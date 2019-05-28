Log in
News Summary

NexGen Energy : Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in all Twenty A2 and A3 Targets from the 2019 Feasibility Stage Drilling Program

0
05/28/2019 | 06:31am EDT

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity for an additional twenty holes comprising 7,969.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan.  

Objective I: Conversion of Indicated Mineral Resources to Measured Category

This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m. The target spacing incorporates the results of a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions based on 189 drill holes, totaling 121,923.15 m, which forms the basis of the Indicated Mineral Resource of 256.6 M lbs at 4.04 % U3O8. All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology. 

Highlights:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-zone

  • AR-19-229c2 intersected 46.5 m of total composite mineralization including 12.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 86.0 m section (602.0 to 688.0 m);

  • AR-19-229c4 intersected 39.0 m of total composite mineralization including 8.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (578.0 to 666.0 m);

  • AR-19-230c3 intersected 30.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (564.0 to 657.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.55 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-235c1 intersected 43.0 m of total composite mineralization including 7.15 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (517.0 to 610.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.15 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 3.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-236c2 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.35 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (579.0 to 668.0 m.

A3 High-Grade Domains

  • AR-19-231c2 intersected 48.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 102.0 m section (469.0 to 571.0 m);

  • AR-19-232c3 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (560.0 to 649.0 m).

Drill hole locations and schematics are shown in Figures 1 to 2, drilling results can be found in Table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Permitting, Appointments, Activities & Financial

  • Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program focused on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.

  • As reported on April 29, 2019, NexGen received acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("MOE"). The acceptance marked the commencement of an Environmental Assessment ("EA") on the Rook I Project (the "Project") in accordance with the requirements of both The Environmental Assessment Act (Province of Saskatchewan) and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 "CEAA 2012" (Government of Canada). The EA is being conducted through a coordinated process between the MOE and the CNSC, which is the Federal life-cycle regulator for all uranium mine and mill projects in Canada. In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.

  • The Company also announces the appointments of Gillian McCombie, Vice President Human Resources and Arthur Lieu, MSc., P.Eng., Vice President Processing and Metallurgy.  Gillian brings over 25 years of experience in human resources in the international mining and telecommunications sectors. Gillian most recently as Vice President Human Resources at Capstone Mining and prior to that with Telus and Placer Dome. Arthur joins NexGen having spent 20 years in mine processing and metallurgy.  Most recently, he was the Chief Metallurgist at Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and Orano's McClean Lake mill.  Arthur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Geochemistry, with a focus on source-term characteristic of uranium waste rock piles at Cameco Key Lake uranium mine. Mr. Lieu is also trained in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt process improvement and optimization. Mr. Lieu is a registered Professional Engineer (P. Eng) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS). 

  • The Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $90 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These continuing high grade results received from sections of the ore body focused on the mine plan, highlight the extraordinary high grade and robustness of Arrow.  In parallel, the Feasibility-stage engineering, metallurgical and environmental studies are all advancing extremely well, together with permitting and our community programs. I would like to take the opportunity to also welcome Arthur and Gill to the dedicated NexGen team. Two highly experienced and successful professionals in their respective fields joining NexGen at an incredibly exciting time as we begin to see positive signs emerging in the uranium market."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "The continuity of mineralization within the high-grade core of Arrow is remarkable and these results highlight the technical advantages at the Arrow Deposit: mineralization hosted within stacked shear system (allowing holes to intersect multiple targets with one drill hole, minimizing total meterage), stable crystalline basement host rock, and extremely high-grades. These high grade results in all twenty holes will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which will form the basis of the Feasibility Study, scheduled for release in H1 2020."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole

Athabasca Group - Basement
Unconformity Depth (m)

Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120)

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth (m)


