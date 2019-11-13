Log in
NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
Nexa Resources S A : Site Visit - Brazil

0
11/13/2019 | 09:40am EST

From the world of mining to the world of people

SITE VISIT - BRAZIL, November, 2019

Disclaimer

Important information concerning this presentation

This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (formerly VM Holding S.A., herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.

Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.

This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.

All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.

Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

2

Agenda - Monday Nov 11th

VAZANTE

9:00 - 09:15 - Arrival & Welcome Coffee

9:15 - 10:30 - Management Presentation & Q&A

10:30 - 13:30 - Underground mine tour

13:30 - 14:30 - Lunch

14:30 - 16:00 - Industrial area tour

16:00 - 16:30 - Mining overview | Closing remarks 16:30 - Depart to Três Marias

VAZANTE

SITE PRESENTATION

FERNANDO GURGEL

GENERAL MANAGER

PERÚBRAZIL

VAZANTE

SAFETY PROTOCOL

INFORMATION SIGNS

EMERGENCY EXIT

Fire Extinguisher

Alarms

Water

Sala W

LEGEND

Meeting Spot

Emergency Kit

Water Truck

Emergency Phone

Meeting

Spot

5

SAFETY SHARE??

Presentation Content

1

2

3

4

5

VAZANTE CONTEXT - LOCATION AND FACTS

VAZANTE OVERVIEW

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

MAIN INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS

VAZANTE FINANCIAL

7

LOCATION AND FACTS

Location

Paracatu

Vazante

Três Marias

BH

Our history

Founding CMM -

Construction of new

Companhia Mineira

plant and offices

de Metais

CMM starts being

IPO Process

called as Votorantim

Acquisition of

Metals

Industrial scale

mining rights by

production (open

Votorantim

pit Calamine mine)

Group

1933

1951

1961

1983

2006

2008

2014

1955

1956

1969

2004

2005

2017

Rio de Janeiro

Reassessment of Extreme

Beginning of

North mine reserves

production at

Extreme North

Prospecting Research and drilling

Acquisition of MASA

mine

Discovery of

exploration at Vazante

mining rights by

Paracatu - 110km

zinc ore in

Votorantim Group

Vazante

Discovery of underground

Três Marias - 297km

Underground mine operation and

willemitic mineralizations

Industrial scale production of the

Belo Horizonte - 527km

underground mine

Rio de Janeiro - 958km

Vazante Site Overview

General

Site Info

Located 7 km from Vazante's downtown;

Underground mining; with two mines in operation (Vazante & Ext. North);

Producer of Zn and Pb/Ag concentrate;

Zn Concentrate transferred to Três Marias Smelting Plant;

Several potential targets with prospect of mine expansion up to 2036.

Productive mining method and world-class operating standards.

10

Vazante Site Overview

GENERAL INFORMATION

  • Mining Method: VRM e Open Stopes
  • Production of ROM (2019): 4300 tpd
  • Ore feed Grade (2019): 11.07% Zn
  • Mine Development (2019): 16,5km/yr
  • Waste Rock fill in 80%

• Water pumping actual average: 11,500 m³/h

Strike: 6Km in Vazante

Strike: 4 Km Ext. North

500m Depth

Ore dip: 50° - 70°

11

SAFETY

Safety Highlights

People engagement & behaviors

Delivery performance

Main Safety Results

  • Leadership team trained in: Responsibilities, Risk Management and
    "Fortalecendo Alianças" Program;
  • Safety plan structured by high leadership team focused in safety behavior - RVK
  • Implement a specific program
    "Fatalities Prevention Program"
  • Safety in Mining Seminar
  • Implementation of critical risk control
  • Implementation of dispatch system and real time location for people and equipment
  • Remote blasting and electronic gate control to access the mine.
  • Emergency plans update and adequate to the main scenarios of safety crisis

-10,0%

TIN

2.9

16%

2.6

Reduction in

Accidents

number from

2018.

2018

2019

Rate

-71,4%

Zero

38.0

Fatality

Severity

10.9

2018

2019

1 accidentsEliminate fatal

2 Reduce the number and severity of accidents

13

ENVIRONMENT

Environmental Awareness - Tailings Dam Management SIGBAR

Daily Checks

Internal

Inspections

Stability reports by

external experts

Monthly

Inspections By external expert By Semester

Audits

Anually

Instruments

Monitoring; Alarms

installation and

external community

simulation.

