NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields [This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.] Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 [IFRS] August 6, 2020 Company name: NEXON Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 3659 URL: http://www.nexon.co.jp/ Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer Phone: +81-3-6629-5318 Scheduled date for filing of quarterly securities report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: September 28, 2020 Supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results briefing: No (Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen) Net income Total Operating Income before attributable to Revenue Net income comprehensive income income taxes owners of the income parent company Six months ended 147,228 0.2% 68,254 4.1% 86,667 3.3% 69,293 (2.8)% 69,674 (4.0)% 43,514 15.2% June 30, 2020 Six months ended 146,942 6.2% 65,588 (7.3)% 83,895 (3.5)% 71,302 (9.2)% 72,545 (8.0)% 37,770 (19.7)% June 30, 2019 Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended June 30, 2020 78.91 77.97 Six months ended June 30, 2019 81.01 80.37 (2) Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total equity Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent company company As of June 30, 2020 765,934 674,055 663,767 86.7% As of December 31, 2019 719,088 631,131 619,985 86.2% 2. Dividends (Yen) Annual Dividends End of 1st Quarter End of 2nd Quarter End of 3rd Quarter End of Year Total FY 2019 － 0.00 － 2.50 2.50 FY 2020 － 2.50 FY 2020 (Forecast) － 2.50 5.00 (Note) Revision of most recently announced dividend forecasts: No 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Nine Months Ending September 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) (% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen) Net income Revenue Operating Income before Net income attributable to Basic earnings income income taxes owners of the per share parent company Yen 3rd Quarter 224,558 12.7% 98,758 9.7% 118,988 (5.9)% 94,440 (14.4)% 95,177 (15.3)% 107.73 ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ (cumulative) 232,612 16.7% 105,654 17.4% 125,884 (0.5)% 100,039 (9.3)% 100,710 (10.4)% 113.99 (Note) As it is difficult to reasonably estimate financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 at the moment, only the financial results forecast for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 is disclosed. Also, as it is difficult to estimate specific figures, disclosure is made with a range. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix. *(Notes) (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period : Yes (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) New 3 entities (Names) VIP Global Super Growth Hedge Fund; Excluded － entities (Names) － Mirae Asset Global Innovation Growth Focus Equity Privately Placed Investment Trust; Samsung Digital Innovation Equity Fund Private Investment Trust 1 (Note) Refer to Appendix p.7, "2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes), (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period" for details. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of Shares Issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2020: 884,433,539 shares

As of December 31, 2019: 901,530,560 shares Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2020: 44 shares As of December 31, 2019: 19,109,021 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative): Six months ended June 30, 2020: 882,913,222 shares Six months ended June 30, 2019: 895,477,517 shares

This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Notes (Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements) The forward-looking statements including the financial results forecast herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that can be deemed reasonable, and are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For conditions prerequisite to the financial results forecast and the points to be noted in the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix. (Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results) The supplementary briefing materials on quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website. Contents of Appendix 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period …………………………………… 2 (1) Explanation on Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Explanation on Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………… 3 (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast ………… 4 (4) Basic Policy on the Distribution of Profits and Dividend in the Current Fiscal Year……………………… 6 2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) ……………………………………………………………… 7 (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period ……………………………………………………… 7 (2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates …………………………………… 7 3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ……………………………………………… 8 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………………… 8 (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement ……………………………………………………………… 10 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income …………………………………………… 12 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………… 14 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………… 15 (6) Notes on Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………………………………………… 16 (7) Changes in Presentation Method …………………………………………………………………………… 16 (8) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company … 16 Segment Information ………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 Subsequent Events …………………………………………………………………………………………… 22 ―1― 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (1) Explanation on Operating Results Nexon Group discloses our financial outlook for the upcoming quarter as a range so as to provide our shareholders and investors with more accurate information, while the explanation on operating results in our quarterly consolidated financial results focuses on analyses and comparisons with the same quarter in the previous accounting year. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Japanese economy experienced a sharp downturn due to disruptions in economic activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the declaration of state of emergency was lifted in Japan, a complete restart of economic activities remains uncertain due to fears of the second wave of the pandemic. As for global economy, while global economic activities are gradually restarting from the economic stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the road to economic recovery is expected to remain harsh. Under these circumstances, Nexon Group has operated its PC online and mobile businesses, endeavoring to provide users with an enjoyable game experience by developing high-quality games, acquiring more contents, servicing new titles, and updating existing titles. Specifically, we have established the following as Nexon's four pillars: (i) focusing on massive multiplayer online games, (ii) enabling our service to be played across multiple platforms including PC, console and mobile, (iii) leveraging Nexon's IPs, and (iv) investing in new IPs that we think are really special. We have also worked on initiatives for the growth of our global business. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, revenue grew year-over-year driven by our business in Korea despite the unfavorable effect of the foreign exchange rates, with the Japanese yen appreciating year-over-year against the major foreign currencies in our business. In China, we introduced the Labor Day and 12th Anniversary updates to Dungeon&Fighter, our key PC online game. While the numbers of active users and paying users improved after the introduction of the key update in March, which focused on increasing the engagement of existing players and recapturing churned users, they did not remain at those levels for as long as anticipated and dropped off. The PC cafés which had temporarily closed since late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic started to gradually reopen, but there has been no marked increase in the number of PC café users since last quarter mainly because they have not been able to conduct business as usual even after their reopening. Consequently, the numbers of active users and paying users for the three months ended June 30, 2020 remained at lower levels than expected. Revenue was below our outlook and decreased year-over- year. In Korea, PC online revenue increased year-over-year, driven by the strong performances of MapleStory, Dungeon&Fighter and Sudden Attack, our key PC online titles. Mobile revenue also increased year-over-year driven by positive contributions from V4 which launched in Q4 2019, as well as KartRider Rush+ and EA SPORTSTM FIFA MOBILE, both of which launched in Q2 2020. PC and mobile businesses both grew year-over- year, marking the highest Q2 revenue in Korea. In Japan, positive contributions from TRAHA which launched in Q2 2020 was more than offset by MapleStory M's revenue decrease due to comparison with Q2 2019 when it launched, as well as the disposition of gloops, Inc., which was our consolidated subsidiary. Consequently, revenue decreased year-over-year. In North America and Europe, while revenue from MapleStory and Choices: Stories You Play increased, this was more than offset by the year-over-year decreases in revenue from MapleStory 2, OVERHIT, AxE and Darkness Rises. Consequently, revenue decreased year-over-year. In Rest of World, while revenue from OVERHIT, Moonlight Blade and AxE decreased, this was more than offset by positive contributions from KartRider Rush+ which launched in Q2 2020, V4 which launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in Q1 2020, as well as MapleStory's revenue increase. Consequently, revenue increased year- over-year. In terms of expenses, while royalty costs increased, cost of sales decreased year-over-year due to decreases in HR and AWS costs, as well as the favorable effect of the foreign exchange rates due to the appreciation of the Japanese yen. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased year-over-year mainly due to decreases in marketing and stock option costs being more than offset by increases in research and development costs and platform costs due to the growth of our mobile business. Other expenses decreased year-over-year due to comparisons with Q2 2019, when we recorded impairment losses primarily on rights-of-use assets and prepaid royalties. Finance costs increased year-over-year as a result of a foreign exchange loss primarily on foreign currency- denominated cash deposits. ―2― As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, Nexon Group recorded revenue of ¥147,228 million (up 0.2% year-over-year), operating income of ¥68,254 million (up 4.1% year-over-year), income before income taxes of ¥86,667 million (up 3.3% year-over-year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of ¥69,674 million (down 4.0% year-over-year). Business results by reportable segments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows: (a) Japan Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥1,964 million (down 54.9% year-over-year), and segment loss amounted to ¥1,279 million (segment loss of ¥2,123 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019). (b) Korea Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥134,225 million (up 2.0% year-over-year), and segment profit amounted to ¥75,686 million (down 0.3% year-over-year). Revenue in Korea include royalty income of NEOPLE INC. (a subsidiary of NEXON Korea Corporation, our consolidated subsidiary) attributable to license agreements in China. (c) China Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥1,487 million (down 3.3% year-over-year), and segment profit amounted to ¥948 million (up 3.1% year-over-year). (d) North America Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥8,258 million (down 3.7% year-over-year), and segment loss amounted to ¥563 million (segment loss of ¥2,998 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019). (e) Other Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥1,294 million (up 57.7% year-over-year), and segment loss amounted to ¥1,028 million (segment profit of ¥38 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019). Explanation on Financial Position Assets, liabilities and equity (Assets)

