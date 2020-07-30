Nexi S p A : 1H 2020 Results Presentation 0 07/30/2020 | 07:46am EDT Send by mail :

Pursuant the consolidated law on financial intermediation of 24 February 1998 (article 154-bis, paragraph 2) Enrico Marchini, in his capacity as manager responsible for the preparation of the Company's financial reports declares that the accounting information contained in this Presentation reflects Nexi Group's documented results, financial accounts and accounting records.

Neither the Company nor any of its representatives, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this Presentation or any of its contents or in relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it.

, with around 200-300 new positives per day and less than 50 people still in intensive care across the Country After ~2 months of lockdown in Italy, one of the strictest in Western Countries, Phase 3 started in June with gradual return to "normality" . International travel recently reopened with some Country-specific restrictions

. International travel recently reopened with some Country-specific restrictions 1H20 Transaction volumes (acquiring + issuing) at 186 €B, -16.9% y/y with a gradual recovery across all components from May 2020. Travel/tourism and International travelers contribution still behind last year although gradually recovering

-16.9% y/y with a Travel/tourism and International travelers contribution still behind last year although gradually recovering Acquiring volumes in the last week rolling (13 th -19 th July) at -9% y/y with a strong recovery across categories 1 . Acquiring volumes on

Italian cards now back to pre-Covid levels, while foreign cards still very much behind but recovering   Progressive reopening of commercial activities with transacting merchants now similar to pre-Covid and 2019 levels E-commerce strong acceleration net of high impact consumption sectors (e.g. travel/tourism related sectors and restaurants): +35% y/y in 1H20 and +43% y/y in 2Q201. Overall 1H20 performance less impacted by Covid-19compared to physical sales (-2.8%y/y transaction value) Early signals of acceleration of the structural shift from cash to digital payments Note: (1) Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS 3 Executive Summary 1H20 results highlights ISP merchant book deal successfully completed on June 30 th

EBITDA at 261.8 €M, -3.9% y/y including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book. On a standalone basis EBITDA at 214.2 €M, -8.0% y/y

at 261.8 €M, including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book. On a standalone basis EBITDA at 214.2 €M, -8.0% y/y Revenues at 478.7 €M, -6.3% y/y including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book. On a standalone basis Revenues at 427.7 €M, -8.5% y/y Key business update Merchant Services & Solutions (51% of Revenues): commercial activity going back to pre-Covid levels, new "NexiGo" proposition to support SMEs' sales digitalization across channels, accelerated pipeline of large merchants omnichannel projects and step up on e- commerce gateway activations

(51% of Revenues): commercial activity going back to pre-Covid levels, new "NexiGo" proposition to support SMEs' sales digitalization across channels, accelerated pipeline of large merchants omnichannel projects and step up on e- commerce gateway activations Cards and Digital Payments (38% of Revenues): commercial activities from banks gradually recovering, acceleration of banks interest on International Debit and continued progress on YAP mobile payment app

(38% of Revenues): commercial activities from banks gradually recovering, acceleration of banks interest on International Debit and continued progress on YAP mobile payment app Digital Banking Solutions (11% of Revenues): Nexi Open ecosystem proposition fully launched, banks go-to-market progressing; continued roll out of new higher value advanced self banking and digital corporate banking solutions

(11% of Revenues): Nexi Open ecosystem proposition fully launched, banks go-to-market progressing; continued roll out of new higher value advanced self banking and digital corporate banking solutions Costs -9.1% y/y including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book thanks to the 100+ €M cash cost containment plan well in execution and the continued focus on efficiency

