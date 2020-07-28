Log in
07/28/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

2020 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

JULY 2020

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor its shareholders, nor their advisors or representatives, nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction.

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Chapter 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.20-0280 on 9 April 2020, as modified by an amendment filed with the AMF on 28 April 2020, could have an impact on the Group's operations and the Company's ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information;

No assurance is given as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document.

All financial figures are presented according to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated.

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

2

H1 2020 Financial performance

Revenue

EBITDA

Current operating

profit

Net profit

Group share

Net financial debt

before lease liabilities

WCR

€1,716m ; -7% vs H1 2019

€163m ; -28%

€50m

€7m

€1,381m (€2,268m incl. lease liabilities)

€1,309m ; +28% compared to 2019

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

3

H1 2020 Business activity

Residential Real

Estate

Services to individuals

Commercial Real

Estate

Other KPIs

New home reservations in France

  • 9,451 units (stable compared to H1 2019)
  • €2,023m (+5% compared to H1 2019)

Property Management

  • Resilient activity (no churn in H1 2020)

Serviced residences

  • Seniors (Domitys): + 7 residences (107 residences)
  • Students (Studéa): 124 residences

Order intake: €219m

+59% compared to H1 2019

Backlog: €5.7bn, up +11% vs end-2019

Business potential: €14.9bn

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

4

Implication of the public-health crisis (Covid-19) in H1 2020 New homes

Notarial deeds - Retail sales

Activity on construction sites

100

+43%

80

60

40

20

Construction sites operational

0

after a halt

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

2019

2020

Strong recovery of the business

Gross reservations - Retail sales

Cash inflow / outflow

activity since the beginning of

(base 100 in 2019)

(base 100 in 2019)

June: reservations, signing of

Lockdown

notarial deeds

period

100

100

Cash inflow with a very

Sub-activity:

satisfactory performance in June

-57%

53%

43%

26%

Week 1

Week 5

Week 10

Week 13

Week 15

Week 20

Week 22

Week 25

Week 29

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

Inflow

Outflow + Land

5

Macroeconomic environment

GDP Growth in volume - France

Year-on year in %

Synthetic index - Household confidence

108

108

102

104

97

88

80

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

June

Source: INSEE

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

Unemployment rate

Low interest rates

5.07%

2.20%

1.51%

1.25%

0.80%

-0.01%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Mortgage loan rate (last month average rate)

TEC 10 (average rate on the period)

Sources: Observatoire Crédit Logement and Finance Active

6

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Residential Real Estate

Building permits and housing starts

Housing starts

Building permits

481,600

487,600

-8.8%

449,200

409,600

May-17

May-18

May-19

May-20

425,000

-10.2%

410,500

398,200

368,800

May-17

May-18

May-9

May-20

  • The 2nd round of local elections at the end of June should begin to alleviate the shortage of supply
  • Changes in local government could prompt a reassessment of local urban planning policies, and a longer freeze in building permits grants

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

Sources: Commissariat Général au Développement Durable

7

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Residential Real Estate

A market still undersupplied but impacted by the crisis

(in units)

~ -25%

153,700

169,000

163,600

162,600

121,100

125,600

~ 125,000

105,900

108,600

107,500

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

Retail sales

Bulk sales

Demographics

Stability of tax incentives in supply-constrained areas Support of institutional investors

Decrase in building permits amplified by the lockdown

Tightening of credit conditions (HCSF guidelines)

Economic situation of the construction industry

Taxation on housing

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

8

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Residential Real Estate

Nexity new home reservations in France

Reservations in volume

(in units, including Ægide from 1st July 2018)

9,486

9,451

7,794

8,252

4,288

4,634

5,603

5,794

3,506

3,618

3,883

3,657

H1 2017

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

Q1 Q2

Stable

In H1 2020 compared to H1 2019

Breakdown by clients

9,486

9,451

19%

16%

9%

36%

48%

4%

32%

14% 2%

20%

H1 2019

H1 2020

Social landlords: -18 %

Bulk sales:

