Nexa Resources S A : Institutional - 2Q20

08/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Institutional Presentation 2Q20

August, 2020

From the world of mining to the world of people

Disclaimer

Important information concerning this presentation

This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.

Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital; cash cost net of by-products. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.

This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.

All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.

Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

2

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
  • Final remarks

3

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
  • Final remarks

4

We are

Nexa

#4 largest global

zinc producer(1)

Unique position

in Latin America

Solid capital structure

Sustainable

value creation

US$ 1.9 billion

Net revenue

(2Q20 LTM)

486kt

585kt

zinc equivalent

metal sold

production

(2Q20 LTM)

(2Q20 LTM)

1 According to Wood Mackenzie 2019 numbers.

5

Nexa | successful growth strategy

More than 60 years of experience of Milpo and Votorantim Metais

Foundation of

Acquired

Companhia

Mineradora

Mineira de

Morro

Metais (CMM)

Agudo S.A.

Acquired

Companhia

Paraibuna

Start-up of

de Metais, in

Cerro Lindo

Juiz de Fora

(5 ktpd)

Cerro Lindo expansion to

10 ktpd

Completed expansion

at Cajamarquilla from

Votorantim Metais

160 kt to 320 kt

increased its

Acquired control of

participation in

Milpo reaching a

Milpo to 80.24%

50.1% stake

1956

1960s

1988

1990s

Start-up of operations in Vazante and Tres Marias units

2002

2004-

2006-

2008

2010

2016

2016

2017

2005

2007

Expansion to

Acquired

Cerro Lindo

Nexa's

Latam - Acquired

Atacocha

expansion to

creation

Cajamarquilla zinc

15 ktpd

IPO (NYSE

smelter Acquired

19.9% stake in

and TSX)

Milpo

6

About Votorantim, Nexa's Major Shareholder

35,000 employees

Net Revenue¹ US$7.8bn

Adjusted

EBITDA¹

US$1.3bn

19 countries

504 operating units worldwide

64.3%

100%

100%

82%

100%

100%

50%

50%

Zinc &

Building

Aluminum

Long Steel

Electric

Orange Juice

Finance

By-products

materials

Power

# 1 in Brazil

Unique in

# 2 in

# 3 energy

One of the

# 5

# 6 Globally

Brazil

Colombia

trading in

largest

privately-held

integrated

# 2 in

Brazil

companies in

bank in Brazil

from bauxite

the sector

# 4 metallic

Argentina

to processed

15%

zinc producer

products

ArcelorMittal

Globally

Brazil

1Fiscal year 2019. Votorantim S.A.'s functional currency is the Brazilian Real. The amounts in U.S. Dollars considered an average exchange rate of 3.94.

7

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
  • Final remarks

8

Strategic objectives

Grow steadily in Zinc and Copper in the Americas, ensuring long-lastingvalue creation with optimal capital allocation

Life of mine extension

01

02

Brownfield projects

Replace and increase mineral

Improve productivity with attractive

reserves and resources

returns

GROWTH

100%

Zinc mine-smelting

integration

New business development

04

03

Greenfield projects

Search for opportunities in both Zinc and

Expand mine footprint focusing on

Copper through JVs or acquisitions

operational efficiency and cash

cost competitiveness (C1 and C2)

9

Nexa Way

Transformational program to optimize performance

Consistently deliver growth and attractive returns

Changes in organizational culture

At least US$120 million in Adjusted EBITDA gains expected from 2019 initiatives

Potential new initiatives under analysis should generate additional gains

Manufacturing Procurement

Productivity

Corporate &

Projects

Commercial

10

Aripuanã | Project

Competitive cash cost position with attractive returns

Project overview

  • 13 years LOM¹ with excellent potential to extend mine life beyond 20 years2 based on current inferred resources and exploration drilling campaigns
  • Zinc equivalent³ average production¹ 120kt/yr
  • Sustainable project:
    • Tailings disposal: 50% dry stacks and 50% cement paste backfill
    • 100% process water recirculation, with minimal discharge to the environment

Highlights

  • New rebaseline in progress and should be available during 2H20. The impact of COVID-19on the rebaseline and CAPEX continue to be assessed.
  • Mobilization at the site at reduced pace due to COVID-19.
  • Overall project physical progress reached 42.8% in July, 2020.
  • 1H20 CAPEX totaled US$75 million.
  • Mine Development reaching 3,618 meters in 2Q20 vs 2,444 meters in 1Q20.
  • COVID-19protocols remains in place, i.e. antibody tests before mobilize people to Aripuanã.

