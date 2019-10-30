Nexa Resources S A : and Karmin | Closing of plan of arrangement

NEXA AND KARMIN ANNOUNCE

CLOSING OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

Luxembourg and Toronto, ON - October 30, 2019 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa") (NYSE and TSX: NEXA), and Karmin Exploration Inc. ("Karmin" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") among Nexa, Karmin, Votorantim Metals Canada Inc., a wholly-ownedsubsidiary of Nexa, and Kar Gold Inc., ("SpinCo"), described in their respective press releases issued on August 26, 2019 and October 24, 2019.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former Karmin shareholder is entitled to US$0.770467 in cash, for each common share of Karmin (each, a "Karmin Share") held prior to the Arrangement (the "Consideration"). In addition, prior to the completion of the Arrangement, all of the outstanding options and warrants of Karmin were exercised and certain assets and liabilities of Karmin, including 20,615,138 shares of VI Mining PLC (NEX: VIM), had been transferred to SpinCo. Following the transfer, the common shares of SpinCo (the "SpinCo Shares") have been distributed to the former Karmin shareholders by way of a dividend (at a rate of one SpinCo Share for each outstanding Karmin Share). Nexa will not be involved in the management or operations of SpinCo.

Karmin has applied to de-list the Karmin Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Lima Stock Exchange and it is anticipated that the Karmin Shares will be delisted as of the close of trading on November 1, 2019.

Pursuant to the letter of transmittal mailed to Karmin shareholders as part of the material in connection with the special meeting of the Company held on October 16, 2019, in order to receive the Consideration and the SpinCo Shares to which they are entitled, registered holders of Karmin Shares will be required to deposit their share certificate(s) representing Karmin Shares, together with a duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the depositary under the Arrangement. Shareholders whose Karmin Shares are registered in the name of a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee should contact their nominee with questions regarding the receipt of the Consideration.

Karmin shareholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Karmin Shares to the Arrangement may direct their questions to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, who is acting as depositary under the Arrangement, toll free at 1-800-564-6253 or within Canada at 1-514-982-7888 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com. Further information regarding the Arrangement is available in the management information circular of Karmin dated September 18, 2019, which is available under Karmin's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.