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥765,934 million, an increase of ¥46,846 million from December 31, 2019. Major components include an increase of ¥85,661 million in other financial assets, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of ¥51,883 million, and a decrease of ¥88,887 million in other deposits. (Liabilities) Total liabilities as of June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥91,879 million, an increase of ¥3,922 million from December 31, 2019. Major components include an increase of ¥5,753 million in income taxes payable and a decrease of ¥2,596 million in provisions. (Equity) Equity as of June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥674,055 million, an increase of ¥42,924 million from December 31, 2019. Major components of changes in equity include an increase of ¥60,422 million in retained earnings mainly due to recording net income, and a decrease of ¥25,591 million in other equity interest mainly due to changes in exchange differences on translating foreign operations. As a result, ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent company was 86.7% (86.2% as of December 31, 2019). ―3― (b) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents (collectively, "cash") as of June 30, 2020 was ¥305,519 million, an increase of ¥51,883 million from December 31, 2019. The increase includes ¥(551) million in effects of exchange rate changes on cash. Cash flows from each activity for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and their significant components are as follows: (Cash flows from operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥65,586 million, compared to ¥60,514 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Major components of the increase include income before income taxes of ¥86,667 million. Major components of the decrease include a payment of income taxes of ¥11,378 million and a foreign exchange gain of ¥11,149 million. (Cash flows from investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities was ¥10,429 million, compared to ¥48,209 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Major cash outflows include purchases of investment securities of ¥74,352 million, purchases of securities by investment funds under consolidated subsidiaries of ¥18,343 million and a net increase of ¥3,433 million in restricted deposits. Major cash inflows include a net decrease of ¥79,161 million in time deposits, and proceeds from sale of securities by investment funds under consolidated subsidiaries of ¥8,139 million. (Cash flows from financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities was ¥2,723 million, compared to ¥801 million provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Major cash inflows include proceeds from exercise of stock options of ¥3,526 million. Major cash outflows include purchases of treasury stock of ¥2,783 million, cash dividends paid of ¥2,206 million, and repayment of lease liabilities of ¥1,123 million. (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast The harsh conditions in the business environment surrounding Nexon Group are expected to continue going forward as there are concerns of an economic downturn due to the sharp decline in consumption attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic while the end of the pandemic is still nowhere in sight. However, we do not expect any event that could have material impact on our business to occur going forward. In our consolidated business outlook, we disclose our expectations for the following quarter as a range to provide more accurate information to our shareholders and investors, since it is difficult to derive full-year consolidated forecasts due to uncertainties in projecting the speed of growth of PC online game and mobile game markets in which Nexon Group's main businesses operate, and because our revenue is largely dependent on such uncertain factors as users' preferences and whether or not we have any hit titles. "Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Nine Months Ending September 30, 2020" is the sum of our actual consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and our consolidated business outlook for the three months ending September 30, 2020. Please refer to the table below for our consolidated financial results forecast for the three months ending September 30, 2020. For the nine months ending September 30, 2020, Nexon Group expects consolidated revenue in the range of ¥224,558 ~ 232,612 million (an increase of 12.7% ~ 16.7% year-over-year), operating income in the range of ¥98,758 ~ 105,654 million (an increase of 9.7% ~ 17.4% year-over-year), income before income taxes in the range of ¥118,988 ~ 125,884 million (a decrease of 5.9% ~ 0.5% year-over-year), net income in the range of ¥94,440 ~ 100,039 million (a decrease of 14.4% ~ 9.3% year-over-year), net income attributable to owners of the parent company in the range of ¥95,177 ~ 100,710 million (a decrease of 15.3% ~ 10.4% year-over-year), and basic earnings per share in the range of ¥107.73 ~ 113.99. Nexon Group operates its businesses around the world, in Japan, South Korea, China, the United States and other countries. Major exchange rates for Q3 2020 are assumed to be 1 U.S Dollar = ¥106.38, 100 South Korean Won = ¥8.93 and 1 Chinese Yuan = ¥15.24. In general, the exchange rates of the South Korean Won and the Chinese Yuan to Japanese Yen are assumed to be linked to the exchange rate of U.S. Dollar to Japanese Yen. Based on this assumption, we expect that every one Japanese Yen move against the U.S. Dollar will have an impact of approximately ¥763 million on consolidated revenue and approximately ¥338 million on operating income for the three months ending September 30, 2020. As for revenue based on customer location for the three months ending September 30, 2020, our expectations are ―4― as follows. In China, we launched a Summer update of our key PC title Dungeon&Fighter on July 16th and are scheduled to introduce a National Day update in September. As for current KPIs, we have not experienced any major change in the trend since Q2, and MAUs and the number of paying users have remained at low levels compared to last year. Meanwhile, ARPPU is at a higher level than last year, so we expect Dungeon&Fighter's revenue in Q3 to be roughly flat year-over-year. For mobile, we expect revenue to increase due to an expected decrease in revenue from KartRider Rush+ compared to Q3 2019, when a large-scale update was introduced, being more than offset by contributions from Dungeon&Fighter Mobile, a new mobile title scheduled to launch on August 12th. As a result, we expect our overall revenue in China to increase year-over-year. In Korea, we expect double-digit growth year-over-year from our key PC online title MapleStory, which introduced its Summer update in late June and is performing well, having sustained its momentum from the first half of FY2020. Other major PC online titles such as Dungeon&Fighter and Sudden Attack have also sustained their momentum from the first half of FY2020 and expect double-digit growth in revenue year-over-year. We expect revenue from EA SPORTSTM FIFA ONLINE 4 to be roughly flat compared to Q3 2019 when the service transition from EA SPORTSTM FIFA Online 3 was successfully completed. For mobile, we expect revenue to grow year-over-year driven by benefits from V4 which launched in Q4 2019, KartRider Rush+ and EA SPORTSTM FIFA MOBILE, both of which launched in Q2 2020, and The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon which launched on July 15th and is off to a good start. As a result, we expect our overall revenue in Korea to increase year-over-year. In Japan, we expect revenue to decrease year-over-year due to contributions from TRAHA which launched in Q2 2020 being more than offset by the disposition of gloops, Inc. and a decrease in revenue from MapleStory M due to the difficult comparison with Q3 2019 which was right after the game launched. In North America and Europe, we expect revenue to increase year-over-year driven by a triple-digit growth in MapleStory's revenue year-over-year due to its momentum sustained from Q2 2020. We also expect to benefit from KartRider Rush+ which launched in Q2 2020 and V4 which launched on July 24th. In the rest of the world as well, we expect revenue to increase year-over-year driven by a double-digit growth in MapleStory's revenue year-over-year due to its momentum sustained from Q2 2020. We also expect to benefit from V4 Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau services which launched in Q1 2020, V4 global services which launched on July 24th and KartRider Rush+ which launched in Q2 2020. In Q3 2020, we expect costs to increase year-over-year. We expect platform and royalty costs to increase in proportion to the revenue increase. We also expect increased HR costs primarily due to increases in employees' salaries, performance-linked bonuses, and stock option costs, as well as increased marketing costs associated with promotions for new mobile games. We expect "Other income" and "Other expenses" to decrease year-over-year because last year in Q3 we recorded a ¥7.5 billion gain on step acquisition in reference to the consolidation of Embark Studios AB and an impairment loss of ¥2.2 billion. Our business outlook is forecasted based on information currently available to us and it contains various uncertain factors. Therefore, any change in our business condition may cause our actual results to differ from the outlook. (Reference) Consolidated financial results forecast for the three months ending September 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) (% changes from the previous fiscal year) (Millions of yen) Net income Revenue Operating Income before Net income attributable to Basic earnings income income taxes owners of the per share parent company Yen 3rd Quarter 77,330 47.7% 30,505 24.9% 32,321 (24.2)% 25,148 (35.6)% 25,503 (36.0)% 28.83 ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ 85,384 63.1% 37,400 53.2% 39,217 (8.0)% 30,747 (21.2)% 31,036 (22.1)% 35.08 ―5― Basic Policy on the Distribution of Profits and Dividend in the Current Fiscal Year Nexon recognizes that one important issue for us is the construction of an organizational framework that enables us to review and execute effective investments for the proactive development of our business in anticipation of future growth, such as the expansion of our existing business and development of new businesses, M&As or acquisition of game publishing rights, for the purpose of strengthening our management base and enhancing our business going forward. We also recognize that the return of profits to shareholders is an important management issue. Based on such recognition, our basic policy on distribution of surplus is to pay dividends twice a year as interim and year-end dividends. We intend to use the internal reserve funds by taking into account the balance between effective investments for the proactive development of our business in anticipation of future growth and return of profits to shareholders. As for Nexon's interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2020, payment of ¥2.5 per share of common stock of Nexon with a record date of June 30, 2020 was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 6, 2020. The dividend payment will commence on September 28, 2020. ―6― 2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Nexon Group invested in the investment funds VIP Global Super Growth Hedge Fund, Mirae Asset Global Innovation Growth Focus Equity Privately Placed Investment Trust and Samsung Digital Innovation Equity Fund Private Investment Trust 1, and we have included these funds in the scope of our consolidation. The respective amounts of investment received by these funds correspond to tenone hundredth (10/100) or more of Nexon's capital stock. Consequently, they are also deemed to be our specified subsidiaries. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates (Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS)

The accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted, except for the new standards applied as listed below. Nexon Group calculated income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2020, based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate.