Institutional investors: X 4,1

+85%

In H1 2020 compared

to H1 2019

Individual investors: -35%

Retail sales:

Other homebuyers: -51%

-33%

First-time buyer: -26%

In H1 2020 compared

to H1 2019

  • Total reservations (incl. Subdivisions and International): -1% in volume and +5% in volume
    • o/w Subdivisions: 657 units (-20%) worth €55m (-17%)
    • o/w International: 239 units (+38%) worth €36m (x 2,3)
  • Bulk sales (52% of H1 2020 reservations): Integration of 2,686 reservations with building permits that have been cleared made following the firm commitment signed with CDC Habitat in April 2020. The balance of around 4,800 units will be gradually recognized in reservations as final planning permissions are secured
  • Retail sales (48% of H1 2020 reservations): Decrease linked to the decline of the business activity during the lockdown

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

9

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Residential Real Estate

Nexity new homes: price trends

Average prices

(in thousand of euros, excl. PERL, iSelection, Ægide, International and bulk sales)

261.5

267.3

265.8

Paris region: -0.6%

256.8

264.8

265.4

Paris region exl. Paris: +0.2%

231.0

France: +3.2%

218.0

223.8

206.8

Rest of France: +5.1%

192.0

196.7

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Average price trends by region

H1 2019

H1 2020

Change

In €k incl. VAT / home

Paris region

260.3

292.3

+12.3%

Paris region exl. Paris

259.7

292.2

+12.5%

Rest of France

202.6

208.1

+2.7%

France

227.3

242.1

+6.5%

Retail sales

H1 2019

H1 2020

Change

Average home price incl. VAT (sq.m.)

4,144

4,286

+3.4%

Average surface area per home (sq.m.)

54.9

56.5

+2.9%

Average price incl. VAT per home (€k)

227.3

242.1

+6.5%

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

10

Nexity new homes: supply for sale

Current supply for sale

(in units, excl. International and including Ægide from 1 July 2018)

-20%

8,651

9,005

8,859

1%

6,988

6,773

26%

7,097

2%

6,438

1%

5,058

5,313

26%

52%

4,202

4,293

3,663

3,542

73%

73%

46%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

New homes in project phase

New homes under construction

Completed new homes

Limited launches during H1 2020 (lockdown and local elections)

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Residential Real Estate

  • Very high pre-sales rate: 80% at end-June 2020 (compared to 74% at end-June2019)
  • Take-upperiod* of 3.9 months at end-June2020 (compared to 5.0 in H1 2019 and 4.9 at end-2019)
  • Completed new homes: 71 units at end-June2020

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

* Take-up period: available market supply / reservations for the last 12 months, expressed in months

11

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Residential Real Estate

Backlog and business potential at 30 June 2020

Backlog*

Business potential**

(in €m, incl. Subdivisions)

(in units, excl. International and Subdivisions, including Ægide from 1 July 2018)

+14%

5,285

4,161

4,640

31 Dec. 2018

31 Dec. 2019

30 June 2020

-5%

53,602

55,354

52,367

47,560

41,813

41%

35%

34,453

59%

65%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Rest of France

Paris region

  • Growth explained by stability of reservations during H1 2020 and by a lack of technical progress during the lockdown
  • Business potential represents €10.1bn potential revenue excluding
    VAT at 30 June 2020

* Corresponds to the Group's order backlog in terms of forecast revenue and number of months of development activities - According to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated

**Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment (expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT) within future projects in Residential Real Estate (New homes, Subdivisions and International) validated by the Group's Committee, in all structuring phases, this business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

