NEXON : Announcement Regarding Difference Between First Quarter Outlook and Actual Results
05/13/2020 | 02:20am EDT
May 13, 2020
Name of Company:
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
Contact:
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:
03-6629-5318
Announcement Regarding Difference Between First Quarter Outlook and Actual Results
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement regarding the difference between the consolidated results outlook for the first quarter of the accounting year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) as announced on February 13, 2020 and actual performance.
Difference between the consolidated results outlook and actual results
Difference between the consolidated business outlook for the first quarter (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) and actual performance
(Prepared in accordance with IFRS)
(Units: millions of yen, %)
Net Income
Basic
Operating
Income
Attributable to
Earnings per
Revenue
Before
Net Income
Owners of the
Share
Income
Income Taxes
Parent
(yen)
Company
74,038
35,982
38,660
31,480
31,731
36.00
Initial forecast (A)
-
-
-
-
-
-
80,689
42,098
44,776
36,434
36,638
41.57
First quarter
82,762
41,543
61,989
49,754
49,911
56.57
performance (B)
8,724
5,561
23,329
18,274
18,180
Difference (B-A)
-
-
-
-
-
2,073
(555)
17,213
13,320
13,273
Percentage change
11.8%
15.5%
60.3%
58.0%
57.3%
-
-
-
-
-
(%)
2.6%
(1.3)%
38.4%
36.6%
36.2%
[Reason for the difference]
Revenue for the first quarter (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) outperformed the previous outlook primarily as the result of the PC online game revenue exceeding expectations in Korea.
Income before income taxes and each subsequent income exceeded the previous outlook due to the revenue outperformance as above, in addition to the foreign exchange gain of JPY 18,663 million mostly related to the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar during the first quarter, which was recorded under finance income mainly on the U.S. dollar-denominated cash deposits and trade accounts receivable owned by Nexon's overseas subsidiaries.