including organic contribution from ISP merchant acquiring book thanks to the 100+ €M cash cost containment plan well in execution and the continued focus on efficiency 1H20 Net financial Debt/EBITDA 4.0x pro-forma for ISP merchant acquiring book, 2.9x on a standalone basis Financial guidance   Financial guidance conservatively suspended in April 2020 Assuming continued path of recovery at current trajectory, possible return to revenue growth by year-end Ambition to grow EBITDA vs 2019 including organic ISP book contribution (broadly in line without), with FY2020 EBITDA close to ~600 €M; expected growth in EBITDA - Capex vs 2019 with and without ISP. Strong cash position confirmed 4 Covid-19 emergency now under control. Phase 3 started in June with gradual return to "normality" Evolution of Active Positives and Intensive Care Cases in Italy "Phase 2 and 3" Key Dates "Cura Italia" "Liquidità" Start of "Rilancio" Start of Government Government "Phase 2" Government "Phase 3" Decree Decree Decree 120,000 10,000 108,257 9,000 100,000 Moving across regions is allowed again; Italy 8,000 reopens to EU travellers 80,000 7,000 (#) Commercial activities Extra-EU travels progressively are allowed 6,000 Units 60,000 Lockdown across reopened 5,000 all Italy 4,068 4,000 40,000 3,000 20,000 2,000 12,248 1,000 48 0 0 24-Feb 9-Mar 23-Mar 6-Apr 20-Apr 4-May 18-May 1-Jun 15-Jun 29-Jun 13-Jul 22-Jul 18-May Re-opening of retail businesses and restaurants with certain restrictions 3-June Free travel across Italian regions allowed again. Reopening to EU travellers 15-June (Phase 3) Travel across EU frontiers reopened. Reopening of entertainment activities with certain restrictions 1-July Extra-EU travel allowed with Country- specific restrictions New additional 25 €B economy support government package under approval. 209 €B EU recovery fund support decided Total Active Positives (lhs) Intensive Care (rhs) Publicly available information. 5 Transaction volumes recovering after the easing of lockdown measures Total Acquiring and Issuing volumes - 7-days rolling % change Y/Y 10.0% 7.5% 6.3% 6.6% 3.5% 0.0% -4.1% -2.2% - 2.8% -4.4% -12.0% -9.2% -10.4% -13.8% -10.3% -10.2% -9.0% -8.5% -10.0% -12.3% -8.9% -6.5% -9.9% -18.0% -9.4% -13.0% -10.7% -20.0% -23.0% - 23.2% -12.7% -15.6% -27.0% -16.6% -22.9% -30.0% -33.1% -40.0% -35.8% -29.2% -39.4% -40.5% -41.8% - 37.6% -40.0% -47.4% -48.3% -46.6% -45.4% -44.2% -50.0% -47.2% -50.9% -52.4% -51.5% -53.3% -54.1% -60.0% 5-117-139-1511-1713-1915-21 17-2319-2521-27 23-2925-227-4 29-62-84-106-128-1410-1612-1814-2016-2218-2420-2622-28 24-3026-128-330-51-73-95-117-139-1511-1713-1915-2117-2319-2521-2723-29 3-95-117-139-1511-1713-1915-2117-2319-2521-2723-2925-3127-229-431-62-84-10 6-128-1410-1612-18 14-2016-2218-24 20-2622-2824-30 10-1612-1813-19 1-73-9 25-127-329-51-7 26-228-430-62-84-10 6-128-14 FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE JULY Covid-19 lockdown in Italy Note: Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS 6 Acquiring volumes recovery driven by Italian Cards, now back to pre-Covid levels; Foreign Cards still negative but recovering Acquiring volumes - Italian Cards vs Foreign Cards - Y/Y trend Italian Cards 10 7% 6% 0 5% -10 Foreign Cards Total 2% 2% 1%-1% -1% -6% 6% -2%1% 1% 2% -1% -20 -30 -40 -50 -60 -8%-24% -26% -22% -12% -14% -15% -35% -40% -38% -30%-43% -43% -43% -32% -49% -36% -49% -49% -44% -47% -49% -49% -54% -56% -19% -17% -14%-13% -11% -14% -9% -70 -80 -90 -100 -77% -91% -91% -89% -87% -88% -93%-94%-95% -95%-95% -94% -85%-83% -75% -80% -72% -63% -69% 17-23 24-1 2-8 9-1516-2223-2930-56-1213-1920-2630-67-1312-1819-2525-31 2-88-1415-2122-2829-56-1213-19 FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL MAY 2019 monthly weight 12% 12% 15% 16% Foreign Cards on total volumes JUNEJULY 18%21% Note: Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS 7 Volume recovery across categories starting from May after the easing of lockdown measures. E-commerce acceleration outside travel and tourism Acquiring volumes by category1 44% for 37% for E-commerceE-commerce 