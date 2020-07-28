Nexity / Investor presentation - July 2020

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor its shareholders, nor their advisors or representatives, nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction.
The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Chapter 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.20-0280 on 9 April 2020, as modified by an amendment filed with the AMF on 28 April 2020, could have an impact on the Group's operations and the Company's ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information;
No assurance is given as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document.
All financial figures are presented according to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated.
Implication of the public-health crisis (Covid-19) in H1 2020 New homes
Notarial deeds - Retail sales
Activity on construction sites
100
+43%
80
60
40
20
▪
Construction sites operational
0
after a halt
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
June
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Jul.
2019
2020
▪ Strong recovery of the business
Gross reservations - Retail sales
Cash inflow / outflow
activity since the beginning of
(base 100 in 2019)
(base 100 in 2019)
June: reservations, signing of
Lockdown
notarial deeds
period
100
100
▪ Cash inflow with a very
Sub-activity:
satisfactory performance in June
-57%
53%
43%
26%
Week 1
Week 5
Week 10
Week 13
Week 15
Week 20
Week 22
Week 25
Week 29
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Inflow
Outflow + Land
5
Macroeconomic environment
GDP Growth in volume - France
Year-on year in %
Synthetic index - Household confidence
108
108
102
104
97
88
80
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
June
Source: INSEE
Unemployment rate
Low interest rates
5.07%
2.20%
1.51%
1.25%
0.80%
-0.01%
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Mortgage loan rate (last month average rate)
TEC 10 (average rate on the period)
Sources: Observatoire Crédit Logement and Finance Active
6
INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS
Residential Real Estate
Building permits and housing starts
Housing starts
Building permits
481,600
487,600
-8.8%
449,200
409,600
May-17
May-18
May-19
May-20
425,000
-10.2%
410,500
398,200
368,800
May-17
May-18
May-9
May-20
The 2nd round of local elections at the end of June should begin to alleviate the shortage of supply
Changes in local government could prompt a reassessment of local urban planning policies, and a longer freeze in building permits grants
Sources: Commissariat Général au Développement Durable
7
INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS
Residential Real Estate
A market still undersupplied but impacted by the crisis
(in units)
~ -25%
153,700
169,000
163,600
162,600
121,100
125,600
~ 125,000
105,900
108,600
107,500
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020e
Retail sales
Bulk sales
Demographics
Stability of tax incentives in supply-constrained areas Support of institutional investors
Decrase in building permits amplified by the lockdown
Tightening of credit conditions (HCSF guidelines)
Economic situation of the construction industry
Taxation on housing
8
INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS
Residential Real Estate
Nexity new home reservations in France
Reservations in volume
(in units, including Ægide from 1st July 2018)
9,486
9,451
7,794
8,252
4,288
4,634
5,603
5,794
3,506
3,618
3,883
3,657
H1 2017
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2020
Q1 Q2
Stable
In H1 2020 compared to H1 2019
Breakdown by clients
9,486
9,451
19%
16%
9%
36%
48%
4%
32%
14% 2%
20%
H1 2019
H1 2020
Social landlords: -18 %
Bulk sales:
Institutional investors: X 4,1
+85%
In H1 2020 compared
to H1 2019
Individual investors: -35%
Retail sales:
Other homebuyers: -51%
-33%
First-time buyer: -26%
In H1 2020 compared
to H1 2019
Total reservations (incl. Subdivisions and International): -1% in volume and +5% in volume
o/w Subdivisions: 657 units (-20%) worth €55m (-17%)
o/w International: 239 units (+38%) worth €36m (x 2,3)
Bulk sales (52% of H1 2020 reservations):Integration of 2,686 reservations with building permits that have been cleared made following the firm commitment signed with CDC Habitat in April 2020. The balance of around 4,800 units will be gradually recognized in reservations as final planning permissions are secured
Retail sales (48% of H1 2020 reservations):Decrease linked to the decline of the business activity during the lockdown
9
INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS
Residential Real Estate
Nexity new homes: price trends
Average prices
(in thousand of euros, excl. PERL, iSelection, Ægide, International and bulk sales)
261.5
267.3
265.8
Paris region: -0.6%
256.8
264.8
265.4
Paris region exl. Paris: +0.2%
231.0
France: +3.2%
218.0
223.8
206.8
Rest of France: +5.1%
192.0
196.7
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Average price trends by region
H1 2019
H1 2020
Change
In €k incl. VAT / home
Paris region
260.3
292.3
+12.3%
Paris region exl. Paris
259.7
292.2
+12.5%
Rest of France
202.6
208.1
+2.7%
France
227.3
242.1
+6.5%
Retail sales
H1 2019
H1 2020
Change
Average home price incl. VAT (sq.m.)
4,144
4,286
+3.4%
Average surface area per home (sq.m.)
54.9
56.5
+2.9%
Average price incl. VAT per home (€k)
227.3
242.1
+6.5%
10
Nexity new homes: supply for sale
Current supply for sale
(in units, excl. International and including Ægide from 1 July 2018)
-20%
8,651
9,005
8,859
1%
6,988
6,773
26%
7,097
2%
6,438
1%
5,058
5,313
26%
52%
4,202
4,293
3,663
3,542
73%
73%
46%
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
New homes in project phase
New homes under construction
Completed new homes
Limited launches during H1 2020 (lockdown and local elections)
INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS
Residential Real Estate
Very high pre-sales rate: 80% at end-June 2020 (compared to 74% atend-June2019)
Take-upperiod* of 3.9 months atend-June2020 (compared to 5.0 in H1 2019 and 4.9 at end-2019)
Completed new homes: 71 unitsatend-June2020
* Take-up period: available market supply / reservations for the last 12 months, expressed in months
11
INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS
Residential Real Estate
Backlog and business potential at 30 June 2020
Backlog*
Business potential**
(in €m, incl. Subdivisions)
(in units, excl. International and Subdivisions, including Ægide from 1 July 2018)
+14%
5,285
4,161
4,640
31 Dec. 2018
31 Dec. 2019
30 June 2020
-5%
53,602
55,354
52,367
47,560
41,813
41%
35%
34,453
59%
65%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Rest of France
Paris region
Growth explained by stability of reservations during H1 2020 and by a lack of technical progress during the lockdown
Business potential represents €10.1bn potential revenue excluding
VAT at 30 June 2020
* Corresponds to the Group's order backlog in terms of forecast revenue and number of months of development activities - According to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated
**Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment (expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT) within future projects in Residential Real Estate (New homes, Subdivisions and International) validated by the Group's Committee, in all structuring phases, this business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options)
12
Acquisition of
Nexity enters the attractive German residential market
Size, sustainable growth potential, fragmentation, legal framework, acceptable level of risk and resilience during the health crisis
Acquisition of 65% of the capital of pantera AG (March 2020) by Nexity, with 35% retained by Mr. Michael Ries, Founder and Managing director of the company
pantera
Amedium-sized and agile residential developer
Focused onserviced residences ("micro-apartments") with additional capabilities, potential expansion of senior residences
Multi-regional
Current model mostly "conceptional" (resale of land plots after adding value, notably by obtaining planning and building permissions)→ Transition towards an integrated business model (covering the full real estate development value chain)
Residences opened for more than 2 years Residences opened for less than 2 years
107 residences, and 12,500 units managed at end-June 2020 7 new residences opening during H1 2020
End-June 2020 rolling 12-month occupancy rate stands at 84.9% (compared to 84.2% at end-December 2019)
** Occupancy rate at end-March 2020 stands at 95% for the 72 residences opened for more than 2 years
15
COMMERCIAL CLIENTS
Commercial Real Estate
Business potential* and order intake
Business potential for Commercial Real Estate at 30 June 2020
(in €m)
-5%
2,796
2,966
2,803
72%
77%
74%
28%
23%
26%
2018
2019
H1 2020
Order intake
(in €m excl. VAT)
+59%
219
138
74
105
214
41
33
33
5
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2020
Paris region
Rest of France
Paris region
Rest of France
▪ Integrate La Garenne-Colombes project for ~€1bn
▪
Sale of Influence 2.0 in Saint-Ouen(Seine-Saint-Denis), occupied by
