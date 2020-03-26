Nexans : Share Buy Back

Paris La Défense, March 26th, 2020 - Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 500,000 shares. The purpose of the program is to limit the dilutive effect of the capital increase of the 2020 International Employee Shareholding plan, Act 2020, which will ultimately be implemented. This program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the 17th resolution of the General Shareholder's meeting held on May 15, 2019, and if approved, to the authorization to be granted by the 14th resolution of the General Shareholder's meeting to be held on May 13, 2020. Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation.