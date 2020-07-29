NEXITY : Press release - Nexity appoints the members of its new Executive Committee

Log in
NEXITY APPOINTS THE MEMBERS OF ITS NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Paris, 28 July 2020

In order to ramp up Nexity's transformation, adapt the organisation to better face the Group's new challenges, especially increasing social and environmental expectations, and continue to create value for clients through its comprehensive real estate service offering and the synergies achieved across the Group's various business lines, Nexity is replacing its Strategy Committee with a Group Executive Committee.

Led by Alain Dinin, Chairman and CEO, the Executive Committee's role is to define and guide the implementation of Nexity's strategy and its transformation to drive the Group's growth in the medium term. The Committee's other members are:

  • Julien Carmona, Company Officer, Deputy CEO in charge of Internal Clients, including the supervision of cross-business functions, in particular the Finance Department, and of International Operations;
  • Véronique Bedague-Hamilius, Deputy CEO in charge of Commercial and Local Authority Clients, which will also involve the supervision of relations with Institutional Investor Clients;
  • Frédéric Verdavaine, who at the same time is named Managing Director of Nexity's new Serviced
    Residences division, including Studéa (student residences) and Ægide Domitys (senior independent living facilities), and is also appointed as Deputy CEO of Ægide;
  • Fabrice Aubert, Group General Secretary, in charge of company law matters, strategy, innovation and M&A, who will also assume responsibility for human resources and strategic marketing;
  • Helen Romano, Cyril Ferrette and Jean Benucci, Managing Directors of the Residential division;
  • Jean-ClaudeBassien, CEO of Nexity Solutions Entreprise;
  • Jean-LucPorcedo, Chairman of Nexity Villes & Projets, who will also serve as the Group's main point of contact for elected local officials;
  • Véronique Creissels, Director of Communications, brand and Client Engagement, who will be responsible in particular for managing the Group's brand strategy and its corporate purpose;
  • Régine Engstrom, who will head up the new Department of Partnerships and Corporate Social Responsibility;
  • Stéphanie Le Coq de Kerland, Director of Legal Affairs, who will attend all Executive Committee meetings and serve as Committee Secretary.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.

Our business lines - real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services - are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and society as a whole.

Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext's Compartment A

Nexity is included in the following indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI - Reuters: NXI.PA - Bloomberg: NXIFP

CONTACT

Julie Mary - Press Officer / +33 (0)1 85 55 15 52 - jmary@nexity.fr

Disclaimer

Nexity SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 09:50:01 UTC
