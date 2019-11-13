Nexa Resources S A : Site Visit - Brazil

Important information concerning this presentation
This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (formerly VM Holding S.A., herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.
Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.
This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.
All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.
Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.
2
Agenda - Monday Nov 11th
VAZANTE
9:00 - 09:15 - Arrival & Welcome Coffee
9:15 - 10:30 - Management Presentation & Q&A
10:30 - 13:30 - Underground mine tour
13:30 - 14:30 - Lunch
14:30 - 16:00 - Industrial area tour
16:00 - 16:30 - Mining overview | Closing remarks 16:30 - Depart to Três Marias
VAZANTE
SITE PRESENTATION
FERNANDO GURGEL
GENERAL MANAGER
PERÚBRAZIL
VAZANTE
SAFETY PROTOCOL
INFORMATION SIGNS
EMERGENCY EXIT
Fire Extinguisher
Alarms
Water
Sala W
LEGEND
Meeting Spot
Emergency Kit
Water Truck
Emergency Phone
Meeting
Spot
5
SAFETY SHARE??
Presentation Content
1
2
3
4
5
VAZANTE CONTEXT - LOCATION AND FACTS
VAZANTE OVERVIEW
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
MAIN INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS
VAZANTE FINANCIAL
7
LOCATION AND FACTS
Location
Paracatu
Vazante
Três Marias
BH
Our history
Founding CMM -
Construction of new
Companhia Mineira
plant and offices
de Metais
CMM starts being
IPO Process
called as Votorantim
Acquisition of
Metals
Industrial scale
mining rights by
production (open
Votorantim
pit Calamine mine)
Group
1933
1951
1961
1983
2006
2008
2014
1955
1956
1969
2004
2005
2017
Rio de Janeiro
Reassessment of Extreme
Beginning of
North mine reserves
production at
Extreme North
Prospecting Research and drilling
Acquisition of MASA
mine
Discovery of
exploration at Vazante
mining rights by
Paracatu - 110km
zinc ore in
Votorantim Group
Vazante
Discovery of underground
Três Marias - 297km
Underground mine operation and
willemitic mineralizations
Industrial scale production of the
Belo Horizonte - 527km
underground mine
Rio de Janeiro - 958km
Vazante Site Overview
•
•
•
•
•
•
General
Site Info
Located 7 km from Vazante's downtown;
Underground mining; with two mines in operation (Vazante & Ext. North);
Producer of Zn and Pb/Ag concentrate;
Zn Concentrate transferred to Três Marias Smelting Plant;
Several potential targets with prospect of mine expansion up to 2036.
Productive mining method and world-class operating standards.
10
Vazante Site Overview
GENERAL INFORMATION
Mining Method: VRM e Open Stopes
Production of ROM (2019): 4300 tpd
Ore feed Grade (2019): 11.07% Zn
Mine Development (2019): 16,5km/yr
Waste Rock fill in 80%
• Water pumping actual average: 11,500 m³/h
• Strike: 6Km in Vazante
• Strike: 4 Km Ext. North
• 500m Depth
• Ore dip: 50° - 70°
11
SAFETY
Safety Highlights
People engagement & behaviors
Delivery performance
Main Safety Results
Leadership team trained in: Responsibilities, Risk Management and
"Fortalecendo Alianças" Program;
Safety plan structured by high leadership team focused in safety behavior - RVK
Implement a specific program
"Fatalities Prevention Program"
Safety in Mining Seminar
Implementation of critical risk control
Implementation of dispatch system and real time location for people and equipment
Remote blasting and electronic gate control to access the mine.
Emergency plans update and adequate to the main scenarios of safety crisis
-10,0%
TIN
2.9
16%
2.6
Reduction in
Accidents
number from
2018.
2018
2019
Rate
-71,4%
Zero
38.0
Fatality
Severity
10.9
2018
2019
1accidentsEliminate fatal
2 Reduce the number and severity of accidents
13
ENVIRONMENT
Environmental Awareness - Tailings Dam Management SIGBAR
Daily Checks
Internal
Inspections
Stability reports by
external experts
Monthly
Inspections By external expert By Semester
Audits
Anually
Instruments
Monitoring; Alarms
installation and
external community
simulation.