AROEIRA

DAM

15

COMMUNITIES AND OUR PEOPLE

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - VAZANTE'S 2019 PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

Environmental Education Program

Socioenviromental

Waste Public Management Plan

Water and People Care

Tourism Municipal Development Plan

Local Economic

More Vazante - Local Entrepreneurship

Development

Strong Rural Production

Childhood

Education's

Valorization Program - Polo F

and Youth

Education's

Valorization Program - Polo R

R$1,9M

2019 investment

> 2,800

Direct people

involved

> 10,000

People benefited

290

Public

Management

and

Social

Participation

Others

Citizenship Initiative

Social Agenda - Network construction We All One - Volunteerism

Social Projects Participative Evaluation

Green Vazante

Cultural Historical Patrimony

Community Institutions

1,536

Hours of

volunteer work

17

People and Diversity

1,032

program

Since 2013 the

Employees

"Woman in

1,610

Which more than 74%

operation"

came from local

Contractors

Vazante

communities

has positive

Results

Climate

14%

Research

82%

RH maintains a healthy

relationship with Local union;

All collective agreements are done

2018

direct with the local union;

79%

No recent history of strikes.

2015

GEOLOGY - RESOURCES AND RESERVES

GEOLOGY

NE

EXTREMO NORTE

BDMG

SUCURI NORTE

Measured Indicated Inferred Willemite Potential

NE

SW

SUCURI

BOCAINA

LUMIADEIRA

SW

LUMIADEIRA SUL

The Vazante deposits is one of the largest deposits of its

type worldwide. Mineralization is hosted within a sequence of pelitic carbonate rocks.

Exploration Drilling production

10441

16165

15345

KPIs

2016

2017

2018

ZnC (kt) aggregated with mineral exploration

activities (Willemite)

272

290

299

2016

2017

2018

  1. Extend LOM of Vazante Mine by connecting and extending existing bodies and new targets in a radius of 20 km of the Plant.
  2. Review and explore the remaining Calamine mineralization to be mined by open pit mining 300-450kton of zinc

20

GEOLOGY

2018 Model - Measure, Indicated and Inferred distribution

NE

EXTREMO NORTE

SUCURI NORTE

LUMIADEIRA

SW

64,959.21 m of

Inferred

drill holes and

Indicated

1,926.48m of

Measured

channels was

Potential

added in 2019

2019 Model - In progress

NE

EXTREMO NORTE

SUCURI NORTE

LUMIADEIRA

SW

Mineral Resources are Exclusive of Reserves

17.9

8.1

11.5

12.5

15.0

18.1

3.8

2.1

2.9

1.7

3.1

2.1

9.0

8.0

5.5

3.7

2.9

3.7

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Inferred

Meas + Ind

Total Reserves

21

RESOURCES

Tonnage

Zinc

Silver

Lead

Zinc

Silver

Lead

(Mt)

(%)

(g/t)

(%)

(kt)

(koz)

(kt)

Measured

2.84

11.12

11.3

0.29

315.8

1,032

8.2

Indicated

0.98

8.30

9.0

0.28

81.3

282

2.7

Subtotal

3.82

10.40

10.7

0.29

397.1

1,314

11.0

Inferred

9.02

7.85

11.5

0.22

708.1

3,332

19.8

+126,3%

14

12.9

12

0,7

1.1

(Mt)

10

5.4

Tonnage

8

6

5.9

0.8

-0,1

-0,9

5.7

4

2

0

30/06/2017

Inferred

Measured

Indicated

31/12/2017

Inferred

Measured

Indicated

31/12/2018

22

RESERVES

Tonnage

Zinc

Silver

Lead

Zinc

Silver

Lead

(Mt)

(%)

(g/t)

(%)

(kt)

(koz)

(kt)

Proven

10.11

10.09

16.4

0.30

1,020.1

5,337

30.3

Probable

7.75

9.36

11.2

0.25

725.4

2,778

19.4

Total

17.86

9.77

14.1

0.28

1,745.5

8,115

49.7

20

-1,1%

18.1

17.9

0,0

-0,2

1.5

15

15.0

1.6

(Mt)

10

Tonnage

5

0

30/06/2017

Proven

Probable

31/12/2017

Probable

Proven

31/12/2018

23

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

VAZANTE PERFORMANCE RESULTS

Production ZnEqv (Kt)

