NEXON : Announcement Regarding Difference Between First Quarter Outlook and Actual Results

May 13, 2020 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Announcement Regarding Difference Between First Quarter Outlook and Actual Results

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement regarding the difference between the consolidated results outlook for the first quarter of the accounting year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) as announced on February 13, 2020 and actual performance.

Difference between the consolidated results outlook and actual results

Difference between the consolidated business outlook for the first quarter (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) and actual performance

(Prepared in accordance with IFRS)

(Units: millions of yen, %)

Net Income Basic Operating Income Attributable to Earnings per Revenue Before Net Income Owners of the Share Income Income Taxes Parent (yen) Company 74,038 35,982 38,660 31,480 31,731 36.00 Initial forecast (A) - - - - - - 80,689 42,098 44,776 36,434 36,638 41.57 First quarter 82,762 41,543 61,989 49,754 49,911 56.57 performance (B) 8,724 5,561 23,329 18,274 18,180 Difference (B-A) - - - - - 2,073 (555) 17,213 13,320 13,273 Percentage change 11.8% 15.5% 60.3% 58.0% 57.3% - - - - - (%) 2.6% (1.3)% 38.4% 36.6% 36.2%

[Reason for the difference]

Revenue for the first quarter (January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) outperformed the previous outlook primarily as the result of the PC online game revenue exceeding expectations in Korea.

Income before income taxes and each subsequent income exceeded the previous outlook due to the revenue outperformance as above, in addition to the foreign exchange gain of JPY 18,663 million mostly related to the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar during the first quarter, which was recorded under finance income mainly on the U.S. dollar-denominated cash deposits and trade accounts receivable owned by Nexon's overseas subsidiaries.