NexGen Energy : Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in all Twenty A2 and A3 Targets from the 2019 Feasibility Stage Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity for an additional twenty holes comprising 7,969.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan.
Objective I: Conversion of Indicated Mineral Resources to Measured Category
This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m. The target spacing incorporates the results of a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions based on 189 drill holes, totaling 121,923.15 m, which forms the basis of the Indicated Mineral Resource of 256.6 M lbs at 4.04 % U3O8. All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology.
Highlights:
A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-zone
- AR-19-229c2 intersected 46.5 m of total composite mineralization including 12.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 86.0 m section (602.0 to 688.0 m);
- AR-19-229c4 intersected 39.0 m of total composite mineralization including 8.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (578.0 to 666.0 m);
- AR-19-230c3 intersected 30.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (564.0 to 657.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.55 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;
- AR-19-235c1 intersected 43.0 m of total composite mineralization including 7.15 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (517.0 to 610.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.15 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 3.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;
- AR-19-236c2 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.35 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (579.0 to 668.0 m.
A3 High-Grade Domains
- AR-19-231c2 intersected 48.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 102.0 m section (469.0 to 571.0 m);
- AR-19-232c3 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (560.0 to 649.0 m).
Drill hole locations and schematics are shown in Figures 1 to 2, drilling results can be found in Table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca
Development, Permitting, Appointments, Activities & Financial
- Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program focused on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.
- As reported on April 29, 2019, NexGen received acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("MOE"). The acceptance marked the commencement of an Environmental Assessment ("EA") on the Rook I Project (the "Project") in accordance with the requirements of both The Environmental Assessment Act (Province of Saskatchewan) and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 "CEAA 2012" (Government of Canada). The EA is being conducted through a coordinated process between the MOE and the CNSC, which is the Federal life-cycle regulator for all uranium mine and mill projects in Canada. In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.
- The Company also announces the appointments of Gillian McCombie, Vice President Human Resources and Arthur Lieu, MSc., P.Eng., Vice President Processing and Metallurgy. Gillian brings over 25 years of experience in human resources in the international mining and telecommunications sectors. Gillian most recently as Vice President Human Resources at Capstone Mining and prior to that with Telus and Placer Dome. Arthur joins NexGen having spent 20 years in mine processing and metallurgy. Most recently, he was the Chief Metallurgist at Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and Orano's McClean Lake mill. Arthur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Geochemistry, with a focus on source-term characteristic of uranium waste rock piles at Cameco Key Lake uranium mine. Mr. Lieu is also trained in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt process improvement and optimization. Mr. Lieu is a registered Professional Engineer (P. Eng) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).
- The Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $90 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These continuing high grade results received from sections of the ore body focused on the mine plan, highlight the extraordinary high grade and robustness of Arrow. In parallel, the Feasibility-stage engineering, metallurgical and environmental studies are all advancing extremely well, together with permitting and our community programs. I would like to take the opportunity to also welcome Arthur and Gill to the dedicated NexGen team. Two highly experienced and successful professionals in their respective fields joining NexGen at an incredibly exciting time as we begin to see positive signs emerging in the uranium market."
Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "The continuity of mineralization within the high-grade core of Arrow is remarkable and these results highlight the technical advantages at the Arrow Deposit: mineralization hosted within stacked shear system (allowing holes to intersect multiple targets with one drill hole, minimizing total meterage), stable crystalline basement host rock, and extremely high-grades. These high grade results in all twenty holes will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which will form the basis of the Feasibility Study, scheduled for release in H1 2020."
Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data
Drill Hole
Athabasca Group - Basement
Unconformity Depth (m)
Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120)
Hole ID
Azimuth
Dip
Total
Depth (m)
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
CPS Range
AR-19-225c3
327
-65
283
N/A
452.5
454
1.5
<500 - 46000
481
481.5
0.5
<500 - 800
488
490
2
<500 - 700
494.5
498
3.5
<500 - 1050
501
501.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
586.5
602
15.5
<500 - 61000
610
610.5
0.5
<500 - 550
615.5
618.5
3
<500 - 1800
AR-19-229c1
327
-65
693
132.8
473
475
2
<500 - 1200
480.5
481
0.5
<500 - 600
488.5
489
0.5
1000 - 13000
495
495.5
0.5
<500 - 1240
501
502
1
<500 - 41500
504.5
509
4.5
<500 - 20200
511.5
513
1.5
<500 - 4000
516.5
520
3.5
<500 - 19800
522.5
533
10.5
<500 - 61000
535.5
538.5
3
<500 - 49000
543.5
546.5
3
<500 - 61000
549.5
550
0.5
1230 - 61000
570
570.5
0.5
<500 - 540
628.5
634
5.5
<500 - 61000
638
638.5
0.5
<500 - 610
642
645.5
3.5
<500 - 61000
651
675.5
24.5
<500 - 61000
AR-19-229c2
327
-65
309
N/A
494.5
495
0.5
<500 - 700
500.5
501
0.5
<500 - 2150
505
505.5
0.5
<500 - 680
508
508.5
0.5
<500 - 31000
514
514.5
0.5
<500 - 9400
517.5
519
1.5
<500 - 6000
524.5
525.5
1
<500 - 4000
530
536.5
6.5
<500 - 8590
541.5
542.5
1
580 - 52500
545
545.5
0.5
<500 - 3200
550.5
562.5
12
<500 - 61000
574.5
577
2.5
<500 - 2000
625
671.5
46.5
<500 - 61000
AR-19-229c3
327
-65
240
N/A
494.5
496
1.5
<500 - 14900
502
503
1
<500 - 53300
506.5
507.5
1
<500 - 19500
510
510.5
0.5
<500 - 800
513.5
514
0.5
<500 - 1100
517
518
1
<500 - 12100
522
524.5
2.5
<500 - 2800
529
531
2
<500 - 32600
539.5
541.5
2
<500 - 14100
544.5
549.5
5
<500 - 47900
558
561
3
<500 - 61000
563.5
565
1.5
<500 - 14000
571
573
2
<500 - 2100
579
586
7
<500 - 1500
592.5
594.5
2
<500 - 610
629.5
645.5
16
<500 - 61000
648
651.5
3.5
<500 - 4400
654
680
26
<500 - 61000
683
683.5
0.5
<500 - 1350
705
707
2
<500 - 930
711.5
718
6.5
<500 - 1300
AR-19-229c4
327
-65
465
N/A
404
405.5
1.5
<500 - 600
415.5
416
0.5
<500 - 820
464
466
2
<500 - 3150
471.5
472.5
1
<500 - 2300
480
486.5
6.5
<500 - 61000
489
489.5
0.5
<500 - 1300
494
499
5
<500 - 18600
501.5
505
3.5
<500 - 32000
508.5
510.5
2
<500 - 43000
516.5
531.5
15
<500 - 39000
613.5
652.5
39
<500 - 61000
AR-19-230c1
327
-65
651.5
128.35
499
499.5
0.5
<500 - 4800
502
502.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
515.5
522
6.5
<500 - 3200
524.5
532.5
8
<500 - 1700
566
566.5
0.5
<500 - 550
571
572
1
<500 - 1300
577
598.5
21.5
<500 - 61000
603
605.5
2.5
<500 - 1200
608
608.5
0.5
<500 - 1650
611
611.5
0.5
<500 - 1160
622
628.5
6.5
<500 - 1800
631.5
632
0.5
<500 - 6600
AR-19-230c2
327
-65
252.5
N/A
484
484.5
0.5
<500 - 750
496.5
501
4.5
<500 - 50200
522.5
523
0.5
<500 - 575
552
556.5
4.5
<500 - 740
559
563
4
<500 - 1400
570.5
572
1.5
<500 - 620
586
609.5
23.5
<500 - 61000
613.5
614.5
1
<500 - 3200
617
618
1
<500 - 750
621.5
630
8.5
<500 - 15600
636
636.5
0.5
<500 - 970
AR-19-230c3
327
-65
234
N/A
458
458.5
0.5
<500 - 1030
461.5
463.5
2
<500 - 820
474.5
475
0.5
<500 - 680
487
487.5
0.5
<500 - 910
504
504.5
0.5
<500 - 1030
521.5
524
2.5
<500 - 730
561.5
562.5
1
<500 - 1310
567.5
568
0.5
<500 - 510
592
614.5
22.5
<500 - 61000
619.5
623.5
4
<500 - 1280
626.5
628.5
2
<500 - 14500
654.5
655
0.5
<500 - 540
AR-19-231c1
327
-65
564.5
138
466
470.5
4.5
<500 - 14000
487.5
488
0.5
<500 - 500
497
505
8
<500 - 46000
510.5
511
0.5
<500 - 900
515.5
528
12.5
<500 - 58000
AR-19-231c2
327
-65
222.5
N/A
467.5
472.5
5
<500 - 38000
480.5
481
0.5
500 - 7500
485
488
3
<500 - 2700
491
493.5
2.5
<500 - 3100
498.5
499
0.5
500 - 6200
505.5
546.5
41
<500 - 61000
555
555.5
0.5
<500 - 770
AR-19-231c3
327
-65
261.5
N/A
505.5
506
0.5
<500 - 2100
509
523.5
14.5
<500 - 61000
527
528
1
<500 - 650
535.5
557
21.5
<500 - 61000
559.5
560.5
1
<500 - 1400
567.5
568
0.5
<500 - 560
571
