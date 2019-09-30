Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Nexans    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/30 02:26:05 pm
33.875 EUR   +0.58%
02:13pNEXANS : integrated report 2018
PU
09/23NEXANS : Below a major resistance level
07/26NEXANS : 2019 half year financial report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nexans : integrated report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

' Nexans is changing in a rapidly expanding market, fueled by the pivotal megatrends that are shaping our planet's future: the energy transition, the digital revolution, global mobility, population growth and urbanization. We have everything we need to leverage and grow our business in the value chain and be a reliable partner for our customers on various markets. By unleashing our potential, we can address the challenges that are changing the face of our environment. '

Christopher Guérin

CEO

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 18:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXANS
02:13pNEXANS : integrated report 2018
PU
07/26NEXANS : 2019 half year financial report
GL
07/24NEXANS : Nexans Posts a Solid Performance for the First Half 2019
GL
07/24NEXANS : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/18WOMEN IN NEXANS : enhancing female leadership beyond frontiers
PU
06/30NEXANS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/17NEXANS : to showcase latest cabling innovations for the aerospace industry at th..
PU
06/12NEXANS : completes successful qualification testing of ‘Best Paths' superc..
PU
05/28WOMEN IN NEXANS : Making an impact with mutual support
PU
05/28SPS DRIVES ITALIA 2019 : Nexans presents MOTIONLINE®, a global range of high-per..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 852 M
EBIT 2019 241 M
Net income 2019 -94,1 M
Debt 2019 630 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 -14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 463 M
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,02  €
Last Close Price 33,68  €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Guérin Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Jean Mouton Chairman
Benjamin Fitoussi Chief Operations Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer & Head-IT
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXANS38.43%1 602
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.15.86%5 630
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%4 279
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.6.87%3 689
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 797
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%2 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group