1,8%

138,4

140,8

111,1

2017

2018

Jan to Sep

2019

Development (km)

0,7%

14,93

15,03

12,20

2017

2018

Jan to Sep

2019

Total Tonnes (Kt)

4,8%

1.310,8

1.374,4

1.138,5

2017

2018

Jan to Sep

2019

Plant ZnC Recovery (%)

0,7%

84,0

84,5

85,7

2017

2018

Jan to Sep

2019

25

OE INITIATIVES - ZINC RECOVERY

Raise Zn Recovery by increasing residence time using Scavenger-Rougher PbAg cells to float Zn

  • In the old circuit the 5 cells of the Bulk 1 circuit were used for Pb-Ag flotation;
  • Valves and tubing's were installed to change the flow direction;
  • Now, cells 4 and 5, called Scavenger-rougher are used for Zn flotation

+2.230t

Increase in ZnC

production per

year

1 2 3 4 5

26

OE INITIATIVES - IMPLEMENTATION OF 4th SHIFT

ROM (kton)

Jan Feb Mar Apr May

Jun

Jul

Ago Set

ROM 2018

ROM 2019

Development (m)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Ago

Set

DES 2018 DES 2019

+96

(+15,2%)

726

96

631

1st semester

4th shift

1st semester

2018

Gain

2019

+687

(+9,3%)

8.113

7.426

687

1st

4th shift

1st

semester

Gain

semester

2018

2019

Working hrs of Trucks fleet per day

Before 4th shift

After 4th shift

Working hrs of LHD fleet per day

Before 4th shift

After 4th shift

Working hrs of Jumbo fleet per day

Before 4th shift

After 4th shift

Working hrs of Scalling fleet per day

Before 4th shift

After 4th shift

OE INITIATIVES - TAILLINGS DAM RECLAIMING

Main Actions

Tailings Dam Processing Plant Feed

ton

Leveling and adaptation of the patio for tailings stock;

Before Implementation

9.572

9.239

9.440

After Implementation

Water level elevation survey and excavation project;

Start of new feed

+2.700t

Evaluation of the method of operation;

process in 21/06

Increase in ZnC

2.857

3.094

production per

2.566

year

Revision of the production plan including 9,000 ton/m

1.528

of tailings and daily monitoring at the production

120

0

meeting.

jan/2019

fev/19

mar/19

abr/19

mai/19

jun/19

jul/19

ago/19

set/19

OE INITIATIVES - OPERATIONAL DILLUTION

Undercut Reduction

Objective: Redesign the development to reduce the undercut of the stope and waste dilution

Quality of Drilling

and Blasting

Objective: Improve drilling and blasting quality trough operational training, revision on blasting and drilling standards and controls .

++

Quality of Roof

Support

Objective: Improve quality of roof support trough stability behaviour curves,and revison on the cable projects and controls.

Operational Dilution Results (%)

24,3%

-4,3%

20%

+5.859t

Increase in ZnC

production per

year

Baseline

KPI

Result

Reduction

(last 3 months)

SWAT Team - Operational Dilution

Objective: Daily and Integrated management with crossfunctional áreas - Maintenance, planning, operation, dispatch and geomechanical teams.

Befor

DesvP. 15,2

-27%

After

DesvP. 11,1

29

MAIN INFRA PROJECTS

Environmental Awareness - Dry Stacking Project

Project Motivation

Project Solution

Legal Requirements

  • The life time of current tailings dam disposal (Aroeira) is expected to finish on Sep / 2020.
  • Implementation of a new process solution to allow dry stacking of tailings attending the Vazante's LOM
  • ABNT 10.157: Standardizes construction and operation of waste landfills.
  • The licensing process was approved on 11/14/2017 by environmental agencies.
  • The project initiative was highly recommended by environmental counsel (MG)

31

EB140 VAZANTE MINE DEEPENING

Project Objective

  • Extend the life of mine;
  • Implement the infrastructure for mining the Zinc ore below level 326 (representing 73% of the currently known reserves),

Key Highlights

SAFETY: Over than 352.380 work manhours without accident level IV or highest and 379 manpower appointed

15.704

meters

of 18.300m

of

Decline 30

excavation executed and 3 of 7 ramps

concluded (ramps 30, 31 e 27)

EB 140

Phase 1

Electromechanical

Assembly of 08 Pumps concluded.

250

Excavation

Decline A 22

EB-140 - Phase 1

Financial

Mai/2018

Project Declines

CapEx: US$ 177,1 MM

Access Development

Project Conclusion: 2022

Development EB-140

614

POÇO II - 501 m

585

Decline 31

Excavation

EB-140 - Phase 2

Dez/2020

EB-140

Startup EB-140Planning: Out/2019

Assembling of 08 bombas conclude

Construction Shaft II:

Concluded

Shaft Support:

Concluded

Shaft Cleaning:

Concluded

El.345 - N326:

Concluded

El.346 - El.143:

Concluded

N143 - N123: Concluded

N123 - N113: Concluded

Shaft Infrastructure: Out/19

FINANCIAL

COSTS

Cash Cost Net of By-products (US$/ ton ZnC Sold)

997,7

965,3

834,5

1.090,2

1.161,0

1.044,3

2016

2017

2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Cash Cost Net of By-products (US$/lb ZnC Sold)

0,45

0,44

0,38

0,49

0,53

0,47

2016

2017

2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

34

THANK YOU!

FERNANDO GURGEL

MINING OVERVIEW & CERRO LINDO UPDATE

Leonardo Coelho - SVP Mining

November/2019

Safety Performance

  1. Eliminate fatal accidents
  • Leadership team trained in: Responsibilities, Risk Management and third party management
  • Gold Rules implemented in all units
  • Implement a specific program "Fatalities Prevention Program"
  1. Drastically reduce the number and severity of accidents
  • Implementation of critical controls
  • First line managers coaching and Starting the Safe Behavior program
  • Digital Mining Program
  • Reduce mine complexity by unifying contractors

High safety standard at all mining

3 operations

  • To complete the Behavior Program process
  • Standardize systems & symbols at all mine operation
  • DuPont assessment

MINING CONTEXT & OPERATING MODEL

How We Seek Mining Operational Excellence Model…

Strategic Plan

OE Initiatives

Routine Management

Financial

Improvements

Development

Mine

Enablers

R&R addition and conversion

Optimize extraction rate

Access reserves

OEE of HME fleet

LoM production profile

Productivity works

Labor productivity;

Optimize outsourcing

contracts;

Capital

Operational

Increase By-Product.

Expenditure

Cost

R&R Basis

Mine

Production

Mining

Productivity

Mining Planning

Ore Quality

Layout optimization

Mining dilution

Mining inventories

COG optimization

Development plan

Adherence to plan

  • Plant throughput stabilization (P90)
  • Metal recovery
  • Concentrated quality

Major infrastructure capital;

potentialfullUnlockingvalue performancedelivering

Automation Plan;

Plant

Debottleneck capacity.

Treatment

Metallurgical

Performance

Maintenance

Management

  • Asset Integrity
  • Reliability (MTBF & MTTR)
  • Availability

How We Seek Mining Operational Excellence Model…

Stabilization

Performance

Debottleneck

Improvement

KPIs

Strategic Plan

Opportunities&Anomalies

MES)&EDM(PINS,Monitoring

Operation

Step Change

Process stability

OE Initiatives

Elimination of

specific issues

Management Standard & Controlling (GQI & GOL)

Routine

Management

Culture: Mindsets & Behaviors

People Behavior and Skills

Deliver new

Growth

Nexa Strategy

projects

Geology

Mappingtalents

TechnicalDevelopment

Skills

Maintenance

Critical

Metallurgy

Technical Assessment

Mining

Knowledge Matrix

GAP Analysis

Operational

Increase throughput

and cost & capital

Excellence

optimization

SharingExpertise

Short Term

Assigments

Development Plan

Safety

Nexa Culture: Mindsets & Behaviors

(healthy & simplicity)

Key Mining Strategic Highlights for 2020

ZnEq* Production

*LME 2018

650

604

605

607

600

571

571

558

566

550

2019 Guidance

531

500

(kty)

450

417

400

ZnEq*

350

100

50

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 YTD

9M19

Operational Stability

Full Asset Production

Cost Competitiveness

Operational

Excellence

Confidence Level program:

  • Quarterly mining scheduling review (MOS);
  • Mining flexibility KPIs (adherence and released reserves;
  • Reconciliation routines (LT model to metal produced).