AROEIRA
DAM
15
COMMUNITIES AND OUR PEOPLE
SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - VAZANTE'S 2019 PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
Environmental Education Program
Socioenviromental
Waste Public Management Plan
Water and People Care
Tourism Municipal Development Plan
Local Economic
More Vazante - Local Entrepreneurship
Development
Strong Rural Production
Childhood
Education's
Valorization Program - Polo F
and Youth
Education's
Valorization Program - Polo R
R$1,9M
2019 investment
> 2,800
Direct people
involved
> 10,000
People benefited
290
Public
Management
and
Social
Participation
Others
Citizenship Initiative
Social Agenda - Network construction We All One - Volunteerism
Social Projects Participative Evaluation
Green Vazante
Cultural Historical Patrimony
Community Institutions
1,536
Hours of
volunteer work
17
People and Diversity
1,032
program
Since 2013 the
Employees
"Woman in
1,610
Which more than 74%
operation"
came from local
Contractors
Vazante
communities
has positive
Results
Climate
14%
Research
82%
RH maintains a healthy
relationship with Local union;
All collective agreements are done
2018
direct with the local union;
79%
No recent history of strikes.
2015
GEOLOGY - RESOURCES AND RESERVES
GEOLOGY
NE
EXTREMO NORTE
BDMG
SUCURI NORTE
Measured Indicated Inferred Willemite Potential
NE
SW
SUCURI
BOCAINA
LUMIADEIRA
SW
LUMIADEIRA SUL
The Vazante deposits is one of the largest deposits of its
type worldwide. Mineralization is hosted within a sequence of pelitic carbonate rocks.
Exploration Drilling production
10441
16165
15345
KPIs
2016
2017
2018
ZnC (kt) aggregated with mineral exploration
activities (Willemite)
272
290
299
2016
2017
2018
Extend LOM of Vazante Mine by connecting and extending existing bodies and new targets in a radius of 20 km of the Plant.
Review and explore the remaining Calamine mineralizationto be mined by open pit mining300-450kton of zinc
20
GEOLOGY
2018 Model - Measure, Indicated and Inferred distribution
NE
EXTREMO NORTE
SUCURI NORTE
LUMIADEIRA
SW
64,959.21 mof
Inferred
drill holes and
Indicated
1,926.48m of
Measured
channels was
Potential
added in 2019
2019 Model - In progress
NE
EXTREMO NORTE
SUCURI NORTE
LUMIADEIRA
SW
Mineral Resources are Exclusive of Reserves
17.9
8.1
11.5
12.5
15.0
18.1
3.8
2.1
2.9
1.7
3.1
2.1
9.0
8.0
5.5
3.7
2.9
3.7
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Inferred
Meas + Ind
Total Reserves
21
RESOURCES
Tonnage
Zinc
Silver
Lead
Zinc
Silver
Lead
(Mt)
(%)
(g/t)
(%)
(kt)
(koz)
(kt)
Measured
2.84
11.12
11.3
0.29
315.8
1,032
8.2
Indicated
0.98
8.30
9.0
0.28
81.3
282
2.7
Subtotal
3.82
10.40
10.7
0.29
397.1
1,314
11.0
Inferred
9.02
7.85
11.5
0.22
708.1
3,332
19.8
+126,3%
14
12.9
12
0,7
1.1
(Mt)
10
5.4
Tonnage
8
6
5.9
0.8
-0,1
-0,9
5.7
4
2
0
30/06/2017
Inferred
Measured
Indicated
31/12/2017
Inferred
Measured
Indicated
31/12/2018
22
RESERVES
Tonnage
Zinc
Silver
Lead
Zinc
Silver
Lead
(Mt)
(%)
(g/t)
(%)
(kt)
(koz)
(kt)
Proven
10.11
10.09
16.4
0.30
1,020.1
5,337
30.3
Probable
7.75
9.36
11.2
0.25
725.4
2,778
19.4
Total
17.86
9.77
14.1
0.28
1,745.5
8,115
49.7
20
-1,1%
18.1
17.9
0,0
-0,2
1.5
15
15.0
1.6
(Mt)
10
Tonnage
5
0
30/06/2017
Proven
Probable
31/12/2017
Probable
Proven
31/12/2018
23
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
