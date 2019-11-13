Nexa Resources S A : Site Visit - Brazil 0 11/13/2019 | 09:40am EST Send by mail :

VAZANTE SITE PRESENTATION FERNANDO GURGEL GENERAL MANAGER Presentation Content 1 2 3 4 5 VAZANTE CONTEXT - LOCATION AND FACTS VAZANTE OVERVIEW OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE MAIN INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS VAZANTE FINANCIAL 7 LOCATION AND FACTS Location Paracatu Vazante Três Marias BH Our history Founding CMM - Construction of new Companhia Mineira plant and offices de Metais CMM starts being IPO Process called as Votorantim Acquisition of Metals Industrial scale mining rights by production (open Votorantim pit Calamine mine) Group 1933 1951 1961 1983 2006 2008 2014 1955 1956 1969 2004 2005 2017 Rio de Janeiro Reassessment of Extreme Beginning of North mine reserves production at Extreme North Prospecting Research and drilling Acquisition of MASA mine Discovery of exploration at Vazante mining rights by Paracatu - 110km zinc ore in Votorantim Group Vazante Discovery of underground Três Marias - 297km Underground mine operation and willemitic mineralizations Industrial scale production of the Belo Horizonte - 527km underground mine Rio de Janeiro - 958km Vazante Site Overview • • • • • • General Site Info Located 7 km from Vazante's downtown; Underground mining; with two mines in operation (Vazante & Ext. North); Producer of Zn and Pb/Ag concentrate; Zn Concentrate transferred to Três Marias Smelting Plant; Several potential targets with prospect of mine expansion up to 2036. Productive mining method and world-class operating standards. 10 Vazante Site Overview GENERAL INFORMATION Mining Method: VRM e Open Stopes

Production of ROM (2019): 4300 tpd

Ore feed Grade (2019): 11.07% Zn

Mine Development (2019): 16,5km/yr

Waste Rock fill in 80% • Water pumping actual average: 11,500 m³/h • Strike: 6Km in Vazante • Strike: 4 Km Ext. North • 500m Depth • Ore dip: 50° - 70° 11 SAFETY Safety Highlights People engagement & behaviors Delivery performance Main Safety Results Leadership team trained in: Responsibilities, Risk Management and

"Fortalecendo Alianças" Program;

"Fortalecendo Alianças" Program; Safety plan structured by high leadership team focused in safety behavior - RVK

Implement a specific program

"Fatalities Prevention Program"

"Fatalities Prevention Program" Safety in Mining Seminar Implementation of critical risk control

Implementation of dispatch system and real time location for people and equipment

Remote blasting and electronic gate control to access the mine.

