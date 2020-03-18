Nexa Resources S A : provides update on its operations due to COVID-19 global outbreak

NEXA PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

GLOBAL OUTBREAK

Luxembourg, March 18, 2020 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") announces that operations at Cerro Lindo, Atacocha and El Porvenir mines are temporarily suspended, while Cajamarquilla smelter is temporarily reduced in accordance to the recent announcement of the Peruvian government to the mining sector, in response to COVID-19 global outbreak.

Mining activities will be limited to critical operations and maintenance, with a reduced workforce during the quarantine period (15 days) stipulated by the Peruvian government.

During this period, Cajamarquilla smelter is expected to operate at approximately 50% of its nominal production capacity and also with a reduced workforce.

Mining and smelting operations in Brazil have been operating normally, taking all necessary measures to help protect our employees.

Construction activities at the Aripuanã project have not yet been affected. Additional safety measures and procedures are being discussed with our contractors to mitigate any potential impact of the global outbreak, including a revision of the construction schedule.

As previously announced, the potential impact on Nexa's 2020 operational guidance is still uncertain. In addition, the Company is re-evaluating its capital expenditures and operational expenses, including project development and exploration investments. Nexa is also evaluating impacts of the outbreak with its suppliers, clients and contractors and addressing them as appropriate.

Nexa reinforces its commitment to the health and safety of its employees and contractors will keep the market informed of further developments.

