Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Nexity    NXI   FR0010112524

NEXITY

(NXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexity : implements a share buyback programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Paris, Friday 20 March 2020, 7.30 pm CET

Nexity has implemented a round of share buybacks, as part of the share buyback programme authorised at the Shareholders’ Meeting of 22 May 2019. The buyback mandate, which was granted to investment services provider ODDO BHF SCA, is for a maximum amount of €10 million.

This mandate follows on from the Board of Directors’ decision to buy back shares in the proportion necessary to offset the dilution potentially caused by the vesting of free shares with the Group’s employees.

It follows the share buybacks carried out since 2018, under which Nexity bought back 1,195,123 shares (i.e. 2.0% of the share capital) for a total of around €51 million.

  

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.
Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all our clients, as well as to the environment and society as a whole.
Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A
Nexity is included in the following indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Ticker symbol: NXI – Reuters: NXI.PA – Bloomberg: NXIFP

CONTACT
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 19 34 – investorrelations@nexity.fr
Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 18 43 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXITY
02:30pNEXITY : implements a share buyback programme
GL
12:45pNEXITY : Update concerning the impact of covid-19 on nexity's activities
GL
03/10NEXITY : Acquires 65% of pantera ag a german developer of residential real estat..
AQ
03/09NEXITY : acquires 65% of Pantera AG, a German developer of residential real esta..
GL
02/26NEXITY : Investor presentation - 2019 Full-year Results
PU
02/25NEXITY : Webcast Presentation - 2019 Results
PU
02/25NEXITY : Press release - 2019 Results
PU
02/25NEXITY : 2019 full-year results
GL
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
02/25NEXITY : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 414 M
EBIT 2019 368 M
Net income 2019 189 M
Debt 2019 1 851 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 8,21x
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 1 422 M
Chart NEXITY
Duration : Period :
Nexity Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,00  €
Last Close Price 25,78  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 90,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Philippe Ruggieri Chief Executive Officer
Alain Dinin Chairman
Eric Lalechère Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Augier Director-Digital & Information System
Pascal Oddo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXITY-42.43%1 523
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.68%35 199
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.65%31 048
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.78%25 719
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.97%23 553
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.47%23 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group