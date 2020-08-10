Nexa Resources S A : Institutional - 2Q20

Important information concerning this presentation
This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.
Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital; cash cost net of by-products. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.
This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.
All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.
Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.
We are
Nexa
#4 largest global
zinc producer(1)
Unique position
in Latin America
Solid capital structure
Sustainable
value creation
US$1.9 billion
Net revenue
(2Q20 LTM)
486kt
585kt
zinc equivalent
metal sold
production
(2Q20 LTM)
(2Q20 LTM)
According to Wood Mackenzie 2019 numbers.
Nexa | successful growth strategy
More than 60 years of experience of Milpo and Votorantim Metais
Foundation of
Acquired
Companhia
Mineradora
Mineira de
Morro
Metais (CMM)
Agudo S.A.
Acquired
Companhia
Paraibuna
Start-up of
de Metais, in
Cerro Lindo
Juiz de Fora
(5 ktpd)
Cerro Lindo expansion to
10 ktpd
Completed expansion
at Cajamarquilla from
Votorantim Metais
160 kt to 320 kt
increased its
Acquired control of
participation in
Milpo reaching a
Milpo to 80.24%
50.1% stake
1956
1960s
1988
1990s
Start-up of operations in Vazante and Tres Marias units
2002
2004-
2006-
2008
2010
2016
2016
2017
2005
2007
Expansion to
Acquired
Cerro Lindo
Nexa's
Latam - Acquired
Atacocha
expansion to
creation
Cajamarquilla zinc
15 ktpd
IPO (NYSE
smelter Acquired
19.9% stake in
and TSX)
Milpo
About Votorantim, Nexa's Major Shareholder
35,000 employees
Net Revenue¹ US$7.8bn
Adjusted
EBITDA¹
US$1.3bn
19 countries
504 operating units worldwide
64.3%
100%
100%
82%
100%
100%
50%
50%
Zinc &
Building
Aluminum
Long Steel
Electric
Orange Juice
Finance
By-products
materials
Power
# 1 in Brazil
Unique in
# 2 in
# 3 energy
One of the
# 5
# 6 Globally
Brazil
Colombia
trading in
largest
privately-held
integrated
# 2 in
Brazil
companies in
bank in Brazil
from bauxite
the sector
# 4 metallic
Argentina
to processed
15%
zinc producer
products
ArcelorMittal
Globally
Brazil
Fiscal year 2019. Votorantim S.A.'s functional currency is the Brazilian Real. The amounts in U.S. Dollars considered an average exchange rate of 3.94.
Strategic objectives
Grow steadily in Zinc and Copper in the Americas, ensuring long-lastingvalue creation with optimal capital allocation
Life of mine extension
01
02
Brownfield projects
Replace and increase mineral
Improve productivity with attractive
reserves and resources
returns
GROWTH
100%
Zinc mine-smelting
integration
New business development
04
03
Greenfield projects
Search for opportunities in both Zinc and
Expand mine footprint focusing on
Copper through JVs or acquisitions
operational efficiency and cash
cost competitiveness (C1 and C2)
Nexa Way
Transformational program to optimize performance
Consistently deliver growth and attractive returns
Changes in organizational culture
At least US$120 million in Adjusted EBITDA gains expected from 2019 initiatives
Potential new initiatives under analysis should generate additional gains
Manufacturing Procurement
Productivity
Corporate &
Projects
Commercial
Aripuanã |Project
Competitive cash cost position with attractive returns
Project overview
13 years LOM¹ with excellent potential to extend mine life beyond 20 years2 based on current inferred resources and exploration drilling campaigns
Zinc equivalent³ average production¹120kt/yr
Sustainableproject:
Tailings disposal: 50% dry stacks and 50% cement paste backfill
100% process water recirculation, with minimal discharge to the environment
Highlights
New rebaselinein progress and should be available during 2H20. The impact ofCOVID-19on the rebaseline and CAPEX continue to be assessed.
Mobilization at the site at reduced pacedue toCOVID-19.
Overall project physical progress reached42.8% in July, 2020.
1H20CAPEX totaled US$75 million.
