Nexans : COVID-19 Crisis Centre Update

Health and safety are our number one priority. At Nexans, we are following health authorities' guidance and updating workplace recommendations to employees, regularly. We express our gratitude to all our colleagues worldwide; their discipline and determination in managing the effects on our business and operations are outstanding.

As of today, our plants and offices are operating worldwide without disruption. Remote working, whenever possible, has been implemented widely.

We are grateful to our Customer and business partners for the confidence they put on our products, our installations, our services. We maintain a 'laser-sharp' focus on their business needs, project execution and interests worldwide, throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our sales and technical teams remain mobilised to assist and counsel them with unchanged passion and commitment.

In this unprecedented context, Nexans is closely monitoring the evolution of Covid-19, focused on the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders.