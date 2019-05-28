Log in
Women in Nexans: Making an impact with mutual support

05/28/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Could you tell us a bit about your career path and your current role in Nexans?

I am the Assistant Manager for Accounting at Nexans Ghana. Before joining Nexans, I worked as an audit associate and audit senior at KPMG Ghana. My role today involves maintaining the general ledger to facilitate preparation of financial statements in accordance with relevant reporting standards and regulations. I also support the Controller in various capacities including preparation of special reports, insurance aspects of the company, budgets and inventory management.

What challenges do you face in your job being a woman

Fortunately, my department has a fair balance between male and female. There are two 2 WiN members out of a total of seven 7 people in the department. I can say there is no issue with gender discrimination with regards to the job roles, we are all challenged in our various capacities and given the opportunity for personal and continuous development. The challenge comes with maintaining a healthy work life balance. There are instances where there is the need to put in extra hours even as a nursing mother to help meet tight reporting deadlines especially for quarterly closing. I do well to close on time where there are no pressing deadlines to spend time with my family. I try not to take work home as much as possible.

What can you do for the sustainability and continuous improvement of WIN?

WiN affords an excellent opportunity for women in Nexans to share ideas, encourage and motivate one another to make an impact in the overall objective of Nexans. As a member of WiN, it is essential that I adhere to the core values of Nexans while executing my duties diligently.

For the sustainability and continual improvement of this community, I actively participate in WiN activities, encourage the sharing of ideas, coach and mentor other colleagues, I need to also be open and honest in my communication, be committed to excellence, ensure continuous improvement in the execution of my tasks and be willing to accept responsibility for my actions.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 09:03:05 UTC
