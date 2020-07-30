Nexi S p A : 1H 2020 Results Presentation

This Presentation may contain written and oral "forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Nexi Group (the "Company"). There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit contents of any forward-looking statements and thus, such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract or investment decision.
Executive Summary
Covid-19 update
Covid-19health situation in Italy currently under control, with around 200-300 new positives per day and less than 50 people still in intensive care across the Country
After ~2 months of lockdown in Italy, one of the strictest in Western Countries, Phase 3 started in June withgradual return to "normality". International travel recently reopened with some Country-specific restrictions
1H20 Transaction volumes (acquiring + issuing) at 186 €B, -16.9% y/y with a gradual recovery across all components from May 2020. Travel/tourism and International travelers contribution still behind last year although gradually recovering
Acquiring volumes in the last week rolling (13th-19th July) at-9%y/y with a strong recovery across categories1. Acquiring volumes on
Italian cards now back to pre-Covid levels, while foreign cards still very much behind but recovering
Progressive reopening of commercial activities with transacting merchants now similar to pre-Covid and 2019 levels
E-commerce strong acceleration net of high impact consumption sectors (e.g. travel/tourism related sectors and restaurants): +35% y/y in 1H20 and +43% y/y in 2Q201. Overall 1H20 performance less impacted byCovid-19compared to physical sales(-2.8%y/y transaction value)
Early signals of acceleration of the structural shift from cash to digital payments
Note: (1) Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS
Executive Summary
1H20 results highlights
ISP merchant book deal successfully completed on June 30th
EBITDA at 261.8 €M, -3.9%y/y including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book. On a standalone basis EBITDA at 214.2 €M, -8.0% y/y
Revenues at 478.7 €M, -6.3%y/y including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book. On a standalone basis Revenues at 427.7 €M, -8.5% y/y
Key business update
Merchant Services & Solutions (51% of Revenues): commercial activity going back to pre-Covid levels, new "NexiGo" proposition to support SMEs' sales digitalization across channels, accelerated pipeline of large merchants omnichannel projects and step up on e- commerce gateway activations
Cards and Digital Payments (38% of Revenues): commercial activities from banks gradually recovering, acceleration of banks interest on International Debit and continued progress on YAP mobile payment app
Digital Banking Solutions (11% of Revenues): Nexi Open ecosystem proposition fully launched, banks go-to-market progressing; continued roll out of new higher value advanced self banking and digital corporate banking solutions
Costs-9.1%y/y including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book thanks to the 100+ €M cash cost containment plan well in execution and the continued focus on efficiency
1H20 Net financial Debt/EBITDA 4.0x pro-forma for ISP merchant acquiring book, 2.9x on a standalone basis
Financial guidance
Financial guidance conservatively suspended in April 2020
Assuming continued path of recovery at current trajectory, possible return to revenue growth byyear-end
Ambition to grow EBITDA vs 2019 including organic ISP book contribution (broadly in line without), with FY2020 EBITDA close to ~600 €M; expected growth in EBITDA - Capex vs 2019 with and without ISP. Strong cash position confirmed
Covid-19 emergency now under control.
Phase 3 started in June with gradual return to "normality"
Evolution of Active Positives and Intensive Care Cases in Italy
"Phase 2 and 3" Key Dates
"Cura Italia"
"Liquidità"
Start of
"Rilancio"
Start of
Government
Government
"Phase 2"
Government
"Phase 3"
Decree
Decree
Decree
120,000
10,000
108,257
9,000
100,000
Moving across regions is
allowed again; Italy
8,000
reopens to EU travellers
80,000
7,000
(#)
Commercial activities
Extra-EU travels
progressively
are allowed
6,000
Units
60,000
Lockdown across
reopened
5,000
all Italy
4,068
4,000
40,000
3,000
20,000
2,000
12,248
1,000
48
0
0
24-Feb
9-Mar
23-Mar
6-Apr
20-Apr
4-May
18-May
1-Jun
15-Jun
29-Jun
13-Jul
22-Jul
18-May
Re-opening of retail businesses and restaurants with certain restrictions
3-June
Free travel across Italian regions
allowed again.
Reopening to EU travellers
15-June (Phase 3)
Travel across EU frontiers reopened. Reopening of entertainment activities with certain restrictions
1-July
Extra-EU travel allowed with Country-
specific restrictions
New additional 25 €B economy
support government package under approval. 209 €B EU recovery fund support decided
Total Active Positives (lhs)
Intensive Care (rhs)
Publicly available information.
Transaction volumes recovering after the easing of lockdown measures
Total Acquiring and Issuing volumes - 7-days rolling % change Y/Y
Note: Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS
7
Volume recovery across categories starting from May after the easing of lockdown measures. E-commerce acceleration outside travel and tourism
Acquiring volumes by category1
44% for
37% for
E-commerceE-commerce
31%
35%
36%
in July
2019
34% 19% for E-commerce
Basic consumption
Groceries, medical retail, utilities and services (e.g. insurance, bank services)
Generic/discretionary consumption
Clothing, household, other non-alimentary retail and other services (e.g. laundries, beauty)
High-impact consumption
Hotels and restaurants, travel and transports, entertainment, etc.
Product category% change Y/Y
Jan + Feb
March
April
May
June
Last week rolling
2
Basic consumption
15%
13%
11%
13%
14%
14%
+18% on
of which Physical
15%
12%
9%
12%
11%
11%
Italian Cards
of which E-commerce
27%
31%
42%
29%
55%
45%
Generic/discretionary consumption
6%
-62%
-77%
-33%
-11%
-10%
+2% on
of which Physical
5%
-65%
-81%
-37%
-13%
-12%
Italian Cards
of which E-commerce
25%
8%
47%
47%
51%
36%
High-impact consumption
10%
-68%
-89%
-70%
-46%
-28%
-6% on
of which Physical
10%
-67%
-89%
-69%
-46%
-29%
Italian Cards
of which E-commerce
10%
-75%
-90%
-81%
-42%
-19%
Total
11%
-35%
-48%
-27%
-14%
-9%
+6% on
of which Physical
10%
-36%
-50%
-28%
-15%
-10%
Italian Cards
of which E-commerce
19%
-21%
-17%
-14%
7%
15%
2020 Acquiring volumes: split between Physical and E-commerce
Jan + Feb
March
April
May
June
Last week rolling2
Physical
93%
92%
90%
92%
92%
93%
E-commerce
7%
8%
10%
8%
8%
7%
Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS
Note: (1) Category weight % (2019) calculated on Italian and Foreign cards Acquiring trx volumes. (2) Week 13th - 19th July
SME volume share back to pre-Covid situation, broadly in line with 2019
Acquiring volumes - Large merchants vs SME
Large merchants
SME
50%
47%
45%
63%
50%
53%
55%
37%
Pre-Covid
Lockdown
Last week
Corresponding
rolling1
2019 week1
Physical volumes
48%
62%
45%
44%
52%
38%
55%
56%
Pre-Covid
Lockdown
Last week
Corresponding
rolling1
2019 week1
E-commerce volumes
72%
71%
73%
75%
28%
29%
27%
25%
Pre-Covid
Lockdown
Last week
Corresponding
rolling1
2019 week1
Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS
Note: (1) Week 13th - 19th July 2020
Progressive recovery of transacting merchants across all categories, now similar to 2019 levels
Weekly transacting merchants - Y/Y trend
Basic consumption
10 9%7%8%
1%
01%-1%-3%-3%
-2%
-6%
-10
-5%
-7%
-20
-30
-40
-50
-60
-70
-80
-90
17-2324-12-8
Generic/discretionary consumption
High-impact consumption
Total
3%
3%
6%
1%
-3%
-4%
-7%
-9%
-8%
-10%
-12%
-18%
-19%
-20%
-13%
-9%
-14%
-22%
-28%
-28%
-19%
-32%
-32%
-21%
-23%
-34%
-26%
-46%
-42%
-31%
-39%
-51%
-58%
-56%
-61%
-65%
-53%
-67%
-66%
-56%
-68%
-68%
-69%
-71%
-72%
-76%
-77%
-80%
-78%
-70%
-80%
-79%
-78%
-76%
-83%
-81%
9-1516-22
23-2930-56-12
13-1920-26
27-3
4-1011-17
18-2425-31
1-78-14
7%
9%
9%
9%
10%
-6%
-5%
-4%
-3%
-2%
-4%
-4%
-3%
-7%
-5%
-11% -9%-8% -14%
-17%
15-2122-2829-56-1213-19
FEBRUARY
MARCH
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
JULY
Perimeter: Nexi Payments - Licensing, Referral and Direct models
Consumer habits: acceleration of digital payments in less affected categories
Acceleration in digital payments volumes:
specific industries trend (y/y last four weeks rolling)1
y/y Pre-Covid
additional p.p. growth - last four weeks rolling
Digital payments volumes for Italian consumer cards
net of high impact consumption1
Basic consumption
Generic/discretionary consumption
Total
40
Dentists
Doctors/Vets
Florists and nursieries
Garden items
Constructions
Hardware stores/Tools
Electronics
Home furnitures
+7 +51%
+6 +51%
+22 +39%
+10 +31%
+15
+30%
+27
+29%
+19
+19%
+9+17%
30
25%
19%
19%
23%
17%
13%
12%
20
17%
10
8%
13%
14%
0
4%
3%
-10
1%
0%
2%
-20
-10%
-30
-22%
-25%
-40
-50
-60
-56%
-70
-80
-72%
-90
-100
January February
March
April
May
June
Last week
Household appliances +15+14%
rolling3
Note: (1) Acquiring volumes. Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS. Last four weeks: from week 22th - 28st June to week 13th - 19th July. (2) Acquiring volumes - Nexi Payments.
