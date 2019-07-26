PRESS RELEASE

NEXANS 2019 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT





Paris La Défense, on July 26th, 2019 – The 2019 half-year financial report has been filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website (www.nexans.com) and on the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ).

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30th, 2019, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors' report.

Financial calendar

November 7, 2019: Third quarter 2019 financial information





About Nexans





Nexans brings energy to life through an extensive range of advanced cabling systems, solutions and innovative services. For over 120 years, Nexans has been providing customers with cutting-edge cabling infrastructure for power and data transmission. Today, beyond cables, the Group advises customers and designs solutions and services that maximize performance and efficiency of their projects in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities, e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, submarine interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, Oil & Gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013, Nexans became the first cable player to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, NEMA, ICF or CIGRE to mention a few.

Nexans employs nearly 27,000 people and has an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2018, the Group generated 6.5 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com

Additional information:

Financial Communication Communications Michel Gédéon

Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 05 41

e-mail: michel.gedeon@nexans.com



Catherine Garipoglu

Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 78

e-mail: catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com



Marième Diop

Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 05 40

e-mail: marieme.diop@nexans.com Angéline Afanoukoe

Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 67

e-mail: angeline.afanoukoe@nexans.com













Attachment