Mine Development reaching 3,618 meters in 2Q20 vs 2,444 meters in 1Q20.
COVID-19protocols remains in place, i.e. antibody tests before mobilize people to Aripuanã.
Aripuanã
Morro Agudo
VazanteTrês Marias
Juiz de Fora
1Based only on current mineral reserves; ²Based on significant currently inferred mineral resources and Nexa's good track record of conversion to indicated resources;3Consolidated mining production in kton of zinc equivalent
calculated by converting copper, lead, silver and gold contents to a zinc equivalent grade based on consensus LT forecasts
Main projects portfolio
Development timeline
Peru
ESTIMATED TIMELINE
Magistral
PROJECTS
Hilarión
Lima
Pukaqaqa
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Aripuanã
+120kt¹
Polymetallic
Magistral
Stage: FEL3 | On going
Copper | Molybdenum
Pukaqaqa
Stage: Pre Feasibility | On Hold²
Copper | Molybdenum
Hilarión
Stage: Pre Feasibility | On Hold²
Polymetallic (Zn-Pb)
EXPLORATION AND
FEASIBILITY
CONSTRUCTION
PRE FEASIBILITY
Brazil
Aripuanã
Sao Paulo
Nexa Greenfield Projects
Project timeline is expected to extend following COVID-19 response and potential restrictions, and our capital allocation strategy
Estimated timeline as of July 2020. Hilarión is still in Exploration Stage - feasibility studies pipeline to be confirmed; Annual zinc equivalent production; Due to COVID-19, this project is under evaluation as to the new date for further studies
12
the new date for further studies
Nexa | Solid Business Model
We are a leading large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America
Mining
Smelting
Total Throughput: 39.5 ktpd(1)(2)
Total Capacity: 633 ktpa Zn(1)
Cerro Lindo (UG)
Vazante (UG, OP)
El Porvenir (UG)
Atacocha (UG, OP)
Morro Agudo (UG, OP)
Integrated platform with significant strategic advantages
Cajamarquilla
Três Marias
Juiz de Fora
UP stands for "Underground"; OP stands for "Open Pit"; Data as of 2019; Includes: Zinc, Copper, Lead, Silver and Gold throughputs.
14
Mining | overview
#4 largest Zinc player
Morro Agudo(2)
Capacity: 6.5 ktpd
Years in operation: 70
LOM: 7 years
Capacity: 4.0 ktpd(1)
Years in operation: 81
LOM: 4 years
Capacity: 3.4 ktpd
El Porvenir
Years in operation: 31
Peru
Brazil
Pasco
Atacocha
Complex
Morro Agudo
Vazante
Vazante
Capacity: 21.0 ktpd
Years in operation: 12
6th largest zinc operation
globally
2nd largest underground
(Latam)
LOM: 7 years
Cerro Lindo
Capacity: 4.1 ktpd
Years in operation: 50
LOM: 12 years
Nexa Mines
Mine Life based on Mining Report 2019; mine life calculated through dividing Reserves by Ore Mined capacity; Considering only the San Gerardo Open Pit reserves; Morro Agudo was not included because it has only resources.
15
only resources.
Mining | overview
Production profile
On a consolidated basis, our combined mining operation is in the 3rd quartile of the global cost curve by Wood Mackenzie
Large scale, modern and mechanized, increasing productivity
New projects should further improve our position in the global cash cost curve
Production per mine LTM 2Q20
Zinc Equivalent¹ (kt)
486 kt Zn Eq.
Per metal
Zn
Cu
Ag
Pb
Au
66%
16%
19%
7%
2%
64%
36%
Per mine
CL
EP
ATA
VZ
MA
41%
15%
7%
30%
6%
2019 figures; Consolidated mining production in kt of zinc equivalent calculated by converting copper, lead, silver and gold contents to a zinc equivalent grade at 2019 average benchmark prices.
Locations and efficiency of our smelters are key to our competitive advantage
Smelters Located Near Mines, Ports and Major Population Centers
Huanzala
Pasco Mining Complex
Hilarion
Shalipayco
Lima
Cajamarquilla
Pukaqaqa
100 km
Peru
Cerro Lindo
300 km
500 km
Brasilia
300 km
City
100 km
Nexa Development Assets
Morro Agudo
Nexa Producing Mines
Vazante
Três Marías
Nexa Smelters
Third Party Assets
Steel Plants
Brazil
Juiz de Fora
Sao Paulo
Rio de Janeiro
Smelters Provide Strategic Advantages
Modernized equipment & processes
Cajamarquilla is 5th largest smelter globally and the largest smelter in the Americas(1)
Located in proximity to infrastructure and core markets: we benefit from higher premiums
In proximity to concentrate producers: we benefit from freight parity
Integration grants value capture on the distribution chain, eliminating intermediaries
Reduced cash flow volatility
Access to reliable and very competitive power supply
Sources of Zinc to Nexa Smelters LTM 2Q20 (kt)
Smelting overview | Treatment charges
Smelters - Profit Composition
LME price affects both sales and COGS
Sales - customers pay apremium over LME prices
COGS - purchases of zinc concentrate from miners at LME price minusTreatment Charges ("TCs")
Treatment charge is adiscount per tonne of concentrate, which is negotiated by major miners and buyers
TCs Applied to our Smelters Purchases
Our smelters use zinc concentrate supplied from our mines and from third-party suppliers
We apply a benchmark TC for our integrated mining and smelter operations.
In order to reduce volatility, for the majority of our third- party contracts, which are renewed through different periods during the year, we consider the 3-years average benchmark TC.
Free zinc - is the difference between the amount of zinc that is paid for in the concentrates and the total zinc recovered for sale by smelter
Industry standard is that zinc paid for corresponds to 85% of
Concentrate Purchases - as of 2Q20
Own Mines
3rd-party
zinc content. Free zinc brings additional margin to smelters
Benchmark TC
~90% priced at 3-year
U$300/t for 2020*
average Benchmark TC
By-products revenue - sulfuric acid is the principal by-
(nets out with
(US$231/t) and remainder at
consolidation)
Spot TC (US$185/t in July)
product we sell
(applying average
reduces volatility)
2020 TC benchmark negotiated in March 2020.
18
Our Board of Directors
Highly-experienced and diversified Board of Directors with 4 independent members, 2 of which being women
Diego Cabrera
Eduardo de Andrade
Filho
Daniella Dimitrov
Edward Ruiz
Jaime Ardila
Chairman
Luís Ermírio de Moraes
João Henrique
Gianfranco Castagnola
Jane Sadowski
Ian Pearce
Schmidt
Women
Men
people
Agility to find new ways
Enthusiasm to transform
Sense of ownership
the solid basis for the transformation we need
Plurality
Key factor for
innovation
Aripuanã (Brazil):
effort to have women comprising 50% of the workforce
We are reinventing ourselves
Environmental management
~80% of our total tailings are no longer disposed in wet tailing dams
About 80% of the energy consumption of our operations comes from renewable sources
Legacy
We are shaping a future together with our host communities
Social agenda
Local development
Community members as protagonists of their own development
Circular economy
Paracatu: zero waste
Vazante: solution to reprocess tailings disposal wasre
Tailings Disposal
Overview
47 disposal facilities:
22 in use
25 inactive
23 in Brazil
24 in Peru
All dams in Brazil use downstream or centerline method¹
Dams in Peru are constructed considering higher levels of safety due to seismic activities
Our priorities to dispose materials:
1st: convert part of the waste material into saleable products
2nd: use the tailings as backfill material
3rd: dry stack the tailings at surface
4th: deposit the tailings in a downstream dam
5th: Reprocessing the tailings
Nexa's dam monitoring system (SIGBAR):
Based on the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD)
13 control modules, in which we perform determined safety and control routines
Regular dam inspections, equipment readings, data analysis, internal and external regular audits, emergency simulations, and others
Morro Agudo
Cerro Lindo &
Pasco Complex (~50%)
Cerro Lindo and
Vazante²
Pasco Complex and
Vazante²
Dry Stacking at Cerro Lindo
¹ Operation sold (including dam) and responsibilities transferred. The governmental process to transfer mining rights is not concluded
² Vazante's dry stacking project was concluded in 2Q19. After that dam's remaining capacity will be used only if needed
2Q20 | Consolidated results
Mine production
Smelter sales
Net Revenue
000 ton
Zinc
000 ton
Metallic zinc
(US$ million)
Copper
-32%
91
77
62
8
7
5
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Zinc and copper in concentrate productiondecreased 32% and 44%Y-o-Y, impacted primarily by our Peruvian mines stoppage.