1H Business update: commercial activities back to more normal levels with Covid-19 related accelerations
Merchant Services & Solutions
Commercial activity goingback to "normal" pre-
Covid levels
Growth of POS installationsafter the slowdown experienced during lockdown (+23% y/y in June)
Strong mPOS demand for small/micro merchants
Launch of new "NexiGo" proposition to support SMEs' sales digitalization, packaging omnichannel acceptance,Pay-by-linkande-/socialcommerce capabilities
60+ €M cash flows generated by the acquiring book in 1H20 and transferred to Nexi
A strategic transaction
Enhanced platform and positioning in the acquiring segment
Greater coverage of the acquiring value chain and enhanced ability to drive further innovation and value for merchants
Increased scale with diversification of revenue streams
Value enhancing transaction with cash EPS accretion in the high teens from 2020E
Deepening of partnership across businesses with the largest bank in Italy
Key 2020 P&L Figures1: Incremental economics for Nexi
€M
Revenues:
EBITDA:
Net Income:
~106
~95
~61 2
Nexi Net Revenues Mix 20203
Other
Merchant Services
+5p.p.
& Solutions
~54%
~49%
Nexi
Nexi Pro Forma
Merchant Services & Solutions Net Revenues Mix 20203
Other
Referral /
+23p.p.
Direct Acquiring
~49%
~26%
Nexi
Nexi Pro Forma
Note: (1) 2020 Pro-forma. (2) For illustrative purposes, target earnings figure before any potential impacts from financing or any non-recurring items associated with the transaction. (3) Source: Company information and Nexi consensus estimates as of
13
Focus on 1H20 Results
Resilient business model with 50+% revenues not impacted by volumes and 38% variable and semi-variable costs
Revenues breakdown1
Volume driven revenues
Installed-base driven revenues
9%
41%
64%
48%
52%
91%
59%
36%
Merchant Services &
Cards & Digital
Digital Banking
Solutions
Payments
Solutions
Installed Base Driven revenues are subscription-like and linked to n. of POS terminals, n. of merchants, managed cards, n. of ATMs, etc.
No material expected impacts in the short term.
Closely monitoring the evolution to confirm the expected limited medium/long term impact due to POS installation slowdown and SMEs potential distress
Possible rephasing of certain projects
Volume Driven revenues driven by n. of transactions and value of transactions
Direct impact from volume contraction due to Covid-19
Operating costs breakdown1
Variable costs
Fixed costs
20% external
processing
38%
62%
Variable costslinked to:
Volumes of transactions (e.g. external and internal processing)
Level of activities (e.g. variable compensation, external contact center, POS and ATM management, operations,..);
Fixed costs
(e.g. personnel, running IT costs, g&a,..)
