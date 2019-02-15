Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nexa Resources SA    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES SA

(NEXA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexa Resources S.A. : Announces 2018 and 4Q18 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:31pm EST

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX:NEXA) has published 2018 and 4Q18 Results in its website. For full details, please visit our Investor Relations webpage at: http://ir.nexaresources.com/resultscenter

CEO Message – Tito Martins

“2018 was a very dynamic year for Nexa and we are proud to have delivered what we promised to the market in the first full year following our IPO. Among our achievements, we met our production guidance for all metals, updated mineral reserves and resources with significant growth in reserves, and obtained approval for the construction of a new greenfield project, Aripuanã. On the financial front, we have renegotiated part of our debt to extend maturities at lower costs and returned capital to our shareholders by distributing an US$80 million share premium in addition to recently announcing a US$30 million share buyback program. Also, as a result of the robust operating cash generation in 2018, we are announcing a dividend payment of US$70 million on March 28, 2019.

While fundamentals remained strong, market confidence was impacted by the continuous trade war between China and the US, reflecting on LME prices. On the production side, we were able to deliver solid results, with a mining plan that was diligently executed along the year. Despite certain operating challenges in Cerro Lindo during mid-2018, we were able to recover production during the last quarter. We are also satisfied with our smelting segment’s strong performance as we were able to reach the top of our guidance range in terms of sales volume.

In our existing operations, we are confident that, during 2019, we will be able to reap the benefits from the mining development initiatives carried out during 2018 in Cerro Lindo to support higher production guidance range provided for 2019. We will also continue investing in exploration efforts to increase reserves and find new resources in order to extend the life-of-mine of our brownfield operations. In our greenfield pipeline, we are also excited to have started the construction of the Aripuanã project this year.

We maintain our focus on financial discipline and a solid capital structure, with low leverage, that will support current and future growth. Most important, Nexa is continuously embracing best practices in terms of environment, emissions, water, dams and safety standards while supporting the development of our local communities.”

About Nexa's Compliance with GDPR Nexa is adapting to the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union. Please check our Privacy Notice on the link below:

http://ir.nexaresources.com/privacypolicy

About Nexa Resources S.A. Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access:

http://ir.nexaresources.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXA RESOURCES SA
05:31pNEXA RESOURCES S.A. : Announces 2018 and 4Q18 Results
BU
01/29NEXA RESOURCES : Announces Transition of CFO
BU
01/15NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : Achieves 2018 Production Guidance and Estimates Growing Vo..
BU
01/09NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : - 2018 Annual Results Agenda
BU
2018NEXA RESOURCES : plans to start construction at the Aripuana zinc project in Bra..
AQ
2018NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : Announces That the Installation License for Its Aripuanã G..
BU
2018SOLITARIO ZINC USA : Announces Drilling Will Begin on Its Florida Canyon Zinc Pr..
AQ
2018NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Third Quar..
BU
2018NEXA RESOURCES : Announces Approval of the Construction of the Aripuan Project a..
AQ
2018NEXA RESOURCES : Announces Approval of the Construction of the Aripuanã Project ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 458 M
EBIT 2018 326 M
Net income 2018 61,8 M
Debt 2018 291 M
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 14,48
P/E ratio 2019 17,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 216 M
Chart NEXA RESOURCES SA
Duration : Period :
Nexa Resources SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXA RESOURCES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,4 $
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tito Botelho Martins President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Ermírio de Moraes Chairman
Mario Antonio Bertoncini Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Valdecir Aparecido Botassini Senior VP-Engineering & Information Technology
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES SA-22.94%1 216
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%5 360
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV1.58%4 863
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD17.66%3 911
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED26.96%3 474
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD10.14%3 106
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.