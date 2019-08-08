NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

[This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.] Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 [IFRS] August 8, 2019 Company name: NEXON Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 3659 URL: http://www.nexon.co.jp/ Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer Phone: +81-3-6629-5318 Scheduled date for filing of quarterly securities report: August 9, 2019 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results briefing: No (Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen) Net income Total Operating Income before attributable to Revenue Net income comprehensive income income taxes owners of the income parent company Six months ended 146,942 6.2% 65,588 (7.3)% 83,895 (3.5)% 71,302 (9.2)% 72,545 (8.0)% 37,770 (19.7)% June 30, 2019 Six months ended 138,308 13.5% 70,741 26.2% 86,979 85.3% 78,521 100.7% 78,863 100.4% 47,044 8.5% June 30, 2018 Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended June 30, 2019 81.01 80.37 Six months ended June 30, 2018 88.99 88.36 (Note) Nexon has conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock as of April 1, 2018. The amount of Basic earnings per share and Diluted earnings per share has been calculated based on the assumption that such stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated accounting year. (2) Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total equity Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent company company As of June 30, 2019 683,988 603,379 595,033 87.0% As of December 31, 2018 649,998 565,477 555,268 85.4%

2. Dividends (Yen) Annual Dividends End of 1st Quarter End of 2nd Quarter End of 3rd Quarter End of Year Total FY 2018 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 FY 2019 － 0.00 FY 2019 (Forecast) － － － (Note) Revision of most recently announced dividend forecasts: No Nexon has decided not to pay dividends of surplus (interim dividends) to shareholders as of the record date of June 30, 2019 at the board of directors held on August 8, 2019. Furthermore, the amount of year-end dividends for FY2019 is yet to be determined. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Nine Months Ending September 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen) Net income Revenue Operating Income before Net income attributable to Basic earnings income income taxes owners of the per share parent company Yen 3rd Quarter 198,538 (4.4)% 86,174 (8.8)% 107,644 (3.5)% 92,249 (6.0)% 94,369 (6.7)% 105.35 ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ (cumulative) 202,910 (2.3)% 89,994 (4.7)% 111,464 (0.1)% 95,440 (2.8)% 97,528 (3.6)% 108.88 (Note) As it is difficult to reasonably estimate financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019 at the moment, only the financial results forecast for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 is disclosed. Also, as it is difficult to estimate specific figures, disclosure is made with a range. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix.

*(Notes) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period : No

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of Shares Issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2019: 896,382,664 shares

As of December 31, 2018: 894,278,664 shares Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2019: 290 shares As of December 31, 2018: 290 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative): Six months ended June 30, 2019: 895,477,517 shares Six months ended June 30, 2018: 886,200,814 shares (Note) Nexon has conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock as of April 1, 2018. The number of shares issued (common stock) has been calculated based on the assumption that such stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated accounting year. This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Notes (Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements) The forward-looking statements including the financial results forecast herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that can be deemed reasonable, and are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For conditions prerequisite to the financial results forecast and the points to be noted in the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix. (Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results) The supplementary briefing materials on quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website.

Contents of Appendix 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period …………………………………… 2 (1) Explanation on Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Explanation on Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………… 3 (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast ………… 4 2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) ……………………………………………………………… 6 (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period ……………………………………………………… 6 (2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates …………………………………… 6 3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ……………………………………………… 10 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………………… 10 (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement ……………………………………………………………… 12 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income …………………………………………… 14 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………… 16 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………… 17 (6) Notes on Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………………………………………… 18 (7) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company … 18 Segment Information ………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 Subsequent Events …………………………………………………………………………………………… 25 ―1―

