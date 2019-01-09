Nexa Resources S.A. : - 2018 Annual Results Agenda

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”)
announces its 2018 Results agenda:
Nexa Resources 2018 Annual Production Report and 2019 Guidance will
be published on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, after NYSE and TSX
market hours.
Nexa Resources 4Q18 and FY 2018 Earnings Release will be
published on Friday, February 15th, 2019, after NYSE and TSX
market hours.
Earnings Webcast and Call
The company will host a conference
call on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 to discuss 4Q18 and 2018
results.
The format will be a presentation held by management, followed by a Q&A
session.
Please note time below.
|
Date:
|
|
Tuesday, February 19th, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
10:00 AM Eastern time (NY and Toronto)
|
Time:
|
|
10:00 AM Lima time
|
|
|
12:00 PM Sao Paulo time
|
|
|
3:00 PM London time
|
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa190218UEnUWsKd.html
|
|
|
|
|
|
US: +1-866-769-5210
|
|
|
Canada: +1-866-450-4696
|
Dial in:
|
|
Brazil: 0800-8910015
|
|
|
International: +1-412-902-6754
|
|
|
Passcode: Nexa Resources
Conference replay:
US: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: +1-855-669-9658
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10127651
ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of
experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin
America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines,
three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state
of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com