31% 35% 36% in July 2019 34% 19% for E-commerce Basic consumption Groceries, medical retail, utilities and services (e.g. insurance, bank services) Generic/discretionary consumption Clothing, household, other non-alimentary retail and other services (e.g. laundries, beauty) High-impact consumption Hotels and restaurants, travel and transports, entertainment, etc. Product category% change Y/Y Jan + Feb March April May June Last week rolling 2 Basic consumption 15% 13% 11% 13% 14% 14% +18% on of which Physical 15% 12% 9% 12% 11% 11% Italian Cards of which E-commerce 27% 31% 42% 29% 55% 45% Generic/discretionary consumption 6% -62% -77% -33% -11% -10% +2% on of which Physical 5% -65% -81% -37% -13% -12% Italian Cards of which E-commerce 25% 8% 47% 47% 51% 36% High-impact consumption 10% -68% -89% -70% -46% -28% -6% on of which Physical 10% -67% -89% -69% -46% -29% Italian Cards of which E-commerce 10% -75% -90% -81% -42% -19% Total 11% -35% -48% -27% -14% -9% +6% on of which Physical 10% -36% -50% -28% -15% -10% Italian Cards of which E-commerce 19% -21% -17% -14% 7% 15% 2020 Acquiring volumes: split between Physical and E-commerce Jan + Feb March April May June Last week rolling2 Physical 93% 92% 90% 92% 92% 93% E-commerce 7% 8% 10% 8% 8% 7% Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS 8 Note: (1) Category weight % (2019) calculated on Italian and Foreign cards Acquiring trx volumes. (2) Week 13th - 19th July SME volume share back to pre-Covid situation, broadly in line with 2019 Acquiring volumes - Large merchants vs SME Large merchants SME 50% 47% 45% 63% 50% 53% 55% 37% Pre-Covid Lockdown Last week Corresponding rolling1 2019 week1 Physical volumes 48% 62% 45% 44% 52% 38% 55% 56% Pre-Covid Lockdown Last week Corresponding rolling1 2019 week1 E-commerce volumes 72% 71% 73% 75% 28% 29% 27% 25% Pre-Covid Lockdown Last week Corresponding rolling1 2019 week1 Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS 9 Note: (1) Week 13th - 19th July 2020 Progressive recovery of transacting merchants across all categories, now similar to 2019 levels Weekly transacting merchants - Y/Y trend Basic consumption 10 9% 7% 8% 1% 0 1%-1%-3% -3% -2% -6% -10 -5% -7% -20 -30 -40 -50 -60 -70 -80 -90 17-2324-12-8 Generic/discretionary consumption High-impact consumption Total 3% 3% 6% 1% -3% -4% -7% -9% -8% -10% -12% -18% -19% -20% -13% -9% -14% -22% -28% -28% -19% -32% -32% -21% -23% -34% -26% -46% -42% -31% -39% -51% -58% -56% -61% -65% -53% -67% -66% -56% -68% -68% -69% -71% -72% -76% -77% -80% -78% -70% -80% -79% -78% -76% -83% -81% 9-1516-22 23-2930-56-12 13-1920-26 27-3 4-1011-17 18-2425-31 1-78-14 7% 9% 9% 9% 10% -6% -5% -4% -3% -2% -4% -4% -3% -7% -5% -11% -9%-8% -14% -17% 15-2122-2829-56-1213-19 FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE JULY Perimeter: Nexi Payments - Licensing, Referral and Direct models 10 Consumer habits: acceleration of digital payments in less affected categories Acceleration in digital payments volumes: specific industries trend (y/y last four weeks rolling)1 y/y Pre-Covid additional p.p. growth - last four weeks rolling Digital payments volumes for Italian consumer cards net of high impact consumption1 Basic consumption Generic/discretionary consumption Total 40 Dentists Doctors/Vets Florists and nursieries Garden items Constructions Hardware stores/Tools Electronics Home furnitures +7 +51% +6 +51% +22 +39% +10 +31% +15 +30% +27 +29% +19 +19% +9+17% 30 25% 19% 19% 23% 17% 13% 12% 20 17% 10 8% 13% 14% 0 4% 3% -10 1% 0% 2% -20 -10% -30 -22% -25% -40 -50 -60 -56% -70 -80 -72% -90 -100 January February March April May June Last week Household appliances +15+14% rolling3  Note: (1) Acquiring volumes. Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS. Last four weeks: from week 22th - 28st June to week 13th - 19th July. (2) Acquiring volumes - Nexi Payments. 11  (3) Week 13th - 19th July 2020 1H Business update: commercial activities back to more normal levels with Covid-19 related accelerations Merchant Services & Solutions Commercial activity going back to "normal" pre-

