Nexa Resources S A : provides update on its operations and guidance

NEXA PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS OPERATIONS AND GUIDANCE

Luxembourg, March 26, 2020 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") announces that today the Peruvian Government has decided to extend the quarantine period until April 12, 2020 in its ongoing efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Production at Cerro Lindo, Atacocha and El Porvenir mines therefore remains suspended. Mining activities are limited to critical activities with a minimum workforce to ensure appropriate maintenance, safety and security.

Cajamarquilla smelter is estimated to continue operating at approximately 50% of its nominal production capacity with a reduced workforce. If the quarantine period is extended, the operation may need to ramp down.

As previoulsy announced, mining and smelting operations in Brazil have been operating normally and we continue to take all necessary measures to protect our employees.

Construction activities at the Aripuanã project continue to progress. In coordination with local authorities, additional safety measures and procedures have been adopted to mitigate and reduce any potential impacts of the global outbreak in the region.

We implemented additional safety procedures in all our operations, including social distance in our cafeterias and transportation. In addition, Nexa has constantly carried out awareness campaigns with our employees and contractors.

Our corporate offices in Sao Paulo, Lima, Luxemburg, and in the US are working remotely in full capacity.

Guidance

As of today, Nexa has not experienced any material disruption to metal sales and its supply chain. The development of COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the global economy and future demand of our products, however, remains uncertain. In this context, Nexa has decided to suspend its guidance until further clarification of market developments and the potential financial impact on its business.

Liquidity

Liquidity remains strong and to further strengthen our cash position Nexa contracted additional US$350 million debt during March 2020. Our revolving credit line of US$300 million remains undrawn.

Nexa reinforces its commitment to the health and safety of its employees, contractors and communities, and will keep the market informed of further developments.