Asset Maintenance Management:

  • Reliability plan (LCC, full service and preventive plan);
  • Critical Asset Management.
  • Increase worked hours (UG mine and plant);
  • Dilution reduction;
  • Achieve maximum plant recovery;
  • Increase tailing retreatment rates;
  • Production at remaining areas;
  • Enhance new mining method rates (SLS & caving).
  • Prioritization and SWAT team to cost management;
  • Geotechnical standard review (reduction of shotcrete & cable bolting);
  • Zero Based Budget;
  • Workforce productivity studies;
  • Process improvements by BMK analysis.

CERRO LINDO OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Cerro Lindo | Historical Production Performance

The process improvements are yielding results…

Tonnes Treated (ktpa)

6,761

7,345

7,298

7,020

5,382

5,926

5,105

3,795

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 YTD

(9M19)

Zn Grade & NSR

3.5

108.21

109.62

109.73

120

3.0

98.62

91.59

88.27

100

2.5

79.73

78.37

NSR

80

Zn (%)

2.0

ROM) ($/ton

3.08

3.12

3.06

60

1.5

2.83

2.56

2.33

40

2.13

2.10

1.0

0.5

20

0.0

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 YTD

Grade

NSR

(9M19)

ZnEq* (ktpa)

277

289

292

285

253

248

110

112

118

129

187

98

111

180

79

Other Metals

155

167

177

174

156

137

108

ZnC

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 YTD

*LME 2018

(9M19)

…however is not sufficient to offset the metal grade fall.

Cerro Lindo | Positioning the Asset to Unlock Full Potential

Speed up resources addition near by current infrastructure

Seeking to reserves replenishment as a minimum target

Increase mining development as a key driver to:

1- Access new areas for exploration

2 - Speed up ramps developments to increase level of accessed reserves 3 - Increase number of stopes available for mining

Speed up ops performance throughout implementation of Nexa Way Program: 1 - Skilled workforce

2 - Operational Excellence works supported by external expert

3 - Ensure right discipline at mine costs

Cerro Lindo | Current Orebody and Targets Being Explored

Exploration Nearby

Infrastructure

Cerro Lindo | Mine Development Exploration and Production

X-Section View

Development to access near exploration areas

Accessing & preparing stopes for production

Stopes in production

Ramp deepening

Ramp deepening

Ramp deepening

Cerro Lindo | Orebody Capability

Plan view (OB1 / OB2 / OB2B)

Stopes at the orebodies borders

ST Model

Host rock

Ore

LT Stopes

ST Stopes

Mined

stope

Cerro Lindo | Performance and Major Drivers to Unlock Potential

Ore Mined (kt ROM /day)

-0,7%

-5,2%

+3,3%

19,6

20,1

18,9

20,0

18,8

17,9

19,0

20,1

19,4

18,2

19,6

2016

2017

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Total development meters (meters / quarter)

-4,4%

+3,4%

+15,3%

8.496

7.370

7.450

7.125

5.956

6.300

9.090

8.134

8.442

8.288

8.626

2016

2017

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Development by category (m/quarter)

Primary

Secondary

4.920

4.725

4.733

4.565

4.258

4.019

3.951

3.524

3.376

2.356

2.187

2.432

2.924

4.356

4.182

3.878

4.030

3.706

2016

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Released Reserves (days)

Stopes production & productivity

33,3

# Stopes

Tonnes/Stopes

+71%

4.543

4.022

3.796

3.846

22,0

3.675

3.683

3.670

3.395

16,9

2.920

11,9

12,9

7,0

6,0

6,0

5,0

5,0

5,0

5,0

5,0

4,0

2016 2017 2018 2019 Target

2016 2017 2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

CLOSING REMARKS

Mining Division | Closing Remarks

Improve mining segment's performance through operational Excellence works

Global cash cost reduction is expected by 2020

Continue develop the mines and explore in effort to increase reserves and resources

Updated reports on Hilarión, Cerro Lindo and Magistral

Thank You

Cerro Lindo - Tailing Dam

52

Tuesday - Nov 12nd

Três Marias

8:30 - Arrival

8:30 - 9:30 - Management Presentation & Q&A

09:30 - 11:30 - Smelter tour

11:30 - 12:00 - Closing remarks

12:00 - 13:00 - Lunch

13:00 - Depart

TRÊS MARIAS

Smelter

54

Safety

Total Injury Frequency Rate

-77,9%

2,71

2,30 2,19

1,68

0,82 0,60

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 - RF

(per 1,000,000 man-hours worked)

Key initiatives

Program "STRENGTHENING ALLIANCES - COMMITMENT TO LIFE!"