12

Acquisition of

  • Nexity enters the attractive German residential market
    • Size, sustainable growth potential, fragmentation, legal framework, acceptable level of risk and resilience during the health crisis
  • Acquisition of 65% of the capital of pantera AG (March 2020) by Nexity, with 35% retained by Mr. Michael Ries, Founder and Managing director of the company
  • pantera
      • A medium-sized and agile residential developer
      • Focused on serviced residences ("micro-apartments") with additional capabilities, potential expansion of senior residences
      • Multi-regional
      • Current model mostly "conceptional" (resale of land plots after adding value, notably by obtaining planning and building permissions) Transition towards an integrated business model (covering the full real estate development value chain)
      • Project pipeline (on secured plots): 0.4 Bn EUR (including JVs), 0.23 Bn (100% owned SPVs)
    • No revenue contribution during Q2 2020 (Revenue recognition mostly at the resale of the land and current model oriented toward bulk sales)

Rostock

Düsseldorf (Froschkönigweg)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

13

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Real Estate Services to Individuals

Property management for individuals and distribution

PMI - Units under management

Distribution - Total Reservations

(in thousands of units)

(in units)

2018

2019

H1 2020

Condominium

721

709

709

-29%

2,277

management

277

1,623

175

175

175

Rental

216

management

2,000

897

884

884

1,407

stable

H1 2019

H1 2020

Franchise network - Century 21

  • Activity virtually at a standstill during the lockdown, substantial recovery in June
  • 889 agencies at end-June 2020 (compared to 898 in end-2019)

iSelection PERL

  • Distribution activities: decrease in reservations linked to the lockdown period

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

14

Serviced Residences

STUDENT RESIDENCES

Occupancy rate*

100

90

80

70

60

Feb

Mar

April May

June July Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

2019

H1 2020

124 residences, and 15,300 managed units at end-June 2020

Occupancy rate in June 2020 stands at 83% (compared to 85% in June 2019)

*Occupancy rate end of the month

INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS

Real Estate Services to Individuals

SENIOR INDEPENDENT LIVING FACILITIES

107

100

83

35

72

42

59

52

36

41

72

25

58

15

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020

Residences opened for more than 2 years Residences opened for less than 2 years

107 residences, and 12,500 units managed at end-June 2020 7 new residences opening during H1 2020

End-June 2020 rolling 12-month occupancy rate stands at 84.9% (compared to 84.2% at end-December 2019)

** Occupancy rate at end-March 2020 stands at 95% for the 72 residences opened for more than 2 years

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

15

COMMERCIAL CLIENTS

Commercial Real Estate

Business potential* and order intake

Business potential for Commercial Real Estate at 30 June 2020

(in €m)

-5%

2,796

2,966

2,803

72%

77%

74%

28%

23%

26%

2018

2019

H1 2020

Order intake

(in €m excl. VAT)

+59%

219

138

74

105

214

41

33

33

5

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

Paris region

Rest of France

Paris region

Rest of France

Integrate La Garenne-Colombes project for ~€1bn

Sale of Influence 2.0 in Saint-Ouen(Seine-Saint-Denis), occupied by

(Nexity's share), under option since Q4 2019 and

the Île-de-France Region (Buyer BNPP REIM)

scheduled to be sold at the end of 2020

€373m Backlog at end-June 2020 compared to €456m at end-2019

  • Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT validated by the Group's Committee, in all structuring phases, including the programmes of the Group's urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets); this business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options). The number of years is based on the revenue on a rolling 12-month basis

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

16

COMMERCIAL CLIENTS

Real Estate services to Companies

Real Estate services to Companies

Property Management

(in millions of sq.m under management)

Financial occupancy rate H1 2020

-0.2%

18.6

19.5

19.4

11.5

11.4

10,6

8.0

8.0

8.0

2018

2019

H1 2020

Rental management

Technical management

100

95

90

85

80

75

70

65

60

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

  • 22 coworking spaces at end-June 2020
  • More than 55,000 sq.m (down 8% compared to end-2019)
  • ~6.300 workstations
  • End-June2020 occupancy rate stands at 77% (compared to 93% at end-June 2019)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

