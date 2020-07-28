NEXITY : Investor presentation - July 2020 0 07/28/2020 | 02:16pm EDT Send by mail :

2020 HALF-YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR PRESENTATION JULY 2020 Disclaimer The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor its shareholders, nor their advisors or representatives, nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction. The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Chapter 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.20-0280 on 9 April 2020, as modified by an amendment filed with the AMF on 28 April 2020, could have an impact on the Group's operations and the Company's ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information; No assurance is given as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document. All financial figures are presented according to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated. Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 2 H1 2020 Financial performance Revenue EBITDA Current operating profit Net profit Group share Net financial debt before lease liabilities WCR €1,716m ; -7% vs H1 2019 €163m ; -28% €50m €7m €1,381m (€2,268m incl. lease liabilities) €1,309m ; +28% compared to 2019 Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 3 H1 2020 Business activity Residential Real Estate Services to individuals Commercial Real Estate Other KPIs New home reservations in France 9,451 units (stable compared to H1 2019)

€2,023m (+5% compared to H1 2019) Property Management Resilient activity (no churn in H1 2020) Serviced residences Seniors (Domitys): + 7 residences (107 residences)

+ 7 residences (107 residences) Students (Studéa): 124 residences Order intake: €219m +59% compared to H1 2019 Backlog: €5.7bn, up +11% vs end-2019 Business potential: €14.9bn Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 4 Implication of the public-health crisis (Covid-19) in H1 2020 New homes Notarial deeds - Retail sales Activity on construction sites 100 +43% 80 60 40 20 ▪ Construction sites operational 0 after a halt Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. 2019 2020 ▪ Strong recovery of the business Gross reservations - Retail sales Cash inflow / outflow activity since the beginning of (base 100 in 2019) (base 100 in 2019) June: reservations, signing of Lockdown notarial deeds period 100 100 ▪ Cash inflow with a very Sub-activity: satisfactory performance in June -57% 53% 43% 26% Week 1 Week 5 Week 10 Week 13 Week 15 Week 20 Week 22 Week 25 Week 29 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 Inflow Outflow + Land 5 Macroeconomic environment GDP Growth in volume - France Year-on year in % Synthetic index - Household confidence 108 108 102 104 97 88 80 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 June Source: INSEE Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 Unemployment rate Low interest rates 5.07% 2.20% 1.51% 1.25% 0.80% -0.01% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Mortgage loan rate (last month average rate) TEC 10 (average rate on the period) Sources: Observatoire Crédit Logement and Finance Active 6 INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Residential Real Estate Building permits and housing starts Housing starts Building permits 481,600 487,600 -8.8% 449,200 409,600 May-17 May-18 May-19 May-20 425,000 -10.2% 410,500 398,200 368,800 May-17 May-18 May-9 May-20 The 2nd round of local elections at the end of June should begin to alleviate the shortage of supply

Changes in local government could prompt a reassessment of local urban planning policies, and a longer freeze in building permits grants Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 Sources: Commissariat Général au Développement Durable 7 INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Residential Real Estate A market still undersupplied but impacted by the crisis (in units) ~ -25% 153,700 169,000 163,600 162,600 121,100 125,600 ~ 125,000 105,900 108,600 107,500 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e Retail sales Bulk sales Demographics Stability of tax incentives in supply-constrained areas Support of institutional investors Decrase in building permits amplified by the lockdown Tightening of credit conditions (HCSF guidelines) Economic situation of the construction industry Taxation on housing Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 8 INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Residential Real Estate Nexity new home reservations in France Reservations in volume (in units, including Ægide from 1st July 2018) 9,486 9,451 7,794 8,252 4,288 4,634 5,603 5,794 3,506 3,618 3,883 3,657 H1 2017 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 Q1 Q2 Stable In H1 2020 compared to H1 2019 Breakdown by clients 9,486 9,451 19% 16% 9% 36% 48% 4% 32% 14% 2% 20% H1 2019 H1 2020 Social landlords: -18 % Bulk sales: Institutional investors: X 4,1 +85% In H1 2020 compared to H1 2019 Individual investors: -35% Retail sales: Other homebuyers: -51% -33% First-time buyer: -26% In H1 2020 compared to H1 2019 Total reservations (incl. Subdivisions and International): -1% in volume and +5% in volume

-1% in volume and +5% in volume o/w Subdivisions : 657 units (-20%) worth €55m (-17%) o/w International: 239 units (+38%) worth €36m (x 2,3)

