NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT
[This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.]
Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President
Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +81-3-6629-5318
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly securities report: August 9, 2019
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly financial results briefing: No
(Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% changes year-over-year)
(Millions of yen)
Net income
Total
Operating
Income before
attributable to
Revenue
Net income
comprehensive
income
income taxes
owners of the
income
parent company
Six months ended
146,942
6.2%
65,588
(7.3)%
83,895
(3.5)%
71,302
(9.2)%
72,545
(8.0)%
37,770
(19.7)%
June 30, 2019
Six months ended
138,308
13.5%
70,741
26.2%
86,979
85.3%
78,521
100.7%
78,863
100.4%
47,044
8.5%
June 30, 2018
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June 30, 2019
81.01
80.37
Six months ended June 30, 2018
88.99
88.36
(Note) Nexon has conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock as of April 1, 2018. The amount of Basic earnings per share and Diluted earnings per share has been calculated based on the assumption that such stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated accounting year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
Total equity
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
company
company
As of June 30, 2019
683,988
603,379
595,033
87.0%
As of December 31, 2018
649,998
565,477
555,268
85.4%
2. Dividends
(Yen)
Annual Dividends
End of 1st Quarter
End of 2nd Quarter
End of 3rd Quarter
End of Year
Total
FY 2018
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
FY 2019
－
0.00
FY 2019 (Forecast)
－
－
－
(Note) Revision of most recently announced dividend forecasts: No
Nexon has decided not to pay dividends of surplus (interim dividends) to shareholders as of the record date of June 30, 2019 at the board of directors held on August 8, 2019. Furthermore, the amount of year-end dividends for FY2019 is yet to be determined.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Nine Months Ending September 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen)
Net income
Revenue
Operating
Income before
Net income
attributable to
Basic earnings
income
income taxes
owners of the
per share
parent company
Yen
3rd Quarter
198,538
(4.4)%
86,174
(8.8)%
107,644
(3.5)%
92,249
(6.0)%
94,369
(6.7)%
105.35
～
～
～
～
～
～
～
～
～
～
～
(cumulative)
202,910
(2.3)%
89,994
(4.7)%
111,464
(0.1)%
95,440
(2.8)%
97,528
(3.6)%
108.88
(Note) As it is difficult to reasonably estimate financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019 at the moment, only the financial results forecast for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 is disclosed. Also, as it is difficult to estimate specific figures, disclosure is made with a range. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix.
*(Notes)
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period : No
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation)
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of Shares Issued (common stock)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2019: 896,382,664 shares
As of December 31, 2018: 894,278,664 shares
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
As of June 30, 2019: 290 shares
As of December 31, 2018: 290 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative): Six months ended June 30, 2019: 895,477,517 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2018: 886,200,814 shares
(Note) Nexon has conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock as of April 1, 2018. The number of shares issued (common stock) has been calculated based on the assumption that such stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated accounting year.
This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Notes
(Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements)
The forward-looking statements including the financial results forecast herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that can be deemed reasonable, and are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For conditions prerequisite to the financial results forecast and the points to be noted in the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix.
(Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results)
The supplementary briefing materials on quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website.
Contents of Appendix
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period ……………………………………
2
(1) Explanation on Operating Results ……………………………………………………………………………
2
(2) Explanation on Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………
3
(3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast …………
4
2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) ………………………………………………………………
6
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period ………………………………………………………
6
(2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates ……………………………………
6
3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ………………………………………………
10
(1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………………………
10
(2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement ………………………………………………………………
12
(3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………
14
(4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity …………………………………………………
16
(5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………
17
(6) Notes on Going Concern Assumption ………………………………………………………………………
18
(7) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company …
18
Segment Information ………………………………………………………………………………………… 19
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period
(1) Explanation on Operating Results
Nexon Group discloses our financial outlook for the upcoming quarter as a range so as to provide our shareholders and investors with more accurate information, while the explanation on operating results in our quarterly consolidated financial results focuses on analyses and comparisons with the same quarter in the previous accounting year.
