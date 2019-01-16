MapleStory Enters Next Phase With Black Mage: New Beginnings Coming on January 23

MapleStory,
the iconic free-to-play global MMORPG from Nexon,
is celebrating the defeat of the Black Mage with the newest update
called Black Mage: New Beginnings on
January 23, 2019.
In the next phase, Maplers will see the level cap increased to level 275
after more than 5 years and face new enemies. Players will also be able
to enjoy Maple Alliance celebration events, level 200 Genesis
weapons, and epic re-playable battles.
With the Maple Alliance celebration events, players can receive
special titles and gift boxes containing unique rewards, including pets,
hair/face coupons, Alliance Medals, cubes, flames, and more. Each gift
box grants better rewards based on a player’s Alliance Rank and also has
the chance to grant an extra item, such as legendary weapons and
equipment, up to 500,000 Maple Points, or damage skins.
Players level 245 and above can relive valiant battles in Tenebris
against the Black Mage as well as complete daily quests in these regions
as they become permanently available. The game is also bringing new
quests where players can obtain a weapon box containing Genesis weapons
after defeating the Black Mage. Players can unleash the power of their
Genesis weapons by completing missions to unlock their weapon’s full
ability.
Players can enjoy additional events including:
-
Gold Richie’s Lunar New Year Party - From January 30, players
can rescue kidnapped party guests, deliver heartfelt video messages to
different characters in Maple World, visit the coin shop and receive
special log-in gifts to celebrate the Year of the Pig!
-
Utah’s Farm - From February 6, players can visit Utah’s Cluck,
Cluck, Bean Farm and complete various tasks in fun farm mini-games.
-
Choco Onslaught Event - From February 13, the Choco Onslaught
event is back as chocolatey goodness threatens to take over Maple
World once again.
-
Dark Lords of Darkness Event - From February 13, players will
have a chance to open Shadowy Sculptures, which have a chance of
containing Totems.
About MapleStory http://maplestory.nexon.net.
First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStory became one of
the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the
world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services
alone (there are total seven MapleStory services around the world), the
game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community
since launching over 13 years ago. There have been over 274 million
characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest
populated country in the world.
About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net
Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) with
more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a
global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced
micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western
market, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in
sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and
for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock
Index 300 in 2017.