Covid levels

Covid levels Growth of POS installations after the slowdown experienced during lockdown (+23% y/y in June)

Strong mPOS demand for small/micro merchants

for small/micro merchants Launch of new "NexiGo" proposition to support SMEs' sales digitalization , packaging omnichannel acceptance, Pay-by-link and e-/social commerce capabilities

new "NexiGo" proposition to support SMEs' sales digitalization Accelerated pipeline of large merchants omnichannel projects

Step up on E-commerce with gateway activations (x2 2Q20 vs 2Q19, x9 including Pay-by-link)

with gateway activations (x2 2Q20 vs 2Q19, x9 including Pay-by-link) Nexi Business app reaching almost 50% penetration on enabled merchants (+60% y/y active users in June 2020) Cards & Digital Payments Commercial activities from banks gradually recovering , also supported by Nexi specific campaigns

Renewed bank interest on International Debit as a mass market ecommerce-enabled product

as a mass market ecommerce-enabled product Continued evolution on National Debit digital capabilities ; Next generation platform tender ongoing

Strong demand for commercial cards and corporate payments products

commercial cards and corporate payments products Continued 'natural organic growth' on YAP mobile payment app (no marketing push in the quarter), now at ca. 850k enrolled clients

Acceleration of digital onboarding/digital issuing projects for banks

Extension of no-PIN contactless limits from 25€ to 50€ - live from 2021 Digital Banking Solutions Progress on advanced ATMs (+4.2% 2Q20 vs 2Q19). Continued New ATM front-end rollout , with new customer wins

, with new customer wins Continued growth of Digital Corporate Banking installed workstations (+6.8% 2Q20 vs 2Q19)

Instant Payments progress continuing despite lockdown, with new relevant players adopting Nexi platform

progress continuing despite lockdown, with new relevant players adopting Nexi platform Nexi Open ecosystem proposition fully launched , banks go-to-market progressing. CBI

Globe open banking gateway activity-based accelerated

CBI Globe open banking gateway activity-based accelerated Robust commercial pipeline for innovative corporate payments solutions (insurance, utilities,..) 12 Closing of ISP Merchant Book deal successfully executed at the end of 2Q, despite Covid-19 emergency Key components of the transaction Transaction completed on June 30 th , 2020 with clean EU Antitrust approval

, 2020 with clean EU Antitrust approval ~180k merchants and ~€68bn of transaction volumes in 2019

Marketing and distribution agreement for merchant acquiring. Extension of remaining existing processing contract related to issuing and ATM acquiring services until 2044

1 €B cash consideration (plus potential earn-out payable in 2025)

earn-out payable in 2025) Implied multiples: 10.5x EV/EBITDA 2020E, 16.4x P/E 2020E

60+ €M cash flows generated by the acquiring book in 1H20 and transferred to Nexi A strategic transaction Enhanced platform and positioning in the acquiring segment Greater coverage of the acquiring value chain and enhanced ability to drive further innovation and value for merchants Increased scale with diversification of revenue streams Value enhancing transaction with cash EPS accretion in the high teens from 2020E Deepening of partnership across businesses with the largest bank in Italy Key 2020 P&L Figures1: Incremental economics for Nexi €M Revenues: EBITDA: Net Income: ~106 ~95 ~61 2 Nexi Net Revenues Mix 20203 Other Merchant Services +5p.p. & Solutions ~54% ~49% Nexi Nexi Pro Forma Merchant Services & Solutions Net Revenues Mix 20203 Other Referral / +23p.p. Direct Acquiring ~49% ~26% Nexi Nexi Pro Forma Note: (1) 2020 Pro-forma. (2) For illustrative purposes, target earnings figure before any potential impacts from financing or any non-recurring items associated with the transaction. (3) Source: Company information and Nexi consensus estimates as of 13 December 2019. Focus on 1H20 Results Resilient business model with 50+% revenues not impacted by volumes and 38% variable and semi-variable costs Revenues breakdown1 Volume driven revenues Installed-base driven revenues 9% 41% 64% 48% 52% 91% 59% 36% Merchant Services & Cards & Digital Digital Banking Solutions Payments Solutions Installed Base Driven revenues are subscription-like and linked to n. of POS terminals, n. of merchants, managed cards, n. of ATMs, etc.

are subscription-like and linked to n. of POS terminals, n. of merchants, managed cards, n. of ATMs, etc. No material expected impacts in the short term. Closely monitoring the evolution to confirm the expected limited medium/long term impact due to POS installation slowdown and SMEs potential distress Possible rephasing of certain projects