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (1) Explanation on Operating Results Nexon Group discloses our financial outlook for the upcoming quarter as a range so as to provide our shareholders and investors with more accurate information, while the explanation on operating results in our quarterly consolidated financial results focuses on analyses and comparisons with the same quarter in the previous accounting year. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Japanese economy stayed on a gradual recovery trend mainly due to increases in capital investment and improvements in the employment and income environment. However, the future outlook remains unclear primarily due to uncertainties in the overseas economy, including the U.S.- China trade friction and concerns over the future of the Chinese economy. Under these circumstances, Nexon Group has operated our PC online and mobile businesses, endeavoring to provide users with an enjoyable game experience by developing high-quality games, acquiring more contents, servicing new titles, and updating existing titles. Specifically, Nexon Group has worked on various initiatives including the enhancement of game development capabilities within Nexon Group, business partnerships with other companies including joint development, servicing high-quality new game titles by such means as investing in promising game developers, enhancement of Nexon Group's development capabilities in mobile business and further reinforcement of our operating base to enable engaging content updates of existing game titles. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue grew year-over-year driven by the growth of our businesses in Korea, Japan, North America and other regions, despite the unfavorable effect of the foreign exchange rates, with the Japanese yen appreciating year-over-year against the major foreign currencies in our business. In China, we introduced the Labor Day and 11th Anniversary updates to Dungeon&Fighter, our key PC online game. Revenue decreased year-over-year due to an unfavorable foreign exchange rate, but when the effect of the foreign exchange rate is taken out of the equation, the decrease was slight even in comparison with the high base set in Q2 2018. In Korea, PC online revenue increased year-over-year, driven by the significant growth of EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 ("FIFA ONLINE 4") in comparison with Q2 2018, when it was negatively affected by its service transition, in addition to our key PC online game MapleStory's growth. Mobile revenue also increased year-over-year driven by positive contributions from EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4M ("FIFA ONLINE 4M") and titles including TRAHA launched in Q2 2019 and Lyn: The Lightbringer launched in Q1 2019, which more than offset the year-over-year decreases in revenue mainly from OVERHIT and AxE. In Japan, revenue increased year- over-year, with the year-over-year decreases in revenue from OVERHIT and mobile browser games being more than offset by positive contributions from MapleStory M and MapleStory 2, which were launched in Q2 2019, as well as from Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed, FAITH (i.e. AxE), and DarkAvenger X, which were launched in and after Q3 2018. In North America, revenue increased year-over-year driven by positive contributions from OVERHIT launched in Q2 2019, in addition to Darkness Rises, MapleStory M and AxE, which were launched in and after Q2 2018. These positive contributions more than offset the year-over-year decrease in revenue from Choices: Stories You Play ("Choices"). In other regions, revenue increased year-over-year driven by positive contributions from MapleStory M, Moonlight Blade in Taiwan, and AxE, which were launched in and after Q3 2018, as well as OVERHIT launched in Q2 2019. In terms of expenses, cost of sales increased year-over-year primarily as a result of greater royalty costs for titles including FIFA ONLINE 4 and FIFA ONLINE 4 M and greater cloud service costs due to enhanced mobile game lineup. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased year-over-year mainly due to increases in research and development costs for NAT GAMES Co., Ltd., which newly became our consolidated subsidiary in Q2 2018, and in platform costs due to the growth of our mobile business. Other revenue decreased year-over-year due to comparisons with Q2 2018, when we recognized a gain on step acquisitions in connection with our consolidation of NAT GAMES Co., Ltd. Other expenses increased year-over-year due to recording impairment losses, primarily on rights-of-use assets and prepaid royalties, in the three months ended June 30, 2019. While we incurred a foreign exchange gain primarily on foreign currency-denominated cash deposits, the amount was lower than that of the foreign exchange gain recorded in Q2 2018, so our finance income decreased year-over-year. As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, Nexon Group recorded revenue of ¥146,942 million (up 6.2% year-over-year), operating income of ¥65,588 million (down 7.3% year-over-year), income before income taxes of ¥83,895 million (down 3.5% year-over-year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of ¥72,545 million (down 8.0% year-over-year). ―2―