During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Japanese economy stayed on a gradual recovery trend mainly due to increases in capital investment and improvements in the employment and income environment. However, the future outlook remains unclear primarily due to uncertainties in the overseas economy, including the U.S.- China trade friction and concerns over the future of the Chinese economy.
Under these circumstances, Nexon Group has operated our PC online and mobile businesses, endeavoring to provide users with an enjoyable game experience by developing high-quality games, acquiring more contents, servicing new titles, and updating existing titles. Specifically, Nexon Group has worked on various initiatives including the enhancement of game development capabilities within Nexon Group, business partnerships with other companies including joint development, servicing high-quality new game titles by such means as investing in promising game developers, enhancement of Nexon Group's development capabilities in mobile business and further reinforcement of our operating base to enable engaging content updates of existing game titles.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue grew year-over-year driven by the growth of our businesses in Korea, Japan, North America and other regions, despite the unfavorable effect of the foreign exchange rates, with the Japanese yen appreciating year-over-year against the major foreign currencies in our business.
In China, we introduced the Labor Day and 11th Anniversary updates to Dungeon&Fighter, our key PC online game. Revenue decreased year-over-year due to an unfavorable foreign exchange rate, but when the effect of the foreign exchange rate is taken out of the equation, the decrease was slight even in comparison with the high base set in Q2 2018. In Korea, PC online revenue increased year-over-year, driven by the significant growth of EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 ("FIFA ONLINE 4") in comparison with Q2 2018, when it was negatively affected by its service transition, in addition to our key PC online game MapleStory's growth. Mobile revenue also increased year-over-year driven by positive contributions from EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4M ("FIFA ONLINE 4M") and titles including TRAHA launched in Q2 2019 and Lyn: The Lightbringer launched in Q1 2019, which more than offset the year-over-year decreases in revenue mainly from OVERHIT and AxE. In Japan, revenue increased year- over-year, with the year-over-year decreases in revenue from OVERHIT and mobile browser games being more than offset by positive contributions from MapleStory M and MapleStory 2, which were launched in Q2 2019, as well as from Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed, FAITH (i.e. AxE), and DarkAvenger X, which were launched in and after Q3 2018. In North America, revenue increased year-over-year driven by positive contributions from OVERHIT launched in Q2 2019, in addition to Darkness Rises, MapleStory M and AxE, which were launched in and after Q2 2018. These positive contributions more than offset the year-over-year decrease in revenue from Choices: Stories You Play ("Choices"). In other regions, revenue increased year-over-year driven by positive contributions from MapleStory M, Moonlight Blade in Taiwan, and AxE, which were launched in and after Q3 2018, as well as OVERHIT launched in Q2 2019.
In terms of expenses, cost of sales increased year-over-year primarily as a result of greater royalty costs for titles including FIFA ONLINE 4 and FIFA ONLINE 4 M and greater cloud service costs due to enhanced mobile game lineup. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased year-over-year mainly due to increases in research and development costs for NAT GAMES Co., Ltd., which newly became our consolidated subsidiary in Q2 2018, and in platform costs due to the growth of our mobile business. Other revenue decreased year-over-year due to comparisons with Q2 2018, when we recognized a gain on step acquisitions in connection with our consolidation of NAT GAMES Co., Ltd. Other expenses increased year-over-year due to recording impairment losses, primarily on rights-of-use assets and prepaid royalties, in the three months ended June 30, 2019.
While we incurred a foreign exchange gain primarily on foreign currency-denominated cash deposits, the amount was lower than that of the foreign exchange gain recorded in Q2 2018, so our finance income decreased year-over-year.
As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, Nexon Group recorded revenue of ¥146,942 million (up 6.2% year-over-year), operating income of ¥65,588 million (down 7.3% year-over-year), income before income taxes of ¥83,895 million (down 3.5% year-over-year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of ¥72,545 million (down 8.0% year-over-year).
