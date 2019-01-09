Nexa Resources S.A. : - 2018 Annual Results Agenda

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) announces its 2018 Results agenda:

Nexa Resources 2018 Annual Production Report and 2019 Guidance will be published on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, after NYSE and TSX market hours.

Nexa Resources 4Q18 and FY 2018 Earnings Release will be published on Friday, February 15th, 2019, after NYSE and TSX market hours.

Earnings Webcast and Call

The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 to discuss 4Q18 and 2018 results.

The format will be a presentation held by management, followed by a Q&A session.

Please note time below.

Date: Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 10:00 AM Eastern time (NY and Toronto) Time: 10:00 AM Lima time 12:00 PM Sao Paulo time 3:00 PM London time Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa190218UEnUWsKd.html US: +1-866-769-5210 Canada: +1-866-450-4696 Dial in: Brazil: 0800-8910015 International: +1-412-902-6754 Passcode: Nexa Resources

Conference replay:

US: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: +1-855-669-9658

International: +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10127651



