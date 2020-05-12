Nexi S p A : Group Financial Results as of March 31st2020 approved

Group Financial results as of March 31st 2020 approved. Results in line with 1Q19 despite Covid-19 impacts Revenues at € 225.3 million in 1Q20, -0.5% Y/Y; approximately half of the revenues structurally driven by the installed base and not impacted by volumes' contraction

Resilient business model. Solid business fundamentals and growth perspectives

Ensured full business continuity and highest efficiency of service, while safeguarding health and safety of all employees

Launched several customer and social initiatives to support the recovery Milan, May 12th 2020- The Board of Directors of Nexi S.p.A. approved the Group's consolidated financial results as of March 31st 2020, substantially in line with 1Q19 results despite the deterioration in the last part of the quarter due to the lockdown measures. COVID-19 impacts update As anticipated in the Press Release dated April 15th providing an update of the Covid-19 impacts, the Company has closely monitored the evolution of the pandemic and swiftly implemented effective business continuity plans to ensure the normal functioning of its business and the highest efficiency of service for partner Banks and customers, while safeguarding the health and safety of its employees - allowing more than 95% of staff, including call center activities, to work remotely in a few days. At the beginning of March, Italy was the first Country in Europe to adopt some of the most restrictive measures with a generalized lockdown nationwide. In this emergency context, in which digital payments are even more important for the functioning of the Country's economy, Nexi remains focused on providing and ensuring its services to partner Banks and customers with the usual standards of quality and safety. After two months of lockdown, starting from May 4th, the "Phase 2" started with a gradual easing of the adopted restrictive measures and the progressive reopening of the economic activities. In the context of this health emergency, the Government has introduced a series of extraordinary measures aimed at providing financial support to businesses, workers and families through the "Cura Italia" Decree and the "Liquidità" Decree; an imminent new package, the "Rilancio" Decree, which would contain initiatives aimed at supporting the Country's economic recovery phase, has been announced. In addressing the complexity of the current context, Nexi can count on a diversified and resilient business model, with approximately half of the total Revenues1linked to the installed base (n. of POS terminals, n. of merchants, n. of managed cards, n. of ATMs, etc.) - and therefore not directly impacted by the short term volumes' dynamics - and 38% of variable costs related to volumes and activities1. After a strong performance in January and February (value of acquiring and issuing transactions +5.4% Y/Y), Nexi observed a decline in volumes in March and a subsequent stabilization at new levels in April (value of acquiring and issuing transactions -33.0% Y/Y and -43.4% Y/Y respectively) due to the lockdown measures in the Country. This contraction was mainly determined by the performance of consumer sectors heavily affected by the restrictive measures (e.g. travel, tourism, restaurants, etc.) and other discretionary consumption sectors (e.g. clothing), while sectors more related to basic consumptions (e.g. groceries and pharmacies) continued to experience an increase 1Based on 2019 data 1

in volumes. Overall, e-commerce declined less sharply compared to physical sales and, net of the impact of the sectors most affected by the lockdown such as travel and tourism, recorded a strong performance Y/Y in terms of value of managed transactions. Value of acquiring and issuing transactions at -25% Y/Y2in the last week rolling (May 2nd- 8th), showing very early signals of possible initial recovery across categories, to be confirmed in the coming weeks. In light of the new market context emerged in the recent months, an evolution in customers' behaviors and habits is observed, well supporting the underlying trend of structural growth related to digital payments in the Country. In this context, Nexi has already accelerated the launched innovation initiatives, e.g. in the digital field and on e-commerce, showing its flexibility in effectively addressing the complexity coming from the Covid-19 epidemic and its ability to anticipate "new normal" customer needs. Initiatives connected to Covid-19 emergency Nexi has launched several initiatives to support merchants and professionals, with particular focus to SMEs, in order to facilitate their businesses activities. In addition to the XPayplatform for accepting online payments already enabled for all physical stores, Nexi has made available to its clients Pay By Link, to cash-in remotely even without having an own e-commerce website, Nexi Welcome, a zero-fee Mobile POS, and the refund of merchant feesfor payments lower than €10 from March 1st until the end of the year to support small merchants. The entire Nexi community (customers, employees, managers and shareholders) raised and donated € 1 millionto support the creation of more than 200 intensive care beds in a Milan hospital. Key financial results 1Q19 1Q20 Δ% vs. 1Q19 €M Merchant Services & Solutions 106.1 105.1 -0.9% Cards & Digital Payments 93.0 92.6 -0.4% Digital Banking Solutions 27.4 27.6 +0.8% Revenues 226.5 225.3 -0.5% Personnel & related expenses (41.7) (40.0) -4.1% Operating Costs (74.2) (70.4) -5.2% Total Costs (115.9) (110.3) -4.8% EBITDA 110.6 115.0 +3.9% In the first quarter of 2020, Group's EBITDAreached € 115.0 million, up by 3.9% Y/Y. The EBITDA Margin increased by ~2 p.p. to 51% in the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, Revenuesreached € 225.3 million, down by 0.5% Y/Y. Nexi's operating segments delivered the following results in the first quarter of the year: Merchant Services & Solutions, which represented 47% of the Group's total revenues, reported revenues of € 105.1 million in 1Q20, down by 0.9% Y/Y. In the first quarter of 2020, 754 million transactions were managed, down by 4.5% Y/Y, with value of managed transactions at € 52.2 billion (-9.5% Y/Y), sustained by the dynamic of international schemes volumes (-6.0% Y/Y). E-commerce declined less sharply compared to physical sales (value of managed transactions up by 4% Y/Y), with a strong acceleration net of sectors, such as travel and tourism, heavily impacted by the lockdown measures and for which online activities have a significant weight; 2Data include International schemes only for Nexi Payments, International and national schemes for MePS 2

Cards & Digital Payments, which represented 41% of the Group's total revenues, reported revenues of € 92.6 million in 1Q20, down by 0.4% Y/Y. In the first quarter of 2020, 611 million transactions were managed, up by 0.4% Y/Y, with volumes of € 45.3 billion (-6.4% Y/Y), sustained by the dynamic of international schemes volumes (-2.9% Y/Y);

About Nexi Nexi is the leading PayTech company in Italy, listed on MTA of Borsa Italiana. We operate in strong partnership with ~150 partner banks. Our integrated end-to-endomni-channel technology connects banks, merchants and consumers enabling digital payments. We help simplify payments for our clients and digitalize the Italian economy. Nexi operates in three market areas: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking Solutions: Merchant Services & Solutions:Nexi, together with its partner Banks, serves c. 900,000 merchants; Cards & Digital Payments:Nexi, together with its partner Banks, manages 41.6 million payment cards; Digital Banking Solutions:Nexi manages 13,100 ATMs, approximately 469,000 e-banking workstations and 947 million clearing transactions in 2019. In addition, Nexi developed the open banking system in collaboration with the CBI consortium to which the main Italian banks have already adhered.