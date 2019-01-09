Log in
NEXA RESOURCES SA (NEXA)
Nexa Resources S.A. : - 2018 Annual Results Agenda

01/09/2019 | 12:22pm EST

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) announces its 2018 Results agenda:

Nexa Resources 2018 Annual Production Report and 2019 Guidance will be published on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, after NYSE and TSX market hours.

Nexa Resources 4Q18 and FY 2018 Earnings Release will be published on Friday, February 15th, 2019, after NYSE and TSX market hours.

Earnings Webcast and Call
The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 to discuss 4Q18 and 2018 results.

The format will be a presentation held by management, followed by a Q&A session.

Please note time below.

Date:   Tuesday, February 19th, 2019
 
10:00 AM Eastern time (NY and Toronto)
Time: 10:00 AM Lima time
12:00 PM Sao Paulo time
3:00 PM London time
 
Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa190218UEnUWsKd.html

 
US: +1-866-769-5210
Canada: +1-866-450-4696
Dial in: Brazil: 0800-8910015
International: +1-412-902-6754
Passcode: Nexa Resources

Conference replay:
US: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: +1-855-669-9658
International: +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10127651

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com


© Business Wire 2019
