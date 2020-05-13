NEXON : Announcement Regarding Difference Between First Quarter Outlook and Actual Results

Log in
05/13/2020 | 02:20am EDT

May 13, 2020

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Announcement Regarding Difference Between First Quarter Outlook and Actual Results

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement regarding the difference between the consolidated results outlook for the first quarter of the accounting year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) as announced on February 13, 2020 and actual performance.

Difference between the consolidated results outlook and actual results

Difference between the consolidated business outlook for the first quarter (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) and actual performance

(Prepared in accordance with IFRS)

(Units: millions of yen, %)

Net Income

Basic

Operating

Income

Attributable to

Earnings per

Revenue

Before

Net Income

Owners of the

Share

Income

Income Taxes

Parent

(yen)

Company

74,038

35,982

38,660

31,480

31,731

36.00

Initial forecast (A)

-

-

-

-

-

-

80,689

42,098

44,776

36,434

36,638

41.57

First quarter

82,762

41,543

61,989

49,754

49,911

56.57

performance (B)

8,724

5,561

23,329

18,274

18,180

Difference (B-A)

-

-

-

-

-

2,073

(555)

17,213

13,320

13,273

Percentage change

11.8%

15.5%

60.3%

58.0%

57.3%

-

-

-

-

-

(%)

2.6%

(1.3)%

38.4%

36.6%

36.2%

[Reason for the difference]

Revenue for the first quarter (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) outperformed the previous outlook primarily as the result of the PC online game revenue exceeding expectations in Korea.

Income before income taxes and each subsequent income exceeded the previous outlook due to the revenue outperformance as above, in addition to the foreign exchange gain of JPY 18,663 million mostly related to the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar during the first quarter, which was recorded under finance income mainly on the U.S. dollar-denominated cash deposits and trade accounts receivable owned by Nexon's overseas subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:19:04 UTC