VAZANTE PERFORMANCE RESULTS
Production ZnEqv (Kt)
1,8%
138,4
140,8
111,1
2017
2018
Jan to Sep
2019
Development (km)
0,7%
14,93
15,03
12,20
2017
2018
Jan to Sep
2019
Total Tonnes (Kt)
4,8%
1.310,8
1.374,4
1.138,5
2017
2018
Jan to Sep
2019
Plant ZnC Recovery (%)
0,7%
84,0
84,5
85,7
2017
2018
Jan to Sep
2019
25
OE INITIATIVES - ZINC RECOVERY
Raise Zn Recovery by increasing residence time using Scavenger-Rougher PbAg cells to float Zn
In the old circuit the 5 cells of the Bulk 1 circuit were used for Pb-Ag flotation;
Valves and tubing's were installed to change the flow direction;
Now, cells 4 and 5, called Scavenger-rougher are used for Zn flotation
+2.230t
Increase in ZnC
production per
year
1 234 5
26
OE INITIATIVES - IMPLEMENTATION OF 4th SHIFT
ROM (kton)
Jan Feb Mar Apr May
Jun
Jul
Ago Set
ROM 2018
ROM 2019
Development (m)
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Ago
Set
DES 2018 DES 2019
+96
(+15,2%)
726
96
631
1st semester
4th shift
1st semester
2018
Gain
2019
+687
(+9,3%)
8.113
7.426
687
1st
4th shift
1st
semester
Gain
semester
2018
2019
Working hrs of Trucks fleet per day
Before 4th shift
After 4th shift
Working hrs of LHD fleet per day
Before 4th shift
After 4th shift
Working hrs of Jumbo fleet per day
Before 4th shift
After 4th shift
Working hrs of Scalling fleet per day
Before 4th shift
After 4th shift
OE INITIATIVES - TAILLINGS DAM RECLAIMING
Main Actions
Tailings Dam Processing Plant Feed
ton
• Leveling and adaptation of the patio for tailings stock;
Before Implementation
9.572
9.239
9.440
After Implementation
• Water level elevation survey and excavation project;
Start of new feed
+2.700t
• Evaluation of the method of operation;
process in 21/06
Increase in ZnC
2.857
3.094
production per
2.566
year
• Revision of the production plan including 9,000 ton/m
1.528
of tailings and daily monitoring at the production
120
0
meeting.
jan/2019
fev/19
mar/19
abr/19
mai/19
jun/19
jul/19
ago/19
set/19
OE INITIATIVES - OPERATIONAL DILLUTION
Undercut Reduction
Objective: Redesign the development to reduce the undercut of the stope and waste dilution
Quality of Drilling
and Blasting
Objective: Improve drilling and blasting quality trough operational training, revision on blasting and drilling standards and controls .
++
Quality of Roof
Support
Objective: Improve quality of roof support trough stability behaviour curves,and revison on the cable projects and controls.
Operational Dilution Results (%)
24,3%
-4,3%
20%
+5.859t
Increase in ZnC
production per
year
Baseline
KPI
Result
Reduction
(last 3 months)
SWAT Team - Operational Dilution
Objective: Daily and Integrated management with crossfunctional áreas - Maintenance, planning, operation, dispatch and geomechanical teams.
Befor
DesvP.15,2
-27%
After
DesvP.11,1
29
MAIN INFRA PROJECTS
Environmental Awareness - Dry Stacking Project
Project Motivation
Project Solution
Legal Requirements
The life time of currenttailings dam disposal (Aroeira) is expected to finish on Sep / 2020.
Implementation of a new process solution to allow dry stacking of tailings attending the Vazante's LOM
ABNT 10.157: Standardizes construction and operation of waste landfills.
The licensing process was approved on 11/14/2017 by environmental agencies.