(Nexity's share), under option since Q4 2019 and
the Île-de-France Region (Buyer BNPP REIM)
scheduled to be sold at the end of 2020
▪
€373m Backlog at end-June 2020 compared to €456m atend-2019
Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT validated by the Group's Committee, in all structuring phases, including the programmes of the Group's urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets); this business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options). The number of years is based on the revenue on a rolling 12-month basis
16
COMMERCIAL CLIENTS
Real Estate services to Companies
Real Estate services to Companies
Property Management
(in millions of sq.m under management)
Financial occupancy rate H1 2020
-0.2%
18.6
19.5
19.4
11.5
11.4
10,6
8.0
8.0
8.0
2018
2019
H1 2020
Rental management
Technical management
100
95
90
85
80
75
70
65
60
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
22 coworking spaces at end-June 2020
More than55,000 sq.m (down 8% compared to end-2019)
~6.300 workstations
End-June2020 occupancy rate stands at 77% (compared to 93% at end-June 2019)
17
H1 2020 Results
in millions of eurosH1 2020 H1 2019% Change
Revenue
1,716.1
1,840.4
-7%
Change
-6.8%
-55.5%
EBITDA
163.5
226.4
-28%
as a % of revenue
9.5%
12.3%
Leases
(90.1)
(81.7)
10%
EBITDA after leases
73.3
144.7
-49%
as a % of revenue
4.3%
7.9%
Current operating profit
50.2
125.4
-60%
as a % of revenue
2.9%
6.8%
Financial income/(expense)
(36.0)
(37.4)
-4%
Income tax
(5.8)
(31.9)
-82%
Share of profit/(loss) from equity investments and non-controllong interests
Estimated Covid impact of around -€430m on revenue
* Portfolio impact corresponds to the growth in business activity carried over for Individual Clients (Increase of the backlog of Residential Real Estate at 31 December 2019, increase in the number of
serviced residences for Real Estate Services to Individuals) and for Commercial Clients (sale of the completed Influence 2.0 in April 2020, with all the revenue being recognised by Commercial Real Estate
19
upon the sale, and the increase of the number of coworking spaces for Real Estate Services to Companies)
H1 2020 EBITDA and margin rates
(in €m and in %)
Individual Clients
Commercial Clients
Other activities
Group
-€99m
-63€m
226
209
(12.3%)
(13.0%)
163
(9.5%)
110
+€34m
(8.1%)
61
27
(17.2%)
(11.8%)
+€3m
-10
-7
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Residential Real Estate: €27m, 2.8% margin
Overhead costs not rebilled
Services to Individuals: €83m, 20.1% margin
High comparison base (capital gain on the Guy Hoquet l'Immobilier disposal in H1 2019)
Commercial Real Estate: €53m, 17.5% margin
Sale of the Influence 2.0 building and good progress on ongoing projects
20
Reconciliation between H1 2020 EBITDA and current operating profit
(in €m)
-€113m
163
-82
-24
50
+1
-8
H1 2020
Right-of-use leased
Depreciation,
Provision charge
Share-based
EBITDA
asset depreciation
amortisation
(-) / reversals (+)
payments
and impairment
of provisions
of fixed assets
H1 2020 Current Operating Profit
-€101m
At
226
-76
-20
+2
-7
125
H1 2019
▪
▪
€50m at 30 June 2020 compared to €125m at 30 June 2019
Depreciation of right-of-use leased assets (under IFRS 16) in H1 2020: €82m (compared to €76m at end-June 2019)
21
Simplified balance sheet at 30 June 2020
(in €m)
Goodwills
1,6641,666
Equity
(incl. non-controlling interests)
Other assets
259
101
Right-of-use
803
887
leased assets
WCR
1,309
1,381
Provisions
Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
Net financial debt
Total net debt: €2,268m
before lease liabilities
ASSETS
EQUITY AND
LIABILITIES
22
Change in H1 2020 Working Capital Requirement (WCR)
(in €m)
+€290m
1,309
+56
+18
+66
120
108
1,019
+150
90
54
1,081
875
2019
Individual Clients
Individual Clients
Commercial Clients
Other Activities
H1 2020
France
International
(incl. Income tax)
Individual Clients: +€206m