Treated ore volume was down 43% with the suspension of Peruvian operations until mid-May, offsetting the strong performance of our Brazilian mines
Zinc oxide
-23%
156
145
120
147
137
114
9
8
6
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Smelting sales were 23% lower,given the reduced operating capacity in both Cajamarquilla and Juiz de Fora smelters.
-45%
613
442
337
2Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Net revenue decreased 45%,due to lower average LME prices and lower sales volume, as demand was negatively affected byCOVID-19.
Adj. EBITDA | 2Q20 vs. 2Q19
US$ million
-66%
118
(36)
17 40
14
16
(69)
27
(47)
(1)
2Q19
Volume
Price effect
FX
By-products Other variable
Min. Exp./
Other
2Q20
and fixed
Proj. Dev.
costs + G&A
EBITDA decrease mainly driven by:
a negative variation of US$36 million from lower sales volumes and US$69 million price effect related to lower LME prices and changes in market prices in respect of quotation period adjustments;
the decrease in by-products revenue due to lower volume and LME prices.
Positive impacts: lower operating costs and expenses, lower mineral exploration & project development spending, and U.S. dollar appreciation against Brazilian real. The decrease in corporate expenses also positively affected our results.
Other income and expenses.
25
Mining segment
2Q20 Operational performance
Zinc equivalent
Zinc
Guidance
000 ton
000 ton
000 ton
PRODUCTION
-39%
139
85
2Q19
2Q20
-32%
91
62
2Q19
2Q20
Metal Contained
2020e
1H20
(in concentrate)
Guidance
Zinc Equivalent
kt
446
-
498
199
Zinc
kt
300
-
335
139
C opper
kt
30
-
33
12
Lead
kt
33
-
38
14
Silver
koz
6,072
-
6,761
2,599
Comments
Guidance disclosure updates:
2020zinc production is estimated to be between 300-335kton, subject to the performance of the Peruvian mines in 2H20 as planned
Atacochaunderground mine remains suspended
Resumption of mine development activities in Cerro Lindo and El
Porvenir
Cash cost
US$/t
2020 cash cost guidance (US$/lb)
2020e
1H20
Guidance
Mining cash cost(1)(2)
0.59
0.45
Cerro Lindo
0.33
0.17
El Porvenir
0.83
0.41
Atacocha
0.59
0.50
Vazante
0.60
0.53
Morro Agudo
1.00
0.86
C1 weighted mining cash cost net of by-products credits is measured with respect to zinc sold per mine. Cash cost per ton sold does not include the impact of the cost of idleness in the Peruvian mines.
US$ million
Mining segment
2Q20 results mainly impacted by market related factors
-93%
44
14
6
3
41
7
(77)
(6)
(7)
(19)
2Q19 Adj.
Volume
Price effect
TC
FX
By-products Other variable
Min. Exp./
Other (1)
2Q20 Adj.
EBITDA
and fixed
Proj. Dev.
EBITDA
Market-related
costs + G&A
Comments
(2) Consolidated Mining C1 Normal Cash Cost Curve (US$/t)
The decrease in EBITDA year-over-year was mainly driven by lower volumes, partially offset by the decrease in operating costs
Market related factors had a negative variation impact of US$13 million
Mineral exploration and project developmenthad a positive contribution of US$14 million
4.000
2.000
55%
0
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
-2.000
-4.000
-6.000
-8.000
Cumulative Production (%)
Other income and expenses. Wood Mackenzie 2019 Zinc - Dataset 2020 Q2.
