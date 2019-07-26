Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Nexans    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/26 05:51:27 am
30.21 EUR   -3.20%
05:00aNEXANS : 2019 half year financial report
GL
07/24NEXANS : Nexans Posts a Solid Performance for the First Half 2019
GL
07/18WOMEN IN NEXANS : enhancing female leadership beyond frontiers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nexans : 2019 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:00am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

NEXANS 2019 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Paris La Défense, on July 26th, 2019 – The 2019 half-year financial report has been filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website (www.nexans.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30th, 2019, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors' report.

Financial calendar

November 7, 2019:  Third quarter 2019 financial information


About Nexans


Nexans brings energy to life through an extensive range of advanced cabling systems, solutions and innovative services. For over 120 years, Nexans has been providing customers with cutting-edge cabling infrastructure for power and data transmission. Today, beyond cables, the Group advises customers and designs solutions and services that maximize performance and efficiency of their projects in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities, e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, submarine interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, Oil & Gas, automation, and others).
Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013, Nexans became the first cable player to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, NEMA, ICF or CIGRE to mention a few.
Nexans employs nearly 27,000 people and has an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2018, the Group generated 6.5 billion euros in sales.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com 

Additional information:

Financial CommunicationCommunications
Michel Gédéon
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 05 41
e-mail: michel.gedeon@nexans.com

 		Catherine Garipoglu
Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 78
e-mail: catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com

 
Marième Diop
Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 05 40
e-mail: marieme.diop@nexans.com		Angéline Afanoukoe
Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 67
e-mail: angeline.afanoukoe@nexans.com

 



Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXANS
05:00aNEXANS : 2019 half year financial report
GL
07/24NEXANS : Nexans Posts a Solid Performance for the First Half 2019
GL
07/18WOMEN IN NEXANS : enhancing female leadership beyond frontiers
PU
06/30NEXANS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/17NEXANS : to showcase latest cabling innovations for the aerospace industry at th..
PU
06/12NEXANS : completes successful qualification testing of ‘Best Paths' superc..
PU
05/28WOMEN IN NEXANS : Making an impact with mutual support
PU
05/28SPS DRIVES ITALIA 2019 : Nexans presents MOTIONLINE®, a global range of high-per..
PU
05/20SMAC PROJECT : wind energy supporting the use of electric vehicles
PU
05/20NEXANS : Paving the way to safer Europe with Construction Products Regulation
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 612 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 -96,6 M
Debt 2019 637 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 -18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 1 354 M
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,93  €
Last Close Price 31,21  €
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Guérin Chief Executive Officer
Georges Chodron de Courcel Non-Executive Chairman
Benjamin Fitoussi Chief Operations Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dirk Steinbrink Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXANS28.28%1 510
PRYSMIAN18.41%5 863
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%4 362
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 075
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%2 609
ELSWEDY ELECTRIC-25.77%1 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group