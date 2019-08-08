NEXON : Announcement Regarding Differences Between Second Quarter Outlook and Actual Results
0
08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT
August 8, 2019
Name of Company:
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Owen
Mahoney,
Representative
Director, Chief Executive Officer and
President
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
Contact:
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director
and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:
03-6629-5318
Announcement Regarding Differences Between Second Quarter Outlook and
Actual Results
TOKYO - August 8, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today made an announcement regarding the differences between the consolidated results outlook for the first six months and the second quarter of the accounting year ending December 31, 2019 as announced on May 10, 2019 and actual performance.
1. Differences between the consolidated results outlook and actual results
Difference between the business outlook for the first six months (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) and actual performance
(Prepared in accordance with IFRS)
(Units: millions of yen, %)
Income
Net Income
Basic
Revenue
Operating
Before
Net Income
Attributable
Earnings
Income
Income
to Owners of
per Share
Taxes
the Parent
(yen)
Initial forecast
145,135
65,245
78,227
66,741
68,036
75.99
-
-
-
-
-
-
(A)
149,771
68,926
81,908
69,904
71,177
79.50
Performance for
the first six
146,942
65,588
83,895
71,302
72,545
81.01
months (B)
1,807
343
5,668
4,561
4,509
Difference (B-A)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,829)
(3,338)
1,987
1,398
1,368
Percentage
1.2%
0.5%
7.2%
6.8%
6.6%
-
-
-
-
-
change (%)
(1.9%)
(4.8%)
2.4%
2.0%
1.9%
Difference between the business outlook for the second quarter (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) and actual performance
(Prepared in accordance with IFRS)
(Units: millions of yen, %)
Income
Net Income
Basic
Revenue
Operating
Before
Net Income
Attributable
Earnings
Income
Income
to Owners of
per Share
Taxes
the Parent
(yen)
Initial forecast
52,059
12,644
16,415
13,933
14,637
16.34
-
-
-
-
-
-
(A)
56,695
16,326
20,096
17,096
17,777
19.84
Second quarter
53,865
12,987
22,083
18,495
19,145
21.37
performance (B)
1,807
343
5,668
4,561
4,509
Difference (B-A)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,829)
(3,338)
1,987
1,398
1,368
Percentage
3.5%
2.7%
34.5%
32.7%
30.8%
-
-
-
-
-
change (%)
(5.0%)
(20.4%)
9.9%
8.2%
7.7%
2. Reason for the differences
For the first six months and the second quarter of this consolidated accounting year, income before income taxes and each subsequent income exceeded the previous outlook due to the foreign exchange gain of JPY 5,901 million mostly related to the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar during the second quarter, which was recorded under finance income mainly on the U.S. dollar-denominated cash deposits owned by Nexon's overseas subsidiaries.