Note: (1) Based on 2019 data
Net Revenues affected by Covid-19 lockdown measures in 2Q. Strong organic ISP deal contribution and cash cost containment plan support to EBITDA margin
Net Revenues (€M)
EBITDA (€M)
Nexi standalone ISP contribution
-13.1%
-6.3%
510.9
43.6 478.7 51.0
-8.5%
Nexi standalone
ISP contribution
-13.2%
Margin - incl. ISP contribution
53%
55%
-3.9%
272.5 261.8
39.6
47.7
-8.0%
264.3 23.5 229.7
27.3
-16.0%
240.8 202.4
467.3
427.7
143.7
21.5 124.8
25.6
-18.9%
122.3
99.2
232.9 214.2
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Merchant Services & Solutions: ~40% of revenues not impacted by Covid-19
Net Revenues (€M)
Nexi standalone
51%1
ISP contribution
-8.7%
Merchant
267.2
243.9
Services &
43.6
Solutions
51.0
-18.3%
-13.7%
140.9
23.5
115.1
223.6
27.3
192.9
-25.3%
117.5
87.8
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Managed Transactions (#M)
International
Schemes -17.2%
-18.9%
1,676
1,359
1H19 1H20
Value of Managed Transactions (€B)
International
-21.3%
Schemes
123.2
-20.1%
98.4
1H19
1H20
Key Highlights
Managed transactions and Value of managed transactions affected by extensive lockdown measures. Progressive recovery starting from May
E-commerceperformance well supported by non travel/tourism related sectors (+35% y/y in 1H20 and +43% y/y in 2Q20)2; overall 1H20 performance less impacted by Covid-19 compared to physical sales (-2.8% y/y transaction value)
Net Revenues affected by volume mix more skewed towards large merchants than SMEs during lockdown and weak contribution from International travellers.
Note: (1) Contribution to total 1H Group Revenues, including ISP deal. (2) Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS
Cards & Digital Payments: ~60% of revenues not impacted by Covid-19
38%1
Cards &
Digital
Payments
Net Revenues (€M)
Managed Transactions (#M)
International
-5.3%
Schemes
-9.2%
1,260
1,144
-4.1%
187.9
180.1
1H19
1H20
-7.7%
Value of Managed Transactions (€B)
International
-12.0%
94.8
87.5
Schemes
100.7
-13.1%
87.5
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Key Highlights
Managed transactions and Value of managed transactions affected by extensive lockdown measures. Progressive recovery starting from May
Managed transactions on international schemes back to growth in June 2020
Continued push on international debit, with increasing cards stock and Value of managed transactions (+10% y/y in June)
Net Revenues affected by lower domestic travellers spending extra EU and lower commercial cards volumes
Note: (1) Contribution to total 1H Group Revenues, including ISP deal
Digital Banking Solutions: marginally impacted by Covid-19 lockdown
Net Revenues (€M)
11%1
-2.3%
55.9
54.6
Digital
Banking
Solutions
-5.2%
28.5
27.0
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Key Highlights
2Q performance mainly affected by phasing of certain low margin banks-related projects. Expected return to growth in 2H
Continued roll out of new higher value advanced self banking products/solutions and continued growth of advanced ATMs
Completed the first wave of the new advanced Digital Corporate Banking platform with partner banks. Live with mobile app
Nexi Open ecosystem proposition fully launched, banks go-to-market progressing
Note: (1) Contribution to total 1H Group Revenues, including ISP deal
Strong costs reduction in the quarter to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19
Personnel Costs Operating Costs
Total Costs (€M)
-8.9% Y/Y
-9.1%
on a standalone
basis
238.5
216.8
Key Highlights
Decrease in total costs (-21.7 €M) mainly driven by:
Capex on total revenues including ISP merchant book
22
IT strategy progress now above 60%. ~120 €M expected to completion
Capital Expenditure (€M)
Transformation Capex progress
53% 62%
June 2020
Transformation Capex for Extraordinary Innovation and Next Generation Platform deployment
~62% program spend completed to date
Total capex
16%
6%
~120 €M expected to complete (H2 2020 - c.2023)
~15 IT projects
Transformation capex
Ordinary capex
~ 120 €M
10%
8-10% of net revenues
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
% Capex in % of net revenues
For illustrative purposes only. Capex on total revenues including ISP merchant book
Transformation Costs down by 59% Y/Y in 1H20
Transformation Costs (€M)
Bridge from 1H 2020 Transformation Costs to Reported non recurring items (€M)
-59%
25.8
10.6
1H19
1H20
-10.6
17.2
8.8
-36.7
5.9
-42.5
1H20
ISP transaction
Others incl.
1H20 Nexi non
IPO costs
1H20 Reported
Transformation
related costs
Covid-19
recurring items
sustained
non recurring
costs
related costs
by Financial
items
Sponsors1
Note: (1) Nexi shares granted by Advent/Bain/Clessidra to >400 employees as part of the IPO process. Full cost born by Advent/Bain/Clessidra with neutralization for Nexi flowing through Equity, not P&L
Normalized Net Profit at 101.2 €M including ISP merchant acquiring book contribution, down by 14% Y/Y
€M
261.8
84.3
10.6 €M Transformation Costs
27.7
31.9 €M Others
Y/Y organic
performance
42.5
-14%
13.1
101.2
43.0
42.5
64.2
18.3
10.7
1H20 EBITDA
D&A
Interest
Non recurring
Cash Taxes
Reported Net
D&A
Interest
Non-recurring
Taxes
Normalized
incl. ISP
Expenses
items
& Minorities Profit incl. ISP
customer
Expenses
items
Net Profit
contribution
contribution
contracts
incl. ISP
contribution
Cash Flow conversion at 77% including ISP merchant acquiring book contribution
€M
Cash Flow Conversion 1
77%
261.8
39.9
20.1
31.3
56.0
201.8
114.5
1H20 EBITDA incl.
Ordinary Capex
Change in WC
Normalized
Normalized Cash
Normalized
Normalized Free
ISP contribution
Operating Cash Flow
Interest Expenses
Cash Taxes2
Cash Flow incl.
incl. ISP contribution
ISP contribution
Note: (1) Cash Flow Conversion defined as Normalized Operating Cash Flow (excluding transformation capex, D&A of customer contracts, transformation costs and other non recurring items) as % of EBITDA
26
Strong cash position. Net Financial Debt / EBITDA temporarily affected by Covid-19
Net Financial Debt (€M)
June 20
June 20
June 19
Dec 19
Mar 20
incl. ISP
Standalone
contribution
Gross Financial Debt
1,845
1,840
1,843
1,838
2,741
Cash
(231)
(248)
(307)
(297)
(316)
Cash Equivalents
1
(92)
(123)
(116)
(118)
(118)
Net Financial Debt
1,523
1,470
1,420
1,423
2,307
Net Financial Debt / EBITDA (€M)
3.3x
4.0x
2.9x
2.8x
2.9x
LTM 2Q19
FY19
LTM 1Q20
LTM 2Q20
LTM 2Q20
Standalone
incl. ISP
contribution
EBITDA (€M)
463
503
507
484
576
Key Highlights
Acquisition of the merchant acquiring business of ISP successfully financed by:
500 €M equity-linked bond placed in April 2020 (maturity April 2027) and 466.5 €M term loan, granted on June 30th 2020 by a pool of banks (maturity June 2025), which replaced the original 1 €B bridge loan
Nexi's own cash for the difference
Current Debt structure also includes:
1 €B Term Loan due 2024
825 €M Fixed-Rate Note due 2024
Other residual debt (mainly IFRS 16)
Nexi benefits of an undrawn 350 €M Revolving Credit Facility, committed to 2024, that further supports its liquidity profile
Weighted average pre-tax cash coupon per annum stable at 1.9%, still well below 3.8% post reorganization in July 2018 and 3.1% post IPO
Note: (1) Visa preferred shares held by the Company, VISA Europe deferred compensation (until Q1 2019) and Oasi post closing adjustments (until YE19)
2020 Guidance suspended. Ambition to grow EBITDA and EBITDA - Capex vs
2019, including ISP book organic contribution
Previous Guidance1: suspended
2020 Ambition
Net Revenues
EBITDA
Non-recurring
Items
Capex
Capital Structure
&
Capital Allocation
5-7% annual net revenue growth over medium term, targeting higher end of the range
13-16%annual EBITDA growth over medium term
Continued strong operating leverage
Rapid further decrease of non-recurring items affecting reported
EBITDA
8-10%ordinary capex as % of net revenues over long term
Transformation capex on top of ordinary capex of 142 €M cumulative (2020 - c.2023)
Organic de-leveraging with target net debt of ~2.0-2.5x EBITDA over medium to long term
Progressive moderate dividend policy, targeting pay-out ratio of 20-30% of distributable profits in medium to long term
2020 volume-driven revenues depending on speed of recovery and dynamics by sector
Possible return to revenue growth by year-endassuming continued path of recovery at current trajectory
100+ €M cash cost (Opex/Capex) containment plan to mitigate the impact on EBITDA and cash flow targeting:
EBITDA growth vs 2019 including organic ISP book contribution, broadly in line without. FY2020 EBITDA close to ~600 €M.
Material growth in EBITDA - Capex with and without ISP contribution
Strong cash position
Note: (1) ISP transaction not included
P&L
Including organic contribution from ISP
1H19
1H20
Δ% vs. 1H19
2Q19
2Q20
Δ% vs.
