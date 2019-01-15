Nexa Resources S.A. : Achieves 2018 Production Guidance and Estimates Growing Volumes in 2019

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA), (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) Nexa achieves 2018 production guidance and estimates growing volumes in 2019.

Nexa Resources 2018 Annual production and 2019 Guidance were published today.

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com