17

H1 2020 Results

in millions of eurosH1 2020 H1 2019 % Change

Revenue

1,716.1

1,840.4

-7%

Change

-6.8%

-55.5%

EBITDA

163.5

226.4

-28%

as a % of revenue

9.5%

12.3%

Leases

(90.1)

(81.7)

10%

EBITDA after leases

73.3

144.7

-49%

as a % of revenue

4.3%

7.9%

Current operating profit

50.2

125.4

-60%

as a % of revenue

2.9%

6.8%

Financial income/(expense)

(36.0)

(37.4)

-4%

Income tax

(5.8)

(31.9)

-82%

Share of profit/(loss) from equity investments and non-controllong interests

(1.9)

(3.8)

-50%

Net profit Group share

6.6

52.2

-87%

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

18

H1 2020 Revenue and lockdown estimated impacts

(in €m)

-7%

1,840

+130

1

1,716

-380

229

+170

-50

354

1,611

1,362

H1 2019

H1 2020

portfolio impact* COVID impact portfolio impact* COVID impact

Commercial Clients +55%

Individual Clients -15%

Individual Clients: -€250m

Commercial Clients: +€120m

  • Estimated Covid impact of around -€430m on revenue

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

* Portfolio impact corresponds to the growth in business activity carried over for Individual Clients (Increase of the backlog of Residential Real Estate at 31 December 2019, increase in the number of

serviced residences for Real Estate Services to Individuals) and for Commercial Clients (sale of the completed Influence 2.0 in April 2020, with all the revenue being recognised by Commercial Real Estate

19

upon the sale, and the increase of the number of coworking spaces for Real Estate Services to Companies)

H1 2020 EBITDA and margin rates

(in €m and in %)

Individual Clients

Commercial Clients

Other activities

Group

-€99m

-63€m

226

209

(12.3%)

(13.0%)

163

(9.5%)

110

+€34m

(8.1%)

61

27

(17.2%)

(11.8%)

+€3m

-10

-7

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Residential Real Estate: €27m, 2.8% margin

  • Overhead costs not rebilled

Services to Individuals: €83m, 20.1% margin

  • High comparison base (capital gain on the Guy Hoquet l'Immobilier disposal in H1 2019)

Commercial Real Estate: €53m, 17.5% margin

  • Sale of the Influence 2.0 building and good progress on ongoing projects

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

20

Reconciliation between H1 2020 EBITDA and current operating profit

(in €m)

-€113m

163

-82

-24

50

+1

-8

H1 2020

Right-of-use leased

Depreciation,

Provision charge

Share-based

EBITDA

asset depreciation

amortisation

(-) / reversals (+)

payments

and impairment

of provisions

of fixed assets

H1 2020 Current Operating Profit

-€101m

At

226

-76

-20

+2

-7

125

H1 2019

€50m at 30 June 2020 compared to €125m at 30 June 2019

Depreciation of right-of-use leased assets (under IFRS 16) in H1 2020: €82m (compared to €76m at end-June 2019)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

21

Simplified balance sheet at 30 June 2020

(in €m)

Goodwills

1,6641,666

Equity

(incl. non-controlling interests)

Other assets

259

101

Right-of-use

803

887

leased assets

WCR

1,309

1,381

Provisions

Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

Net financial debt

Total net debt: €2,268m

before lease liabilities

ASSETS

EQUITY AND

LIABILITIES

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

22

Change in H1 2020 Working Capital Requirement (WCR)

(in €m)

+€290m

1,309

+56

+18

+66

120

108

1,019

+150

90

54

1,081

875

2019

Individual Clients

Individual Clients

Commercial Clients

Other Activities

H1 2020

France

International

(incl. Income tax)

Individual Clients: +€206m

Individual Clients

Commercial Clients

Other Activities

(incl. Income tax)

  • Residential Real Estate in France: BFR to Backlog ratio comparable to its historical levels (around 20%)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

23

Change in net financial debt before lease liabilities

(in €m)

