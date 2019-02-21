AxE: Alliance vs Empire Launches Worldwide Today Beginning a New Generation for Mobile MMORPGs

Nexon has released AxE: Alliance vs Empire, a revolutionary new
massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) built from the
ground up for the mobile platform, to the App
Store for iPhone and iPad and on Google
Play for Android devices. Players worldwide can now experience a
fully-featured MMORPG experience on-the-go, including an expansive
storyline and campaign, a massive evolving open world to explore,
challenging cooperative dungeons and raids and a variety of competitive
player-vs-player (PVP) modes. In celebration of launch, a special AxE
starter kit will be available to all players who download AxE for
a limited time.
“Nexon RED has tapped the power of modern mobile devices to provide a PC
and console-quality MMO experience in AxE featuring a breadth of
single-player, cooperative and competitive gameplay modes with an
incredible amount of depth,” said Tommy Lee, General Manager of NEXON M.
“We’re excited to bring AxE to a global audience of MMO gamers
today and look forward to an exciting journey in this unique fantasy
world for years to come.”
AxE is set in a sprawling fantasy universe where two warring
factions, the Darkhaan Empire, which fights for law and order, and the
Galanos Alliance, who battles for self governance, clash to control the
fate of the world. As players begin their journey, they must align with
one of the two factions. Once a side is chosen, players can select from
one of the three unique character classes on each faction. Each
character can be tailored to fit every play style preference by using an
arsenal of weapons, armor and special abilities. The epic
single-player adventure of AxE finds players exploring a range of
vibrant open-world locations, where they will meet unique characters and
enemies and complete quests and objectives to earn powerful loot and
equipment to further level up and customize their characters.
Battles in AxE offer players a variety of real-time competitive
modes, ranging from tactical four vs. four player matches, to the
large-scale 75 vs. 75 faction warfare arriving to the game soon.
Cooperative battles and raids give players a chance to team up to take
on powerful enemies and dungeon bosses. In AxE, rivalries between
players are taken to new heights with the Chase and Revenge feature,
giving them the ability to track and pursue enemy players in the game in
real time. Players can also easily communicate and interact with feature
robust social systems which include chat and team management, providing
players with the tools to strategize before every team battle.
Stay up to date on game developments by liking AxE on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlliancevsEmpire.
As well as on the official website at: https://axe.nexon.com/en-brand.
About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/
NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) is a worldwide leader in
free-to-play online and mobile games. Founded in Korea in 1994, Nexon
developed one of the world's first graphics-based massively multiplayer
online games. Nexon also pioneered the concept of microtransactions and
the free-to-play business model, setting a new standard in which play is
free, and users have the option to purchase in-game items to enhance
their experience. Nexon currently services nearly 100 titles in more
than 190 countries. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its
shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