571.5
0.5
<500 - 1100
AR-19-232c1
327
-65
642.5
138.8
211.5
212
0.5
<500 - 650
477.5
481.5
4
<500 - 2200
485.5
486.5
1
<500 - 600
493
494
1
<500 - 1700
506.5
507.5
1
<500 - 1450
517
520
3
<500 - 12000
534
537
3
<500 - 24000
544
544.5
0.5
2200 - 51000
548
552
4
<500 - 5300
563.5
565
1.5
<500 - 44000
568
570
2
<500 - 5700
574
574.5
0.5
<500 - 1800
577
577.5
0.5
<500 - 680
580.5
598
17.5
<500 - 23000
601
604
3
<500 - 3600
607.5
609.5
2
<500 - 1200
AR-19-232c2
327
-65
278.5
N/A
454.5
458
3.5
<500 - 2100
486
486.5
0.5
<500 - 660
492
495
3
<500 - 960
516
518.5
2.5
<500 - 7500
531.5
534.5
3
<500 - 14100
539.5
540
0.5
<500 - 5700
550
553
3
<500 - 61000
556
556.5
0.5
<500 - 1350
560.5
564
3.5
<500 - 39000
571
571.5
0.5
<500 - 720
574.5
594
19.5
<500 - 14200
599.5
600
0.5
<500 - 860
AR-19-232c3
327
-65
294.5
N/A
473
473.5
0.5
<500 - 620
483.5
484
0.5
<500 - 840
492
493.5
1.5
<500 - 2100
504.5
505.5
1
<500 - 960
519.5
520
0.5
<500 - 600
530
531.5
1.5
<500 - 31000
552
560.5
8.5
<500 - 61000
563
569.5
6.5
<500 - 17200
572
575.5
3.5
<500 - 15700
580.5
581
0.5
<500 - 690
589
592
3
<500 - 54600
599
599.5
0.5
<500 - 840
606
617.5
11.5
<500 - 61000
620
620.5
0.5
<500 - 1900
AR-19-233c3
327
-65
276.5
N/A
451
456.5
5.5
<500 - 980
459
466
7
<500 - 1500
468.5
469
0.5
<500 - 550
483
490
7
<500 - 43700
498.5
510.5
12
<500 - 17200
514
517.5
3.5
<500 - 1700
520.5
523.5
3
<500 - 3200
536.5
540
3.5
<500 - 1600
542.5
543
0.5
<500 - 600
AR-19-234c1
327
-65
522
127.5
472
491
19
<500 - 61000
AR-19-234c2
327
-65
177
N/A
471.5
503.5
32
<500 - 61000
AR-19-235c1
327
-65
620
132.7
425.5
427
1.5
<500 - 950
440.5
441.5
1
<500 - 4500
452.5
453.5
1
<500 - 660
456.5
462
5.5
<500 - 1300
478.5
479
0.5
<500 - 1400
492.5
509.5
17
<500 - 4500
526
526.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
534
534.5
0.5
<500 - 520
547.5
548
0.5
<500 - 510
563
585
22
<500 - 61000
588.5
590.5
2
<500 - 36000
605.5
606
0.5
<500 - 550
AR-19-236c1
327
-65
660.5
133.95
465
466.5
1.5
<500 - 17500
478.5
479
0.5
<500 - 510
500.5
501
0.5
<500 - 2200
503.5
504
0.5
<500 - 1060
515.5
521.5
6
<500 - 27500
525
525.5
0.5
510 - 1050
529.5
530
0.5
<500 - 630
586.5
587
0.5
<500 - 530
597
597.5
0.5
<500 - 780
600.5
619.5
19
<500 - 61000
624
624.5
0.5
<500 - 850
628.5
629.5
1
<500 - 1200
633.5
634
0.5
<500 - 760
637.5
642
4.5
<500 - 1650
660
660.5
0.5
<500 - 1070
AR-19-236c2
327
-65
321.5
N/A
457
457.5
0.5
<500 - 5000
465
465.5
0.5
<500 - 1170
468.5
469
0.5
<500 - 2650
472.5
474
1.5
<500 - 1300
478
478.5
0.5
<500 - 510
486.5
487.5
1
<500 - 3330
494
494.5
0.5
<500 - 1100
497
497.5
0.5
<500 - 710
502
502.5
0.5
<500 - 1330
509
519
10
<500 - 3770
522.5
530
7.5
<500 - 8900
573
573.5
0.5
<500 - 520
588
589
1
<500 - 610
600
601
1
<500 - 800
608.5
609
0.5
<500 - 510
613
617.5
4.5
<500 - 61000
621
629.5
8.5
<500 - 61000
639
642
3
<500 - 5700
645
650.5
5.5
<500 - 7700
653.5
654
0.5
<500 - 510
669.5
671
1.5
<500 - 5200
Parameters:
- Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
- All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
- "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
- "Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
- Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
- Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip
About NexGen
NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.
NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada; including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.
Technical Disclosure
The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101").
The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA. Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.
A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
SEC Standards
Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
Technical Information
For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
