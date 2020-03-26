Nexa Resources S A : provides update on its operations and guidance

NEXA PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS OPERATIONS AND GUIDANCE
Luxembourg, March 26, 2020 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") announces that today the Peruvian Government has decided to extend the quarantine period until April 12, 2020 in its ongoing efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak.
Production at Cerro Lindo, Atacocha and El Porvenir mines therefore remains suspended. Mining activities are limited to critical activities with a minimum workforce to ensure appropriate maintenance, safety and security.
Cajamarquilla smelter is estimated to continue operating at approximately 50% of its nominal production capacity with a reduced workforce. If the quarantine period is extended, the operation may need to ramp down.
As previoulsy announced, mining and smelting operations in Brazil have been operating normally and we continue to take all necessary measures to protect our employees.
Construction activities at the Aripuanã project continue to progress. In coordination with local authorities, additional safety measures and procedures have been adopted to mitigate and reduce any potential impacts of the global outbreak in the region.
We implemented additional safety procedures in all our operations, including social distance in our cafeterias and transportation. In addition, Nexa has constantly carried out awareness campaigns with our employees and contractors.
Our corporate offices in Sao Paulo, Lima, Luxemburg, and in the US are working remotely in full capacity.
Guidance
As of today, Nexa has not experienced any material disruption to metal sales and its supply chain. The development of COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the global economy and future demand of our products, however, remains uncertain. In this context, Nexa has decided to suspend its guidance until further clarification of market developments and the potential financial impact on its business.
Liquidity
Liquidity remains strong and to further strengthen our cash position Nexa contracted additional US$350 million debt during March 2020. Our revolving credit line of US$300 million remains undrawn.
Nexa reinforces its commitment to the health and safety of its employees, contractors and communities, and will keep the market informed of further developments.
About Nexa
Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state
of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2019 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2019, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this news release as "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NEXA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, many of which are not under our control, among them the activities of our competition, the future global economic situation, weather conditions, market conditions, exchange rates, and operational and financial risks. The unexpected occurrence of one or more of the abovementioned events may significantly change the results of our operations on which we have based our estimates and forward looking statements. Our estimates and forward looking statements may be influenced by, among others, outbreaks of contagious diseases or health crises impacting overall economic activity regionally or globally.
These forward-looking statements related to future events or future performance and include current estimates, predictions, forecasts, beliefs and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, but not limited to, the business and operations of the Company and mining production our growth strategy, the impact of applicable laws and regulations, future zinc and other metal prices, smelting sales, capex, expenses related to exploration and project development, estimation of mineral reserves and/or mineral resources, mine life and our financial liquidity.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Statements concerning future production costs or volumes are based on numerous assumptions of management regarding operating matters and on assumptions that demand for products develops as anticipated, that customers and other counterparties perform their contractual obligations, full integration of mining and smelting operations, that operating and capital plans will not be disrupted by issues such as mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labor disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and that there are no material unanticipated variations in the cost of energy or supplies, among other assumptions.
Estimates and forward-looking statements refer only to the date when they were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any estimate or forward looking statement due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and do not guarantee future performance, as actual results or developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward looking statements. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward- looking statements and our business can be found in our public disclosures filed under our profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
For further information, please contact: Roberta Varella - Head of Investor Relations ir@nexaresouces.com
+55 11 3405-5601
2
Disclaimer
Nexa Resources SA published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 22:12:02 UTC