2Q19
€M
Merchant Services & Solutions
267.2
243.9
-8.7%
140.9
115.1
-18.3%
Cards & Digital Payments
187.9
180.1
-4.1%
94.8
87.5
-7.7%
Digital Banking Solutions
55.9
54.6
-2.3%
28.5
27.0
-5.2%
Operating revenue
510.9
478.7
-6.3%
264.3
229.7
-13.1%
Personnel & related expenses
(85.4)
(79.5)
-6.9%
(43.0)
(38.9)
-9.6%
Operating Costs
(153.1)
(137.3)
-10.3%
(77.5)
(66.0)
-14.9%
Total Costs
(238.5)
(216.8)
-9.1%
(120.6)
(104.9)
-13.0%
EBITDA
272.5
261.8
-3.9%
143.7
124.8
-13.2%
D&A
(52.8)
(66.1)
+25.1%
Interests & financing costs
(38.4)
(38.4)
+0.0%
Normalized Pre-tax Profit
181.2
157.3
-13.2%
Income taxes
(63.3)
(55.4)
-12.5%
Minorities
(0.3)
(0.8)
n.m.
Normalized Net Profit
117.6
101.2
-14.0%
Nexi standalone
1H19
1H20
Δ% vs. 1H19
2Q19
2Q20
Δ% vs.
2Q19
€M
Merchant Services & Solutions
223.6
192.9
-13.7%
117.5
87.8
-25.3%
Cards & Digital Payments
187.9
180.1
-4.1%
94.8
87.5
-7.7%
Digital Banking Solutions
55.9
54.6
-2.3%
28.5
27.0
-5.2%
Operating revenue
467.3
427.7
-8.5%
240.8
202.4
-16.0%
Personnel & related expenses
(84.1)
(78.3)
-7.0%
(42.4)
(38.3)
-9.8%
Operating Costs
(150.3)
(135.2)
-10.1%
(76.1)
(64.9)
-14.8%
Total Costs
(234.5)
(213.5)
-8.9%
(118.6)
(103.1)
-13.0%
EBITDA
232.9
214.2
-8.0%
122.3
99.2
-18.9%
D&A
(52.8)
(66.1)
+25.1%
Interests & financing costs
(32.8)
(20.8)
-36.7%
Normalized Pre-tax Profit
147.3
127.3
-13.5%
Income taxes
(51.5)
(43.9)
-14.9%
Minorities
(0.0)
(0.4)
n.m.
Normalized Net Profit
95.7
83.0
-13.3%
Methodological note
Including organic contribution from ISP: reported P&L excluding one-offs and including ISP merchant acquiring book and assuming the
current debt structure since January 1st, 2020. Delta y/y: organic delta, i.e. including ISP contribution also in 2019
Nexi standalone: reported P&L excluding one-offs
Reported P&L vs Normalized P&L
Reported
Normalized
ISP merchant
Normalized
Delta
book
1H20
1H20
1H20
€M
contribution
incl. ISP
Merchant Services & Solutions
192.9
192.9
51.0
243.9
Cards & Digital Payments
180.1
180.1
180.1
Digital Banking Solutions
54.6
54.6
54.6
Revenues
427.7
427.7
51.0
478.7
Personnel & related expenses
(78.3)
(78.3)
(1.3)
(79.5)
Operating Costs
(135.2)
(135.2)
(2.1)
(137.3)
Total Costs
(213.5)
(213.5)
(3.3)
(216.8)
EBITDA
214.2
214.2
47.7
261.8
D&A
(84.3)
18.3
(66.1)
(66.1)
Interests & financing costs
(27.7)
7.0
(20.8)
(17.7)
(38.4)
Non recurring items
(42.5)
42.5
-
-
Pre-tax Profit
59.6
67.7
127.3
30.0
157.3
Income taxes
(26.5)
(17.4)
(43.9)
(11.5)
(55.4)
Minorities
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.3)
(0.8)
Net Profit
32.6
50.4
83.0
18.2
101.2
Transformation costs
1
(10.6)
(10.6)
(10.6)
Delta Reported vs Normalized
D&A: D&A customer contracts
Interests & financing costs: ~3 €M interest expenses on ISP
convertible bond (April-June) and ~4 €M bridge facility
Non recurring items: detailed bridge on slide 24
Note: (1) Transformation costs included in Reported Non recurring items