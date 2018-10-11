Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nexeo Solutions Inc    NXEO

NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC (NXEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEXEO INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. - NXEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (“Nexeo”) (NasdaqCM: NXEO) to Univar Inc. (“Univar”) (NYSE: UNVR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Nexeo will receive only $3.29 in cash and 0.305 of a share of Univar for each share of Nexeo that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-nxeo/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC
10:52pNEXEO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER A : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
09/19UNIVAR : to Acquire Nexeo, Accelerating Transformation and Growth
AQ
09/18NEXEO SOLUTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
09/18Nexeo, Union Pacific rise; Oracle, FedEx stumble
AQ
09/18NEXEO SOLUTIONS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merge..
BU
09/17NEXEO SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
09/17Univar to Acquire Nexeo, Accelerating Transformation and Growth
GL
08/31NEXEO : Releases New Global Website
AQ
08/30Nexeo Solutions Releases New Global Website
GL
08/28NEXEO : Releases 2017 Sustainability Report
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09SPECIAL SITUATION UPDATES AND NEW DE : A Death Of Odd-Lot Tenders? 
09/25Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 24, 2018 
09/18ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / : 00 pm (09/18/2018) 
09/17Univar to buy Nexeo in $2B cash and stock deal 
08/16'Small-Cap Value' Is Not Just Value With A Smaller Size Filter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 027 M
EBIT 2018 123 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 743 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 12,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 1 066 M
Chart NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Nexeo Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Bradley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Ross J. Crane Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas E. Zacharias Lead Independent Director
Kenneth Michael Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC25.93%1 066
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%97 909
AIR LIQUIDE3.66%53 909
PRAXAIR4.20%46 351
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS1.16%39 662
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-11.51%38 819