Bulk sales (52% of H1 2020 reservations): Integration of 2,686 reservations with building permits that have been cleared made following the firm commitment signed with CDC Habitat in April 2020. The balance of around 4,800 units will be gradually recognized in reservations as final planning permissions are secured

Retail sales (48% of H1 2020 reservations): Decrease linked to the decline of the business activity during the lockdown Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 9 INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Residential Real Estate Nexity new homes: price trends Average prices (in thousand of euros, excl. PERL, iSelection, Ægide, International and bulk sales) 261.5 267.3 265.8 Paris region: -0.6% 256.8 264.8 265.4 Paris region exl. Paris: +0.2% 231.0 France: +3.2% 218.0 223.8 206.8 Rest of France: +5.1% 192.0 196.7 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average price trends by region H1 2019 H1 2020 Change In €k incl. VAT / home Paris region 260.3 292.3 +12.3% Paris region exl. Paris 259.7 292.2 +12.5% Rest of France 202.6 208.1 +2.7% France 227.3 242.1 +6.5% Retail sales H1 2019 H1 2020 Change Average home price incl. VAT (sq.m.) 4,144 4,286 +3.4% Average surface area per home (sq.m.) 54.9 56.5 +2.9% Average price incl. VAT per home (€k) 227.3 242.1 +6.5% Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 10 Nexity new homes: supply for sale Current supply for sale (in units, excl. International and including Ægide from 1 July 2018) -20% 8,651 9,005 8,859 1% 6,988 6,773 26% 7,097 2% 6,438 1% 5,058 5,313 26% 52% 4,202 4,293 3,663 3,542 73% 73% 46% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 New homes in project phase New homes under construction Completed new homes Limited launches during H1 2020 (lockdown and local elections) INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Residential Real Estate Very high pre-sales rate: 80% at end-June 2020 (compared to 74% at end-June 2019)

pre-sales rate: 80% at end-June 2020 Take-up period* of 3.9 months at end-June 2020 (compared to 5.0 in H1 2019 and 4.9 at end-2019)

(compared to 5.0 in H1 2019 and 4.9 at end-2019) Completed new homes: 71 units at end-June 2020 Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 * Take-up period: available market supply / reservations for the last 12 months, expressed in months 11 INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Residential Real Estate Backlog and business potential at 30 June 2020 Backlog* Business potential** (in €m, incl. Subdivisions) (in units, excl. International and Subdivisions, including Ægide from 1 July 2018) +14% 5,285 4,161 4,640 31 Dec. 2018 31 Dec. 2019 30 June 2020 -5% 53,602 55,354 52,367 47,560 41,813 41% 35% 34,453 59% 65% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Rest of France Paris region Growth explained by stability of reservations during H1 2020 and by a lack of technical progress during the lockdown Business potential represents €10.1bn potential revenue excluding

VAT at 30 June 2020 * Corresponds to the Group's order backlog in terms of forecast revenue and number of months of development activities - According to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated **Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment (expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT) within future projects in Residential Real Estate (New homes, Subdivisions and International) validated by the Group's Committee, in all structuring phases, this business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 12 Acquisition of Nexity enters the attractive German residential market

Size, sustainable growth potential, fragmentation, legal framework, acceptable level of risk and resilience during the health crisis

Acquisition of 65% of the capital of pantera AG (March 2020) by Nexity, with 35% retained by Mr. Michael Ries, Founder and Managing director of the company

pantera

A medium-sized and agile residential developer Focused on serviced residences ("micro-apartments") with additional capabilities, potential expansion of senior residences Multi-regional Current model mostly " conceptional " (resale of land plots after adding value, notably by obtaining planning and building permissions) → Transition towards an integrated business model (covering the full real estate development value chain) Project pipeline (on secured plots): 0.4 Bn EUR (including JVs), 0.23 Bn (100% owned SPVs) No revenue contribution during Q2 2020 (Revenue recognition mostly at the resale of the land and current model oriented toward bulk sales)

Rostock Düsseldorf (Froschkönigweg) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 13 INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Real Estate Services to Individuals Property management for individuals and distribution PMI - Units under management Distribution - Total Reservations (in thousands of units) (in units) 2018 2019 H1 2020 Condominium 721 709 709 -29% 2,277 management 277 1,623 175 175 175 Rental 216 management 2,000 897 884 884 1,407 stable H1 2019 H1 2020 Franchise network - Century 21 Activity virtually at a standstill during the lockdown, substantial recovery in June