- €463m

-918

+165

2019EBITDA

-226

-35

-32

-1,381

-89

-130

-116

Change in

Interest and

CAPEX

Repayment of

Dividend and

External growth

30 June 2020

operating WCR

tax payments

lease liabilities

share buyback

programmes

  • The Group's cash position remains very strong, with €873m in cash at 30 June 2020, and €355m in undrawn authorized corporate credit lines
  • Nexity has secured an exemption from all of its creditors and bondholders from its undertaking to respect its 3.5x leverage ratio threshold; this exemption will apply until the approval of the 2021 financial statements
  • At 30 June 2020, Nexity was still in compliance with the 3.5x limit on its leverage ratio (3.3x) according to bank definitions

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

24

H1 2020 Cash-flow statement

In millions of euros

H1 2020

H1 2019

Cash flow from operating activities before financial and tax expenses

160.2

206.6

Cash flow from operating activities after financial and tax expenses

119.4

142.1

Change in operating WCR (excluding tax)

(231.5)

(209.4)

Change in tax-related working capital, dividends from equity-accounted investments and

11.0

(23.5)

other

Net cash from / (used in) operating investments

(31.7)

(26.2)

Free cash flow

(132.9)

(117.0)

Net cash from / (used in) financial investments

(42.7)

13.9

Repayment of lease liabilities

(90.1)

(81.7)

Dividends paid by Nexity SA

(109.8)

(138.2)

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (excluding dividend)

140.2

67.6

Change in cash and cash equivalent

(235.3)

(255.4)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

25

Backlog and total business potential at 30 June 2020

Backlog*

(in €m)

+11%

5,095

5,659

4,469

373

456

308

4,161

4,640

5,285

31 Dec. 2018

31 Dec. 2019

30 June 2020

Residential Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Development business potential**

€14.9bn

Residential

Commercial

Real Estate

Real Estate

€12.1bn

€2.8bn

72,441 units

New homes Subdivisions International

€10.1bn

€1.2bn

€0.9bn

52,367 units

14,532 units

5,542 units

  • Corresponds to the Group's order backlog in terms of forecast revenue and number of months of development activities - According to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated
  • Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or estimated revenue excluding VAT, within future Residential Real estate projects (new homes, subdivisions and International) and Commercial Real Estate projects, validated by the Nexity's Investment Committee, under options or purchased land, in all structuring phases, including urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets). This business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply corresponding to project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured under options

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

26

Trends

  • Resilience of Nexity's business lines and business model
  • Substantial recovery in activity in June
  • Half-yearperiod not representative of the full year
  • Sharp improvement expected in H2 2020, although not returning to the same level as in H2 2019
  • Given the ongoing public health-related, economic and social uncertainties, no other guidance given for business activity and results

Solid market fundamentals

combined with demographic growth over the next few years

should support the Group's medium-term profitable growth

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

27

Nexity's ownership structure

30 JUNE 2020

56,129,724 shares(1)

5.3%

14.8%

3.4%

6.4%

68.4%

(1)

o/w treasury shares: 885,769 shares (1.58%)

  1. New Port: 7.5%
  2. o/w FCPE (Nexity Actions and Nexity Levier 2017): 3.0%

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa

5.3%

Concert

AA. Dinin, New Port (2) and other Nexity's

group

managers belonging to the concert group

14.8%

20.2%

FCPE and other employees(3)

3.4%

Crédit Agricole Assurances

6.4%

Free float

68.4%

28

Appendix

Implications of the public-health crisis (COVID-19) on the Group's activities Nexity's resilience

Nexity is impacted by the crisis

  • Hard lockdown which put the construction sites to a halt and strongly impacted the signing of reservations and notarial deeds of sales
  • Strong economic recession that will impact demand
  • Uncertainties about the economic upturn conditions