27
Smelting segment
2Q20 Operational performance
Smelter Sales
000 ton
-23%
PRODUCTION
156
120
147
114
Zinc oxide
Zinc metal
2Q19
2Q20
Comments
Guidance disclosure updates:
Smelters are estimated to operate atnormal capacity during 2H20
Cajamarquilla smelter gradually improved its operating rate in 2Q20 and is now running at normal levels
After operating at 60% of its nominal production capacity during May and June,Juiz de Fora smelter is operating close to full production in July
Três Marias continue to run at normal levels
Guidance Metal sales (Mid-range)
000 ton
560
265
533
Zinc oxide
251
Zinc metal
1H20
Guidance 2020e
Cash cost
US$/t
2020 cash cost guidance (US$/lb)
2020e
1H20
Guidance
Smelting cash cost(1)(2)
0.74
0.76
Cajamarquilla
0.77
0.82
Três Marias
0.65
0.63
Juiz de Fora
0.87
0.84
C1 weighted smelting cash cost net of by-products credits is measured with respect to zinc sold per smelter. Cash cost per ton sold does not include the impact of the cost of idleness in the smelter operations.
US$ million
Smelting segment
2Q20 results mainly impacted by market related factors
-47%
73
(19)
16
39
7
15
11
(59)
(5)
2Q19 Adj.
Volume
Price effect
TC
FX
By-products Other variable
Other (1)
2Q20 Adj.
EBITDA
and fixed
EBITDA
costs + G&A
Market-related
Comments
(2) Consolidated Smelter Normal Cash Cost Curve (US$/t)
EBITDA was US$39 million compared with US$73 million in 2Q19 mainly due to lower volumes and prices
These factors were partially offsetby cost reduction and lower
G&A expenses
2.500
28%
2.000
1.500
1.000
500
0
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
Cumulative Production (%)
Includes: Other income and expenses and Proj. Dev. Wood Mackenzie 2019 Zinc - Dataset 2020 Q2.
Cash Flow | 2Q20
US$ million
(32)343
405
40
(2)
19
(19)
(28)
10
(41)
Adjusted
Working
Taxes
Sustaining Interest paid
FCF before
Other Capex³
Loans/
Other
FCF4
EBITDA
Capital¹
CAPEX²
expansion
Investments
non-
and others
(Includes decrease
operational
in financial
investments of
US$65 million)
FCF before expansion positively impacted
Positive FCF reflecting mainly new
by changes in working capital primarily due
debt assumption in 2Q20
to increase in average supplier terms
"Sustaining CAPEX" includes Sustaining, HS&E, Tailing Dams, "Other CAPEX" includes Expansion/Greenfield, Modernization, IT & Others (detailed breakdown available in the Earnings Release). Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash income (loss) before income tax.
30
IT & Others (detailed breakdown available in the Earnings Release). / (4) Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash income (loss) before income tax.
Liquidity and Indebtedness
Debt profile (as of June 30, 2020) - (Pro-forma)
Net debt1
Debt amortization schedule - (US$ million)
Average debt maturity: 5.6 years @4.5% avg cost
(US$ million)
9411,026
Mar 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Net Debt/LTM
3.30x
4.97x
Adj. EBITDA
Nexa successfully obtained waivers in respect of certain financial covenants
Net Debt/LTM Adj. EBITDA driven by:
Lower adjusted EBITDA
Extended debt profile. Only 1.0% of the total debt matures until December 2020 and 22.2% matures between 2021 and 2023, while 76.9%
of total debt matures after 2024
Gross debt (US$1,916 million) minus cash and cash equivalents (US$796 million), minus financial investments (US$118 million), plus negative derivatives (US$869 thousand), plus Lease Liabilities (US$25 million).
Investments | 1H20 and 2020e guidance
2020 real and trend
Capital expenditures
Guidance for the year remains unchanged but capital allocation has been revised.
In 2Q20, CAPEX was US$69 million with a total of US$149 million in 1H20. Expansion projects amounted to US$94 million and responded for 63% of total investments:
Aripuanã: US$75 million;
Vazante mine deepening: US$8 million.