889 agencies at end-June 2020 (compared to 898 in end-2019) iSelection PERL Distribution activities: decrease in reservations linked to the lockdown period Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 14 Serviced Residences STUDENT RESIDENCES Occupancy rate* 100 90 80 70 60 Feb Mar April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan 2019 H1 2020 124 residences, and 15,300 managed units at end-June 2020 Occupancy rate in June 2020 stands at 83% (compared to 85% in June 2019) *Occupancy rate end of the month INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS Real Estate Services to Individuals SENIOR INDEPENDENT LIVING FACILITIES 107 100 83 35 72 42 59 52 36 41 72 25 58 15 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Residences opened for more than 2 years Residences opened for less than 2 years 107 residences, and 12,500 units managed at end-June 2020 7 new residences opening during H1 2020 End-June 2020 rolling 12-month occupancy rate stands at 84.9% (compared to 84.2% at end-December 2019) ** Occupancy rate at end-March 2020 stands at 95% for the 72 residences opened for more than 2 years Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 15 COMMERCIAL CLIENTS Commercial Real Estate Business potential* and order intake Business potential for Commercial Real Estate at 30 June 2020 (in €m) -5% 2,796 2,966 2,803 72% 77% 74% 28% 23% 26% 2018 2019 H1 2020 Order intake (in €m excl. VAT) +59% 219 138 74 105 214 41 33 33 5 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 Paris region Rest of France Paris region Rest of France ▪ Integrate La Garenne-Colombes project for ~€1bn ▪ Sale of Influence 2.0 in Saint-Ouen(Seine-Saint-Denis), occupied by (Nexity's share), under option since Q4 2019 and the Île-de-France Region (Buyer BNPP REIM) scheduled to be sold at the end of 2020 ▪ €373m Backlog at end-June 2020 compared to €456m at end-2019 Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT validated by the Group's Committee, in all structuring phases, including the programmes of the Group's urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets); this business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options). The number of years is based on the revenue on a rolling 12-month basis Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 16 COMMERCIAL CLIENTS Real Estate services to Companies Real Estate services to Companies Property Management (in millions of sq.m under management) Financial occupancy rate H1 2020 -0.2% 18.6 19.5 19.4 11.5 11.4 10,6 8.0 8.0 8.0 2018 2019 H1 2020 Rental management Technical management 100 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June 22 coworking spaces at end-June 2020

coworking spaces at end-June 2020 More than 55,000 sq.m (down 8% compared to end-2019)