The project initiative was highly recommended by environmental counsel (MG)
31
EB140 VAZANTE MINE DEEPENING
Project Objective
Extend the life of mine;
Implement the infrastructure for mining the Zinc ore below level 326 (representing 73% of the currently known reserves),
Key Highlights
SAFETY: Over than 352.380 work manhours without accident level IV or highest and 379 manpower appointed
15.704
meters
of 18.300m
of
Decline 30
excavation executed and 3 of 7 ramps
concluded (ramps 30, 31 e 27)
EB 140
Phase 1
Electromechanical
Assembly of 08 Pumps concluded.
250
Excavation
Decline A 22
EB-140 - Phase 1
Financial
Mai/2018
Project Declines
CapEx: US$ 177,1 MM
Access Development
Project Conclusion: 2022
Development EB-140
614
POÇO II - 501 m
585
Decline 31
Excavation
EB-140 - Phase 2
Dez/2020
EB-140
Startup EB-140Planning: Out/2019
Assembling of 08 bombas conclude
Construction Shaft II:
Concluded
Shaft Support:
Concluded
Shaft Cleaning:
Concluded
El.345 - N326:
Concluded
El.346 - El.143:
Concluded
N143 - N123: Concluded
N123 - N113: Concluded
Shaft Infrastructure: Out/19
FINANCIAL
COSTS
Cash Cost Net of By-products (US$/ ton ZnC Sold)
997,7
965,3
834,5
1.090,2
1.161,0
1.044,3
2016
2017
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Cash Cost Net of By-products (US$/lb ZnC Sold)
0,45
0,44
0,38
0,49
0,53
0,47
2016
2017
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
34
THANK YOU!
FERNANDO GURGEL
MINING OVERVIEW & CERRO LINDO UPDATE
Leonardo Coelho - SVP Mining
November/2019
Safety Performance
Eliminate fatal accidents
Leadership team trained in: Responsibilities, Risk Management and third party management
Gold Rules implemented in all units
Implement a specific program "Fatalities Prevention Program"
Drastically reduce the number and severity of accidents
Implementation of critical controls
First line managers coaching and Starting the Safe Behavior program
Digital Mining Program
Reduce mine complexity by unifying contractors
High safety standard at all mining
3 operations
To complete the Behavior Program process
Standardize systems & symbols at all mine operation
DuPont assessment
MINING CONTEXT & OPERATING MODEL
How We Seek Mining Operational Excellence Model…
Strategic Plan
OE Initiatives
Routine Management
•
•
•
Financial
Improvements
Development
Mine
Enablers •
•
•
R&R addition and conversion
•
Optimize extraction rate
Access reserves
• OEE of HME fleet
LoM production profile
•
Productivity works
•
Labor productivity;
•
•
Optimize outsourcing
•
contracts;
Capital
•
Operational
•
Increase By-Product.
Expenditure
Cost
R&R Basis
Mine
Production
Mining
Productivity
Mining Planning
Ore Quality
Layout optimization
•
Mining dilution
Mining inventories
•
COG optimization
Development plan
•
Adherence to plan
Plant throughput stabilization (P90)
Metal recovery
Concentrated quality
Major infrastructure capital;
potentialfullUnlockingvalue performancedelivering
Automation Plan;
Plant
Debottleneck capacity.
Treatment
Metallurgical
Performance
Maintenance
Management
Asset Integrity
Reliability (MTBF & MTTR)
Availability
How We Seek Mining Operational Excellence Model…
Stabilization
Performance
Debottleneck
Improvement
KPIs
Strategic Plan
Opportunities&Anomalies
MES)&EDM(PINS,Monitoring
Operation
Step Change
Process stability
OE Initiatives
Elimination of
specific issues
Management Standard & Controlling (GQI & GOL)
Routine
Management
Culture: Mindsets & Behaviors
People Behavior and Skills
Deliver new
Growth
Nexa Strategy
projects
Geology
Mappingtalents
TechnicalDevelopment
Skills
Maintenance
Critical
Metallurgy
Technical Assessment
Mining
Knowledge Matrix
GAP Analysis
Operational
Increase throughput
and cost & capital
Excellence
optimization
SharingExpertise
Short Term
Assigments
Development Plan
Safety
Nexa Culture: Mindsets & Behaviors
(healthy & simplicity)
Key Mining Strategic Highlights for 2020
ZnEq* Production
*LME 2018
650
604
605
607
600
571
571
558
566
550
2019 Guidance
531
500
(kty)
450
417
400
ZnEq*
350
100
50
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 YTD
9M19
Operational Stability
Full Asset Production
Cost Competitiveness
Operational
Excellence
Confidence Level program:
Quarterly mining scheduling review (MOS);
Mining flexibility KPIs (adherence and released reserves;
Reconciliation routines (LT model to metal produced).