Nexon Group has applied the following standards since Q1 2020, but the application of these standards did not have material impacts on the six months ended June 30, 2020. StandardsTitle IFRS 3 Business Combinations IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors IFRS 9 Financial Instruments IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and IFRS 7 Measurement Financial Instruments: Disclosures Overview of New or Revised Standard Improved the definition of "business" Clarified the definition of "material" Revised the requirements for certain hedge accounting to mitigate the potential impact of uncertainties caused by the IBOR reform ―7― 3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 253,636 305,519 Trade and other receivables 28,643 36,786 Other deposits 257,331 168,444 Other financial assets 8,418 20,074 Other current assets 5,468 7,286 Total current assets 553,496 538,109 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 23,481 22,330 Goodwill 42,480 38,178 Intangible assets 21,519 15,702 Right-of-use assets 6,612 7,545 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,515 2,634 Other financial assets 47,256 121,261 Other non-current assets 243 202 Deferred tax assets 21,486 19,973 Total non-current assets 165,592 227,825 Total assets 719,088 765,934 ―8― (Millions of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7,753 11,179 Deferred income 10,250 10,214 Borrowings 2,223 1,980 Income taxes payable 7,403 13,156 Lease liabilities 2,129 2,053 Provisions 4,099 1,567 Other current liabilities 7,311 7,118 Total current liabilities 41,168 47,267 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 15,950 14,784 Lease liabilities 8,507 8,148 Other financial liabilities 826 766 Provisions 260 196 Other non-current liabilities 4,472 4,379 Deferred tax liabilities 16,774 16,339 Total non-current liabilities 46,789 44,612 Total liabilities 87,957 91,879 Equity Capital stock 17,967 20,318 Capital surplus 35,688 15,069 Treasury stock (27,219) (0) Other equity interest 38,511 12,920 Retained earnings 555,038 615,460 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 619,985 663,767 company Non-controlling interests 11,146 10,288 Total equity 631,131 674,055 Total liabilities and equity 719,088 765,934 ―9― (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Six months ended June 30 2019 2020 (From January 1, 2019 to June (From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) 30, 2020) Revenue 146,942 147,228 Cost of sales (30,955) (29,917) Gross profit 115,987 117,311 Selling, general and administrative expenses (44,233) (43,536) Other income 610 1,298 Other expenses (6,776) (6,819) Operating income 65,588 68,254 Finance income 19,466 18,533 Finance costs (724) (493) Equity in profit (loss) of affiliates (435) 373 Income before income taxes 83,895 86,667 Income taxes expense (12,593) (17,374) Net income 71,302 69,293 Attributable to: Owners of the parent company 72,545 69,674 Non-controlling interests (1,243) (381) Net income 71,302 69,293 Earnings per share (Yen) (Yen) (attributable to owners of the parent company) Basic earnings per share 81.01 78.91 Diluted earnings per share 80.37 77.97 ―10― For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months ended June 30 2019 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to June (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) 30, 2020) Revenue 53,865 64,466 Cost of sales (15,055) (14,574) Gross profit 38,810 49,892 Selling, general and administrative expenses (22,178) (22,922) Other income 181 101 Other expenses (3,826) (360) Operating income 12,987 26,711 Finance income 9,663 4,598 Finance costs (466) (6,891) Equity in profit (loss) of affiliates (101) 260 Income before income taxes 22,083 24,678 Income taxes expense (3,588) (5,139) Net income 18,495 19,539 Attributable to: Owners of the parent company 19,145 19,763 Non-controlling interests (650) (224) Net income 18,495 19,539 Earnings per share (Yen) (Yen) (attributable to owners of the parent company) Basic earnings per share 21.37 22.37 Diluted earnings per share 21.21 21.97 ―11― Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Six months ended June 30 2019 2020 (From January 1, 2019 to June (From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) 30, 2020) Net income 71,302 69,293 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income Financial assets measured at fair value through (349) 2,291 other comprehensive income Re-measurement of defined benefit pension plans (58) (10) Income taxes 33 (583) Total items that will not be reclassified to net (374) 1,698 income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income Exchange differences on translating foreign (33,157) (27,476) operations Other comprehensive income under equity (1) (1) method Total items that may be reclassified subsequently (33,158) (27,477) to net income Total other comprehensive income (33,532) (25,779) Total comprehensive income 37,770 43,514 Attributable to: Owners of the parent company 39,633 44,423 Non-controlling interests (1,863) (909) Total comprehensive income 37,770 43,514 ―12― For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months ended June 30 2019 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) 2020) Net income 18,495 19,539 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income Financial assets measured at fair value through (479) 2,035 other comprehensive income Re-measurement of defined benefit pension plans (9) (37) Income taxes 106 (502) Total items that will not be reclassified to net (382) 1,496 