(down 8% compared to end-2019) ~6.300 workstations End-June 2020 occupancy rate stands at 77% (compared to 93% at end-June 2019) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 17 H1 2020 Results in millions of eurosH1 2020 H1 2019 % Change Revenue 1,716.1 1,840.4 -7% Change -6.8% -55.5% EBITDA 163.5 226.4 -28% as a % of revenue 9.5% 12.3% Leases (90.1) (81.7) 10% EBITDA after leases 73.3 144.7 -49% as a % of revenue 4.3% 7.9% Current operating profit 50.2 125.4 -60% as a % of revenue 2.9% 6.8% Financial income/(expense) (36.0) (37.4) -4% Income tax (5.8) (31.9) -82% Share of profit/(loss) from equity investments and non-controllong interests (1.9) (3.8) -50% Net profit Group share 6.6 52.2 -87% Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 18 H1 2020 Revenue and lockdown estimated impacts (in €m) -7% 1,840 +130 1 1,716 -380 229 +170 -50 354 1,611 1,362 H1 2019 H1 2020 portfolio impact* COVID impact portfolio impact* COVID impact Commercial Clients +55% Individual Clients -15% Individual Clients: -€250m Commercial Clients: +€120m Estimated Covid impact of around -€430m on revenue Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 * Portfolio impact corresponds to the growth in business activity carried over for Individual Clients (Increase of the backlog of Residential Real Estate at 31 December 2019, increase in the number of serviced residences for Real Estate Services to Individuals) and for Commercial Clients (sale of the completed Influence 2.0 in April 2020, with all the revenue being recognised by Commercial Real Estate 19 upon the sale, and the increase of the number of coworking spaces for Real Estate Services to Companies) H1 2020 EBITDA and margin rates (in €m and in %) Individual Clients Commercial Clients Other activities Group -€99m -63€m 226 209 (12.3%) (13.0%) 163 (9.5%) 110 +€34m (8.1%) 61 27 (17.2%) (11.8%) +€3m -10 -7 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Residential Real Estate: €27m, 2.8% margin Overhead costs not rebilled Services to Individuals: €83m, 20.1% margin High comparison base (capital gain on the Guy Hoquet l'Immobilier disposal in H1 2019) Commercial Real Estate: €53m, 17.5% margin Sale of the Influence 2.0 building and good progress on ongoing projects Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 20 Reconciliation between H1 2020 EBITDA and current operating profit (in €m) -€113m 163 -82 -24 50 +1 -8 H1 2020 Right-of-use leased Depreciation, Provision charge Share-based EBITDA asset depreciation amortisation (-) / reversals (+) payments and impairment of provisions of fixed assets H1 2020 Current Operating Profit -€101m At 226 -76 -20 +2 -7 125 H1 2019 ▪ ▪ €50m at 30 June 2020 compared to €125m at 30 June 2019 Depreciation of right-of-use leased assets (under IFRS 16) in H1 2020: €82m (compared to €76m at end-June 2019) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 21 Simplified balance sheet at 30 June 2020 (in €m) Goodwills 1,6641,666 Equity (incl. non-controlling interests) Other assets 259 101 Right-of-use 803 887 leased assets WCR 1,309 1,381 Provisions Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) Net financial debt Total net debt: €2,268m before lease liabilities ASSETS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 22 Change in H1 2020 Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (in €m) +€290m 1,309 +56 +18 +66 120 108 1,019 +150 90 54 1,081 875 2019 Individual Clients Individual Clients Commercial Clients Other Activities H1 2020 France International (incl. Income tax) Individual Clients: +€206m Individual Clients Commercial Clients Other Activities (incl. Income tax) Residential Real Estate in France: BFR to Backlog ratio comparable to its historical levels (around 20%) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 23 Change in net financial debt before lease liabilities (in €m) - €463m -918 +165 2019EBITDA -226 -35 -32 -1,381 -89 -130 -116 Change in Interest and CAPEX Repayment of Dividend and External growth 30 June 2020 operating WCR tax payments lease liabilities share buyback programmes The Group's cash position remains very strong, with €873m in cash at 30 June 2020, and €355m in undrawn authorized corporate credit lines

Nexity has secured an exemption from all of its creditors and bondholders from its undertaking to respect its 3.5x leverage ratio threshold; this exemption will apply until the approval of the 2021 financial statements

At 30 June 2020, Nexity was still in compliance with the 3.5x limit on its leverage ratio (3.3x) according to bank definitions Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 24 H1 2020 Cash-flow statement In millions of euros H1 2020 H1 2019 Cash flow from operating activities before financial and tax expenses 160.2 206.6 Cash flow from operating activities after financial and tax expenses 119.4 142.1 Change in operating WCR (excluding tax) (231.5) (209.4) Change in tax-related working capital, dividends from equity-accounted investments and 11.0 (23.5) other Net cash from / (used in) operating investments (31.7) (26.2) Free cash flow (132.9) (117.0) Net cash from / (used in) financial investments (42.7) 13.9 Repayment of lease liabilities (90.1) (81.7) Dividends paid by Nexity SA (109.8) (138.2) Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (excluding dividend) 140.2 67.6 Change in cash and cash equivalent (235.3) (255.4) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 25 Backlog and total business potential at 30 June 2020 Backlog* (in €m) +11% 5,095 5,659 4,469 373 456 308 4,161 4,640 5,285 31 Dec. 2018 31 Dec. 2019 30 June 2020 Residential Real Estate Commercial Real Estate Development business potential** €14.9bn Residential Commercial Real Estate Real Estate €12.1bn €2.8bn 72,441 units New homes Subdivisions International €10.1bn €1.2bn €0.9bn 52,367 units 14,532 units 5,542 units Corresponds to the Group's order backlog in terms of forecast revenue and number of months of development activities - According to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated

Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or estimated revenue excluding VAT, within future Residential Real estate projects (new homes, subdivisions and International) and Commercial Real Estate projects, validated by the Nexity's Investment Committee, under options or purchased land, in all structuring phases, including urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets). This business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply corresponding to project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured under options Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 26 Trends Resilience of Nexity's business lines and business model

Substantial recovery in activity in June

Half-year period not representative of the full year

period not representative of the full year Sharp improvement expected in H2 2020, although not returning to the same level as in H2 2019

