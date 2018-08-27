Nexeo Solutions Releases 2017 Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) announced the publication of the company’s first sustainability report which follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The sustainability report provides an overview of the company’s economic, social and environmental performance for 2017 and outlines targets for the future. The report is available at https://www.nexeosolutions.com/about-us/sustainability/.



"We are taking this opportunity to increase the transparency of our sustainability metrics and targets. Our efforts tell a compelling story that reflect our desire to be an industry leader, not just in what we do, but how we do it," said David Bradley, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams are performing great work on a daily basis to create responsible, resource-efficient supply chains that deliver exceptional value for our customers, suppliers, and the communities in which we operate."

Some of Nexeo Solutions’ 2017 sustainability performance highlights include:

Avoided > 5,000 tons of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions through distribution site efficiency improvements.

Diverted 98% of waste from landfill at the company’s owned distribution sites.

Saved > 400 lbs. of paper and envelopes through a transition to paperless invoicing.

Invested $30.7 MM from 2014 – 2017 in environmental improvements at owned and/or operated distribution sites and offices.

Helped customers divert 316,000 tons of waste from landfill, and helped 9 customers achieve zero waste to landfill.

Increased inventory accuracy to > 98%, and reduced pick error rate to < 0.1% with the investment and implementation of a technology-based Warehouse Management System.

Increased fuel efficiency and delivery service by implementing a technology-based Transportation Management System expanding private fleet utilization by 170 basis points.

Improved safety performance to a record low rate of 3.3 injuries per 100 employees, aslo reported by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration rate of as a Total Recordable Injury Rate of 0.60.

Hosted 90 quality, safety, environmental and social audits of company distribution sites by employees, customers, third-party standards bodies and federal regulatory agencies.

Sustained reduction in 1.8 million lbs. of steel annually with a transition to lighter weight steel drums.

Expanded training and development in the areas of safety and customer experience to broader employee groups.

Added the European Federation for Cosmetic Ingredients (EFfCI) – EFfCI Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for Cosmetic Ingredients certification to the quality process.

Nexeo Solutions commits to a precautionary approach, as introduced by the United Nations in Principle 15 of ‘The Rio Declaration on Environment and Development’ to proactively manage environmental risk and impact in business operations. The company participates in the SUPPLIERS PARTNERSHIP FOR THE ENVIRONMENT®, the MANUFACTURE 2030 initiative, and maintains memberships with the National Association of Chemical Distributors™ and Responsible Distribution Canada® (RDC). The company also recently published, a Supplier Code of Conduct, a Compliance Policy Statement and a Human Rights Position Statement available on the company website.

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.

