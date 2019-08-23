NEXON : Announcement regarding the proposal of an agenda item of “Election of a new Director (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)” at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and the determination of the candidate

August 23, 2019 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Koji Abe, Administration Division Manager Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Announcement regarding the proposal of an agenda item of "Election of a new Director (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)" at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and the determination of the candidate

TOKYO - August 23, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the determination of proposing the election of a member of the Board of Directors (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nexon, scheduled for September 25, 2019, and of its candidate for that position, following resolutions passed at the Board of Directors' meeting dated August 23, 2019.

The following director candidate will be officially appointed to his post through the resolution of election at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nexon to be held on September 25, 2019.

Candidate for a member of the Board of Directors (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)

Name Brief career history Nexon shares (Date of birth) held August 1999 Joined NEXON Corporation (current NXC Corporation) February 2009 Registered as attorney in Korea Hongwoo Lee February 2009 Joined J&P Lawfirm, Associate Lawyer February 2010 Joined NEXON Korea Corporation, Legal Team （February 3, ― Manager 1977） April 2011 General Legal Manager of NEXON Korea Corporation (to present) (Significant concurrent positions) There is no applicable matter.

Mr. Hongwoo Lee is a candidate for a director (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) to be newly appointed.