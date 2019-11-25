Nexans : wins major two-year global turbine cable supply contract for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Nexans will supply advanced cables to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for installation in onshore and offshore wind turbines across the world

The Windlink® cables include 72 kV solutions to meet the current trend for offshore wind farms to operate at higher voltages

Paris La Défense, November 22, 2019 - Nexans has been awarded a major two-year contract by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to suppy Windlink® cables for its onshore and offshore wind turbines.

Leading the way forward in the renewable energy sector, Siemens Gamesa provides cleaner, more reliable and more affordable wind power. Its scale, global reach and proven track record ensures that the company will play a central role in shaping the energy landscape of the future. One of Siemens Gamesa's strongest competitive advantages is the fact that it is successfully engaged in all three areas of the windpower business : Onshore, Offshore and Service.

In addition to ready-to-install medium voltage (MV) cable kits, including 72 kV cable kits to meet the growing demand for offshore wind farms to operate at higher voltages, Nexans is also supplying a variety of cabling solutions such as jumpers for the switchgear to transformer connection, as well as low voltage (LV) copper cable assemblies and aluminum power cables for fixed installation in towers.

The Windlink® cables will be used for applications inside the wind turbines including tower, loop, nacelle and generators. In total, Nexans will supply 60 km of MV cable and 1200 km of LV cable.

All Windlink® cables have been developed by Nexans to ensure and long life and total reliability in the demanding wind turbine environment.

Thibaut Zumsteeg, Nexans Global Market Director Wind, said,'Reducing time to market and increasing supply chain flexibility are major areas of focus in the wind industry. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy chose Nexans for this contract because of our long-standing relationship, confidence in the Windlink® range and the fact that we offer a one-stop-shop for cables, cable accessories, cable assemblies and service. They also appreciated the high level of support available through our global footprint and expertise on complex innovative system solutions.'

The MV and LV cables, kits and accessories will be manufactured in Nexans plants around the world including Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Morocco.