Asset Maintenance Management:
Reliability plan (LCC, full service and preventive plan);
Critical Asset Management.
Increase worked hours (UG mine and plant);
Dilution reduction;
Achieve maximum plant recovery;
Increase tailing retreatment rates;
Production at remaining areas;
Enhance new mining method rates (SLS & caving).
Prioritization and SWAT team to cost management;
Geotechnical standard review (reduction of shotcrete & cable bolting);
Zero Based Budget;
Workforce productivity studies;
Process improvements by BMK analysis.
CERRO LINDO OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Cerro Lindo | Historical Production Performance
The process improvements are yielding results…
Tonnes Treated (ktpa)
6,761
7,345
7,298
7,020
5,382
5,926
5,105
3,795
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 YTD
(9M19)
Zn Grade & NSR
3.5
108.21
109.62
109.73
120
3.0
98.62
91.59
88.27
100
2.5
79.73
78.37
NSR
80
Zn (%)
2.0
ROM) ($/ton
3.08
3.12
3.06
60
1.5
2.83
2.56
2.33
40
2.13
2.10
1.0
0.5
20
0.0
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 YTD
Grade
NSR
(9M19)
ZnEq* (ktpa)
277
289
292
285
253
248
110
112
118
129
187
98
111
180
79
Other Metals
155
167
177
174
156
137
108
ZnC
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 YTD
*LME 2018
(9M19)
…however is not sufficient to offset the metal grade fall.
Cerro Lindo | Positioning the Asset to Unlock Full Potential
Speed up resources addition near by current infrastructure
Seeking to reserves replenishment as a minimum target
Increase mining development as a key driver to:
1- Access new areas for exploration
2 - Speed up ramps developments to increase level of accessed reserves 3 - Increase number of stopes available for mining
Speed up ops performance throughout implementation of Nexa Way Program: 1 - Skilled workforce
2 - Operational Excellence works supported by external expert
3 - Ensure right discipline at mine costs
Cerro Lindo | Current Orebody and Targets Being Explored
Exploration Nearby
Infrastructure
Cerro Lindo | Mine Development Exploration and Production
X-Section View
Development to access near exploration areas
Accessing & preparing stopes for production
Stopes in production
Ramp deepening
Ramp deepening
Ramp deepening
Cerro Lindo | Orebody Capability
Plan view (OB1 / OB2 / OB2B)
Stopes at the orebodies borders
ST Model
Host rock
Ore
LT Stopes
ST Stopes
Mined
stope
Cerro Lindo | Performance and Major Drivers to Unlock Potential
Ore Mined (kt ROM /day)
-0,7%
-5,2%
+3,3%
19,6
20,1
18,9
20,0
18,8
17,9
19,0
20,1
19,4
18,2
19,6
2016
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Total development meters (meters / quarter)
-4,4%
+3,4%
+15,3%
8.496
7.370
7.450
7.125
5.956
6.300
9.090
8.134
8.442
8.288
8.626
2016
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Development by category (m/quarter)
Primary
Secondary
4.920
4.725
4.733
4.565
4.258
4.019
3.951
3.524
3.376
2.356
2.187
2.432
2.924
4.356
4.182
3.878
4.030
3.706
2016
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Released Reserves (days)
Stopes production & productivity
33,3
# Stopes
Tonnes/Stopes
+71%
4.543
4.022
3.796
3.846
22,0
3.675
3.683
3.670
3.395
16,9
2.920
11,9
12,9
7,0
6,0
6,0
5,0
5,0
5,0
5,0
5,0
4,0
2016 2017 2018 2019 Target
2016 2017 2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
CLOSING REMARKS
Mining Division | Closing Remarks
Improve mining segment's performance through operational Excellence works
Global cash cost reduction is expected by 2020
Continue develop the mines and explore in effort to increase reserves and resources
Updated reports on Hilarión, Cerro Lindo and Magistral
Thank You
Cerro Lindo - Tailing Dam
52
Tuesday - Nov 12nd
Três Marias
8:30 - Arrival
8:30 - 9:30 - Management Presentation & Q&A
09:30 - 11:30 - Smelter tour
11:30 - 12:00 - Closing remarks
12:00 - 13:00 - Lunch
13:00 - Depart
TRÊS MARIAS
Smelter
54
Safety
Total Injury Frequency Rate
-77,9%
2,71
2,30 2,19
1,68
0,82 0,60
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 - RF
(per 1,000,000 man-hours worked)
Key initiatives
Program "STRENGTHENING ALLIANCES - COMMITMENT TO LIFE!"
