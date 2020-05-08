Log in
Nexam Chemical (publ) : Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2020

05/08/2020 | 02:09am EDT

05/08/2020

First quarter at a glance

Significant events:

Continued good growth, +31% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.
Substantially improved profitability. Increased EBITDA to 2,3 MSEK compared to -1,7 MSEK for the corresponding quarter in 2019.
Growth is primarily driven by Performance Chemical which grew by 138% compared to corresponding quarter in 2019.
Sales within color and additive masterbatch, Performance Masterbatch, was -6% compared to corresponding quarter in 2019.
Gross margin increased to 43% compared to 40% during the first quarter in 2019. The primary reason being that optimization of logistics chains is starting to show results.
Entered new supply agreement with DIAB regarding NEXAMITE® for 2020-2021 worth 100 to 120 MSEK in sales.

Financials:

Net sales for the first quarter totaled 41 704 (31 754) kSEK.
The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to 2 283 (-1 650) kSEK.
Compared to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 14 305 (23 101) kSEK.
Cash flow from operating activities during quarter was -3 940 (- 14 251) kSEK.
Result per share for the quarter was -0,01 (-0,06) SEK.

Key events after the end of the period

Preferential rights issue was competed and resulted in an addition of just over 45 MSEK, corresponding to a subscription ratio of 74%.
Covid-19 pandemic's effect on the company has thus far been limited, although considerable uncertainties lie ahead.
Henrik Bernquist assumed the role of business development manager on April 1st.

Lomma 8 May 2020

The Board of Directors

These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company´s auditor.

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on May 08, 2020.

Disclaimer

Nexam Chemical Holding AB published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 06:08:10 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 194 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -1,00 M
Finance 2020 25,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -350x
P/E ratio 2021 58,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 531 M
Chart NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50  SEK
Last Close Price 7,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target -7,14%
Spread / Average Target -7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Arvidsson Chief Executive Officer
Mats Persson Chairman
Susanne Thygesson Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Nyberg Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Pisciotti Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)-13.58%54
ECOLAB INC.0.59%55 818
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-14.86%34 312
GIVAUDAN6.40%30 709
SIKA AG-11.44%23 922
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-1.89%15 082