Individual Clients
Commercial Clients
Other Activities
(incl. Income tax)
Residential Real Estate in France: BFR to Backlog ratiocomparable to its historical levels (around 20%)
23
Change in net financial debt before lease liabilities
(in €m)
- €463m
-918
+165
2019EBITDA
-226
-35
-32
-1,381
-89
-130
-116
Change in
Interest and
CAPEX
Repayment of
Dividend and
External growth
30 June 2020
operating WCR
tax payments
lease liabilities
share buyback
programmes
The Group's cash position remains very strong, with €873m in cash at 30 June 2020, and €355m in undrawn authorized corporate credit lines
Nexity has secured an exemption from all of its creditors and bondholders from its undertaking to respect its 3.5x leverage ratio threshold; this exemption will apply until the approval of the 2021 financial statements
At 30 June 2020, Nexity was still in compliance with the 3.5x limit on its leverage ratio (3.3x) according to bank definitions
24
H1 2020 Cash-flow statement
In millions of euros
H1 2020
H1 2019
Cash flow from operating activities before financial and tax expenses
160.2
206.6
Cash flow from operating activities after financial and tax expenses
119.4
142.1
Change in operating WCR (excluding tax)
(231.5)
(209.4)
Change in tax-related working capital, dividends from equity-accounted investments and
11.0
(23.5)
other
Net cash from / (used in) operating investments
(31.7)
(26.2)
Free cash flow
(132.9)
(117.0)
Net cash from / (used in) financial investments
(42.7)
13.9
Repayment of lease liabilities
(90.1)
(81.7)
Dividends paid by Nexity SA
(109.8)
(138.2)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (excluding dividend)
140.2
67.6
Change in cash and cash equivalent
(235.3)
(255.4)
25
Backlog and total business potential at 30 June 2020
Backlog*
(in €m)
+11%
5,095
5,659
4,469
373
456
308
4,161
4,640
5,285
31 Dec. 2018
31 Dec. 2019
30 June 2020
Residential Real Estate
Commercial Real Estate
Development business potential**
€14.9bn
Residential
Commercial
Real Estate
Real Estate
€12.1bn
€2.8bn
72,441 units
New homes Subdivisions International
€10.1bn
€1.2bn
€0.9bn
52,367 units
14,532 units
5,542 units
Corresponds to the Group's order backlog in terms of forecast revenue and number of months of development activities - According to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated
Corresponds to the total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or estimated revenue excluding VAT, within future Residential Real estate projects (new homes, subdivisions and International) and Commercial Real Estate projects, validated by the Nexity's Investment Committee, under options or purchased land, in all structuring phases, including urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets). This business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply corresponding to project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured under options
26
Trends
Resilience of Nexity's business lines and business model
Substantial recovery in activity in June
Half-yearperiod not representative of the full year
Sharp improvement expected in H2 2020, although not returning to the same level as in H2 2019
Given the ongoing public health-related, economic and social uncertainties, no other guidance given for business activity and results
Solid market fundamentals
combined with demographic growth over the next few years
should support the Group's medium-term profitable growth
27
Nexity's ownership structure
30 JUNE 2020
56,129,724 shares(1)
5.3%
14.8%
3.4%
6.4%
68.4%
(1)
o/w treasury shares: 885,769 shares (1.58%)
New Port: 7.5%
o/w FCPE (Nexity Actions and Nexity Levier 2017): 3.0%
Crédit Mutuel Arkéa
5.3%
Concert
AA. Dinin, New Port (2) and other Nexity's
group
managers belonging to the concert group
14.8%
20.2%
FCPE and other employees(3)
3.4%
Crédit Agricole Assurances
6.4%
Free float
68.4%
