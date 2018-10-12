Nexa Resources : S.A. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

Log in
10/12/2018 | 02:10am CEST

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) announces 3Q18 Results Agenda.

Nexa Resources 3Q18 Results will be published, on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018, after NYSE and TSX market hours.

Earnings Webcast and Call

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 to discuss 3Q18 results.

The format will be a presentation held by management, followed by a Q&A session.

Date:   Thursday, November 1st, 2018
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern time (NY and Toronto)

10:00 AM Lima time

12:00 PM Sao Paulo time

3:00 PM London time

Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa181101LouGSaJQ.html

Dial in: US: +1-866-769-5210

Canada: +1-866-450-4696

Brazil: 0800-8910015

International: +1-412-902-6754

Passcode: Nexa Resources

Conference replay:
US: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: +1-855-669-9658
International: +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10124726

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com.


© Business Wire 2018