Aripuanã

Morro Agudo

VazanteTrês Marias

Juiz de Fora

1Based only on current mineral reserves; ²Based on significant currently inferred mineral resources and Nexa's good track record of conversion to indicated resources; 3Consolidated mining production in kton of zinc equivalent

11

calculated by converting copper, lead, silver and gold contents to a zinc equivalent grade based on consensus LT forecasts

Main projects portfolio

Development timeline

Peru

ESTIMATED TIMELINE

Magistral

PROJECTS

Hilarión

Lima

Pukaqaqa

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Aripuanã

+120kt¹

Polymetallic

Magistral

Stage: FEL3 | On going

Copper | Molybdenum

Pukaqaqa

Stage: Pre Feasibility | On Hold²

Copper | Molybdenum

Hilarión

Stage: Pre Feasibility | On Hold²

Polymetallic (Zn-Pb)

EXPLORATION AND

FEASIBILITY

CONSTRUCTION

PRE FEASIBILITY

Brazil

Aripuanã

Sao Paulo

Nexa Greenfield Projects

Project timeline is expected to extend following COVID-19 response and potential restrictions, and our capital allocation strategy

Note: Estimated timeline as of July 2020. Hilarión is still in Exploration Stage - feasibility studies pipeline to be confirmed; ¹Annual zinc equivalent production; ²Due to COVID-19, this project is under evaluation as to

12

the new date for further studies

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
  • Final remarks

13

Nexa | Solid Business Model

We are a leading large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America

Mining

Smelting

Total Throughput: 39.5 ktpd(1)(2)

Total Capacity: 633 ktpa Zn(1)

Cerro Lindo (UG)

Vazante (UG, OP)

El Porvenir (UG)

Atacocha (UG, OP)

Morro Agudo (UG, OP)

Integrated platform with significant strategic advantages

Cajamarquilla

Três Marias

Juiz de Fora

Note: UP stands for "Underground"; OP stands for "Open Pit"; (1) Data as of 2019; (2) Includes: Zinc, Copper, Lead, Silver and Gold throughputs.

14

Mining | overview

#4 largest Zinc player

Morro Agudo(2)

Capacity: 6.5 ktpd

Years in operation: 70

LOM: 7 years

Capacity: 4.0 ktpd(1)

Years in operation: 81

LOM: 4 years

Capacity: 3.4 ktpd

El Porvenir

Years in operation: 31

Peru

Brazil

Pasco

Atacocha

Complex

Morro Agudo

Vazante

Vazante

Capacity: 21.0 ktpd

Years in operation: 12

6th largest zinc operation

globally

2nd largest underground

(Latam)

LOM: 7 years

Cerro Lindo

Capacity: 4.1 ktpd

Years in operation: 50

LOM: 12 years

Nexa Mines

* Mine Life based on Mining Report 2019; mine life calculated through dividing Reserves by Ore Mined capacity; (1) Considering only the San Gerardo Open Pit reserves; (2) Morro Agudo was not included because it has

15

only resources.

Mining | overview

Production profile

  • On a consolidated basis, our combined mining operation is in the 3rd quartile of the global cost curve by Wood Mackenzie
  • Large scale, modern and mechanized, increasing productivity
  • New projects should further improve our position in the global cash cost curve

Production per mine LTM 2Q20

Zinc Equivalent¹ (kt)

486 kt Zn Eq.

Per metal

Zn

Cu

Ag

Pb

Au

66%

16%

19%

7%

2%

64%

36%

Per mine

CL

EP

ATA

VZ

MA

41%

15%

7%

30%

6%

(1) 2019 figures; Consolidated mining production in kt of zinc equivalent calculated by converting copper, lead, silver and gold contents to a zinc equivalent grade at 2019 average benchmark prices. The prices used for

16

this conversion are: Zinc: US$2,546/t (US$1.16/lb); Copper: US$6,000/t (US$2.72/lb); Lead: US$2,000/t (US$0.91/lb); Silver: US$16.2/oz; Gold: US$1,393/oz.

