NEXON : Announcement regarding the proposal of an agenda item of “Election of a new Director (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)” at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and the determination of the candidate

NEXON CO LTD

(3659)
Announcement regarding the proposal of an agenda item of "Election of a new Director (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)" at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and the determination of the candidate

08/23/2019 | 03:18am EDT

August 23, 2019

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer

and President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Koji Abe, Administration Division

Manager

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Announcement regarding the proposal of an agenda item of "Election of a new Director (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)" at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and the determination of the candidate

TOKYO - August 23, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the determination of proposing the election of a member of the Board of Directors (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nexon, scheduled for September 25, 2019, and of its candidate for that position, following resolutions passed at the Board of Directors' meeting dated August 23, 2019.

The following director candidate will be officially appointed to his post through the resolution of election at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nexon to be held on September 25, 2019.

Candidate for a member of the Board of Directors (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)

Name

Brief career history

Nexon

shares

(Date of birth)

held

August 1999

Joined NEXON Corporation (current NXC

Corporation)

February 2009

Registered as attorney in Korea

Hongwoo Lee

February 2009

Joined J&P Lawfirm, Associate Lawyer

February 2010

Joined NEXON Korea Corporation, Legal

Team

February 3,

Manager

1977

April 2011

General Legal Manager of NEXON Korea Corporation

(to present)

(Significant concurrent positions)

There is no applicable matter.

Mr. Hongwoo Lee is a candidate for a director (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) to be newly appointed.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:17:08 UTC