Risk Perception Program

Safe Behavior - Quality Improvement of SBOs.

Reformulation of the Daily Security Dialogue (DDS). Monitoring of critical activities by Supervision.

Risk management programs 7S - Housekeeping as base of safety

People

Organizational Climate

(% Favorability)

81

85

86

50

2009 2013 2015 2018

Organizational Health Research

Benchmark - Upper Decicle

Inclusion and Diversity

13% 87% 5%

92

2025

points

25%

Três Marias Smelter Overview

Overview

  • Operating since 1969
  • Smelter is integrated with the Vazante and Morro Agudo mines
    • Processes silicate concentrate from Vazante
    • Processes sulfide concentrate from Morro Agudo, Nexa Peru and 3rd party sources
  • Uses Roast-Leach-Electrowin technology
  • Principal refined zinc products: Metallic zinc (SHG, alloys, special alloys and Zamac) in the form of jumbo and ingots and zinc oxide

Location

  • Located in Minas Gerais
    • 230 km from Morro Agudo
    • 260 km from Vazante
    • 800 km from Rio de Janeiro
  • Final product transported by truck to local customers and ports for export (Rio de Janeiro, Sepetiba or Santos)

Brasilia

Morro Agudo (230 km)

Zn product production

(Zn in kt)

172

178

187

186

187

14A 15A 16A 17A 18A19RF20E 21E 22E 23P

Source of Concentrate (%)

Sales Breakdown (%)

(2018)

(2018)

10%

1%

Brasil

1,3%

1,7%

8,2%

Europa

2,2%

1,2%

Peru

Asia

89%

2,3%

Trader

3,4%

4,2%

USA

Nexa Concentrade

LATAM

Third Party Concentrade

4,1%

Africa

Secondery Feed

Mercosul

Vazante

Tres Marias

(260 km)

Juiz de Fora

Vitoria

(780 km)

(500 km)

Rio de Janeiro (800 km)

Santos/Sao Paulo (900 km)

Certificacion

  • ISO 9001 - Quality
  • ISO 14001 - Environment
  • OHSAS 18001 - Health and Security

Partnership: BSI 1997

Strategy & Competitiveness

Organic growth and higher silicate mix

CASH COST

TRÊS MARIAS

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Cash Operating Cost

0%

25%

50%

75%

100%

Zinc Production Capacity History

Smelting capacity over time

Zn production capacity in Kt

1976 - 1933 Annual zinc production capacity at Tres Marias smelters increase from

2001

Annual zinc production capacity at Tres Marias smelter doubled to 180.000 tonnes

Current

Ongoing initiatives have provided incremental increases to our zinc production capacity

Full Potential

Três Marias is expected to increase silicate feed and reach >190 Ktpa Zn per year

10.000 tonnes to 90.000

+3,89%

187

> 190

tonnes

180

90

10

1969-1976

1993-2000

2001

2018/2019

2020 +

Current

Concentrate Sources

VAZANTE

Silicate

Concentrate

MORRO AGUDO

Sulfide

Concentrate

IMPORT

Imported Sulfide

Concentrate

TRÊS MARIAS

Production:

SHG Zinc Ingots,

Alloys and Zinc

Oxide

Três Marias Operational Process

Vazante Concentrate

Morro Agudo & Imported

Roaster

H2SO4

(Zn2SiO4)

Concentrates (ZnS)

Sulphuric Acid Plant

140kt ZnC

60kt ZnC

Autoclaves

Electrolysis

Sulphide Leaching

Purification

Melting &

Silicate Leaching

Casting

24kt ZnC

187kt ZnC

Belt Filtration

ZnO

38kt ZnO

12kt ZnC

Waste to

Metallic Zinc & Alloys

dam

Zinc Oxide Plant

161kt ZnC

Zinc products overview

SHG & ALLOYS

Automotive

Traffic signs

Home appliances

Electric transmission towers

Guardrails

Zinc products overview

ZAMAC

Car engine parts

Door handle

Zippers

Zinc products overview

ZINC OXIDE

Tires

Ceramics

Animal food

Fertilizers

Cosmetics

Chemical sector

Tailing Disposals Management

Name

Depósito Murici (Classe III)

Total Volume

18,0 MMm3

Current Volume

9,5 MMm3

Operation period

2011 - Atual

Current situation

In Operation

Nome

Barragem Córrego Lavagem (Classe

III)

