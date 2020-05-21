Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Nexi S.p.A    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexi and SIA merger talks gain traction ahead of valuation review - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 03:06pm EDT
People stand outside the Italian payments group Nexi's headquarters in Milan in Milan

By Pamela Barbaglia, Valentina Za and Elisa Anzolin

Italian payments firms Nexi and SIA are exchanging confidential information as they explore a possible tie-up to create an Italian powerhouse in the sector, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Discussions may accelerate in June when the companies will review SIA's valuation ahead of a possible deal, one of the sources said.

"This will be a make or break moment," the source said, cautioning that establishing a fair value for SIA may prove a key hurdle.

Nexi and SIA declined to comment. Nexi's boss Paolo Bertoluzzo said on May 12 that discussions with SIA were ongoing.

Nexi is working with Bank of America and Mediobanca on the deal, and SIA with JPMorgan and Rothschild, two of the sources said.

Milan-based SIA provides payment services for the banking sector and counts top bank UniCredit among its clients.

SIA's relationship with UniCredit is weighing on its valuation, as a key contract between the two can be ended after 2021, the first source said.

UniCredit may turn to alternative providers or renegotiate the contract's terms, another source said earlier this month.

"There needs to be more clarity on what will happen with UniCredit," the first source said.

SIA may still pursue a stock market listing if the discussions fall through, two of the sources said.

Shares in Nexi closed up 7.7% after Bloomberg first reported the talks.

Jefferies analysts said a tie-up could generate annual cost synergies of more than 100 million euros (89.5 million pounds).

SIA is controlled by Italian state lender CDP through investment vehicle FSIA Investimenti, which owns a 57.42% stake.

CDP also owns 25.69% of SIA via its holding company CDP Equity and is expected to be a key shareholder in any combined entity, banking sources said.

Nexi is majority owned by buyout funds Bain Capital, Clessidra and Advent through their Mercury UK vehicle.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Valentina Za, Elisa Anzolin and Giancarlo Navach; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
51JOB, INC. -0.83% 64.54 Delayed Quote.-23.26%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.24% 22.95 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.71% 89.755 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
NEXI S.P.A 7.68% 14.8 Delayed Quote.11.03%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -2.42% 16.14 Real-time Quote.-35.39%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.23% 6.45 Delayed Quote.-49.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXI S.P.A
03:06pNexi and SIA merger talks gain traction ahead of valuation review - sources
RE
01:22pNexi and SIA merger talks gain momentum ahead of valuation review - sources
RE
05/12NEXI S P A : Group Financial Results as of March 31st2020 approved
PU
05/12NEXI S P A : 1Q 2020 Presentazione Risultati
PU
05/12NEXI S.P.A : 1st quarter results
CO
05/07NEXI S.P.A : quaterly earnings release
05/05NEXI S.P.A : Proxy Statments
CO
04/21Dash for emergency cash provokes fund industry backlash
RE
02/19JPMorgan, UniCredit seen frontrunners to handle payments firm SIA's $4 billio..
RE
02/13EUROPE : Linde surge helps European shares end flat amid rising coronavirus fear..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 020 M
EBIT 2020 415 M
Net income 2020 204 M
Debt 2020 1 932 M
Yield 2020 0,19%
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2021 9,68x
Capitalization 9 291 M
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,08 €
Last Close Price 13,75 €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXI S.P.A11.03%9 485
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.61%25 027
TELEPERFORMANCE0.83%14 147
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC9.65%11 259
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-15.62%9 755
EDENRED-23.06%9 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group