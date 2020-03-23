Nexam Chemical publ : Publication of supplementary prospectus related to Nexam Chemical's rights issue

03/23/2020

The board of directors of Nexam Chemical Holding AB ('Nexam Chemical' or the 'Company') has prepared a supplementary prospectus (the 'Supplementary Prospectus') to the EU Growth Prospectus that was approved and registered by by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the 'SFSA') on March 12, 2020 (the 'Prospectus').

The Supplementary Prospectus has been prepared since Nexam Chemical, during the subscription period of the ongoing rights issue of units (the 'Rights Issue'), has signed a supply agreement with Diab, corresponding to a total sales value of between SEK 100 and 120 millon during 2020 and 2021. Information about the supply agreement was published by Nexam Chemical through a press release on March 18, 2020. The press release is available on the Company's website, http://www.nexamchemical.com.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been prepared in accordance with Article 23 in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the 'Prospectus Regulation') and has today on March 23, 2020 been approved and registered by the SFSA. The Supplementary Prospectus shall be read together with the Prospcectus in all respects. The Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus are available on the Company's website, http://www.nexamchemical.com and on Erik Penser Bank's website, http://www.penser.se, and will also be available on the SFSA's website, http://www.fi.se.

Investors who, prior to the publication of the Supplementary Prospectus, have notified or otherwise consented to subscribe for units in the Rights Issue are according to Article 23 in the Prospectus Regulation entitled to withdraw their notification or consent within two working days of the publication of the Supplementary Prospectus, i.e. until March 25, 2020. Withdrawal must be made in writing to Erik Penser Bank, P.O. Box 7405, SE-103 91 Stockholm or via e-mail to emission@penser.se. Investors who have notified to subscribe for units trough their bank/trustee should contact their bank/trustee regarding withdrawal. Notification that is not withdrawn within the specified time will remain binding and investors who wish to remain with their subscription of units do not have to take any measures.

For full terms and other information related to the Rights Issue, please refer to the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CET on March 23, 2020.

Important information

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Nexam Chemical. No action has been taken and measures will not be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units in Nexam Chemical will only be made through the Prospectus that Nexam Chemical published on March 12, 2020 and the Supplementary Prospecuts that Nexam Chemical now has published.

The information in this press release may not be released, distributed or published, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures than those required by Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. No shares, warrants or other securities in Nexam Chemical have been registered, and no shares, warrants or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no shares or other securities may be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States.

Within the European Economic Area ('EEA'), no public offering of shares, warrants or other securities ('Securities') is made in other countries than Sweden. In other member states of the EU, such an offering of Securities may only be made in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 'Prospectus Regulation'). In other member states of the EEA which have implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption in the Prospectus Regulation and/or in accordance with an applicable exemption under a relevant national implementation measure. In other member states of the EEA which have not implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption under national law.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the United Kingdom that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order') or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as 'intend', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'may', 'believe', 'plan', 'estimate' and other expressions which imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Download as PDF