NEXA RESOURCES SA    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES SA (NEXA)
01/15 03:59:59 pm
10.015 USD   -0.45%
Nexa Resources S.A. : Achieves 2018 Production Guidance and Estimates Growing Volumes in 2019

01/15/2019 | 05:31pm EST

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA), (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) Nexa achieves 2018 production guidance and estimates growing volumes in 2019.

Nexa Resources 2018 Annual production and 2019 Guidance were published today.

For full details, please click here.

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 459 M
EBIT 2018 311 M
Net income 2018 54,7 M
Debt 2018 302 M
Yield 2018 5,96%
P/E ratio 2018 16,18
P/E ratio 2019 14,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 1 341 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tito Botelho Martins President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Ermírio de Moraes Chairman
Mario Antonio Bertoncini Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Valdecir Aparecido Botassini Senior VP-Engineering & Information Technology
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES SA-15.46%1 341
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV11.58%5 508
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%4 940
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED12.54%3 079
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD4.39%2 954
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 466