300
172
Aripuanã
149
Others (1)
75
25
Sustaining
HSE (2)
75
40
19
Others (3)
16
12
12
3
1H20
2020e Guidance
Mineral exploration and Proj. Development
2020 guidance also remains unchanged.
In 2Q20, investments were US$9 million with a total of US$24 million in 1H20.
Exploration expenses, including sustaining and mineral rights, totaled US$14 million and responded for 58% of total investments.
68
26
Mineral Exploration
14
Sustaining and mineral rights
24
Project Development
Technology
9
17
Communities
5
5
7
1
5
1
1H20
2020e Guidance
Including US$13 million related to Vazante mine deepening brownfield project; Investments in tailings dams are included in HSE expenses. Modernization, IT and others.
Market Fundamentals
2Q20 Lower LME prices across base metals due to COVID-19 but already showing signs of recovery
Zinc
LME average price¹
LME price evolution¹
LME stocks²
SHFE stocks²
US$/ton
US$/ton
kt
kt
-29%
-8%
2,763
2,128 1,961
2Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Copper
Lead
LME average price¹
LME price evolution¹
LME average price¹
LME price evolution¹
US$/ton
US$/ton
US$/ton
US$/ton
-12%
-5%
-11%
-9%
6,113
1,885
1,847
5,637
5,356
1,673
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Based on daily prices, as traded in the London Metal Exchange. Based on daily stocks until June 30th, as reported by the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange.
Global Zinc Simplified Value Chain & Markets
Raw
Recycling
Co-
Market
Market
Mining
Drivers
Applications
Materials
concentrates
(EAF dust,
Products
Galvanizing¹ is
Inputs
Dross…)
(Ag/Pb
Consumer Goods
Others
the main sector
Concentrates,
in global zinc
Sulphuric Acid,
Industrial Machinery
6%
ZnO & Chemicals
8%
consumption
Copper
Smelter
Metal SHG
Cement…)
7%
9%
Products
Alloys: n4E, Zamac, ZnAlMg, ZnNi, ZnAl, CGG
Infrastructure 16%
Brass
11%
Value
50% Construction
Added
Shapes: Ingots, Jumbos, Shots, ZnO
59%
Galvanizing¹
13%
21%
Main First Galvanizing, Zinc Alloying, ZnO, Chemicals,
Die Casting
Transports
Users
others
Source: Woodmackenzie 1Q20 and Nexa's strategic marketing team
Zinc Metal & Oxide
Nexa Segments
First
Users
Main
Markets
Nexa products
consumption
Continuous Galvanizers
General Galvanizers
Alloyers
Die Casting
Zinc Oxide
Construction
Construction
Construction
Pneumatics, Rubber,
Construction
Ceramics, Agribusiness,
Automotive
Infrastructure
Automotive
Chemicals, etc
CGG Jumbos
SHG and Special Alloys
SHG Ingot
Zamac
Zinc Oxide (BO, FA,
Jumbos Special Alloy
- Ingots, Jumbos
NA, FE)
looking into the
future
According to IZA (International Zinc Association), the main new applications being developed represent an additional+1 million tons/year in zinc consumption to be added gradual to the global market in the following years
GALVANIZED REBAR
THERMAL SPRAY
ZINC IN
ZINC NUTRIENT
RENEWABLE ENERGY
INITIATIVE
+150k
+150k
+170k
+585k
Zn ton/year
Zn ton/year
Zn ton/year
Zn ton/year
Considering 1% of the
Big potential in offshore
1 MW = 50-100 tons of
Many different Zinc
total Rebar market.
wind energy structures.
galvanized steel
products: Sulphates, ZnO,
secondaries.
Source: IZA
Nexa | final remarks
Support our host communities and local governments
Nexa Way program: solid foundations to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as strengthen our culture
Continue to deliver on guidance with expected recovery in 2H20
Business continuity measures
Advance on the construction of Aripuanã's mine and plant at the adequate pace given market conditions
Financial discipline with focus on balance sheet strength and leverage ratios improvement with market recovery
We maintain our strategy, remaining committed to building the mining of the future
supported by operational and financial discipline with a highly qualified team