Risk Perception Program
Safe Behavior - Quality Improvement of SBOs.
Reformulation of the Daily Security Dialogue (DDS). Monitoring of critical activities by Supervision.
Risk management programs 7S - Housekeeping as base of safety
People
Organizational Climate
(% Favorability)
81
85
86
50
2009 2013 2015 2018
Organizational Health Research
Benchmark - Upper Decicle
Inclusion and Diversity
13% 87% 5%
92
2025
points
25%
Três Marias Smelter Overview
Overview
Operating since 1969
Smelter is integrated with the Vazante and Morro Agudo mines
Processes silicate concentrate from Vazante
Processes sulfide concentrate from Morro Agudo, Nexa Peru and 3rd party sources
Uses Roast-Leach-Electrowin technology
Principal refined zinc products: Metallic zinc (SHG, alloys, special alloys and Zamac) in the form of jumbo and ingots and zinc oxide
Location
Located in Minas Gerais
230 km from Morro Agudo
260 km from Vazante
800 km from Rio de Janeiro
Final product transported by truck to local customers and ports for export (Rio de Janeiro, Sepetiba or Santos)
Brasilia
Morro Agudo (230 km)
Zn product production
(Zn in kt)
172
178
187
186
187
14A 15A 16A 17A 18A19RF20E 21E 22E 23P
Source of Concentrate (%)
Sales Breakdown (%)
(2018)
(2018)
10%
1%
Brasil
1,3%
1,7%
8,2%
Europa
2,2%
1,2%
Peru
Asia
89%
2,3%
Trader
3,4%
4,2%
USA
Nexa Concentrade
LATAM
Third Party Concentrade
4,1%
Africa
Secondery Feed
Mercosul
Vazante
Tres Marias
(260 km)
Juiz de Fora
Vitoria
(780 km)
(500 km)
Rio de Janeiro (800 km)
Santos/Sao Paulo (900 km)
Certificacion
ISO 9001- Quality
ISO 14001 - Environment
OHSAS 18001 - Health and Security
Partnership: BSI 1997
Strategy & Competitiveness
Organic growth and higher silicate mix
CASH COST
TRÊS MARIAS
Source: Wood Mackenzie
Cash Operating Cost
0%
25%
50%
75%
100%
Zinc Production Capacity History
Smelting capacity over time
Zn production capacity in Kt
1976 - 1933 Annual zinc production capacity at Tres Marias smelters increase from
2001
Annual zinc production capacity at Tres Marias smelter doubled to 180.000 tonnes
Current
Ongoing initiatives have provided incremental increases to our zinc production capacity
Full Potential
Três Marias is expected to increase silicate feed and reach >190 Ktpa Zn per year
10.000 tonnes to 90.000
+3,89%
187
> 190
tonnes
180
90
10
1969-1976
1993-2000
2001
2018/2019
2020 +
Current
Concentrate Sources
VAZANTE
Silicate
Concentrate
MORRO AGUDO
Sulfide
Concentrate
IMPORT
Imported Sulfide
Concentrate
TRÊS MARIAS
Production:
SHG Zinc Ingots,
Alloys and Zinc
Oxide
Três Marias Operational Process
Vazante Concentrate
Morro Agudo & Imported
Roaster
H2SO4
(Zn2SiO4)
Concentrates (ZnS)
Sulphuric Acid Plant
140kt ZnC
60kt ZnC
Autoclaves
Electrolysis
Sulphide Leaching
Purification
Melting &
Silicate Leaching
Casting
24kt ZnC
187kt ZnC
Belt Filtration
ZnO
38kt ZnO
12kt ZnC
Waste to
Metallic Zinc & Alloys
dam
Zinc Oxide Plant
161kt ZnC
Zinc products overview
SHG & ALLOYS
Automotive
Traffic signs
Home appliances
Electric transmission towers
Guardrails
Zinc products overview
ZAMAC
Car engine parts
Door handle
Zippers
Zinc products overview
ZINC OXIDE
Tires
Ceramics
Animal food
Fertilizers
Cosmetics
Chemical sector
Tailing Disposals Management
Name
