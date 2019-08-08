Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEXON Co Ltd    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO LTD

(3659)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEXON : Announcement Regarding Differences Between Second Quarter Outlook and Actual Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT

August 8, 2019

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen

Mahoney,

Representative

Director, Chief Executive Officer and

President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director

and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Announcement Regarding Differences Between Second Quarter Outlook and

Actual Results

TOKYO - August 8, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today made an announcement regarding the differences between the consolidated results outlook for the first six months and the second quarter of the accounting year ending December 31, 2019 as announced on May 10, 2019 and actual performance.

1. Differences between the consolidated results outlook and actual results

Difference between the business outlook for the first six months (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) and actual performance

(Prepared in accordance with IFRS)

(Units: millions of yen, %)

Income

Net Income

Basic

Revenue

Operating

Before

Net Income

Attributable

Earnings

Income

Income

to Owners of

per Share

Taxes

the Parent

(yen)

Initial forecast

145,135

65,245

78,227

66,741

68,036

75.99

-

-

-

-

-

-

(A)

149,771

68,926

81,908

69,904

71,177

79.50

Performance for

the first six

146,942

65,588

83,895

71,302

72,545

81.01

months (B)

1,807

343

5,668

4,561

4,509

Difference (B-A)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,829)

(3,338)

1,987

1,398

1,368

Percentage

1.2%

0.5%

7.2%

6.8%

6.6%

-

-

-

-

-

change (%)

(1.9%)

(4.8%)

2.4%

2.0%

1.9%

Difference between the business outlook for the second quarter (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) and actual performance

(Prepared in accordance with IFRS)

(Units: millions of yen, %)

Income

Net Income

Basic

Revenue

Operating

Before

Net Income

Attributable

Earnings

Income

Income

to Owners of

per Share

Taxes

the Parent

(yen)

Initial forecast

52,059

12,644

16,415

13,933

14,637

16.34

-

-

-

-

-

-

(A)

56,695

16,326

20,096

17,096

17,777

19.84

Second quarter

53,865

12,987

22,083

18,495

19,145

21.37

performance (B)

1,807

343

5,668

4,561

4,509

Difference (B-A)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,829)

(3,338)

1,987

1,398

1,368

Percentage

3.5%

2.7%

34.5%

32.7%

30.8%

-

-

-

-

-

change (%)

(5.0%)

(20.4%)

9.9%

8.2%

7.7%

2. Reason for the differences

For the first six months and the second quarter of this consolidated accounting year, income before income taxes and each subsequent income exceeded the previous outlook due to the foreign exchange gain of JPY 5,901 million mostly related to the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar during the second quarter, which was recorded under finance income mainly on the U.S. dollar-denominated cash deposits owned by Nexon's overseas subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXON CO LTD
08/08NEXON : Notice on the Formulation of a Share Buyback Policy
PU
08/08NEXON : Notice Regarding No Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividends)
PU
08/08NEXON : Announcement Regarding Differences Between Second Quarter Outlook and Ac..
PU
08/08NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
PU
08/08NEXON : Q2 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
08/05NEXON : to Fully Acquire Stockholm-Based Embark Studios
PU
08/05NEXON : Notice of Calling of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders a..
PU
08/05NEXON : Notice of Offerings of New Shares and Stock Acquisition Rights by Allotm..
PU
07/19SOFTBANK : raises $270 million via Seoul unit for early-stage investments
RE
07/17MAPLERS REJOICE! NEW PARTY QUEST ADD : Squadron of Heroes Update
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 270 B
EBIT 2019 105 B
Net income 2019 101 B
Finance 2019 281 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 1 127 B
Chart NEXON CO LTD
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 842,50  JPY
Last Close Price 1 257,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Ji-Won Park Chief Operating Officer & Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO LTD-9.11%10 685
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD3.20%37 787
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 873
ZYNGA INC54.96%5 800
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%4 159
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD--.--%1 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group