sustaining Interest paid FCF before Other Capex³ Loans/ Other FCF4 EBITDA Capital¹ CAPEX² expansion Investments non- and others (Includes decrease operational in financial investments of US$65 million) FCF before expansion positively impacted Positive FCF reflecting mainly new by changes in working capital primarily due debt assumption in 2Q20 to increase in average supplier terms (1) Breakdown available at Financial Statement explanatory note "Changes in operating assets and liabilities". / (2) "Sustaining CAPEX" includes Sustaining, HS&E, Tailing Dams, (3) "Other CAPEX" includes Expansion/Greenfield, Modernization, 30 IT & Others (detailed breakdown available in the Earnings Release). / (4) Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash income (loss) before income tax. Liquidity and Indebtedness Debt profile (as of June 30, 2020) - (Pro-forma) Net debt1 Debt amortization schedule - (US$ million) Average debt maturity: 5.6 years @4.5% avg cost (US$ million) 9411,026 Mar 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net Debt/LTM 3.30x 4.97x Adj. EBITDA Nexa successfully obtained waivers in respect of certain financial covenants Net Debt/LTM Adj. EBITDA driven by: Lower adjusted EBITDA Extended debt profile. Only 1.0% of the total debt matures until December 2020 and 22.2% matures between 2021 and 2023, while 76.9% of total debt matures after 2024 (1) Gross debt (US$1,916 million) minus cash and cash equivalents (US$796 million), minus financial investments (US$118 million), plus negative derivatives (US$869 thousand), plus Lease Liabilities (US$25 million). 31 Investments | 1H20 and 2020e guidance 2020 real and trend Capital expenditures Guidance for the year remains unchanged but capital allocation has been revised.

In 2Q20, CAPEX was US$69 million with a total of US$149 million in 1H20. Expansion projects amounted to US$94 million and responded for 63% of total investments:

Aripuanã: US$75 million; Vazante mine deepening: US$8 million.

300 172 Aripuanã 149 Others (1) 75 25 Sustaining HSE (2) 75 40 19 Others (3) 16 12 12 3 1H20 2020e Guidance Mineral exploration and Proj. Development 2020 guidance also remains unchanged.

In 2Q20, investments were US$9 million with a total of US$24 million in 1H20.

Exploration expenses, including sustaining and mineral rights, totaled US$14 million and responded for 58% of total investments. 68 26 Mineral Exploration 14 Sustaining and mineral rights 24 Project Development Technology 9 17 Communities 5 5 7 1 5 1 1H20 2020e Guidance (1) Including US$13 million related to Vazante mine deepening brownfield project; (2) Investments in tailings dams are included in HSE expenses. (3) Modernization, IT and others. 32 Agenda Nexa at a Glance

Strategy

Business model

Financial performance

Base metals

Final remarks 33 Market Fundamentals 2Q20 Lower LME prices across base metals due to COVID-19 but already showing signs of recovery Zinc LME average price¹ LME price evolution¹ LME stocks² SHFE stocks² US$/ton US$/ton kt kt -29% -8% 2,763 2,128 1,961 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Copper Lead LME average price¹ LME price evolution¹ LME average price¹ LME price evolution¹ US$/ton US$/ton US$/ton US$/ton -12% -5% -11% -9% 6,113 1,885 1,847 5,637 5,356 1,673 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 34 (¹) Based on daily prices, as traded in the London Metal Exchange. (²) Based on daily stocks until June 30th, as reported by the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange. Agenda Nexa at a Glance

Strategy

Business model

Financial performance

Base metals

Zinc value chain & main applications

Final remarks 35 Global Zinc Simplified Value Chain & Markets Raw Recycling Co- Market Market Mining Drivers Applications Materials concentrates (EAF dust, Products Galvanizing¹ is Inputs Dross…) (Ag/Pb Consumer Goods Others the main sector Concentrates, in global zinc Sulphuric Acid, Industrial Machinery 6% ZnO & Chemicals 8% consumption Copper Smelter Metal SHG Cement…) 7% 9% Products Alloys: n4E, Zamac, ZnAlMg, ZnNi, ZnAl, CGG Infrastructure 16% Brass 11% Value 50% Construction Added Shapes: Ingots, Jumbos, Shots, ZnO 59% Galvanizing¹ 13% 21% Main First Galvanizing, Zinc Alloying, ZnO, Chemicals, Die Casting Transports Users others Source: Woodmackenzie 1Q20 and Nexa's strategic marketing team Zinc Metal & Oxide Nexa Segments First Users Main Markets Nexa products consumption Continuous Galvanizers General Galvanizers Alloyers Die Casting Zinc Oxide Construction Construction Construction Pneumatics, Rubber, Construction Ceramics, Agribusiness, Automotive Infrastructure Automotive Chemicals, etc CGG Jumbos SHG and Special Alloys SHG Ingot Zamac Zinc Oxide (BO, FA, Jumbos Special Alloy - Ingots, Jumbos NA, FE) looking into the future According to IZA (International Zinc Association), the main new applications being developed represent an additional +1 million tons/year in zinc consumption to be added gradual to the global market in the following years GALVANIZED REBAR THERMAL SPRAY ZINC IN ZINC NUTRIENT RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVE +150k +150k +170k +585k Zn ton/year Zn ton/year Zn ton/year Zn ton/year Considering 1% of the Big potential in offshore 1 MW = 50-100 tons of Many different Zinc total Rebar market. wind energy structures. galvanized steel products: Sulphates, ZnO, secondaries. Source: IZA 37 Agenda Nexa at a Glance

Strategy

Business model

Financial performance

Base metals

Final remarks 38 Nexa | final remarks Support our host communities and local governments Nexa Way program: solid foundations to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as strengthen our culture Continue to deliver on guidance with expected recovery in 2H20 Business continuity measures Advance on the construction of Aripuanã's mine and plant at the adequate pace given market conditions Financial discipline with focus on balance sheet strength and leverage ratios improvement with market recovery We maintain our strategy, remaining committed to building the mining of the future supported by operational and financial discipline with a highly qualified team 39 thankyou IR Contact: ir@nexaresources.com https://ir.nexaresources.com Attachments Original document