28
Appendix
Implications of the public-health crisis (COVID-19) on the Group's activities Nexity's resilience
Nexity is impacted by the crisis
Hard lockdown which put the construction sites to a halt and strongly impacted the signing of reservations and notarial deeds of sales
Strong economic recession that will impact demand
Uncertainties about the economic upturn conditions
Strong recovery since the beginning of June
All construction sites are reopened
Customer contacts return to pre-crisis level
Net reservations in June almost at the level of June 2019
Notarial deeds of sales catching up
7,450 new homes sold by Nexity to CDC Habitat and strong interest from institutional investors in housing
Robust demand fundamentals for housing
Municipalities fully operational in September
Commercial real estate: continued activity of major Group projects
Nexity's strong and resilient model
Resilience of Services activities (particularly condominium and rental management and serviced residences)
20.6 billion euros of pipeline for real estate development activity (€5.7bn of backlog, €14.9bn of business potential)
Strong cash position at end-June 2020 (€873m in cash and €355m in confirmed undrawn borrowing facilities)
30
Measures taken to face the public-health crisis (Covid-19)
Operational and financial measures
State-sponsoredunemployment scheme used only on a careful selected and targeted basis for operating companies where worksites and projects have been forced to shut down
No use of State-aids
Strict control of expenditures (capex, land acquisitions, opening of new residences…)
Engagement Committees maintained
Downward adjustment of the dividend paid in 2020 (€2.00 compared to the €2.70 scheduled initially)
Company officers' compensation reduction (-25% for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Nexity removed the call risk of its corporate credit facilities and EURO PP bond issues, in the event of non-compliance with its financial covenants until December 2021
Targets and guidance suspended given to the uncertainties about the economic upturn conditions after the lockdown
31
La Garenne-Colombes(Hauts-de-Seine)
Dec.2019
Purchase
2020
13 July 2018
commitment signing
Signing of the off-plan
with Swiss Life Asset
Land acquisition
sale (VEFA)
Managers
2019/2020
Building permits preparation
Permissions obtention
Engie: a financial and strategic development partnership
Acquisition with Engie in July 2018 of a 9-hectares plot of PSA group industrial land in La Garenne-Colombes (92)
Conclusion of a technological partnership to develop with Engie an ambitious general interest urban project in terms of energy transition
Complex mixed programme of offices, housing, shops and a hotel, a new PSA branch, and community facilities
Creation of Engie's eco-business park for 136,000 sq.m, the largest private project in Greater Paris
A little less than 1 billion euros in turnover for the Nexity share of the eco-campus
2022
2024
20212023/2024
Scheduled delivery of
the Engie campus
Reaffirmation of the commitment of Engie
No threat on the administrative authorizations obtention (under option since Q4 2019, expected to be sold at the end of 2020)
32
H1 2020 revenue
H1 2020
H1 2019
% change
o/w Covid
o/w portfolio
in millions of euros
impact
impact*
Individual Clients
1,361.8
1,611.0
-15%
(380)
130
Residential Real Estate
949.9
1,181.9
-20%
Real Estate Services to Individuals
411.9
429.0
-4%
Property Management for Individuals (including
158.3
178.6
-11%
Serviced residences
160.6
145.2
11%
Distribution activities
92.9
105.2
-12%
Commercial Clients
354.3
228.5
55%
(50)
170
Commercial Real Estate
304.9
186.3
64%
Real Estate Services to Companies
49.4
42.2
17%
Other Activities
0.0
0.9
-100%
Revenue
1,716.1
1,840.4
-7%
(430)
300
* Portfolio impact corresponds to the growth in business activity carried over from 31 December 2019