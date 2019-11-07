Log in
Nexans : 2019 third quarter financial information

0
11/07/2019

' Nexans' change is moving ahead as expected and has begun to bear fruit. It is a carefully controlled process supported by a new organizational structure that is more fluid, more agile, and more straightforward, and in which all activities are now focused on developing services and solutions to capture new markets while adding more value than just volume. We have reinforced our offer to build strong positions in the renewable energies sector, and our appointment by SSE as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen project confirms the relevance of our approach. Despite an uncertain geopolitical environment, we are committed to delivering a solid and sustained performance, and confirm our 2019 outlook. '

Christopher Guérin

Nexans' Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:39:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 862 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 -80,7 M
Debt 2019 588 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 -19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 1 576 M
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,20  €
Last Close Price 36,27  €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Guérin Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Jean Mouton Chairman
Benjamin Fitoussi Chief Operations Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer & Head-IT
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXANS49.08%1 745
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.27.62%6 270
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%5 584
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.98%3 542
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 820
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%2 558
