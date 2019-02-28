Log in
NEXON : Battle Opponents in New MapleStory M 2v2 “Monster Carnival” Dungeon Update

0
02/28/2019 | 09:07am EST

Update Includes Character Rebalancing & Cherry Blossom Box Event!

MapleStory M, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online mobile game for iOS and Android, brings a variety of content to players, including a new competitive dungeon, character rebalancing, and exciting, limited-time events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005189/en/

MapleStory M: Monster Carnival (Graphic: Business Wire)

MapleStory M: Monster Carnival (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting today, Maplers level 100 and higher can enjoy Monster Carnival, a team-based dungeon, for a 2v2 competition to eliminate monsters invading Ludibrium. While in battle, players can earn Carnival Points, which can be used to summon special monsters to attack the opposing team or give buffs to their team’s monsters. Upon clearing the dungeon, winners can obtain gold leaves and epic or unique items such as Spiegelmann’s Chaos Necklace.

Alongside the addition of the new Monster Carnival dungeon, character rebalancing has been implemented for all Cygnus Knights classes, including Dawn Warrior, Wind Archer, Night Walker, Blaze Wizard, Thunder Breaker, the three new Explorers: Hero, Shadower, and Arch-Mage Ice/Lightning and the Dragon Master Evan.

Additionally, Spring celebration and other in-game events will be available starting today.

Upcoming Spring events include:

  • Maple Omok Event – Until March 13, the classic 1v1 Omok event will take place. Players will take turns placing Omok pieces randomly assigned from 4 Maple characters.
  • Cherry Blossom Box Event – From March 7 to March 21, players can earn “Cherry Blossom Box Keys” by hunting monsters and use them to open Cherry Blossom Boxes. Rewards can include Shield and Innocence Scrolls to assist with equipment enhancement.
  • Soul Made Event – From March 13 to March 27, Maplers can collect “Soul Made Coins” by hunting monsters during the event duration and trade coins in the Event Shop for Soul Made materials.

To learn more, you can visit the MapleStory M Google Play or App Store page.

Assets:

MapleStory M Monster Carnival Trailer
MapleStory M Monster Carnival Assets

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory M http://smarturl.it/2tr4w6

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net/corporate/about-nexon/

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