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

AR-19-225c3

327

-65

283

N/A

452.5

454

1.5

<500 -  46000






481

481.5

0.5

<500 -  800






488

490

2

<500 -  700






494.5

498

3.5

<500 -  1050






501

501.5

0.5

<500 -  1200






586.5

602

15.5

<500 -  61000






610

610.5

0.5

<500 -  550






615.5

618.5

3

<500 -  1800

AR-19-229c1

327

-65

693

132.8

473

475

2

<500 -  1200






480.5

481

0.5

<500 -  600






488.5

489

0.5

1000 -  13000






495

495.5

0.5

<500 -  1240






501

502

1

<500 -  41500






504.5

509

4.5

<500 -  20200






511.5

513

1.5

<500 -  4000






516.5

520

3.5

<500 -  19800






522.5

533

10.5

<500 -  61000






535.5

538.5

3

<500 -  49000






543.5

546.5

3

<500 -  61000






549.5

550

0.5

1230 -  61000






570

570.5

0.5

<500 -  540






628.5

634

5.5

<500 -  61000






638

638.5

0.5

<500 -  610






642

645.5

3.5

<500 -  61000






651

675.5

24.5

<500 -  61000

AR-19-229c2

327

-65

309

N/A

494.5

495

0.5

<500 -  700






500.5

501

0.5

<500 -  2150






505

505.5

0.5

<500 -  680






508

508.5

0.5

<500 -  31000






514

514.5

0.5

<500 -  9400






517.5

519

1.5

<500 -  6000






524.5

525.5

1

<500 -  4000






530

536.5

6.5

<500 -  8590






541.5

542.5

1

580 -  52500






545

545.5

0.5

<500 -  3200






550.5

562.5

12

<500 -  61000






574.5

577

2.5

<500 -  2000






625

671.5

46.5

<500 -  61000

AR-19-229c3

327

-65

240

N/A

494.5

496

1.5

<500 -  14900






502

503

1

<500 -  53300






506.5

507.5

1

<500 -  19500






510

510.5

0.5

<500 -  800






513.5

514

0.5

<500 -  1100






517

518

1

<500 -  12100






522

524.5

2.5

<500 -  2800






529

531

2

<500 -  32600






539.5

541.5

2

<500 -  14100






544.5

549.5

5

<500 -  47900






558

561

3

<500 -  61000






563.5

565

1.5

<500 -  14000






571

573

2

<500 -  2100






579

586

7

<500 -  1500






592.5

594.5

2

<500 -  610






629.5

645.5

16

<500 -  61000






648

651.5

3.5

<500 -  4400






654

680

26

<500 -  61000






683

683.5

0.5

<500 -  1350






705

707

2

<500 -  930






711.5

718

6.5

<500 -  1300

AR-19-229c4

327

-65

465

N/A

404

405.5

1.5

<500 -  600






415.5

416

0.5

<500 -  820






464

466

2

<500 -  3150






471.5

472.5

1

<500 -  2300






480

486.5

6.5

<500 -  61000






489

489.5

0.5

<500 -  1300






494

499

5

<500 -  18600






501.5

505

3.5

<500 -  32000






508.5

510.5

2

<500 -  43000






516.5

531.5

15

<500 -  39000






613.5

652.5

39

<500 -  61000

AR-19-230c1

327

-65

651.5

128.35

499

499.5

0.5

<500 -  4800






502

502.5

0.5

<500 -  1200






515.5

522

6.5

<500 -  3200






524.5

532.5

8

<500 -  1700






566

566.5

0.5

<500 -  550






571

572

1

<500 -  1300






577

598.5

21.5

<500 -  61000






603

605.5

2.5

<500 -  1200






608

608.5

0.5

<500 -  1650






611

611.5

0.5

<500 -  1160






622

628.5

6.5

<500 -  1800






631.5

632

0.5

<500 -  6600

AR-19-230c2

327

-65

252.5

N/A

484

484.5

0.5

<500 -  750






496.5

501

4.5

<500 -  50200






522.5

523

0.5

<500 -  575






552

556.5

4.5

<500 -  740






559

563

4

<500 -  1400






570.5

572

1.5

<500 -  620






586

609.5

23.5

<500 -  61000






613.5

614.5

1

<500 -  3200






617

618

1

<500 -  750






621.5

630

8.5

<500 -  15600






636

636.5

0.5

<500 -  970

AR-19-230c3

327

-65

234

N/A

458

458.5

0.5

<500 -  1030






461.5

463.5

2

<500 -  820






474.5

475

0.5

<500 -  680






487

487.5

0.5

<500 -  910






504

504.5

0.5

<500 -  1030






521.5

524

2.5

<500 -  730






561.5

562.5

1

<500 -  1310






567.5

568

0.5

<500 -  510






592

614.5

22.5

<500 -  61000






619.5

623.5

4

<500 -  1280






626.5

628.5

2

<500 -  14500






654.5

655

0.5

<500 -  540

AR-19-231c1

327

-65

564.5

138

466

470.5

4.5

<500 -  14000






487.5

488

0.5

<500 -  500






497

505

8

<500 -  46000






510.5

511

0.5

<500 -  900






515.5

528

12.5

<500 -  58000

AR-19-231c2

327

-65

222.5

N/A

467.5

472.5

5

<500 -  38000






480.5

481

0.5

500 -  7500






485

488

3

<500 -  2700






491

493.5

2.5

<500 -  3100






498.5

499

0.5

500 -  6200






505.5

546.5

41

<500 -  61000






555

555.5

0.5

<500 -  770

AR-19-231c3

327

-65

261.5

N/A

505.5

506

0.5

<500 -  2100






509

523.5

14.5

<500 -  61000






527

528

1

<500 -  650






535.5

557

21.5

<500 -  61000






559.5

560.5

1

<500 -  1400






567.5

568

0.5

<500 -  560






571

571.5

0.5

<500 -  1100

AR-19-232c1

327

-65

642.5

138.8

211.5

212

0.5

<500 -  650






477.5

481.5

4

<500 -  2200






485.5

486.5

1

<500 -  600






493

494

1

<500 -  1700






506.5

507.5

1

<500 -  1450






517

520

3

<500 -  12000






534

537

3

<500 -  24000






544

544.5

0.5

2200 -  51000






548

552

4

<500 -  5300






563.5

565

1.5

<500 -  44000






568

570

2

<500 -  5700






574

574.5

0.5

<500 -  1800






577

577.5

0.5

<500 -  680






580.5

598

17.5

<500 -  23000






601

604

3

<500 -  3600






607.5

609.5

2

<500 -  1200

AR-19-232c2

327

-65

278.5

N/A

454.5

458

3.5

<500 -  2100






486

486.5

0.5

<500 -  660






492

495

3

<500 -  960






516

518.5

2.5

<500 -  7500






531.5

534.5

3

<500 -  14100






539.5

540

0.5

<500 -  5700






550

553

3

<500 -  61000






556

556.5

0.5

<500 -  1350






560.5

564

3.5

<500 -  39000






571

571.5

0.5

<500 -  720






574.5

594

19.5

<500 -  14200






599.5

600

0.5

<500 -  860

AR-19-232c3

327

-65

294.5

N/A

473

473.5

0.5

<500 -  620






483.5

484

0.5

<500 -  840






492

493.5

1.5

<500 -  2100






504.5

505.5

1

<500 -  960






519.5

520

0.5

<500 -  600






530

531.5

1.5

<500 -  31000






552

560.5

8.5

<500 -  61000






563

569.5

6.5

<500 -  17200






572

575.5

3.5

<500 -  15700






580.5

581

0.5

<500 -  690






589

592

3

<500 -  54600






599

599.5

0.5

<500 -  840






606

617.5

11.5

<500 -  61000






620

620.5

0.5

<500 -  1900

AR-19-233c3

327

-65

276.5

N/A

451

456.5

5.5

<500 -  980






459

466

7

<500 -  1500






468.5

469

0.5

<500 -  550






483

490

7

<500 -  43700






498.5

510.5

12

<500 -  17200






514

517.5

3.5

<500 -  1700






520.5

523.5

3

<500 -  3200






536.5

540

3.5

<500 -  1600






542.5

543

0.5

<500 -  600

AR-19-234c1

327

-65

522

127.5

472

491

19

<500 -  61000

AR-19-234c2

327

-65

177

N/A

471.5

503.5

32

<500 -  61000

AR-19-235c1

327

-65

620

132.7

425.5

427

1.5

<500 -  950






440.5

441.5

1

<500 -  4500






452.5

453.5

1

<500 -  660






456.5

462

5.5

<500 -  1300






478.5

479

0.5

<500 -  1400






492.5

509.5

17

<500 -  4500






526

526.5

0.5

<500 -  1200






534

534.5

0.5

<500 -  520






547.5

548

0.5

<500 -  510






563

585

22

<500 -  61000






588.5

590.5

2

<500 -  36000






605.5

606

0.5

<500 -  550

AR-19-236c1

327

-65

660.5

133.95

465

466.5

1.5

<500 -  17500






478.5

479

0.5

<500 -  510






500.5

501

0.5

<500 -  2200






503.5

504

0.5

<500 -  1060






515.5

521.5

6

<500 -  27500






525

525.5

0.5

510 -  1050






529.5

530

0.5

<500 -  630






586.5

587

0.5

<500 -  530






597

597.5

0.5

<500 -  780






600.5

619.5

19

<500 -  61000






624

624.5

0.5

<500 -  850






628.5

629.5

1

<500 -  1200






633.5

634

0.5

<500 -  760






637.5

642

4.5

<500 -  1650






660

660.5

0.5

<500 -  1070

AR-19-236c2

327

-65

321.5

N/A

457

457.5

0.5

<500 -  5000






465

465.5

0.5

<500 -  1170






468.5

469

0.5

<500 -  2650






472.5

474

1.5

<500 -  1300






478

478.5

0.5

<500 -  510






486.5

487.5

1

<500 -  3330






494

494.5

0.5

<500 -  1100






497

497.5

0.5

<500 -  710






502

502.5

0.5

<500 -  1330






509

519

10

<500 -  3770






522.5

530

7.5

<500 -  8900






573

573.5

0.5

<500 -  520






588

589

1

<500 -  610






600

601

1

<500 -  800






608.5

609

0.5

<500 -  510






613

617.5

4.5

<500 -  61000






621

629.5

8.5

<500 -  61000






639

642

3

<500 -  5700






645

650.5

5.5

<500 -  7700






653.5

654

0.5

<500 -  510






669.5

671

1.5

<500 -  5200

 

Parameters:

  • Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • "Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
  • Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. 

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada; including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). 

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA.  Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen.  Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols.  All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen.  Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.

A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

SEC Standards

Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Technical Information

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-intersects-high-grade-mineralization-in-all-twenty-a2-and-a3-targets-from-the-2019-feasibility-stage-drilling-program-300857169.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
