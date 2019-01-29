Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nexeo Solutions Inc    NXEO

NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC (NXEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEXEO : NXEO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Nexeo Solutions, Inc. For Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:08am EST

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violation and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQCM: NXEO) (“Nexeo Solutions” or the “Company”).

If you currently own shares of Nexeo Solutions and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/nexeo-solutions-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC
08:08aNEXEO : NXEO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Nexeo ..
BU
05:06aNexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Chemetall in North America
GL
2018KASKELA LAW LLC : Investigation of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholde..
BU
2018NEXEO : Launches New Sampling Site Focused on Personal Care Innovation
AQ
2018Nexeo Solutions Launches New Sampling Site Focused on Personal Care Innovatio..
GL
2018NEXEO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2018NEXEO SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2018CABOT : Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Cabot Corporation in West Coast an..
AQ
2018NEXEO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
2018Nexeo Solutions Named Distributor for Cabot Corporation in West Coast and Sou..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 254 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 708 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,66
P/E ratio 2020 7,98
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 814 M
Chart NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Nexeo Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Bradley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Ross J. Crane Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas E. Zacharias Lead Independent Director
Kenneth Michael Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC5.59%814
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 389
LINDE PLC1.39%87 182
AIR LIQUIDE-3.69%51 301
LINDE GROUP (THE)0.21%41 244
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS0.90%37 170
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.