Volume Driven revenues driven by n. of transactions and value of transactions

driven by n. of transactions and value of transactions Direct impact from volume contraction due to Covid-19

Operating costs breakdown1 Variable costs Fixed costs 20% external processing 38% 62% Variable costs linked to:

Volumes of transactions (e.g. external and internal processing) Level of activities (e.g. variable compensation, external contact center, POS and ATM management, operations,..);

Fixed costs (e.g. personnel, running IT costs, g&a,..) Note: (1) Based on 2019 data 15 Net Revenues affected by Covid-19 lockdown measures in 2Q. Strong organic ISP deal contribution and cash cost containment plan support to EBITDA margin Net Revenues (€M) EBITDA (€M) Nexi standalone ISP contribution -13.1% -6.3% 510.9 43.6 478.7 51.0 -8.5% Nexi standalone ISP contribution -13.2% Margin - incl. ISP contribution 53% 55% -3.9% 272.5 261.8 39.6 47.7 -8.0% 264.3 23.5 229.7 27.3 -16.0% 240.8 202.4 467.3 427.7 143.7 21.5 124.8 25.6 -18.9% 122.3 99.2 232.9 214.2 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 16 Merchant Services & Solutions: ~40% of revenues not impacted by Covid-19 Net Revenues (€M) Nexi standalone 51%1 ISP contribution -8.7% Merchant 267.2 243.9 Services & 43.6 Solutions 51.0 -18.3% -13.7% 140.9 23.5 115.1 223.6 27.3 192.9 -25.3% 117.5 87.8 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Managed Transactions (#M) International Schemes -17.2% -18.9% 1,676 1,359 1H19 1H20 Value of Managed Transactions (€B) International -21.3% Schemes 123.2 -20.1% 98.4 1H19 1H20 Key Highlights Managed transactions and Value of managed transactions affected by extensive lockdown measures. Progressive recovery starting from May

E-commerce performance well supported by non travel/tourism related sectors (+35% y/y in 1H20 and +43% y/y in 2Q20) 2 ; overall 1H20 performance less impacted by Covid-19 compared to physical sales (-2.8% y/y transaction value)

performance well supported by non travel/tourism related sectors (+35% y/y in 1H20 and +43% y/y in 2Q20) ; overall 1H20 performance less impacted by Covid-19 compared to physical sales (-2.8% y/y transaction value) Net Revenues affected by volume mix more skewed towards large merchants than SMEs during lockdown and weak contribution from International travellers. Note: (1) Contribution to total 1H Group Revenues, including ISP deal. (2) Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS 17 Cards & Digital Payments: ~60% of revenues not impacted by Covid-19 38%1 Cards & Digital Payments Net Revenues (€M) Managed Transactions (#M) International -5.3% Schemes -9.2% 1,260 1,144 -4.1% 187.9 180.1 1H19 1H20 -7.7% Value of Managed Transactions (€B) International -12.0% 94.8 87.5 Schemes 100.7 -13.1% 87.5 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 Key Highlights Managed transactions and Value of managed transactions affected by extensive lockdown measures. Progressive recovery starting from May

Managed transactions on international schemes back to growth in June 2020

Continued push on international debit, with increasing cards stock and Value of managed transactions (+10% y/y in June)

Net Revenues affected by lower domestic travellers spending extra EU and lower commercial cards volumes Note: (1) Contribution to total 1H Group Revenues, including ISP deal 18 Digital Banking Solutions: marginally impacted by Covid-19 lockdown Net Revenues (€M) 11%1 -2.3% 55.9 54.6 Digital Banking Solutions -5.2% 28.5 27.0 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Key Highlights 2Q performance mainly affected by phasing of certain low margin banks-related projects. Expected return to growth in 2H

banks-related projects. Expected return to growth in 2H Continued roll out of new higher value advanced self banking products/solutions and continued growth of advanced ATMs

Completed the first wave of the new advanced Digital Corporate Banking platform with partner banks. Live with mobile app

