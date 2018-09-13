Nexam Chemical : Breakthrough for Nexam Chemical on the Chinese market – receives order of approximately SEK 1 million regarding NEXIMID®

09/13/2018

Nexam Chemical has for several years been working on the Chinese market to introduce and establish its NEXIMID®-products to manufacturers of carbon fiber composites for high temperature applications. By applying NEXIMID® in the polyimide-based plastics used for these demanding products, substantial property improvements are obtained.

When introducing NEXIMID® to a new customer, it is initially relatively small volumes that will grow over time. After a period of evaluation, our Chinese customers have started to apply our products in certain high value carbon fiber composites. During 2018, volumes have gradually increased, and Nexam Chemical has so far this year sold for approximately SEK 1 million. Nexam Chemical has now received feedback that the volumes are expected to grow and in connection to this, received a new order of approximately SEK 1 million. The development has been above expectations which corresponds to a growth of 200 % within this area for the full year 2018.

'Our NEXIMID®-sales have historically been strongly linked to the North American market, but we now see that our work on the Chinese market is starting to pay off. Major investments are now made in China within the composite industry to provide lightweight materials for the emerging civil aviation industry. Our NEXIMID®-products provide major enhancements to lightweight composites. This has been a strong contributing factor to our success this time. It has also become easier for foreign companies to compete on the Chinese market since domestic products have increased in price as a result of authorities closing down environmentally unfriendly production. We therefore see good opportunities for further growth in the Chinese market,' says Johan Arvidsson, CSO Nexam Chemical.