Depósito Murici (Classe III)
Total Volume
18,0 MMm3
Current Volume
9,5 MMm3
Operation period
2011 - Atual
Current situation
In Operation
Nome
Barragem Córrego Lavagem (Classe
III)
Current Volume
2,3 MMm3
Removed
1,8 MMm3
(45%)
Operation period 2002 a 2011
Current situation In decommissioning
Nome
Dique de Segurança (Classe III)
Current Volume
1,5 MMm3
Removed
5,0 MMm3 (76%)
Operation period
1982 a 2002
Current situation
In decommissioning
PROJECT
CONSTRUCTION
Central and East
2007-2011
West 1
2015-2016
West 2
2017-2018
West 1 (Alt. 592 m)
2018
West 1 (Alt. 598 m)
2020
Tailings removal
2011-2018
Tailings removal
2019-2025
Social Responsibility & Volunteering
Our Social Mandate
Contribute to the local development of Três Marias and São Gonçalo do Abaeté, focusing on Public Management Support, education and generation of work and income
Areas of Development
4%
Over
R$MM
Human Capital
38%
31%
10
Social Capital
Intitutional Capital
invested
Economic Improvement
last 5 years
Other Initiatives
Generate shared value through dialogue and
20%
7%
social performance of the company
Main Projects
Votorantim Partnership for Education - PVE
ReDes Program
6.128
165
+ de 120
Support to Public Management
Votorantim for Childhood and Adolescence
Volunteer Hours
Active volunteers
Performed activities
Volunteering
/////////////////////////////////////
Nexa's Compliance Program
A Compliance Program is a Company guideline that helps avoid costly reputational, economic and legal risks by helping the Company Representatives to adhere and act in accordance with statutory and regulatory obligations, as well as corporate principles.
"Nexa is committed to running its business with the highest standards of ethics and integrity and based on this commitment, the Company has implemented a Compliance Program that specifically details the conduct we expect from all our employees and third parties when facing with different situations."
Board of Directors
Nexa's Compliance Program is based on the Company'sValues and Beliefs, which are materially expressed in Nexa's Code of Conduct.
Over this base, the pillars, functions
and instruments of Nexa's Compliance Program have been established, and these constitute the framework and structure for the execution of the Compliance activities.
Biomass Boiler
1,2R$MM of Investment
40% reduction in CO2 emissions 60kton/year of emission Impact of 10,0R$MM per year
Closing remarks
Tito Martins - CEO
The Leading Zinc Base Metals Player
High quality and profitable operations …
Asset Base
5 Operating Mines
3 Smelters
7 Greenfield Projects
The only smelting player south of
Mexico in Americas
2018 Mining Production Breakdown
651 kt Zn Eq.1;2
Au 29 koz
2.3%
Pb 52 kt 7.2%
Ag 7.9 MMoz
7.7%
Cu 39 kt
Zn 373 kt
15.6%
66.8%
Positioning
Top 5
2nd quartile
Global zinc miner and
Mining and smelting cash
smelter
costs3
2018 Adj. EBITDA4 By Segment / Region (US$ MM)5
Mining units
Smelting units
63%
37%
67%
33%
65%
35%
Peru
Brazil
…driving a sustainable, large-scale business.
Our Mines and Smelters Have a Track Record of Continuous Operations
Strategically located in mining friendly jurisdictions
Nexa Resources SA published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 14:39:03 UTC