income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income Exchange differences on translating foreign (26,138) 7,600 operations Other comprehensive income under equity (2) 0 method Total items that may be reclassified subsequently (26,140) 7,600 to net income Total other comprehensive income (26,522) 9,096 Total comprehensive income (8,027) 28,635 Attributable to: Owners of the parent company (6,926) 28,727 Non-controlling interests (1,101) (92) Total comprehensive income (8,027) 28,635 ―13― (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Non- Total Other Capital Capital Treasury Retained controlling equity Total equity stock surplus stock earnings interests interest Balance at December 31, 2018 14,402 34,814 (1) 64,068 441,985 555,268 10,209 565,477 Adjustment of applying － － － － (2,965) (2,965) － (2,965) IFRS16 Restated total equity at 14,402 34,814 (1) 64,068 439,020 552,303 10,209 562,512 January 1, 2019 Net income for the period － － － － 72,545 72,545 (1,243) 71,302 Other comprehensive income － － － (32,912) － (32,912) (620) (33,532) Total comprehensive income － － － (32,912) 72,545 39,633 (1,863) 37,770 Reclassification from capital － (423) － － 423 － － － surplus to retained earnings Issue of shares 1,050 1,050 － － － 2,100 － 2,100 Stock issue cost － (7) － － － (7) － (7) Share-based compensation － － － 1,004 － 1,004 － 1,004 Reclassification from other equity interest to retained － － － 65 (65) － － － earnings Total transactions with the 1,050 620 － 1,069 358 3,097 － 3,097 owners Balance at June 30, 2019 15,452 35,434 (1) 32,225 511,923 595,033 8,346 603,379 For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Non- Total Other Capital Capital Treasury Retained controlling equity Total equity stock surplus stock earnings interests interest Balance at January 1, 2020 17,967 35,688 (27,219) 38,511 555,038 619,985 11,146 631,131 Net income for the period － － － － 69,674 69,674 (381) 69,293 Other comprehensive income － － － (25,251) － (25,251) (528) (25,779) Total comprehensive income － － － (25,251) 69,674 44,423 (909) 43,514 Issue of shares 2,351 2,351 － － － 4,702 － 4,702 Stock issue cost － (16) － － － (16) － (16) Payment of dividends － － － － (2,206) (2,206) － (2,206) Share-based compensation － － － (358) － (358) － (358) Changes in interests in － 20 － － － 20 51 71 subsidiaries Purchase of treasury stock － (2) (2,781) － － (2,783) － (2,783) Cancellation of treasury stock － (22,972) 30,000 － (7,028) － － － Reclassification from other equity interest to retained － － － 18 (18) － － － earnings Total transactions with the 2,351 (20,619) 27,219 (340) (9,252) (641) 51 (590) owners Balance at June 30, 2020 20,318 15,069 (0) 12,920 615,460 663,767 10,288 674,055 ―14― (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Six months ended June 30 2019 2020 (From January 1, 2019 to June (From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) 30, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 83,895 86,667 Depreciation and amortization 3,451 4,163 Share-based compensation expenses 1,526 884 Interest and dividend income (6,855) (4,964) Interest expense 122 155 Impairment loss 6,538 6,314 Equity in (profit) loss of affiliates 435 (373) Exchange (gain) loss (10,203) (11,149) (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables (4,628) (10,089) (Increase) decrease in other current assets (1,857) (2,316) (Decrease) increase in trade and other payables (562) 3,784 (Decrease) increase in deferred income (710) 20 (Decrease) increase in provisions (1,308) (2,348) Other (1,257) (1,555) Subtotal 68,587 69,193 Interest and dividends received 6,621 7,977 Interest paid (112) (206) Income taxes paid (14,582) (11,378) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,514 65,586 Cash flows from investing activities Net decrease (increase) in restricted deposit (31) (3,433) Net decrease (increase) in time deposit (49,240) 79,161 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (731) (882) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 12 19 Purchases of intangible assets (290) (383) Payments associated with increase in long-term (29) (37) prepaid expenses Purchases of securities by investment funds under － (18,343) consolidated subsidiaries Proceeds from sale of securities by investment funds － 8,139 under consolidated subsidiaries Purchases of investment securities － (74,352) Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment 2,395 276 securities Other (295) (594) Net cash used in investing activities (48,209) (10,429) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings － (137) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,564 3,526 Purchases of treasury stock － (2,783) Cash dividends paid (0) (2,206) Repayment of lease liability (763) (1,123) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 801 (2,723) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 13,106 52,434 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 205,292 253,636 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash (7,649) (551) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 210,749 305,519 ―15― Notes on Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Changes in Presentation Method (Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, presentation of "Purchases of securities by investment funds under consolidated subsidiaries" was included in "Purchases of investment securities" under "Cash flows from investing activities," and "Proceeds from sale of securities by investment funds under consolidated subsidiaries" was included in "Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities" under "Cash flows