Smelting | overview

Locations and efficiency of our smelters are key to our competitive advantage

Smelters Located Near Mines, Ports and Major Population Centers

Huanzala

Pasco Mining Complex

Hilarion

Shalipayco

Lima

Cajamarquilla

Pukaqaqa

100 km

Peru

Cerro Lindo

300 km

500 km

Brasilia

300 km

City

100 km

Nexa Development Assets

Morro Agudo

Nexa Producing Mines

Vazante

Três Marías

Nexa Smelters

Third Party Assets

Steel Plants

Brazil

Juiz de Fora

Sao Paulo

Rio de Janeiro

Smelters Provide Strategic Advantages

  • Modernized equipment & processes
  • Cajamarquilla is 5th largest smelter globally and the largest smelter in the Americas(1)
  • Located in proximity to infrastructure and core markets: we benefit from higher premiums
  • In proximity to concentrate producers: we benefit from freight parity
  • Integration grants value capture on the distribution chain, eliminating intermediaries
  • Reduced cash flow volatility
  • Access to reliable and very competitive power supply

Sources of Zinc to Nexa Smelters LTM 2Q20 (kt)

(1) Source: Wood Mackenzie 2019

17

Smelting overview | Treatment charges

Smelters - Profit Composition

  • LME price affects both sales and COGS
  • Sales - customers pay a premium over LME prices
  • COGS - purchases of zinc concentrate from miners at LME price minus Treatment Charges ("TCs")
    • Treatment charge is a discount per tonne of concentrate, which is negotiated by major miners and buyers

TCs Applied to our Smelters Purchases

  • Our smelters use zinc concentrate supplied from our mines and from third-party suppliers
  • We apply a benchmark TC for our integrated mining and smelter operations.
  • In order to reduce volatility, for the majority of our third- party contracts, which are renewed through different periods during the year, we consider the 3-years average benchmark TC.
  • Free zinc - is the difference between the amount of zinc that is paid for in the concentrates and the total zinc recovered for sale by smelter
    • Industry standard is that zinc paid for corresponds to 85% of

Concentrate Purchases - as of 2Q20

Own Mines

3rd-party

zinc content. Free zinc brings additional margin to smelters

Benchmark TC

~90% priced at 3-year

U$300/t for 2020*

average Benchmark TC

By-products revenue - sulfuric acid is the principal by-

(nets out with

(US$231/t) and remainder at

consolidation)

Spot TC (US$185/t in July)

product we sell

(applying average

reduces volatility)

*2020 TC benchmark negotiated in March 2020.

18

Our Board of Directors

Highly-experienced and diversified Board of Directors with 4 independent members, 2 of which being women

Diego Cabrera

Eduardo de Andrade

Filho

Daniella Dimitrov

Edward Ruiz

Jaime Ardila

Chairman

Luís Ermírio de Moraes

João Henrique

Gianfranco Castagnola

Jane Sadowski

Ian Pearce

Schmidt

Women

Men

19

people

Agility to find new ways

Enthusiasm to transform

Sense of ownership

the solid basis for the transformation we need

Plurality

Key factor for

innovation

Aripuanã (Brazil):

effort to have women comprising 50% of the workforce

We are reinventing ourselves

Environmental management

  • ~80% of our total tailings are no longer disposed in wet tailing dams
  • About 80% of the energy consumption of our operations comes from renewable sources

Legacy

We are shaping a future together with our host communities

  • Social agenda
  • Local development
  • Community members as protagonists of their own development

Circular economy

  • Paracatu: zero waste
  • Vazante: solution to reprocess tailings disposal wasre

Tailings Disposal

Overview

  • 47 disposal facilities:
    • 22 in use
    • 25 inactive

23 in Brazil

  • 24 in Peru

  • All dams in Brazil use downstream or centerline method¹
  • Dams in Peru are constructed considering higher levels of safety due to seismic activities
  • Our priorities to dispose materials:
    • 1st: convert part of the waste material into saleable products
    • 2nd: use the tailings as backfill material
    • 3rd: dry stack the tailings at surface
    • 4th: deposit the tailings in a downstream dam
    • 5th: Reprocessing the tailings

Nexa's dam monitoring system (SIGBAR):

  • Based on the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD)
  • 13 control modules, in which we perform determined safety and control routines
  • Regular dam inspections, equipment readings, data analysis, internal and external regular audits, emergency simulations, and others

Morro Agudo

Cerro Lindo &

Pasco Complex (~50%)