Current Volume

2,3 MMm3

Removed

1,8 MMm3

(45%)

Operation period 2002 a 2011

Current situation In decommissioning

Nome

Dique de Segurança (Classe III)

Current Volume

1,5 MMm3

Removed

5,0 MMm3 (76%)

Operation period

1982 a 2002

Current situation

In decommissioning

PROJECT

CONSTRUCTION

Central and East

2007-2011

West 1

2015-2016

West 2

2017-2018

West 1 (Alt. 592 m)

2018

West 1 (Alt. 598 m)

2020

Tailings removal

2011-2018

Tailings removal

2019-2025

Social Responsibility & Volunteering

Our Social Mandate

  • Contribute to the local development of Três Marias and São Gonçalo do Abaeté, focusing on Public Management Support, education and generation of work and income

Areas of Development

4%

Over

R$MM

Human Capital

38%

31%

10

Social Capital

Intitutional Capital

invested

Economic Improvement

last 5 years

Other Initiatives

Generate shared value through dialogue and

20%

7%

social performance of the company

Main Projects

  • Votorantim Partnership for Education - PVE

ReDes Program

6.128

165

+ de 120

Support to Public Management

Votorantim for Childhood and Adolescence

Volunteer Hours

Active volunteers

Performed activities

  • Volunteering

/////////////////////////////////////

Nexa's Compliance Program

A Compliance Program is a Company guideline that helps avoid costly reputational, economic and legal risks by helping the Company Representatives to adhere and act in accordance with statutory and regulatory obligations, as well as corporate principles.

"Nexa is committed to running its business with the highest standards of ethics and integrity and based on this commitment, the Company has implemented a Compliance Program that specifically details the conduct we expect from all our employees and third parties when facing with different situations."

Board of Directors

  • Nexa's Compliance Program is based on the Company's Values and Beliefs, which are materially expressed in Nexa's Code of Conduct.
  • Over this base, the pillars, functions
    and instruments of Nexa's Compliance Program have been established, and these constitute the framework and structure for the execution of the Compliance activities.

Biomass Boiler

1,2R$MM of Investment

40% reduction in CO2 emissions 60kton/year of emission Impact of 10,0R$MM per year

Closing remarks

Tito Martins - CEO

The Leading Zinc Base Metals Player

High quality and profitable operations …

Asset Base

5 Operating Mines

3 Smelters

7 Greenfield Projects

The only smelting player south of

Mexico in Americas

2018 Mining Production Breakdown

651 kt Zn Eq.1;2

Au 29 koz

2.3%

Pb 52 kt 7.2%

Ag 7.9 MMoz

7.7%

Cu 39 kt

Zn 373 kt

15.6%

66.8%

Positioning

Top 5

2nd quartile

Global zinc miner and

Mining and smelting cash

smelter

costs3

2018 Adj. EBITDA4 By Segment / Region (US$ MM)5

Mining units

Smelting units

63%

37%

67%

33%

65%

35%

Peru

Brazil

…driving a sustainable, large-scale business.

Our Mines and Smelters Have a Track Record of Continuous Operations

Strategically located in mining friendly jurisdictions

Cajamarquilla

Years in operation: 36

Capacity: 335 ktpa Zn

Cerro Lindo (UG)

Vazante (UG, OP)

Years in operation: 10

Years in operation: 48

Tres Marías

Juiz de Fora

Throughput: 21 ktpd1

Throughput: 4.1 ktpd

Years in operation: 48

Years in operation: 37

Metals: Zn, Cu, Pb, Ag

Metals: Zn

Capacity: 190 ktpa Zn

Capacity: 89 ktpa Zn

Zn

Conc.

El Porvenir (UG)

Atacocha (UG, OP)

Morro Agudo (UG, OP)

Years in operation: 68

.

Years in operation: 79

Years in operation: 29

Smelting Products3

Throughput: 6.5 ktpd

Throughput: 4.5 ktpd

Throughput: 3.4 ktpd

Metals: Zn, Pb, Ag, Au

Metals: Zn, Pb, Ag, Au

Metals: Zn, Pb

Pasco Mining Complex2

Mining Breakdown3

68%

558 kt Zn Eq.3

32%

CL

EP

ATA

VZ

MA

44%

16%

8%

26%

6%

THANK YOU!

SITE VISIT - BRAZIL

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