from investing activities." However, these items are separately listed from the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to increased materiality of each of their monetary amounts. Their presentation in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 has been reclassified in the six months ended June 30, 2020 to reflect these changes in the presentation method. Consequently, the presentation of the following amounts in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were each reclassified as follows: ¥(9,879) million was reclassified from "Purchases of investment securities" to "Purchases of securities by investment funds under consolidated subsidiaries" under "Cash flows from investing activities," and ¥1,433 million was reclassified from "Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities" to "Proceeds from sale of securities by investment funds under consolidated subsidiaries" under "Cash flows from investing activities." (8) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company (a) Amount of dividends paid For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) Class of stock Total dividends Dividend per Record date Effective date share (million yen) (yen) Resolution of the Board of Directors Common stock 2,206 2.5 December 31, March 26, 2020 on February 20, 2019 2020 Of the dividends for which the record date belongs to the six months ended June 30, 2020, that for which the effective date of dividends is in the following period is as follows: Class of stock Total dividends Dividend per Record date Effective date share (million yen) (yen) Resolution of the September 28, Board of Directors Common stock 2,211 2.5 June 30, 2020 2020 on August 6, 2020 (b) Purchases of treasury stock Nexon's treasury stock increased by ¥2,781 million as a result of the purchase of 1,862,000 shares of treasury stock during the six months ended June 30, 2020 based on a resolution of the Board of Directors on September 9, 2019. (c) Retirement of treasury stock During the six months ended June 30, 2020, Nexon retired 20,971,021 shares of its treasury stock based on a resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 13, 2020. As a result, treasury stock and other capital surplus each decreased by ¥30,000 million. Due to the retirement of such treasury stock, the balance of other capital surplus of Nexon as of June 30, 2020 was negative ¥7,028 million and other retained earnings were reduced by this amount. ―16― Segment Information Outline of reportable segments Reportable segments of Nexon Group are components of Nexon Group, for which separate financial statements are available, that are evaluated regularly by the board of directors in deciding how to allocate management resources and in assessing performance. Nexon Group is engaged in production, development and distribution of PC online games and mobile games, and the Company (in Japan) and its local consolidated subsidiaries (overseas) develop overall strategies and operate business activities for their respective products and services in each region as independent units. Accordingly, Nexon Group is comprised of geographical business segments based on production, development, and distribution of PC online games and mobile games. Nexon Group has formed its reportable segments by consolidating business segments based on the geographic location since subsidiaries in the same region, due to their business characteristics, receive similar impact of the foreign exchange fluctuation risk on their operating results and the ratio of the impact to operating results is high. There are five reportable segments: "Japan", "Korea", "China", "North America" and "Other" which includes Europe and Asian countries. Furthermore, IFRS 15 is applied by Nexon Group. We have therefore presented the revenue arising from our contracts with customers by breaking it down into PC online, mobile and other revenues based on such contracts with customers. Revenue, profit or loss by reportable segment Information on the segments of Nexon Group is as follows: (For the six months ended June 30) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Adjustments Total Consolidated North Japan Korea China Other (Note 3) America Revenue Revenue from external customers PC online 1,853 108,419 1,539 1,932 819 114,562 － 114,562 Mobile 2,463 22,126 － 6,589 － 31,178 － 31,178 Other 37 1,106 － 57 2 1,202 － 1,202 Total revenue from 4,353 131,651 1,539 8,578 821 146,942 － 146,942 external customers Intersegment revenue 512 1,050 － 639 142 2,343 (2,343) － Total 4,865 132,701 1,539 9,217 963 149,285 (2,343) 146,942 Segment profit or loss (2,123) 75,903 920 (2,998) 38 71,740 14 71,754 (Note 1) Other income (expense), net (6,166) (Note 4) Operating income 65,588 Finance income (costs), net 18,742 (Note 6) Equity in loss of affiliates (435) Income before income taxes 83,895 (Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥14 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions. A major component of other expense is impairment of prepaid royalty of ¥5,199 million. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time. A major component of finance income is foreign exchange gain of ¥12,236 million. ―17― For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Total Adjustments Consolidated North Japan Korea China Other (Note 3) America Revenue Revenue from external customers PC online 1,646 103,755 1,487 2,255 698 109,841 － 109,841 Mobile 293 29,696 － 5,994 596 36,579 － 36,579 Other 25 774 － 9 － 808 － 808 Total revenue from 1,964 134,225 1,487 8,258 1,294 147,228 － 147,228 external customers Intersegment revenue 492 1,239 － 303 179 2,213 (2,213) － Total 2,456 135,464 1,487 8,561 1,473 149,441 (2,213) 147,228 Segment profit or loss (1,279) 75,686 948 (563) (1,028) 73,764 11 73,775 (Note 1) Other income (expense), net (5,521) Operating income 68,254 Finance income (costs), net 18,040 (Note 5) Equity in profit of affiliates 373 Income before income taxes 86,667 (Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥11 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time. A major component of finance income is foreign exchange gain of ¥11,922 million. ―18― (For the three months ended June 30) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Total Adjustments Consolidated North Japan Korea China Other (Note 3) America Revenue Revenue from external customers PC online 852 34,555 669 987 369 37,432 － 37,432 Mobile 1,011 11,882 － 2,847 － 15,740 － 15,740 Other 21 642 － 28 2 693 － 693 Total revenue from 1,884 47,079 669 3,862 371 53,865 － 53,865 external customers Intersegment revenue 247 541 － 304 81 1,173 (1,173) － Total 2,131 47,620 669 4,166 452 55,038 (1,173) 53,865 Segment profit or loss (1,165) 19,038 324 (1,613) 36 16,620 12 16,632 (Note 1) Other income (expense), net (3,645) (Note 4) Operating income 12,987 Finance income (costs), net 9,197 (Note 6) Equity in loss of affiliates (101) Income before income taxes 22,083 (Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥12 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions. A major component of other expense is impairment of prepaid royalty of ¥2,445 million. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time. A major component of finance income is foreign exchange gain of ¥5,901 million. ―19― For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Total Adjustments Consolidated North Japan Korea China Other (Note 3) America Revenue Revenue from external customers PC online 929 41,518 584 1,271 266 44,568 － 44,568 Mobile 132 16,031 － 3,266 114 19,543 － 19,543 Other 8 340 － 7 － 355 － 355 Total revenue from 1,069 57,889 584 4,544 380 64,466 － 64,466 external customers Intersegment revenue 268 728 － 159 89 1,244 (1,244) － Total 1,337 58,617 584 4,703 469 65,710 (1,244) 64,466 Segment profit or loss (624) 27,962 295 (102) (567) 26,964 6 26,970 (Note 1) Other income (expense), net (259) Operating income 26,711 Finance income (costs), net (2,293) (Note 5) Equity in profit of affiliates 260 Income before income taxes 24,678 (Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥ 6 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time. A major component of finance cost is foreign exchange loss of ¥6,741 million. ―20― (c) Information on each region Revenue from external customers are as follows: Nexon Group has made a change to a part of its regional segmentation of revenue from external customers from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The numbers for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 have also been adjusted accordingly. (For the six months ended June 30) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Revenue by major business Total PC online Mobile Other Main regional market Japan 1,871 6,560 10 8,441 Korea 29,808 11,102 834 41,744 China 78,681 90 61 78,832 North America and 1,752 8,739 208 10,699 Europe Rest of World 2,450 4,687 89 7,226 Total 114,562 31,178 1,202 146,942 (Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity. Main countries or regions in each category: North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Revenue by major business Total PC online Mobile Other Main regional market Japan 1,647 2,675 26 4,348 Korea 50,934 20,938 669 72,541 China 52,006 707 5 52,718 North America and 2,029 7,119 74 9,222 Europe Rest of World 3,225 5,140 34 8,399 Total 109,841 36,579 808 147,228 (Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity. Main countries or regions in each category: North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries ―21― (For the three months ended June 30) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Revenue by major business Total PC online Mobile Other Main regional market Japan 858 3,742 8 4,608 Korea 13,443 5,543 401 19,387 China 21,204 46 32 21,282 North America and 892 4,075 181 5,148 Europe Rest of World 1,035 2,334 71 3,440 Total 37,432 15,740 693 53,865 (Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity. Main countries or regions in each category: North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Revenue by major business Total PC online Mobile Other Main regional market Japan 930 1,839 12 2,781 Korea 22,077 10,435 285 32,797 China 18,959 255 5 19,219 North America and 1,136 3,883 35 5,054 Europe Rest of World 1,466 3,131 18 4,615 Total 44,568 19,543 355 64,466 (Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity. Main countries or regions in each category: North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries (Change in presentation method) From the three months ended March 31, 2020, the revenue from Europe, which was previously included in "Other [Rest of World]" is included along with "North America" under the category of "North America and Europe." This is due to increasing similarity between these regions attributable to the same service being provided by Nexon Group in North America and Europe. As a result, in the six months and three months ended June 30, 2019, ¥2,533 million and ¥1,148 million, respectively, have been reclassified from "Other [Rest of World]" to "North America and Europe." Subsequent Events Not applicable. ―22― Attachments Original document

