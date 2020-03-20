Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Nexity    NXI   FR0010112524

NEXITY

(NXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexity : UPDATE CONCERNING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON NEXITY'S ACTIVITIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Paris, Friday 20 March 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET

It is too early at this stage to determine the impact that the coronavirus crisis might have on Nexity’s 2020 results or on the guidance given to the market, the main unknown being the duration of the epidemic and of the public health measures to contain its spread.

Following strong business momentum at the start of 2020, in line with that of the previous year, in recent days Nexity has seen operations at its construction sites, searches for homes or offices for purchase or rental, and buying decisions by its clients all come to a standstill, a situation that is expected to continue at least until the end of the lockdown. However, occupancy rates in serviced residences are little affected so far. Delays in obtaining building permits are lengthening, as an inevitable result of the postponement to June of the second round of local elections in France. Nevertheless, more than 30,000 municipalities elected their mayors in the first round, who are thus already in office. Most of Nexity’s sales launches for the current year had already been scheduled to take place beginning in September 2020.

In response to this unprecedented public health crisis, Nexity has put measures in place to protect the health of its employees. Business continuity plans have been rolled out and are in operation. The company is well armed to face this challenge, supported by the total commitment of its teams.

With a backlog exceeding €5 billion and a business potential of over €15 billion in development revenue, excluding recurring service activities, the Group has very good medium-term visibility.  Even in periods of acute crisis, and in an environment characterised by limited supply, housing remains a basic human necessity. Nexity enjoys a sound financial structure, a cost structure consisting of largely variable costs in its development business, a nearly complete absence of inventory at risk and a proven ability to bounce back very quickly as soon as circumstances permit. The Group’s cash position is strong, with €775 million in cash and €555 million in confirmed but undrawn credit lines.  Nexity confirms that it will pay a dividend of €2.70 per share in the first half of 2020.

Disclaimer
The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Section 2 of the Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.19-0272 on 4 April 2019 could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE
Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.
Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients.
 As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and society as a whole.


 Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A.
Nexity is included in the following indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Ticker symbol: NXI – Reuters: NXI.PA – Bloomberg: NXI:FP
ISIN code: FR0010112524
______

 

CONTACTS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 19 34 – investorrelations@nexity.fr
Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 18 43 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXITY
12:45pNEXITY : Update concerning the impact of covid-19 on nexity's activities
GL
03/10NEXITY : Acquires 65% of pantera ag a german developer of residential real estat..
AQ
03/09NEXITY : acquires 65% of Pantera AG, a German developer of residential real esta..
GL
02/26NEXITY : Investor presentation - 2019 Full-year Results
PU
02/25NEXITY : Webcast Presentation - 2019 Results
PU
02/25NEXITY : Press release - 2019 Results
PU
02/25NEXITY : 2019 full-year results
GL
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
02/25NEXITY : Annual results
CO
02/25NEXITY : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 414 M
EBIT 2019 368 M
Net income 2019 189 M
Debt 2019 1 851 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 8,21x
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 1 422 M
Chart NEXITY
Duration : Period :
Nexity Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,00  €
Last Close Price 25,78  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 90,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Philippe Ruggieri Chief Executive Officer
Alain Dinin Chairman
Eric Lalechère Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Augier Director-Digital & Information System
Pascal Oddo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXITY-42.43%1 523
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.68%35 199
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.65%31 048
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.78%25 719
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.97%23 553
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.47%23 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group