Cerro Lindo and

Vazante²

Pasco Complex and

Vazante²

Dry Stacking at Cerro Lindo

¹ Operation sold (including dam) and responsibilities transferred. The governmental process to transfer mining rights is not concluded

22

² Vazante's dry stacking project was concluded in 2Q19. After that dam's remaining capacity will be used only if needed

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
  • Final remarks

23

2Q20 | Consolidated results

Mine production

Smelter sales

Net Revenue

000 ton

Zinc

000 ton

Metallic zinc

(US$ million)

Copper

-32%

91

77

62

8

7

5

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

  • Zinc and copper in concentrate production decreased 32% and 44% Y-o-Y, impacted primarily by our Peruvian mines stoppage.
  • Treated ore volume was down 43% with the suspension of Peruvian operations until mid-May, offsetting the strong performance of our Brazilian mines

Zinc oxide

-23%

156

145

120

147

137

114

9

8

6

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

  • Smelting sales were 23% lower, given the reduced operating capacity in both Cajamarquilla and Juiz de Fora smelters.

-45%

613

442

337

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

  • Net revenue decreased 45%, due to lower average LME prices and lower sales volume, as demand was negatively affected by COVID-19.

24

Adj. EBITDA | 2Q20 vs. 2Q19

US$ million

-66%

118

(36)

17 40

14

16

(69)

27

(47)

(1)

2Q19

Volume

Price effect

FX

By-products Other variable

Min. Exp./

Other

2Q20

and fixed

Proj. Dev.

costs + G&A

  • EBITDA decrease mainly driven by:
    • a negative variation of US$36 million from lower sales volumes and US$69 million price effect related to lower LME prices and changes in market prices in respect of quotation period adjustments;
    • the decrease in by-products revenue due to lower volume and LME prices.
  • Positive impacts: lower operating costs and expenses, lower mineral exploration & project development spending, and U.S. dollar appreciation against Brazilian real. The decrease in corporate expenses also positively affected our results.

(1) Other income and expenses.

25

Mining segment

2Q20 Operational performance

Zinc equivalent

Zinc

Guidance

000 ton

000 ton

000 ton

PRODUCTION

-39%

139

85

2Q19

2Q20

-32%

91

62

2Q19

2Q20

Metal Contained

2020e

1H20

(in concentrate)

Guidance

Zinc Equivalent

kt

446

-

498

199

Zinc

kt

300

-

335

139

C opper

kt

30

-

33

12

Lead

kt

33

-

38

14

Silver

koz

6,072

-

6,761

2,599

Comments

  • Guidance disclosure updates:
    • 2020 zinc production is estimated to be between 300-335kton, subject to the performance of the Peruvian mines in 2H20 as planned
    • Atacocha underground mine remains suspended
    • Resumption of mine development activities in Cerro Lindo and El
      Porvenir

Cash cost

US$/t

2020 cash cost guidance (US$/lb)

2020e

1H20

Guidance

Mining cash cost(1)(2)

0.59

0.45

Cerro Lindo

0.33

0.17

El Porvenir

0.83

0.41

Atacocha

0.59

0.50

Vazante

0.60

0.53

Morro Agudo

1.00

0.86

(1) C1 weighted mining cash cost net of by-products credits is measured with respect to zinc sold per mine. (2) Cash cost per ton sold does not include the impact of the cost of idleness in the Peruvian mines.

26

US$ million

Mining segment

2Q20 results mainly impacted by market related factors

-93%

44

14

6

3

41

7

(77)

(6)

(7)

(19)

2Q19 Adj.

Volume

Price effect

TC

FX

By-products Other variable

Min. Exp./

Other (1)

2Q20 Adj.

EBITDA

and fixed

Proj. Dev.

EBITDA

Market-related

costs + G&A

Comments

(2) Consolidated Mining C1 Normal Cash Cost Curve (US$/t)

  • The decrease in EBITDA year-over-year was mainly driven by lower volumes, partially offset by the decrease in operating costs
  • Market related factors had a negative variation impact of US$13 million
  • Mineral exploration and project development had a positive contribution of US$14 million

4.000

2.000

55%

0

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

-2.000

-4.000

-6.000

-8.000

Cumulative Production (%)

(1) Other income and expenses. (2) Wood Mackenzie 2019 Zinc - Dataset 2020 Q2.