Strong recovery since the beginning of June

  • All construction sites are reopened
  • Customer contacts return to pre-crisis level
  • Net reservations in June almost at the level of June 2019
  • Notarial deeds of sales catching up
  • 7,450 new homes sold by Nexity to CDC Habitat and strong interest from institutional investors in housing
  • Robust demand fundamentals for housing
  • Municipalities fully operational in September
  • Commercial real estate: continued activity of major Group projects

Nexity's strong and resilient model

  • Resilience of Services activities (particularly condominium and rental management and serviced residences)
  • 20.6 billion euros of pipeline for real estate development activity (€5.7bn of backlog, €14.9bn of business potential)
  • Strong cash position at end-June 2020 (€873m in cash and €355m in confirmed undrawn borrowing facilities)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

30

Measures taken to face the public-health crisis (Covid-19)

Operational and financial measures

  • State-sponsoredunemployment scheme used only on a careful selected and targeted basis for operating companies where worksites and projects have been forced to shut down
  • No use of State-aids
  • Strict control of expenditures (capex, land acquisitions, opening of new residences…)
  • Engagement Committees maintained
  • Downward adjustment of the dividend paid in 2020 (€2.00 compared to the €2.70 scheduled initially)
  • Company officers' compensation reduction (-25% for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
  • Nexity removed the call risk of its corporate credit facilities and EURO PP bond issues, in the event of non-compliance with its financial covenants until December 2021
  • Targets and guidance suspended given to the uncertainties about the economic upturn conditions after the lockdown

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

31

La Garenne-Colombes(Hauts-de-Seine)

Dec.2019

Purchase

2020

13 July 2018

commitment signing

Signing of the off-plan

with Swiss Life Asset

Land acquisition

sale (VEFA)

Managers

2019/2020

Building permits preparation

Permissions obtention

Engie: a financial and strategic development partnership

  • Acquisition with Engie in July 2018 of a 9-hectares plot of PSA group industrial land in La Garenne-Colombes (92)
  • Conclusion of a technological partnership to develop with Engie an ambitious general interest urban project in terms of energy transition
  • Complex mixed programme of offices, housing, shops and a hotel, a new PSA branch, and community facilities
  • Creation of Engie's eco-business park for 136,000 sq.m, the largest private project in Greater Paris
  • A little less than 1 billion euros in turnover for the Nexity share of the eco-campus

2022

2024

20212023/2024

Scheduled delivery of

the Engie campus

Reaffirmation of the commitment of Engie

No threat on the administrative authorizations obtention (under option since Q4 2019, expected to be sold at the end of 2020)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

32

H1 2020 revenue

H1 2020

H1 2019

% change

o/w Covid

o/w portfolio

in millions of euros

impact

impact*

Individual Clients

1,361.8

1,611.0

-15%

(380)

130

Residential Real Estate

949.9

1,181.9

-20%

Real Estate Services to Individuals

411.9

429.0

-4%

Property Management for Individuals (including

158.3

178.6

-11%

Serviced residences

160.6

145.2

11%

Distribution activities

92.9

105.2

-12%

Commercial Clients

354.3

228.5

55%

(50)

170

Commercial Real Estate

304.9

186.3

64%

Real Estate Services to Companies

49.4

42.2

17%

Other Activities

0.0

0.9

-100%

Revenue

1,716.1

1,840.4

-7%

(430)

300

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

* Portfolio impact corresponds to the growth in business activity carried over from 31 December 2019

33

H1 2020 EBITDA and margin rates

H1 2020

H1 2019

Margin rate

Margin rate

EBITDA

as a % of

EBITDA

as a % of

in millions of euros

revenue

revenue

Individual Clients

109.6

8.1%

208.9

13.0%

Residential Real Estate

26.9

2.8%

97.8

8.3%

Real Estate Services to Individuals

82.7

20.1%

111.1

25.9%

Property Management for Individuals (including

24.2

15.3%

48.1

27.0%

Serviced residences

54.6

34.0%

56.0

38.6%

Distribution activities

3.9

4.1%

7.0

6.6%

Commercial Clients

60.8

17.2%

27.0

11.8%

Commercial Real Estate

53.4

17.5%

21.3

11.4%

Real Estate Services to Companies

7.5

15.1%

5.7

13.5%

Other Activities

(7.0)

na

(9.7)

na

TOTAL Group

163.5

9.5%

226.4

12.3%

Change

in €m

(99.3) (70.8) (28.4) (23.9) (1.4) (3.1) 33.9 32.1 1.8 2.5 (62.9)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

