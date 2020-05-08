Nexam Chemical (publ) : Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2020

05/08/2020

First quarter at a glance

Significant events:

Continued good growth, +31% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.

Substantially improved profitability. Increased EBITDA to 2,3 MSEK compared to -1,7 MSEK for the corresponding quarter in 2019.

Growth is primarily driven by Performance Chemical which grew by 138% compared to corresponding quarter in 2019.

Sales within color and additive masterbatch, Performance Masterbatch, was -6% compared to corresponding quarter in 2019.

Gross margin increased to 43% compared to 40% during the first quarter in 2019. The primary reason being that optimization of logistics chains is starting to show results.

Entered new supply agreement with DIAB regarding NEXAMITE® for 2020-2021 worth 100 to 120 MSEK in sales.

Financials:

Net sales for the first quarter totaled 41 704 (31 754) kSEK.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to 2 283 (-1 650) kSEK.

Compared to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 14 305 (23 101) kSEK.

Cash flow from operating activities during quarter was -3 940 (- 14 251) kSEK.

Result per share for the quarter was -0,01 (-0,06) SEK.

Key events after the end of the period

Preferential rights issue was competed and resulted in an addition of just over 45 MSEK, corresponding to a subscription ratio of 74%.

Covid-19 pandemic's effect on the company has thus far been limited, although considerable uncertainties lie ahead.

Henrik Bernquist assumed the role of business development manager on April 1st.