27

Smelting segment

2Q20 Operational performance

Smelter Sales

000 ton

-23%

PRODUCTION

156

120

147

114

Zinc oxide

Zinc metal

2Q19

2Q20

Comments

  • Guidance disclosure updates:
    • Smelters are estimated to operate at normal capacity during 2H20
    • Cajamarquilla smelter gradually improved its operating rate in 2Q20 and is now running at normal levels
    • After operating at 60% of its nominal production capacity during May and June, Juiz de Fora smelter is operating close to full production in July
    • Três Marias continue to run at normal levels

Guidance Metal sales (Mid-range)

000 ton

560

265

533

Zinc oxide

251

Zinc metal

1H20

Guidance 2020e

Cash cost

US$/t

2020 cash cost guidance (US$/lb)

2020e

1H20

Guidance

Smelting cash cost(1)(2)

0.74

0.76

Cajamarquilla

0.77

0.82

Três Marias

0.65

0.63

Juiz de Fora

0.87

0.84

(1) C1 weighted smelting cash cost net of by-products credits is measured with respect to zinc sold per smelter. (2) Cash cost per ton sold does not include the impact of the cost of idleness in the smelter operations.

28

US$ million

Smelting segment

2Q20 results mainly impacted by market related factors

-47%

73

(19)

16

39

7

15

11

(59)

(5)

2Q19 Adj.

Volume

Price effect

TC

FX

By-products Other variable

Other (1)

2Q20 Adj.

EBITDA

and fixed

EBITDA

costs + G&A

Market-related

Comments

(2) Consolidated Smelter Normal Cash Cost Curve (US$/t)

  • EBITDA was US$39 million compared with US$73 million in 2Q19 mainly due to lower volumes and prices
  • These factors were partially offset by cost reduction and lower
    G&A expenses

2.500

28%

2.000

1.500

1.000

500

0

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

Cumulative Production (%)

(1) Includes: Other income and expenses and Proj. Dev. (2) Wood Mackenzie 2019 Zinc - Dataset 2020 Q2.

29

Cash Flow | 2Q20

US$ million

(32)343

405

40

(2)

19

(19)

(28)

10

(41)

Adjusted

Working

Taxes

Sustaining Interest paid

FCF before

Other Capex³

Loans/

Other

FCF4

EBITDA

Capital¹

CAPEX²

expansion

Investments

non-

and others

(Includes decrease

operational

in financial

investments of

US$65 million)

FCF before expansion positively impacted

Positive FCF reflecting mainly new

by changes in working capital primarily due

debt assumption in 2Q20

to increase in average supplier terms

(1) Breakdown available at Financial Statement explanatory note "Changes in operating assets and liabilities". / (2) "Sustaining CAPEX" includes Sustaining, HS&E, Tailing Dams, (3) "Other CAPEX" includes Expansion/Greenfield, Modernization,

30

IT & Others (detailed breakdown available in the Earnings Release). / (4) Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash income (loss) before income tax.

Liquidity and Indebtedness

Debt profile (as of June 30, 2020) - (Pro-forma)

Net debt1

Debt amortization schedule - (US$ million)

Average debt maturity: 5.6 years @4.5% avg cost

(US$ million)

9411,026

Mar 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Net Debt/LTM

3.30x

4.97x

Adj. EBITDA

  • Nexa successfully obtained waivers in respect of certain financial covenants

Net Debt/LTM Adj. EBITDA driven by:

  • Lower adjusted EBITDA

Extended debt profile. Only 1.0% of the total debt matures until December 2020 and 22.2% matures between 2021 and 2023, while 76.9%

of total debt matures after 2024

(1) Gross debt (US$1,916 million) minus cash and cash equivalents (US$796 million), minus financial investments (US$118 million), plus negative derivatives (US$869 thousand), plus Lease Liabilities (US$25 million).

31

Investments | 1H20 and 2020e guidance

2020 real and trend

Capital expenditures

  • Guidance for the year remains unchanged but capital allocation has been revised.
  • In 2Q20, CAPEX was US$69 million with a total of US$149 million in 1H20. Expansion projects amounted to US$94 million and responded for 63% of total investments:
    • Aripuanã: US$75 million;
    • Vazante mine deepening: US$8 million.

