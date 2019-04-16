Nexity : Amendment to the 2018 Registration document filled on 4 april 2019 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D.19-0272 (in French)

AMENDMENT TO THE 2018 ReGISTRATION Document FILED ON 4 APRIL 2019 WITH THE AUTORITé DES MARCHéS FINANCIERS UNDER NUMBER D.19-0272 (in French)



Paris, Tuesday 16 April 2019

A new Registration Document dated 31 December 2018 (in French) has been made available on 16 April 2019. This new version cancels and replaces the former 2018 Registration Document (in French) filed on 4 April 2019 with the Autorité des marchés financiers under number D.19-0272.

The amendment fixes an error made during the assembling of the document and concerns the addition of the first table presented on page 193. Nothing is changed in the second table « Performance shares awarded to Jean-Philippe Ruggieri ».

No further amendments have been made to the document.

The corrected version of the document can be consulted on the company's website (http//www.nexity.fr, under "Le Groupe Nexity/Finance/Publications/Rapports/Document de référence") as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers' website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation, including this correction, will be made available at a later date.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for private individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.

Our business lines - real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services - are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and society as a whole.







Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext's Compartment A

Member of the indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI - Reuters: NXI.PA - Bloomberg: NXI FP

ISIN code: FR0010112524

______







CONTACT

Domitille Vielle - Head of Investor relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 14 97 - investorrelations@nexity.fr

Géraldine Bop - Deputy Head of Investor relations / +33 (0) 1 85 55 14 97 - investorrelations@nexity.fr





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nexity via Globenewswire

