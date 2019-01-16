Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEXON Co Ltd    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO LTD (3659)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MapleStory Enters Next Phase With Black Mage: New Beginnings Coming on January 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Free-to-Play MMO Brings Celebration Events & Level Cap Increase Following Battle Against the Black Mage

MapleStory, the iconic free-to-play global MMORPG from Nexon, is celebrating the defeat of the Black Mage with the newest update called Black Mage: New Beginnings on January 23, 2019.

In the next phase, Maplers will see the level cap increased to level 275 after more than 5 years and face new enemies. Players will also be able to enjoy Maple Alliance celebration events, level 200 Genesis weapons, and epic re-playable battles.

With the Maple Alliance celebration events, players can receive special titles and gift boxes containing unique rewards, including pets, hair/face coupons, Alliance Medals, cubes, flames, and more. Each gift box grants better rewards based on a player’s Alliance Rank and also has the chance to grant an extra item, such as legendary weapons and equipment, up to 500,000 Maple Points, or damage skins.

Players level 245 and above can relive valiant battles in Tenebris against the Black Mage as well as complete daily quests in these regions as they become permanently available. The game is also bringing new quests where players can obtain a weapon box containing Genesis weapons after defeating the Black Mage. Players can unleash the power of their Genesis weapons by completing missions to unlock their weapon’s full ability.

Players can enjoy additional events including:

  • Gold Richie’s Lunar New Year Party - From January 30, players can rescue kidnapped party guests, deliver heartfelt video messages to different characters in Maple World, visit the coin shop and receive special log-in gifts to celebrate the Year of the Pig!
  • Utah’s Farm - From February 6, players can visit Utah’s Cluck, Cluck, Bean Farm and complete various tasks in fun farm mini-games.
  • Choco Onslaught Event - From February 13, the Choco Onslaught event is back as chocolatey goodness threatens to take over Maple World once again.
  • Dark Lords of Darkness Event - From February 13, players will have a chance to open Shadowy Sculptures, which have a chance of containing Totems.

To learn more about MapleStory, please visit http://maplestory.nexon.net.

Assets:

Trailers:

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Website

About MapleStory http://maplestory.nexon.net.

First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStory became one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone (there are total seven MapleStory services around the world), the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 13 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXON CO LTD
02:01pMAPLESTORY ENTERS NEXT PHASE WITH BL : New Beginnings Coming on January 23
BU
09:06aNEXON USHERS IN THE NEXT GENERATION : Alliance vs Empire
BU
01/15NEXON : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
PU
01/03MAPLESTORY 2 KICKS OFF NEW YEAR WITH : Phase 2 Launching January 10
BU
01/02Nexon founder to sell controlling stake in gaming co's holding firm - Korea E..
RE
01/02NEXON : founder to sell controlling stake in gaming co's holding firm - report
RE
2018NEXON : MapleStory M Introduces New Evan Class and Mini-Games
BU
2018NEXON : The Epic Showdown Against the Black Mage Begins Now in MapleStory
BU
2018NEXON : MapleStory 2 Goes to the Sky and Introduces Soul Binder Class
BU
2018RAZER : enters partnership with Nexon America on payments for interactive games
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 258 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 101 B
Finance 2018 378 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,23
P/E ratio 2019 14,48
EV / Sales 2018 3,82x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 1 361 B
Chart NEXON CO LTD
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 667  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Ji-Won Park Chief Operating Officer & Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO LTD8.46%12 543
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD0.58%36 085
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 453
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%6 869
ZYNGA INC8.65%3 654
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 215
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.