300

172

Aripuanã

149

Others (1)

75

25

Sustaining

HSE (2)

75

40

19

Others (3)

16

12

12

3

1H20

2020e Guidance

Mineral exploration and Proj. Development

  • 2020 guidance also remains unchanged.
  • In 2Q20, investments were US$9 million with a total of US$24 million in 1H20.
  • Exploration expenses, including sustaining and mineral rights, totaled US$14 million and responded for 58% of total investments.

68

26

Mineral Exploration

14

Sustaining and mineral rights

24

Project Development

Technology

9

17

Communities

5

5

7

1

5

1

1H20

2020e Guidance

(1) Including US$13 million related to Vazante mine deepening brownfield project; (2) Investments in tailings dams are included in HSE expenses. (3) Modernization, IT and others.

32

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
  • Final remarks

33

Market Fundamentals

2Q20 Lower LME prices across base metals due to COVID-19 but already showing signs of recovery

Zinc

LME average price¹

LME price evolution¹

LME stocks²

SHFE stocks²

US$/ton

US$/ton

kt

kt

-29%

-8%

2,763

2,128 1,961

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Copper

Lead

LME average price¹

LME price evolution¹

LME average price¹

LME price evolution¹

US$/ton

US$/ton

US$/ton

US$/ton

-12%

-5%

-11%

-9%

6,113

1,885

1,847

5,637

5,356

1,673

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

34

(¹) Based on daily prices, as traded in the London Metal Exchange. (²) Based on daily stocks until June 30th, as reported by the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange.

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
    • Zinc value chain & main applications
  • Final remarks

35

Global Zinc Simplified Value Chain & Markets

Raw

Recycling

Co-

Market

Market

Mining

Drivers

Applications

Materials

concentrates

(EAF dust,

Products

Galvanizing¹ is

Inputs

Dross…)

(Ag/Pb

Consumer Goods

Others

the main sector

Concentrates,

in global zinc

Sulphuric Acid,

Industrial Machinery

6%

ZnO & Chemicals

8%

consumption

Copper

Smelter

Metal SHG

Cement…)

7%

9%

Products

Alloys: n4E, Zamac, ZnAlMg, ZnNi, ZnAl, CGG

Infrastructure 16%

Brass

11%

Value

50% Construction

Added

Shapes: Ingots, Jumbos, Shots, ZnO

59%

Galvanizing¹

13%

21%

Main First Galvanizing, Zinc Alloying, ZnO, Chemicals,

Die Casting

Transports

Users

others

Source: Woodmackenzie 1Q20 and Nexa's strategic marketing team

Zinc Metal & Oxide

Nexa Segments

First

Users

Main

Markets

Nexa products

consumption

Continuous Galvanizers

General Galvanizers

Alloyers

Die Casting

Zinc Oxide

Construction

Construction

Construction

Pneumatics, Rubber,

Construction

Ceramics, Agribusiness,

Automotive

Infrastructure

Automotive

Chemicals, etc

CGG Jumbos

SHG and Special Alloys

SHG Ingot

Zamac

Zinc Oxide (BO, FA,

Jumbos Special Alloy

- Ingots, Jumbos

NA, FE)

looking into the

future

According to IZA (International Zinc Association), the main new applications being developed represent an additional +1 million tons/year in zinc consumption to be added gradual to the global market in the following years

GALVANIZED REBAR

THERMAL SPRAY

ZINC IN

ZINC NUTRIENT

RENEWABLE ENERGY

INITIATIVE

+150k

+150k

+170k

+585k

Zn ton/year

Zn ton/year

Zn ton/year

Zn ton/year

Considering 1% of the

Big potential in offshore

1 MW = 50-100 tons of

Many different Zinc

total Rebar market.

wind energy structures.

galvanized steel

products: Sulphates, ZnO,

secondaries.

Source: IZA

37

Agenda

  • Nexa at a Glance
  • Strategy
  • Business model
  • Financial performance
  • Base metals
  • Final remarks

38

Nexa | final remarks

Support our host communities and local governments

Nexa Way program: solid foundations to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as strengthen our culture

Continue to deliver on guidance with expected recovery in 2H20

Business continuity measures

Advance on the construction of Aripuanã's mine and plant at the adequate pace given market conditions

Financial discipline with focus on balance sheet strength and leverage ratios improvement with market recovery

We maintain our strategy, remaining committed to building the mining of the future

supported by operational and financial discipline with a highly qualified team

39

thankyou

IR Contact:

ir@nexaresources.com

https://ir.nexaresources.com

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 18:03:09 UTC
