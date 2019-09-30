Nexans : integrated report 2018

' Nexans is changing in a rapidly expanding market, fueled by the pivotal megatrends that are shaping our planet's future: the energy transition, the digital revolution, global mobility, population growth and urbanization. We have everything we need to leverage and grow our business in the value chain and be a reliable partner for our customers on various markets. By unleashing our potential, we can address the challenges that are changing the face of our environment. '
Christopher Guérin
CEO