Nexi Open ecosystem proposition fully launched, banks go-to-market progressing Note: (1) Contribution to total 1H Group Revenues, including ISP deal 19 Strong costs reduction in the quarter to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 Personnel Costs Operating Costs Total Costs (€M) -8.9% Y/Y -9.1% on a standalone basis 238.5 216.8 Key Highlights Decrease in total costs (-21.7 €M) mainly driven by:  well progression on the announced 100+ €M cash cost containment plan  continued focus on efficiency 85.4 Y/Y  early impacts from implementation of IT strategy -13.0% 120.6 Q/Q 104.9 43.0 38.9 -9.6% 77.5 66.0 -14.9% 153.1 79.5 -6.9% 137.3 -10.3% Limited credit risk exposure (1H20 LLPs: 2.1 €M acquiring and 2.4 €M issuing, not Covid-19related) Merchant Services & Solutions: Diversified exposure across sectors and no direct exposure to riskier sectors (e.g. airlines) Cards & Digital Payments: Credit risk limited to direct issuing model (~48k cards, equal to ~0.1% of Group total cards) and corporate cards 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 20 Well progressing on 100+ €M cash cost containment plan to mitigate EBITDA and cash flow impact. 27% already delivered in 1H % % realized in 1H20 27% Cost containment plan 100+ €M Volume-base costs Discretionary spending 55% Personnel expenses (variable compensation, other related costs)

Processing: reduction in line with volume trends

External contact center calls Operating Expenses Hiring

Consulting expenses

Internal and external events, travels, etc..

Voluntary waiver by Top management of their 2020 short term variable compensation Transformation Costs 46% Capex In 2H20 Postponement of few  Postponement of non strategic activities: project spending (e.g. IT  YAP development systems optimization)  Limited re-phasing of IT strategy  Other transformation  Postponement of real-estate projects investments Confirmed continued focus and investments on key initiatives to drive future growth and efficiency 21 Continued investments to support quality, innovation and IT transformation Capital Expenditure (€M) FY19 Total Capex: 167€M FY20 Current Plan Total Capex: 125-135 €M % of 1H19 net revenues % of 1H20 net revenues +6% 11% 62 13% 59 5% 22 5% 26 32 40 6% 8% 1H19 1H20 Transformation Ordinary Capex Capex Ongoing investments (1H 2020): key examples Transformation Capex 22 Extraordinary Innovation: Open Banking Gateway & Corporate Banking

Next generation omni-channel payment gateway Next Generation Platform: Network infrastructure completion

New GT POS Platform completion

New CRM and channel management platforms

New Acquiring Core Platform - 1 st release

release New Data Lake infrastructure & analytics Ordinary Capex 40 Continuous Innovation and Delivery: Digital properties evolution

SMEs digitalization

POS ecosystem evolution

Cards and digital payments new VAS

Banks migrations/integrations

PSD2 compliance, AML & GDPR Running and Maintenance/ Quality/ Security: Cyber security continuous improvement