34

H1 2020 Current Operating Profit (COP) and margin rates

H1 2020

H1 2019

Margin rate

Margin rate

Change

in €m

COP

as a % of

COP

as a % of

in millions of euros

revenue

revenue

Individual Clients

18.7

1.4%

124.9

7.8%

(106.2)

Residential Real Estate

9.7

1.0%

80.1

6.8%

(70.4)

Real Estate Services to Individuals

9.0

2.2%

44.8

25.1%

(35.8)

Property Management for Individuals (including franchises)

11.2

7.1%

34.7

19.4%

(23.5)

Serviced residences

(5.0)

-3.1%

4.4

3.0%

(9.3)

Distribution activities

2.8

3.0%

5.7

5.4%

(2.9)

Commercial Clients

48.4

13.7%

16.9

7.4%

31.4

Commercial Real Estate

52.0

17.1%

20.0

10.7%

32.0

Real Estate Services to Companies

(3.6)

na

(3.1)

na

(0.6)

Other Activities

(16.9)

na

(16.5)

na

(0.4)

TOTAL Group

50.2

2.9%

125.4

6.8%

(75.2)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

35

Breakdown into development and services

Revenue

EBITDA

EBITDA

Current operating

IFRS 16

(after leases)

profit

in €m

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

Realised

Realised

Realised

Realised

Realised

Realised

Realised

Realised

Residential Real Estate

950

1,182

27

98

19

86

10

80

Commercial Real Estate

305

186

53

21

53

21

52

20

0

0

Development

1,255

1,368

80

119

71

106

62

100

Change

-8.3%

-32.5%

-33.0%

-38.3%

as a % of revenue

6.4%

8.7%

5.7%

7.8%

4.9%

7.3%

PMI, franchises, Property Management

190

209

23

50

14

39

7

34

Serviced residences, Bureaux à Partager

179

157

63

60

-4

1

-5

2

Distribution (PERL, Iselection)

93

105

4

7

3

6

3

6

Services

461

471

90

117

13

47

5

42

Change

-2.1%

-22.8%

-72.7%

-87.1%

as a % of revenue

19.5%

24.8%

2.8%

9.9%

1.2%

8.9%

Other activities

0

1

(7)

(10)

(11)

(14)

(17)

(16)

GROUP

1,716

1,840

163

226

73

140

50

125

Change

-6.8%

-27.8%

-47.4%

-59.9%

as a % of revenue

9.5%

12.3%

4.3%

7.6%

2.9%

6.8%

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

36

Financial debt before lease liabilities analysis

  • Gross debt drawn down at 30 June 2020: €2,255m

(in €m)

253

€2,255 992

685 m

326

Bond issues (Euro PP and convertibles)

Corporate borrowings

Put options granted to minority interests

Project related loans

  • Bond issues and commitments to buyback minority interests schedule*: €1,318m

(in €m)

515

349

162

156

29

84

4

20

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

  • Cost of financing (debt drawn down):
    2.4% at end-June 2020 (2.3% in 2019)
  • High undrawn amounts (€355m at 30 June) on available corporate credit lines (€500m authorised until July 2023)

Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

  • 45% of bond issues and commitment to buyback minority interests with maturity > 5 years
  • Limited repayments in 2020 and 2021
  • According to valuation and provisional schedule for the execution of commitments, restated for the equity component

on the OCEANE and for the spread of issue costs

37

19, rue de Vienne 75 008 Paris

Tél. : +33 (0)1 85 55 12 12

Disclaimer

Nexity SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:15:01 UTC
