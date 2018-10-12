Nexa Resources : S.A. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”)
announces 3Q18 Results Agenda.
Nexa Resources 3Q18 Results will be published, on Wednesday, October
31st, 2018, after NYSE and TSX market hours.
Earnings Webcast and Call
The company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1st,
2018 to discuss 3Q18 results.
The format will be a presentation held by management, followed by a Q&A
session.
|
Date:
|
|
Thursday, November 1st, 2018
|
Time:
|
|
11:00 AM Eastern time (NY and Toronto)
10:00 AM Lima time
12:00 PM Sao Paulo time
3:00 PM London time
|
Webcast:
|
|
https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa181101LouGSaJQ.html
|
Dial in:
|
|
US: +1-866-769-5210
Canada: +1-866-450-4696
Brazil: 0800-8910015
International: +1-412-902-6754
Passcode: Nexa Resources
Conference replay:
US: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: +1-855-669-9658
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10124726
ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of
experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin
America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines,
three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state
of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com.
