NEXANS

(NEX)
Nexans : NEXANS' 2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

03/29/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Press release

NEXANS' 2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris La Défense, on March 29, 2019 - The 2018 Registration document has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 28, 2019. It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Registration Document includes the 2018 annual financial report, the Board of Directors' management report, the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance, the non-financial performance statement, the description of the share buyback program, together with the statutory Auditors' reports and the information related to their fees.

Financial calendar

May 02, 2019: 2019 first quarter financial information
May 15, 2019: Annual Shareholders' Meeting
July 24, 2019: 2019 first half results

About Nexans

Nexans brings energy to life through an extensive range of advanced cabling systems, solutions and innovative services. For over 120 years, Nexans has been providing customers with cutting-edge cabling infrastructure for power and data transmission. Today, beyond cables, the Group advises customers and designs solutions and services that maximize performance and efficiency of their projects in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities, e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, submarine interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, Oil & Gas, automation, and others). Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans' business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans became the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group's commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF or CIGRE to mention a few.
Nexans employs nearly 27,000 people with industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2018, the Group generated 6.5 billion euros in sales.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com

Additional information:
Financial Communication

  		 

Corporate Communication
Michel Gédéon
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 05 41
e-mail: michel.gedeon@nexans.com

  		Paul Floren
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78
e-mail: paul.floren@nexans.com
Marième Diop
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 05 40
e-mail: marieme.diop@nexans.com 		Angéline Afanoukoe
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 67
e-mail: angeline.afanoukoe@nexans.com


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nexans via Globenewswire
