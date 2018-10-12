Nexa Resources : S.A. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) announces 3Q18 Results Agenda.

Nexa Resources 3Q18 Results will be published, on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018, after NYSE and TSX market hours.

Earnings Webcast and Call

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 to discuss 3Q18 results.

The format will be a presentation held by management, followed by a Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, November 1st, 2018 Time: 11:00 AM Eastern time (NY and Toronto) 10:00 AM Lima time 12:00 PM Sao Paulo time 3:00 PM London time Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa181101LouGSaJQ.html Dial in: US: +1-866-769-5210 Canada: +1-866-450-4696 Brazil: 0800-8910015 International: +1-412-902-6754 Passcode: Nexa Resources

Conference replay:

US: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: +1-855-669-9658

International: +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10124726

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com.

