Nexans : Update on Dividend and Shareholders Meeting attendance

Paris La Défense, March 31st, 2020 - In this unprecedented global Covid-19 outbreak, Nexans' Board of Directors, at its meeting today, resolved to withdraw the proposed dividend of 0.40 euro per share for the 2019 financial year, announced February 20th, 2020. Nexans believes in the continuous social engagement and cohesion, the protection of our employees and the interest of our customers.

Nexans confirms that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 13th, 2020. Due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, as a security measure, the meeting will be held behind closed doors without any shareholders being physically present. The meeting will be broadcasted live via the company website.

Nexans encourages shareholders, to vote by correspondence or to give proxy to the Chairman of the meeting. We invite all shareholders to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2020 Annual General Meeting on the company's website nexans.com (Finance / Shareholders / 2020 Annual General Meeting section).