Emergency plans update and adequate to the main scenarios of safety crisis -10,0% TIN 2.9 16% 2.6 Reduction in Accidents number from 2018. 2018 2019 Rate -71,4% Zero 38.0 Fatality Severity 10.9 2018 2019 1 accidentsEliminate fatal 2 Reduce the number and severity of accidents 13 ENVIRONMENT Environmental Awareness - Tailings Dam Management SIGBAR Daily Checks Internal Inspections Stability reports by external experts Monthly Inspections By external expert By Semester Audits Anually Instruments Monitoring; Alarms installation and external community simulation. AROEIRA DAM 15 COMMUNITIES AND OUR PEOPLE SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - VAZANTE'S 2019 PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW Environmental Education Program Socioenviromental Waste Public Management Plan Water and People Care Tourism Municipal Development Plan Local Economic More Vazante - Local Entrepreneurship Development Strong Rural Production Childhood Education's Valorization Program - Polo F and Youth Education's Valorization Program - Polo R R$1,9M 2019 investment > 2,800 Direct people involved > 10,000 People benefited 290 Public Management and Social Participation Others Citizenship Initiative Social Agenda - Network construction We All One - Volunteerism Social Projects Participative Evaluation Green Vazante Cultural Historical Patrimony Community Institutions 1,536 Hours of volunteer work 17 People and Diversity 1,032 program Since 2013 the Employees "Woman in 1,610 Which more than 74% operation" came from local Contractors Vazante communities has positive Results Climate 14% Research 82%  RH maintains a healthy relationship with Local union;  All collective agreements are done 2018 direct with the local union; 79%  No recent history of strikes. 2015 GEOLOGY - RESOURCES AND RESERVES GEOLOGY NE EXTREMO NORTE BDMG SUCURI NORTE Measured Indicated Inferred Willemite Potential NE SW SUCURI BOCAINA LUMIADEIRA SW LUMIADEIRA SUL The Vazante deposits is one of the largest deposits of its type worldwide. Mineralization is hosted within a sequence of pelitic carbonate rocks. Exploration Drilling production 10441 16165 15345 KPIs 2016 2017 2018 ZnC (kt) aggregated with mineral exploration activities (Willemite) 272 290 299 2016 2017 2018 Extend LOM of Vazante Mine by connecting and extending existing bodies and new targets in a radius of 20 km of the Plant. Review and explore the remaining Calamine mineralization to be mined by open pit mining 300-450 kton of zinc 20 GEOLOGY 2018 Model - Measure, Indicated and Inferred distribution NE EXTREMO NORTE SUCURI NORTE LUMIADEIRA SW 64,959.21 m of Inferred drill holes and Indicated 1,926.48m of Measured channels was Potential added in 2019 2019 Model - In progress NE EXTREMO NORTE SUCURI NORTE LUMIADEIRA SW Mineral Resources are Exclusive of Reserves 17.9 8.1 11.5 12.5 15.0 18.1 3.8 2.1 2.9 1.7 3.1 2.1 9.0 8.0 5.5 3.7 2.9 3.7 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Inferred Meas + Ind Total Reserves 21 RESOURCES Tonnage Zinc Silver Lead Zinc Silver Lead (Mt) (%) (g/t) (%) (kt) (koz) (kt) Measured 2.84 11.12 11.3 0.29 315.8 1,032 8.2 Indicated 0.98 8.30 9.0 0.28 81.3 282 2.7 Subtotal 3.82 10.40 10.7 0.29 397.1 1,314 11.0 Inferred 9.02 7.85 11.5 0.22 708.1 3,332 19.8 +126,3% 14 12.9 12 0,7 1.1 (Mt) 10 5.4 Tonnage 8 6 5.9 0.8 -0,1 -0,9 5.7 4 2 0 30/06/2017 Inferred Measured Indicated 31/12/2017 Inferred Measured Indicated 31/12/2018 22 RESERVES Tonnage Zinc Silver Lead Zinc Silver Lead (Mt) (%) (g/t) (%) (kt) (koz) (kt) Proven 10.11 10.09 16.4 0.30 1,020.1 5,337 30.3 Probable 7.75 9.36 11.2 0.25 725.4 2,778 19.4 Total 17.86 9.77 14.1 0.28 1,745.5 8,115 49.7 20 -1,1% 18.1 17.9 0,0 -0,2 1.5 15 15.0 1.6 (Mt) 10 Tonnage 5 0 30/06/2017 Proven Probable 31/12/2017 Probable Proven 31/12/2018 23 OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE VAZANTE PERFORMANCE RESULTS Production ZnEqv (Kt) 1,8% 138,4 140,8 111,1 2017 2018 Jan to Sep 2019 Development (km) 0,7% 14,93 15,03 12,20 2017 2018 Jan to Sep 2019 Total Tonnes (Kt) 4,8% 1.310,8 1.374,4 1.138,5 2017 2018 Jan to Sep 2019 Plant ZnC Recovery (%) 0,7% 84,0 84,5 85,7 2017 2018 Jan to Sep 2019 25 OE INITIATIVES - ZINC RECOVERY Raise Zn Recovery by increasing residence time using Scavenger-Rougher PbAg cells to float Zn In the old circuit the 5 cells of the Bulk 1 circuit were used for Pb-Ag flotation;

Pb-Ag flotation; Valves and tubing's were installed to change the flow direction;

Now, cells 4 and 5, called Scavenger-rougher are used for Zn flotation +2.230t Increase in ZnC production per year 1 2 3 4 5 26 OE INITIATIVES - IMPLEMENTATION OF 4th SHIFT ROM (kton) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Ago Set ROM 2018 ROM 2019 Development (m) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Ago Set DES 2018 DES 2019 +96 (+15,2%) 726 96 631 1st semester 4th shift 1st semester 2018 Gain 2019 +687 (+9,3%) 8.113 7.426 687 1st 4th shift 1st semester Gain semester 2018 2019 Working hrs of Trucks fleet per day Before 4th shift After 4th shift Working hrs of LHD fleet per day Before 4th shift After 4th shift Working hrs of Jumbo fleet per day Before 4th shift After 4th shift Working hrs of Scalling fleet per day Before 4th shift After 4th shift OE INITIATIVES - TAILLINGS DAM RECLAIMING Main Actions Tailings Dam Processing Plant Feed ton • Leveling and adaptation of the patio for tailings stock; Before Implementation 9.572 9.239 9.440 After Implementation • Water level elevation survey and excavation project; Start of new feed +2.700t • Evaluation of the method of operation; process in 21/06 Increase in ZnC 2.857 3.094 production per 2.566 year • Revision of the production plan including 9,000 ton/m 1.528 of tailings and daily monitoring at the production 120 0 meeting. jan/2019 fev/19 mar/19 abr/19 mai/19 jun/19 jul/19 ago/19 set/19 OE INITIATIVES - OPERATIONAL DILLUTION Undercut Reduction Objective: Redesign the development to reduce the undercut of the stope and waste dilution Quality of Drilling and Blasting Objective: Improve drilling and blasting quality trough operational training, revision on blasting and drilling standards and controls . ++ Quality of Roof Support Objective: Improve quality of roof support trough stability behaviour curves,and revison on the cable projects and controls. Operational Dilution Results (%) 24,3% -4,3% 20% +5.859t Increase in ZnC production per year Baseline KPI Result Reduction (last 3 months) SWAT Team - Operational Dilution Objective: Daily and Integrated management with crossfunctional áreas - Maintenance, planning, operation, dispatch and geomechanical teams. Befor DesvP. 15,2 -27% After DesvP. 11,1 29 MAIN INFRA PROJECTS Environmental Awareness - Dry Stacking Project Project Motivation Project Solution Legal Requirements The life time of current tailings dam disposal (Aroeira) is expected to finish on Sep / 2020. Implementation of a new process solution to allow dry stacking of tailings attending the Vazante's LOM ABNT 10.157: Standardizes construction and operation of waste landfills.

The licensing process was approved on 11/14/2017 by environmental agencies.

The project initiative was highly recommended by environmental counsel (MG) 31 EB140 VAZANTE MINE DEEPENING Project Objective Extend the life of mine;

Implement the infrastructure for mining the Zinc ore below level 326 (representing 73% of the currently known reserves), Key Highlights SAFETY: Over than 352.380 work manhours without accident level IV or highest and 379 manpower appointed 15.704 meters of 18.300m of Decline 30 excavation executed and 3 of 7 ramps concluded (ramps 30, 31 e 27) EB 140 Phase 1 Electromechanical Assembly of 08 Pumps concluded. 250 Excavation Decline A 22 EB-140 - Phase 1 Financial Mai/2018 Project Declines CapEx: US$ 177,1 MM Access Development Project Conclusion: 2022 Development EB-140 614 POÇO II - 501 m 585 Decline 31 Excavation EB-140 - Phase 2 Dez/2020 EB-140 Startup EB-140Planning: Out/2019 Assembling of 08 bombas conclude Construction Shaft II: Concluded Shaft Support: Concluded Shaft Cleaning: Concluded El.345 - N326: Concluded El.346 - El.143: Concluded N143 - N123: Concluded N123 - N113: Concluded Shaft Infrastructure: Out/19 FINANCIAL COSTS Cash Cost Net of By-products (US$/ ton ZnC Sold) 997,7 965,3 834,5 1.090,2 1.161,0 1.044,3 2016 2017 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Cash Cost Net of By-products (US$/lb ZnC Sold) 0,45 0,44 0,38 0,49 0,53 0,47 2016 2017 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 34 THANK YOU! FERNANDO GURGEL MINING OVERVIEW & CERRO LINDO UPDATE Leonardo Coelho - SVP Mining November/2019 Safety Performance Eliminate fatal accidents Leadership team trained in: Responsibilities, Risk Management and third party management

Gold Rules implemented in all units

Implement a specific program "Fatalities Prevention Program" Drastically reduce the number and severity of accidents Implementation of critical controls

First line managers coaching and Starting the Safe Behavior program

Digital Mining Program

Reduce mine complexity by unifying contractors High safety standard at all mining 3 operations To complete the Behavior Program process

Standardize systems & symbols at all mine operation

DuPont assessment MINING CONTEXT & OPERATING MODEL How We Seek Mining Operational Excellence Model… Strategic Plan OE Initiatives Routine Management • • • Financial Improvements Development Mine Enablers • • • R&R addition and conversion • Optimize extraction rate Access reserves • OEE of HME fleet LoM production profile • Productivity works • Labor productivity; • • Optimize outsourcing • contracts; Capital • Operational • Increase By-Product. Expenditure Cost R&R Basis Mine Production Mining Productivity Mining Planning Ore Quality Layout optimization • Mining dilution Mining inventories • COG optimization Development plan • Adherence to plan Plant throughput stabilization (P90)

Metal recovery

Concentrated quality Major infrastructure capital; potentialfullUnlockingvalue performancedelivering Automation Plan; Plant Debottleneck capacity. Treatment Metallurgical Performance Maintenance Management Asset Integrity

Reliability (MTBF & MTTR)

Availability How We Seek Mining Operational Excellence Model… Stabilization Performance Debottleneck Improvement KPIs Strategic Plan Opportunities&Anomalies MES)&EDM(PINS,Monitoring Operation Step Change Process stability OE Initiatives Elimination of specific issues Management Standard & Controlling (GQI & GOL) Routine Management Culture: Mindsets & Behaviors People Behavior and Skills Deliver new Growth Nexa Strategy projects Geology Mappingtalents TechnicalDevelopment Skills Maintenance Critical Metallurgy Technical Assessment Mining Knowledge Matrix GAP Analysis Operational Increase throughput and cost & capital Excellence optimization SharingExpertise Short Term Assigments Development Plan Safety Nexa Culture: Mindsets & Behaviors (healthy & simplicity) Key Mining Strategic Highlights for 2020 ZnEq* Production *LME 2018 650 604 605 607 600 571 571 558 566 550 2019 Guidance 531 500 (kty) 450 417 400 ZnEq* 350 100 50 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 9M19 Operational Stability Full Asset Production Cost Competitiveness Operational Excellence Confidence Level program: Quarterly mining scheduling review (MOS);

Mining flexibility KPIs (adherence and released reserves;

Reconciliation routines (LT model to metal produced). Asset Maintenance Management: Reliability plan (LCC, full service and preventive plan);

Critical Asset Management. Increase worked hours (UG mine and plant) ;

Dilution reduction;

Achieve maximum plant recovery;

Increase tailing retreatment rates;

Production at remaining areas;

Enhance new mining method rates (SLS & caving). Prioritization and SWAT team to cost management ;

Geotechnical standard review (reduction of shotcrete & cable bolting);

Zero Based Budget;

Workforce productivity studies;

Process improvements by BMK analysis. CERRO LINDO OPERATIONAL UPDATE Cerro Lindo | Historical Production Performance The process improvements are yielding results… Tonnes Treated (ktpa) 6,761 7,345 7,298 7,020 5,382 5,926 5,105 3,795 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD (9M19) Zn Grade & NSR 3.5 108.21 109.62 109.73 120 3.0 98.62 91.59 88.27 100 2.5 79.73 78.37 NSR 80 Zn (%) 2.0 ROM) ($/ton 3.08 3.12 3.06 60 1.5 2.83 2.56 2.33 40 2.13 2.10 1.0 0.5 20 0.0 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD Grade NSR (9M19) ZnEq* (ktpa) 277 289 292 285 253 248 110 112 118 129 187 98 111 180 79 Other Metals 155 167 177 174 156 137 108 ZnC 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD *LME 2018 (9M19) …however is not sufficient to offset the metal grade fall. Cerro Lindo | Positioning the Asset to Unlock Full Potential Speed up resources addition near by current infrastructure Seeking to reserves replenishment as a minimum target Increase mining development as a key driver to: 1- Access new areas for exploration 2 - Speed up ramps developments to increase level of accessed reserves 3 - Increase number of stopes available for mining Speed up ops performance throughout implementation of Nexa Way Program: 1 - Skilled workforce 2 - Operational Excellence works supported by external expert 3 - Ensure right discipline at mine costs Cerro Lindo | Current Orebody and Targets Being Explored Exploration Nearby Infrastructure Cerro Lindo | Mine Development  Exploration and Production X-Section View Development to access near exploration areas Accessing & preparing stopes for production Stopes in production Ramp deepening Ramp deepening Ramp deepening Cerro Lindo | Orebody Capability Plan view (OB1 / OB2 / OB2B) Stopes at the orebodies borders ST Model Host rock Ore LT Stopes ST Stopes Mined stope Cerro Lindo | Performance and Major Drivers to Unlock Potential Ore Mined (kt ROM /day) -0,7% -5,2% +3,3% 19,6 20,1 18,9 20,0 18,8 17,9 19,0 20,1 19,4 18,2 19,6 2016 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Total development meters (meters / quarter) -4,4% +3,4% +15,3% 8.496 7.370 7.450 7.125 5.956 6.300 9.090 8.134 8.442 8.288 8.626 2016 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Development by category (m/quarter) Primary Secondary 4.920 4.725 4.733 4.565 4.258 4.019 3.951 3.524 3.376 2.356 2.187 2.432 2.924 4.356 4.182 3.878 4.030 3.706 2016 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Released Reserves (days) Stopes production & productivity 33,3 # Stopes Tonnes/Stopes +71% 4.543 4.022 3.796 3.846 22,0 3.675 3.683 3.670 3.395 16,9 2.920 11,9 12,9 7,0 6,0 6,0 5,0 5,0 5,0 5,0 5,0 4,0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Target 2016 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 CLOSING REMARKS Mining Division | Closing Remarks Improve mining segment's performance through operational Excellence works Global cash cost reduction is expected by 2020 Continue develop the mines and explore in effort to increase reserves and resources Updated reports on Hilarión, Cerro Lindo and Magistral Thank You Cerro Lindo - Tailing Dam 52 Tuesday - Nov 12nd Três Marias 8:30 - Arrival 8:30 - 9:30 - Management Presentation & Q&A 09:30 - 11:30 - Smelter tour 11:30 - 12:00 - Closing remarks 12:00 - 13:00 - Lunch 13:00 - Depart TRÊS MARIAS Smelter 54 Safety Total Injury Frequency Rate -77,9% 2,71 2,30 2,19 1,68 0,82 0,60 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 - RF (per 1,000,000 man-hours worked) Key initiatives Program "STRENGTHENING ALLIANCES - COMMITMENT TO LIFE!" Risk Perception Program Safe Behavior - Quality Improvement of SBOs. Reformulation of the Daily Security Dialogue (DDS). Monitoring of critical activities by Supervision. Risk management programs 7S - Housekeeping as base of safety People Organizational Climate (% Favorability) 81 85 86 50 2009 2013 2015 2018 Organizational Health Research Benchmark - Upper Decicle Inclusion and Diversity 13% 87% 5% 92 2025 points 25% Três Marias Smelter Overview Overview Operating since 1969

Smelter is integrated with the Vazante and Morro Agudo mines

Processes silicate concentrate from Vazante Processes sulfide concentrate from Morro Agudo, Nexa Peru and 3 rd party sources

Uses Roast-Leach-Electrowin technology

Roast-Leach-Electrowin technology Principal refined zinc products: Metallic zinc (SHG, alloys, special alloys and Zamac) in the form of jumbo and ingots and zinc oxide Location Located in Minas Gerais

230 km from Morro Agudo 260 km from Vazante 800 km from Rio de Janeiro

Final product transported by truck to local customers and ports for export (Rio de Janeiro, Sepetiba or Santos) Brasilia Morro Agudo (230 km) Zn product production (Zn in kt) 172 178 187 186 187 14A 15A 16A 17A 18A19RF20E 21E 22E 23P Source of Concentrate (%) Sales Breakdown (%) (2018) (2018) 10% 1% Brasil 1,3% 1,7% 8,2% Europa 2,2% 1,2% Peru Asia 89% 2,3% Trader 3,4% 4,2% USA Nexa Concentrade LATAM Third Party Concentrade 4,1% Africa Secondery Feed Mercosul Vazante Tres Marias (260 km) Juiz de Fora Vitoria (780 km) (500 km) Rio de Janeiro (800 km) Santos/Sao Paulo (900 km) Certificacion ISO 9001 - Quality

ISO 14001 - Environment

- Environment OHSAS 18001 - Health and Security Partnership: BSI 1997 Strategy & Competitiveness Organic growth and higher silicate mix CASH COST TRÊS MARIAS Source: Wood Mackenzie Cash Operating Cost 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Zinc Production Capacity History Smelting capacity over time Zn production capacity in Kt 1976 - 1933 Annual zinc production capacity at Tres Marias smelters increase from 2001 Annual zinc production capacity at Tres Marias smelter doubled to 180.000 tonnes Current Ongoing initiatives have provided incremental increases to our zinc production capacity Full Potential Três Marias is expected to increase silicate feed and reach >190 Ktpa Zn per year 10.000 tonnes to 90.000 +3,89% 187 > 190 tonnes 180 90 10 1969-1976 1993-2000 2001 2018/2019 2020 + Current Concentrate Sources VAZANTE Silicate Concentrate MORRO AGUDO Sulfide Concentrate IMPORT Imported Sulfide Concentrate TRÊS MARIAS Production: SHG Zinc Ingots, Alloys and Zinc Oxide Três Marias Operational Process Vazante Concentrate Morro Agudo & Imported Roaster H2SO4 (Zn2SiO4) Concentrates (ZnS) Sulphuric Acid Plant 140kt ZnC 60kt ZnC Autoclaves Electrolysis Sulphide Leaching Purification Melting & Silicate Leaching Casting 24kt ZnC 187kt ZnC Belt Filtration ZnO 38kt ZnO 12kt ZnC Waste to Metallic Zinc & Alloys dam Zinc Oxide Plant 161kt ZnC Zinc products overview SHG & ALLOYS Automotive Traffic signs Home appliances Electric transmission towers Guardrails Zinc products overview ZAMAC Car engine parts Door handle Zippers Zinc products overview ZINC OXIDE Tires Ceramics Animal food Fertilizers Cosmetics Chemical sector Tailing Disposals Management Name Depósito Murici (Classe III) Total Volume 18,0 MMm3 Current Volume 9,5 MMm3 Operation period 2011 - Atual Current situation In Operation Nome Barragem Córrego Lavagem (Classe III) Current Volume 2,3 MMm3 Removed 1,8 MMm3 (45%) Operation period 2002 a 2011 Current situation In decommissioning Nome Dique de Segurança (Classe III) Current Volume 1,5 MMm3 Removed 5,0 MMm3 (76%) Operation period 1982 a 2002 Current situation In decommissioning PROJECT CONSTRUCTION Central and East 2007-2011 West 1 2015-2016 West 2 2017-2018 West 1 (Alt. 592 m) 2018 West 1 (Alt. 598 m) 2020 Tailings removal 2011-2018 Tailings removal 2019-2025 Social Responsibility & Volunteering Our Social Mandate Contribute to the local development of Três Marias and São Gonçalo do Abaeté, focusing on Public Management Support, education and generation of work and income Areas of Development 4% Over R$MM Human Capital 38% 31% 10 Social Capital Intitutional Capital invested Economic Improvement last 5 years Other Initiatives  Generate shared value through dialogue and 20% 7% social performance of the company Main Projects Votorantim Partnership for Education - PVE  ReDes Program 6.128 165 + de 120  Support to Public Management  Votorantim for Childhood and Adolescence Volunteer Hours Active volunteers Performed activities Volunteering ///////////////////////////////////// Nexa's Compliance Program A Compliance Program is a Company guideline that helps avoid costly reputational, economic and legal risks by helping the Company Representatives to adhere and act in accordance with statutory and regulatory obligations, as well as corporate principles. "Nexa is committed to running its business with the highest standards of ethics and integrity and based on this commitment, the Company has implemented a Compliance Program that specifically details the conduct we expect from all our employees and third parties when facing with different situations." Board of Directors Nexa's Compliance Program is based on the Company's Values and Beliefs , which are materially expressed in Nexa's Code of Conduct.