Hardware upgrade/refresh

Acquisition & Enterprise software licences agreement

Facility investments and other assets POS and ATM purchase Capex on total revenues including ISP merchant book 22 IT strategy progress now above 60%. ~120 €M expected to completion Capital Expenditure (€M) Transformation Capex progress 53% 62% June 2020 Transformation Capex for Extraordinary Innovation and Next Generation Platform deployment  ~62% program spend completed to date Total capex 16% 6%  ~120 €M expected to complete (H2 2020 - c.2023) ~ 15 IT projects Transformation capex Ordinary capex ~ 120 €M 10% 8-10% of net revenues 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 % Capex in % of net revenues For illustrative purposes only. Capex on total revenues including ISP merchant book 23 Transformation Costs down by 59% Y/Y in 1H20 Transformation Costs (€M) Bridge from 1H 2020 Transformation Costs to Reported non recurring items (€M) -59% 25.8 10.6 1H19 1H20 -10.6 17.2 8.8 -36.7 5.9 -42.5 1H20 ISP transaction Others incl. 1H20 Nexi non IPO costs 1H20 Reported Transformation related costs Covid-19 recurring items sustained non recurring costs related costs by Financial items Sponsors1 Note: (1) Nexi shares granted by Advent/Bain/Clessidra to >400 employees as part of the IPO process. Full cost born by Advent/Bain/Clessidra with neutralization for Nexi flowing through Equity, not P&L 24 Normalized Net Profit at 101.2 €M including ISP merchant acquiring book contribution, down by 14% Y/Y €M 261.8 84.3 10.6 €M Transformation Costs 27.7 31.9 €M Others Y/Y organic performance 42.5 -14% 13.1 101.2 43.0 42.5 64.2 18.3 10.7 1H20 EBITDA D&A Interest Non recurring Cash Taxes Reported Net D&A Interest Non-recurring Taxes Normalized incl. ISP Expenses items & Minorities Profit incl. ISP customer Expenses items Net Profit contribution contribution contracts incl. ISP contribution 25 Cash Flow conversion at 77% including ISP merchant acquiring book contribution €M Cash Flow Conversion 1 77% 261.8 39.9 20.1 31.3 56.0 201.8 114.5 1H20 EBITDA incl. Ordinary Capex Change in WC Normalized Normalized Cash Normalized Normalized Free ISP contribution Operating Cash Flow Interest Expenses Cash Taxes2 Cash Flow incl. incl. ISP contribution ISP contribution Note: (1) Cash Flow Conversion defined as Normalized Operating Cash Flow (excluding transformation capex, D&A of customer contracts, transformation costs and other non recurring items) as % of EBITDA 26 (2) Related to 1H20 normalized pre-tax profit Strong cash position. Net Financial Debt / EBITDA temporarily affected by Covid-19 Net Financial Debt (€M) June 20 June 20 June 19 Dec 19 Mar 20 incl. ISP Standalone contribution Gross Financial Debt 1,845 1,840 1,843 1,838 2,741 Cash (231) (248) (307) (297) (316) Cash Equivalents 1 (92) (123) (116) (118) (118) Net Financial Debt 1,523 1,470 1,420 1,423 2,307 Net Financial Debt / EBITDA (€M) 3.3x 4.0x 2.9x 2.8x 2.9x LTM 2Q19 FY19 LTM 1Q20 LTM 2Q20 LTM 2Q20 Standalone incl. ISP contribution EBITDA (€M) 463 503 507 484 576 Key Highlights Acquisition of the merchant acquiring business of ISP successfully financed by: 500 €M equity-linked bond placed in April 2020 (maturity April 2027) and 466.5 €M term loan, granted on June 30th 2020 by a pool of banks (maturity June 2025), which replaced the original 1 €B bridge loan

equity-linked bond placed in April 2020 (maturity April 2027) and 466.5 €M term loan, granted on June 30th 2020 by a pool of banks (maturity June 2025), which replaced the original 1 €B bridge loan Nexi's own cash for the difference Current Debt structure also includes: 1 €B Term Loan due 2024

825 €M Fixed-Rate Note due 2024

Fixed-Rate Note due 2024 Other residual debt (mainly IFRS 16) Nexi benefits of an undrawn 350 €M Revolving Credit Facility, committed to 2024, that further supports its liquidity profile Weighted average pre-tax cash coupon per annum stable at 1.9%, still well below 3.8% post reorganization in July 2018 and 3.1% post IPO Note: (1) Visa preferred shares held by the Company, VISA Europe deferred compensation (until Q1 2019) and Oasi post closing adjustments (until YE19) 27 2020 Guidance suspended. Ambition to grow EBITDA and EBITDA - Capex vs 2019, including ISP book organic contribution Previous Guidance1: suspended 2020 Ambition Net Revenues EBITDA Non-recurring Items Capex Capital Structure & Capital Allocation 5-7% annual net revenue growth over medium term, targeting higher end of the range 13-16% annual EBITDA growth over medium term

annual EBITDA growth over medium term Continued strong operating leverage Rapid further decrease of non-recurring items affecting reported EBITDA 8-10% ordinary capex as % of net revenues over long term

ordinary capex as % of net revenues over long term Transformation capex on top of ordinary capex of 142 €M cumulative (2020 - c.2023)

Organic de-leveraging with target net debt of ~2.0-2.5x EBITDA over medium to long term

de-leveraging with target net debt of ~2.0-2.5x EBITDA over medium to long term Progressive moderate dividend policy, targeting pay-out ratio of 20-30% of distributable profits in medium to long term 2020 volume-driven revenues depending on speed of recovery and dynamics by sector

volume-driven revenues depending on speed of recovery and dynamics by sector Possible return to revenue growth by year-end assuming continued path of recovery at current trajectory

100+ €M cash cost (Opex/Capex) containment plan to mitigate the impact on EBITDA and cash flow targeting:

EBITDA growth vs 2019 including organic ISP book contribution, broadly in line without. FY2020 EBITDA close to ~600 €M. Material growth in EBITDA - Capex with and without ISP contribution