Given the ongoing public health-related, economic and social uncertainties, no other guidance given for business activity and results Solid market fundamentals combined with demographic growth over the next few years should support the Group's medium-term profitable growth Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 27 Nexity's ownership structure 30 JUNE 2020 56,129,724 shares(1) 5.3% 14.8% 3.4% 6.4% 68.4% (1) o/w treasury shares: 885,769 shares (1.58%) New Port: 7.5% o/w FCPE (Nexity Actions and Nexity Levier 2017): 3.0% Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 Crédit Mutuel Arkéa 5.3% Concert AA. Dinin, New Port (2) and other Nexity's group managers belonging to the concert group 14.8% 20.2% FCPE and other employees(3) 3.4% Crédit Agricole Assurances 6.4% Free float 68.4% 28 Appendix Implications of the public-health crisis (COVID-19) on the Group's activities Nexity's resilience Nexity is impacted by the crisis Hard lockdown which put the construction sites to a halt and strongly impacted the signing of reservations and notarial deeds of sales

Strong economic recession that will impact demand

Uncertainties about the economic upturn conditions Strong recovery since the beginning of June All construction sites are reopened

Customer contacts return to pre-crisis level

pre-crisis level Net reservations in June almost at the level of June 2019

Notarial deeds of sales catching up

7,450 new homes sold by Nexity to CDC Habitat and strong interest from institutional investors in housing

Robust demand fundamentals for housing

Municipalities fully operational in September

Commercial real estate: continued activity of major Group projects Nexity's strong and resilient model Resilience of Services activities (particularly condominium and rental management and serviced residences)

20.6 billion euros of pipeline for real estate development activity (€5.7bn of backlog, €14.9bn of business potential)

Strong cash position at end-June 2020 (€873m in cash and €355m in confirmed undrawn borrowing facilities) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 30 Measures taken to face the public-health crisis (Covid-19) Operational and financial measures State-sponsored unemployment scheme used only on a careful selected and targeted basis for operating companies where worksites and projects have been forced to shut down

unemployment scheme used only on a careful selected and targeted basis for operating companies where worksites and projects have been forced to shut down No use of State-aids

State-aids Strict control of expenditures (capex, land acquisitions, opening of new residences…)

Engagement Committees maintained

Downward adjustment of the dividend paid in 2020 (€2.00 compared to the €2.70 scheduled initially)

Company officers' compensation reduction (-25% for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

(-25% for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Nexity removed the call risk of its corporate credit facilities and EURO PP bond issues, in the event of non-compliance with its financial covenants until December 2021

non-compliance with its financial covenants until December 2021 Targets and guidance suspended given to the uncertainties about the economic upturn conditions after the lockdown Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 31 La Garenne-Colombes(Hauts-de-Seine) Dec.2019 Purchase 2020 13 July 2018 commitment signing Signing of the off-plan with Swiss Life Asset Land acquisition sale (VEFA) Managers 2019/2020 Building permits preparation Permissions obtention Engie: a financial and strategic development partnership Acquisition with Engie in July 2018 of a 9-hectares plot of PSA group industrial land in La Garenne-Colombes (92)

9-hectares plot of PSA group industrial land in La Garenne-Colombes (92) Conclusion of a technological partnership to develop with Engie an ambitious general interest urban project in terms of energy transition

Complex mixed programme of offices, housing, shops and a hotel, a new PSA branch, and community facilities

Creation of Engie's eco-business park for 136,000 sq.m, the largest private project in Greater Paris