and , which are materially expressed in Nexa's Code of Conduct. Over this base, the pillars, functions

and instruments of Nexa's Compliance Program have been established, and these constitute the framework and structure for the execution of the Compliance activities. Biomass Boiler 1,2R$MM of Investment 40% reduction in CO2 emissions 60kton/year of emission Impact of 10,0R$MM per year Closing remarks Tito Martins - CEO The Leading Zinc Base Metals Player High quality and profitable operations … Asset Base 5 Operating Mines 3 Smelters 7 Greenfield Projects The only smelting player south of Mexico in Americas 2018 Mining Production Breakdown 651 kt Zn Eq.1;2 Au 29 koz 2.3% Pb 52 kt 7.2% Ag 7.9 MMoz 7.7% Cu 39 kt Zn 373 kt 15.6% 66.8% Positioning Top 5 2nd quartile Global zinc miner and Mining and smelting cash smelter costs3 2018 Adj. EBITDA4 By Segment / Region (US$ MM)5 Mining units Smelting units 63% 37% 67% 33% 65% 35% Peru Brazil …driving a sustainable, large-scale business. Our Mines and Smelters Have a Track Record of Continuous Operations Strategically located in mining friendly jurisdictions Cajamarquilla Years in operation: 36 Capacity: 335 ktpa Zn Cerro Lindo (UG) Vazante (UG, OP) Years in operation: 10 Years in operation: 48 Tres Marías Juiz de Fora Throughput: 21 ktpd1 Throughput: 4.1 ktpd Years in operation: 48 Years in operation: 37 Metals: Zn, Cu, Pb, Ag Metals: Zn Capacity: 190 ktpa Zn Capacity: 89 ktpa Zn Zn Conc. El Porvenir (UG) Atacocha (UG, OP) Morro Agudo (UG, OP) Years in operation: 68 . Years in operation: 79 Years in operation: 29 Smelting Products3 Throughput: 6.5 ktpd Throughput: 4.5 ktpd Throughput: 3.4 ktpd Metals: Zn, Pb, Ag, Au Metals: Zn, Pb, Ag, Au Metals: Zn, Pb Pasco Mining Complex2 Mining Breakdown3 68% 558 kt Zn Eq.3 32% CL EP ATA VZ MA 44% 16% 8% 26% 6% THANK YOU! SITE VISIT - BRAZIL Attachments Original document

