Nexa Resources S.A. : Announces 2018 and 4Q18 Results

CEO Message – Tito Martins
“2018 was a very dynamic year for Nexa and we are proud to have
delivered what we promised to the market in the first full year
following our IPO. Among our achievements, we met our production
guidance for all metals, updated mineral reserves and resources with
significant growth in reserves, and obtained approval for the
construction of a new greenfield project, Aripuanã. On the financial
front, we have renegotiated part of our debt to extend maturities at
lower costs and returned capital to our shareholders by distributing an
US$80 million share premium in addition to recently announcing a US$30
million share buyback program. Also, as a result of the robust operating
cash generation in 2018, we are announcing a dividend payment of US$70
million on March 28, 2019.
While fundamentals remained strong, market confidence was impacted by
the continuous trade war between China and the US, reflecting on LME
prices. On the production side, we were able to deliver solid results,
with a mining plan that was diligently executed along the year. Despite
certain operating challenges in Cerro Lindo during mid-2018, we were
able to recover production during the last quarter. We are also
satisfied with our smelting segment’s strong performance as we were able
to reach the top of our guidance range in terms of sales volume.
In our existing operations, we are confident that, during 2019, we will
be able to reap the benefits from the mining development initiatives
carried out during 2018 in Cerro Lindo to support higher production
guidance range provided for 2019. We will also continue investing in
exploration efforts to increase reserves and find new resources in order
to extend the life-of-mine of our brownfield operations. In our
greenfield pipeline, we are also excited to have started the
construction of the Aripuanã project this year.
We maintain our focus on financial discipline and a solid capital
structure, with low leverage, that will support current and future
growth. Most important, Nexa is continuously embracing best practices in
terms of environment, emissions, water, dams and safety standards while
supporting the development of our local communities.”