eco-business park for 136,000 sq.m, the largest private project in Greater Paris A little less than 1 billion euros in turnover for the Nexity share of the eco-campus 2022 2024 20212023/2024 Scheduled delivery of the Engie campus Reaffirmation of the commitment of Engie No threat on the administrative authorizations obtention (under option since Q4 2019, expected to be sold at the end of 2020) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 32 H1 2020 revenue H1 2020 H1 2019 % change o/w Covid o/w portfolio in millions of euros impact impact* Individual Clients 1,361.8 1,611.0 -15% (380) 130 Residential Real Estate 949.9 1,181.9 -20% Real Estate Services to Individuals 411.9 429.0 -4% Property Management for Individuals (including 158.3 178.6 -11% Serviced residences 160.6 145.2 11% Distribution activities 92.9 105.2 -12% Commercial Clients 354.3 228.5 55% (50) 170 Commercial Real Estate 304.9 186.3 64% Real Estate Services to Companies 49.4 42.2 17% Other Activities 0.0 0.9 -100% Revenue 1,716.1 1,840.4 -7% (430) 300 Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 * Portfolio impact corresponds to the growth in business activity carried over from 31 December 2019 33 H1 2020 EBITDA and margin rates H1 2020 H1 2019 Margin rate Margin rate EBITDA as a % of EBITDA as a % of in millions of euros revenue revenue Individual Clients 109.6 8.1% 208.9 13.0% Residential Real Estate 26.9 2.8% 97.8 8.3% Real Estate Services to Individuals 82.7 20.1% 111.1 25.9% Property Management for Individuals (including 24.2 15.3% 48.1 27.0% Serviced residences 54.6 34.0% 56.0 38.6% Distribution activities 3.9 4.1% 7.0 6.6% Commercial Clients 60.8 17.2% 27.0 11.8% Commercial Real Estate 53.4 17.5% 21.3 11.4% Real Estate Services to Companies 7.5 15.1% 5.7 13.5% Other Activities (7.0) na (9.7) na TOTAL Group 163.5 9.5% 226.4 12.3% Change in €m (99.3) (70.8) (28.4) (23.9) (1.4) (3.1) 33.9 32.1 1.8 2.5 (62.9) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 34 H1 2020 Current Operating Profit (COP) and margin rates H1 2020 H1 2019 Margin rate Margin rate Change in €m COP as a % of COP as a % of in millions of euros revenue revenue Individual Clients 18.7 1.4% 124.9 7.8% (106.2) Residential Real Estate 9.7 1.0% 80.1 6.8% (70.4) Real Estate Services to Individuals 9.0 2.2% 44.8 25.1% (35.8) Property Management for Individuals (including franchises) 11.2 7.1% 34.7 19.4% (23.5) Serviced residences (5.0) -3.1% 4.4 3.0% (9.3) Distribution activities 2.8 3.0% 5.7 5.4% (2.9) Commercial Clients 48.4 13.7% 16.9 7.4% 31.4 Commercial Real Estate 52.0 17.1% 20.0 10.7% 32.0 Real Estate Services to Companies (3.6) na (3.1) na (0.6) Other Activities (16.9) na (16.5) na (0.4) TOTAL Group 50.2 2.9% 125.4 6.8% (75.2) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 35 Breakdown into development and services Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Current operating IFRS 16 (after leases) profit in €m H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 Realised Realised Realised Realised Realised Realised Realised Realised Residential Real Estate 950 1,182 27 98 19 86 10 80 Commercial Real Estate 305 186 53 21 53 21 52 20 0 0 Development 1,255 1,368 80 119 71 106 62 100 Change -8.3% -32.5% -33.0% -38.3% as a % of revenue 6.4% 8.7% 5.7% 7.8% 4.9% 7.3% PMI, franchises, Property Management 190 209 23 50 14 39 7 34 Serviced residences, Bureaux à Partager 179 157 63 60 -4 1 -5 2 Distribution (PERL, Iselection) 93 105 4 7 3 6 3 6 Services 461 471 90 117 13 47 5 42 Change -2.1% -22.8% -72.7% -87.1% as a % of revenue 19.5% 24.8% 2.8% 9.9% 1.2% 8.9% Other activities 0 1 (7) (10) (11) (14) (17) (16) GROUP 1,716 1,840 163 226 73 140 50 125 Change -6.8% -27.8% -47.4% -59.9% as a % of revenue 9.5% 12.3% 4.3% 7.6% 2.9% 6.8% Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 36 Financial debt before lease liabilities analysis Gross debt drawn down at 30 June 2020: €2,255m (in €m) 253 €2,255 992 685 m 326 Bond issues (Euro PP and convertibles) Corporate borrowings Put options granted to minority interests Project related loans Bond issues and commitments to buyback minority interests schedule*: €1,318m (in €m) 515 349 162 156 29 84 4 20 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Cost of financing (debt drawn down):

2.4% at end-June 2020 (2.3% in 2019)

2.4% at end-June 2020 (2.3% in 2019) High undrawn amounts (€355m at 30 June) on available corporate credit lines (€500m authorised until July 2023) Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020 45% of bond issues and commitment to buyback minority interests with maturity > 5 years

Limited repayments in 2020 and 2021 According to valuation and provisional schedule for the execution of commitments, restated for the equity component on the OCEANE and for the spread of issue costs 37 19, rue de Vienne 75 008 Paris Tél. : +33 (0)1 85 55 12 12 Attachments Original document

