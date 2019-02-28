NEXON : Battle Opponents in New MapleStory M 2v2 “Monster Carnival” Dungeon Update

MapleStory
M, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online
mobile game for iOS
and Android,
brings a variety of content to players, including a new competitive
dungeon, character rebalancing, and exciting, limited-time events.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005189/en/
MapleStory M: Monster Carnival (Graphic: Business Wire)
Starting today, Maplers level 100 and higher can enjoy Monster
Carnival, a team-based dungeon, for a 2v2 competition to
eliminate monsters invading Ludibrium. While in battle, players can earn
Carnival Points, which can be used to summon special monsters to attack
the opposing team or give buffs to their team’s monsters. Upon clearing
the dungeon, winners can obtain gold leaves and epic or unique items
such as Spiegelmann’s Chaos Necklace.
Alongside the addition of the new Monster Carnival dungeon, character
rebalancing has been implemented for all Cygnus Knights classes,
including Dawn Warrior, Wind Archer, Night Walker, Blaze Wizard, Thunder
Breaker, the three new Explorers: Hero, Shadower, and Arch-Mage
Ice/Lightning and the Dragon Master Evan.
Additionally, Spring celebration and other in-game events will be
available starting today.
Upcoming Spring events include:
-
Maple Omok Event – Until March 13, the classic 1v1 Omok event
will take place. Players will take turns placing Omok pieces randomly
assigned from 4 Maple characters.
-
Cherry Blossom Box Event – From March 7 to March 21, players
can earn “Cherry Blossom Box Keys” by hunting monsters and use them to
open Cherry Blossom Boxes. Rewards can include Shield and Innocence
Scrolls to assist with equipment enhancement.
-
Soul Made Event – From March 13 to March 27, Maplers can
collect “Soul Made Coins” by hunting monsters during the event
duration and trade coins in the Event Shop for Soul Made materials.
To learn more, you can visit the MapleStory M Google
Play or App
Store page.
Assets:
MapleStory
M Monster Carnival Trailer
MapleStory
M Monster Carnival Assets
Social Media: Twitch
/ Facebook
/ Twitter
/ YouTube
/ Discord
About MapleStory M http://smarturl.it/2tr4w6
MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic
world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same
endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss
raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available
in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10
million downloads within 100 days after global launch.
About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net/corporate/about-nexon/
Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) with
more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a
global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced
micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western
market and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in
sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and
for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock
Index 300 in 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005189/en/