Strong cash position Note: (1) ISP transaction not included 28 Q&A Annex P&L Including organic contribution from ISP 1H19 1H20 Δ% vs. 1H19 2Q19 2Q20 Δ% vs. 2Q19 €M Merchant Services & Solutions 267.2 243.9 -8.7% 140.9 115.1 -18.3% Cards & Digital Payments 187.9 180.1 -4.1% 94.8 87.5 -7.7% Digital Banking Solutions 55.9 54.6 -2.3% 28.5 27.0 -5.2% Operating revenue 510.9 478.7 -6.3% 264.3 229.7 -13.1% Personnel & related expenses (85.4) (79.5) -6.9% (43.0) (38.9) -9.6% Operating Costs (153.1) (137.3) -10.3% (77.5) (66.0) -14.9% Total Costs (238.5) (216.8) -9.1% (120.6) (104.9) -13.0% EBITDA 272.5 261.8 -3.9% 143.7 124.8 -13.2% D&A (52.8) (66.1) +25.1% Interests & financing costs (38.4) (38.4) +0.0% Normalized Pre-tax Profit 181.2 157.3 -13.2% Income taxes (63.3) (55.4) -12.5% Minorities (0.3) (0.8) n.m. Normalized Net Profit 117.6 101.2 -14.0% Nexi standalone 1H19 1H20 Δ% vs. 1H19 2Q19 2Q20 Δ% vs. 2Q19 €M Merchant Services & Solutions 223.6 192.9 -13.7% 117.5 87.8 -25.3% Cards & Digital Payments 187.9 180.1 -4.1% 94.8 87.5 -7.7% Digital Banking Solutions 55.9 54.6 -2.3% 28.5 27.0 -5.2% Operating revenue 467.3 427.7 -8.5% 240.8 202.4 -16.0% Personnel & related expenses (84.1) (78.3) -7.0% (42.4) (38.3) -9.8% Operating Costs (150.3) (135.2) -10.1% (76.1) (64.9) -14.8% Total Costs (234.5) (213.5) -8.9% (118.6) (103.1) -13.0% EBITDA 232.9 214.2 -8.0% 122.3 99.2 -18.9% D&A (52.8) (66.1) +25.1% Interests & financing costs (32.8) (20.8) -36.7% Normalized Pre-tax Profit 147.3 127.3 -13.5% Income taxes (51.5) (43.9) -14.9% Minorities (0.0) (0.4) n.m. Normalized Net Profit 95.7 83.0 -13.3% Methodological note Including organic contribution from ISP: reported P&L excluding one-offs and including ISP merchant acquiring book and assuming the

current debt structure since January 1 st , 2020. Delta y/y: organic delta, i.e. including ISP contribution also in 2019

reported P&L excluding one-offs and including ISP merchant acquiring book and assuming the current debt structure since January 1 , 2020. Delta y/y: organic delta, i.e. including ISP contribution also in 2019 Nexi standalone: reported P&L excluding one-offs 31 Reported P&L vs Normalized P&L Reported Normalized ISP merchant Normalized Delta book 1H20 1H20 1H20 €M contribution incl. ISP Merchant Services & Solutions 192.9 192.9 51.0 243.9 Cards & Digital Payments 180.1 180.1 180.1 Digital Banking Solutions 54.6 54.6 54.6 Revenues 427.7 427.7 51.0 478.7 Personnel & related expenses (78.3) (78.3) (1.3) (79.5) Operating Costs (135.2) (135.2) (2.1) (137.3) Total Costs (213.5) (213.5) (3.3) (216.8) EBITDA 214.2 214.2 47.7 261.8 D&A (84.3) 18.3 (66.1) (66.1) Interests & financing costs (27.7) 7.0 (20.8) (17.7) (38.4) Non recurring items (42.5) 42.5 - - Pre-tax Profit 59.6 67.7 127.3 30.0 157.3 Income taxes (26.5) (17.4) (43.9) (11.5) (55.4) Minorities (0.4) (0.4) (0.3) (0.8) Net Profit 32.6 50.4 83.0 18.2 101.2 Transformation costs 1 (10.6) (10.6) (10.6) Delta Reported vs Normalized D&A: D&A customer contracts Interests & financing costs: ~3 €M interest expenses on ISP convertible bond (April-June) and ~4 €M bridge facility Non recurring items: detailed bridge on slide 24 Note: (1) Transformation costs included in Reported Non recurring items 32 Investor Relations investor.relations@nexi.it Stefania Mantegazza stefania.mantegazza@nexi.it Attachments Original document

