Nexans : 2019 third quarter financial information

' Nexans' change is moving ahead as expected and has begun to bear fruit. It is a carefully controlled process supported by a new organizational structure that is more fluid, more agile, and more straightforward, and in which all activities are now focused on developing services and solutions to capture new markets while adding more value than just volume. We have reinforced our offer to build strong positions in the renewable energies sector, and our appointment by SSE as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen project confirms the relevance of our approach. Despite an uncertain geopolitical environment, we are committed to delivering a solid and sustained performance, and confirm our 2019 outlook. '
Christopher Guérin
Nexans' Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer
