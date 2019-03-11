Nexa Resources : Announces New Head of Investor Relations

Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa” or the “Company”) announces to its
shareholders and to the market in general the hiring of the new Head of
Investor Relations, Roberta Varella, reporting directly to Senior
Vice-President of Finance and Group CFO Rodrigo Menck.
Roberta has a wide experience in finance and planning, having built her
career at Marfrig, Braskem and Vale, among others. Also, Roberta holds a
bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from E.E.Mauá, a Business
degree and MBA from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and an extension
course focused on Strategy from the Wharton School.
About Nexa
Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60
years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets
in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life
underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two
located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa also owns a zinc
smelter in Peru and two zinc smelters in Brazil. The Company is among
the top five producers of mined and refined zinc globally in 2018,
according to Wood Mackenzie.
