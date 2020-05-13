NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 0 05/13/2020 | 02:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields [This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.] Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 [IFRS] May 13, 2020 Company name: NEXON Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 3659 URL: http://www.nexon.co.jp/ Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer Phone: +81-3-6629-5318 Scheduled date for filing of quarterly securities report: May 14, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results briefing: No (Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen) Net income Total Operating Income before attributable to Revenue Net income comprehensive income income taxes owners of the income parent company Three months ended 82,762 (11.1)% 41,543 (21.0)% 61,989 0.3% 49,754 (5.8)% 49,911 (6.5)% 14,879 (67.5)% March 31,2020 Three months ended 93,077 2.8% 52,601 (3.9)% 61,812 15.9% 52,807 13.6% 53,400 14.6% 45,797 110.4% March 31,2019 Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended March 31, 2020 56.57 56.11 Three months ended March 31, 2019 59.67 59.18 (2) Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total equity Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent company company As of March 31, 2020 738,128 642,918 632,538 85.7% As of December 31, 2019 719,088 631,131 619,985 86.2% 2. Dividends (Yen) Annual Dividends End of 1st Quarter End of 2nd Quarter End of 3rd Quarter End of Year Total FY 2019 － 0.00 － 2.50 2.50 FY 2020 － FY 2020 (Forecast) 2.50 － 2.50 5.00 (Note) Revision of most recently announced dividend forecasts: No 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen) Net income Revenue Operating Income before Net income attributable to Basic earnings income income taxes owners of the per share parent company Yen 2nd Quarter 141,806 (3.5)% 63,454 (3.3)% 87,013 3.7% 69,728 (2.2)% 70,202 (3.2)% 79.54 ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ (cumulative) 146,770 (0.1)% 67,755 3.3% 91,313 8.8% 73,197 2.7% 73,619 1.5% 83.42 (Note) As it is difficult to reasonably estimate financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 at the moment, only the financial results forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2020 is disclosed. Also, as it is difficult to estimate specific figures, disclosure is made with a range. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix. *(Notes) (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period : Yes (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) New 3 entities (Names) VIP Global Super Growth Hedge Fund; Excluded － entities (Names) － Mirae Asset Global Innovation Growth Focus Equity Privately Placed Investment Trust; Samsung Digital Innovation Equity Fund Private Investment Trust 1 (Note) Refer to Appendix p.6, "2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes), (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period" for details. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of Shares Issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of March 31, 2020: 882,905,539 shares

As of December 31, 2019: 901,530,560 shares Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of March 31, 2020: 44 shares As of December 31, 2019: 19,109,021 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative): Three months ended March 31, 2020: 882,223,517 shares Three months ended March 31, 2019: 894,983,374 shares

This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Notes (Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements) The forward-looking statements including the financial results forecast herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that can be deemed reasonable, and are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For conditions prerequisite to the financial results forecast and the points to be noted in the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix. (Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results) The supplementary briefing materials on quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website. Contents of Appendix 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period …………………………………… 2 (1) Explanation on Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Explanation on Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………… 3 (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast ………… 4 2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) ……………………………………………………………… 6 (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period ……………………………………………………… 6 (2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates …………………………………… 6 3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ……………………………………………… 7 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………………… 7 (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement ……………………………………………………………… 9 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income …………………………………………… 10 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………… 11 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………… 12 (6) Notes on Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………………………………………… 13 (7) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company … 13 Segment Information ………………………………………………………………………………………… 14 Subsequent Events …………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 ―1― 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (1) Explanation on Operating Results During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy was confronted with harsh conditions due to a sharp decline in consumption activities as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, postponement of capital investments associated with decreases in corporate revenues, significant economic downturn expected resulting from greater caution, and other factors. As for the future outlook, the harsh conditions are expected to continue in the environment surrounding Japan as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still uncertain and there are concerns over the significant slowdown of the global economy. Under these circumstances, Nexon Group has operated its PC online and mobile businesses, endeavoring to provide users with an enjoyable game experience by developing high-quality games, acquiring more contents, servicing new titles, and updating existing titles. Specifically, we have established the following as Nexon's four pillars: (i) focusing on massive multiplayer online games, (ii) enabling our service to be played across multiple platforms including PC, console and mobile, (iii) leveraging Nexon's IPs, and (iv) investing in new IPs that we think are really special. We have also worked on initiatives for the growth of our global business. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue decreased year-over-year despite contributions from our Korea business, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from China, as well as the negative impact of the foreign exchange rates due to the Japanese yen appreciating year-over-year against major currencies in our business. In China, as we had anticipated, revenue from Dungeon&Fighter, our key PC online game, declined compared to Q1 2019 when it had strong Lunar New Year package sales. Due to the spread of COVID-19, PC cafés in China have suspended their operations in a number of regions since late January. While a large majority of China Dungeon&Fighter players access the game from their PCs in their homes, and smaller number play in PC cafés, this had negatively impacted the number of active users during the latter half of the quarter. As a result, active users remained at a lower level compared to our expectations. On March 19, 2020, we launched a new key update. The primary focus of the update was to increase the engagement of the existing players, as well as to regain the churned users, however, the closure of PC cafés negatively affected the momentum. Meanwhile, the update received great reviews from the existing players with better user engagement after the introduction of the update. Based on our analysis on our players, including their participation in the in-game events related to the key update prior to its introduction, we believe that there are players who have not been able to return to the game after introduction of the March update due to the closure of PC cafés. We expect the number of active users, as well as other KPIs, will continue to recover as PC cafés re-open and their businesses return to their usual cadence. In Korea, PC online revenue increased year-over-year driven by the strong performances of our major PC online titles MapleStory and EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 ("FIFA ONLINE 4"), the growth of Dungeon&Fighter due to the successful key update, as well as the growth of Sudden Attack due to the successful introduction of the new season pass and characters and the successful Lunar New Year promotions. Mobile revenue increased year-over- year driven by contributions from V4, which launched in Q4 2019, as well as strong performances of MapleStory M and EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 M ("FIFA ONLINE 4 M"). In Japan, while we benefitted from MapleStory M, this was more than offset by decreases in FAITH (AxE), Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed and OVERHIT, as well as disposition of gloops. Consequently, revenue decreased year-over-year. In North America and Europe, revenue decreased year-over-year due to decreases in Choices: Stories You Play, Darkness Rises and AxE. In Rest of World, while MapleStory's revenue increased year-over-year, and we benefitted from World of Dragon Nest and V4, which launched in Q1, these were more than offset by deceleration of Moonlight Blade and AxE, as well as the negative impact of the foreign exchange rates, resulting in Q1 Others revenue to decrease slightly year-over-year. In terms of expenses, cost of sales decreased year-over-year as a result of decreases in HR and AWS costs, as well as the favorable impact of the foreign exchange rates due to the appreciating Japanese yen, despite greater royalty costs for titles including FIFA ONLINE 4 and FIFA ONLINE 4 M. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased year-over-year due to decreases in marketing and stock option costs. Other expenses increased year-over-year primarily due to recording an impairment loss on subsidiaries' goodwill and IP of Choices: Stories You Play. Although we recorded a foreign exchange gain in foreign currency-denominated cash deposits and accounts ―2― receivable in Q1 2019, our finance income increased due to a foreign exchange gain that exceeded that in Q1 2019, primarily from foreign currency-denominated cash deposits. As a result, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, Nexon Group recorded revenues of ¥82,762 million (down 11.1% year-over-year), operating income of ¥41,543 million (down 21.0% year-over-year), income before income taxes of ¥61,989 million (up 0.3% year-over-year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of ¥49,911 million (down 6.5% year-over-year). Business results by reportable segments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are as follows: (a) Japan Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥895 million (down 63.7% year-over-year), and segment loss amounted to ¥655 million (segment loss of ¥958 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019). (b) Korea Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥76,336 million (down 9.7% year-over- year), and segment profit amounted to ¥47,724 million (down 16.1% year-over-year). Revenue in Korea include royalty income of NEOPLE INC. (a subsidiary of NEXON Korea Corporation, our consolidated subsidiary) attributable to license agreements in China. (c) China Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥903 million (up 3.8% year-over-year), and segment profit amounted to ¥653 million (up 9.7% year-over-year). (d) North America Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥3,714 million (down 21.3% year-over- year), and segment loss amounted to ¥461 million (segment loss of ¥1,385 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019). (e) Rest of World Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥914 million (up 102.8% year-over-year), and segment loss amounted to ¥461 million (segment profit of ¥2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019). Explanation on Financial Position Assets, liabilities and equity (Assets)

Total assets as of March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥738,128 million, an increase of ¥19,040 million from December 31, 2019. Major components include an increase of ¥23,222 million in trade and other receivables, an increase of ¥21,508 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of ¥14,852 million in other deposits, a decrease of ¥5,786 million in goodwill and a decrease of ¥4,922 million in intangible assets. (Liabilities) Total liabilities as of March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥95,210 million, an increase of ¥7,253 million from December 31, 2019. Major components include an increase of ¥8,844 million in income taxes payable and a decrease of ¥1,607 million in lease liabilities (non-current). (Equity) Equity as of March 31, 2020 totaled ¥642,918 million, an increase of ¥11,787 million from December 31, 2019. Major components of changes in equity include an increase of ¥49,754 million in retained earnings due to the recording of net income, a decrease of ¥34,456 million in other equity interest primarily due to changes in exchange differences on translating foreign operations, a decrease of ¥2,206 million in retained earnings due to dividends of surplus, and a decrease of ¥2,783 million due to purchase of treasury stock. ―3― As a result, ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent company was 85.7% (86.2% as of December 31, 2019). (b) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents (collectively, "Cash") as of March 31, 2020 was ¥275,144 million, an increase of ¥21,508 million from December 31, 2019. The increase includes ¥(4,897) million in effects of exchange rate changes on cash. Cash flows from each activity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and their significant components are as follows: (Cash flows from operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥29,548 million, compared to ¥15,241 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Major components of the increase include income before income taxes of ¥61,989 million and impairment loss of ¥6,063 million. Major components of the decrease include an increase in trade and other receivables of ¥25,347 million and an exchange gain of ¥17,077 million. (Cash flows from investing activities) Net cash provided by investing activities was ¥1,034 million, compared to ¥994 million used in investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2019.Major cash inflows include a decrease in other deposits of ¥10,189 million. Major cash outflows include purchases of investment securities of ¥9,879 million. (Cash flows from financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities was ¥4,177 million, compared to ¥731 million provided by financing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Major cash outflows include purchases of treasury stock of ¥2,783 million and cash dividends paid of ¥2,203 million. (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast The harsh conditions in the business environment surrounding Nexon Group are expected to continue going forward as there are concerns of an economic downturn due to the sharp decline in consumption attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic while the end of the pandemic is still nowhere in sight. However, we do not expect any event that could have material impact on our business to occur going forward. In our consolidated business outlook, we disclose our expectations for the following quarter as a range to provide more accurate information to our shareholders and investors, since it is difficult to derive full-year consolidated forecasts due to uncertainties in projecting the speed of growth of PC online game and mobile game markets in which Nexon Group's main businesses operate, and because our revenues are largely dependent on such uncertain factors as users' preferences and whether or not we have any hit titles. "Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2020" is the sum of our actual consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and our consolidated business outlook for the three months ending June 30, 2020. Please refer to the table below for our consolidated financial results forecast for the three months ending June 30, 2020. For the six months ending June 30, 2020, Nexon Group expects consolidated revenue in the range of ¥141,806 ~ 146,770 million (a decrease of 3.5% ~ 0.1% year-over-year), operating income in the range of ¥63,454 ~ 67,755 million (a decrease of 3.3% ~ an increase of 3.3% year-over-year), income before income taxes in the range of ¥87,013 ~ 91,313 million (an increase of 3.7% ~ 8.8% year-over-year), net income in the range of ¥69,728 ~ 73,197 million (a decrease of 2.2% ~ an increase of 2.7% year-over-year), net income attributable to owners of the parent company in the range of ¥70,202 ~ 73,619 million (a decrease of 3.2% ~ an increase of 1.5% year-over- year), and basic earnings per share in the range of ¥79.54 ~ 83.42. Nexon Group operates its businesses around the world, in Japan, South Korea, China, the United States and other countries. Major exchange rates for Q2 2020 are assumed to be 1 U.S dollar = ¥107.53, 100 South Korean Won = ¥8.83 and 1 Chinese Yuan = ¥15.24. In general, the exchange rates of the South Korean Won and the Chinese Yuan to Japanese yen are assumed to be linked to the exchange rate of U.S. dollar to Japanese yen. We expect that every one Japanese yen move against the U.S. dollar will have an impact of approximately ¥568 million on revenues and approximately ¥237 million on operating income for the three months ending June 30, 2020. In Korea and China, the second quarter is in general a seasonably weaker period in wake of the strong ―4― performance in the first quarter due to Lunar New Year. As for revenue by customer location for the three months ending June 30, 2020, in Korea, we expect our major PC online title MapleStory to maintain its momentum from Q1 and its revenue to grow triple-digitsyear-over-year. We also expect revenues from FIFA ONLINE 4, Sudden Attack and Dungeon&Fighter to increase year-over-year. For mobile, we expect to benefit primarily from V4 launched in Q4 2019 and KartRider Rush+ launched on May 12th, as well as year-over-year growth from FIFA ONLINE 4 M and triple-digit growth from MapleStory M as with its PC version. As a result, we expect overall revenue in Korea to increase year-over-year. In China, we launched a large-scale content update for our key PC title Dungeon&Fighter in April in time for the Labor Day holidays, and we are scheduled to introduce its 12th Anniversary update in June. We have seen better engagement of existing users since the key update in March. As a result, we expect Dungeon&Fighter revenue to be roughly flat on a local currency basis even in comparison with the strong performance in Q2 2019. In Q2, an adjustment was made to increase a portion of royalty income from Dungeon&Fighter. Due to the impact of this adjustment, we expect revenue in China to increase year-over-year. In Japan, we expect revenue to decrease year-over-year due to contributions from the mobile MMORPG TRAHA, which launched on April 23rd, to be more than offset by a decrease in revenue from MapleStory M due to comparison with Q2 2019 right after its launch, as well a decrease in revenue due to the disposition of our consolidated subsidiary gloops' business. In North America and Europe, we expect revenue to decrease year-over-year, primarily due to contributions from KartRider Rush+ launched on May 12th being more than offset by decreases in OVERHIT, AxE and Darkness Rises. In the rest of the world, we expect revenue to be roughly flat year-over-year, due to contributions from V4 and World of Dragon Next, which launched in Q1 2020, and KartRider Rush+ launched on May 12th being more than offset by decreases in Moonlight Blade, MapleStory M, AxE and OVERHIT. As for costs for Q2 2020, we expect decreased marketing costs and greater variable costs including royalty costs in relation to an increase in contributions from publishing titles such as FIFA ONLINE 4. Moreover, we expect a year-over-year decrease in the costs for Q2 2020 since our outlook does not expect the impairment loss recorded in Q2 2019 to be repeated in Q2 2020. Our business outlook is forecasted based on information currently available to us and it contains various uncertain factors. Therefore, any change in our business condition may cause our actual results to differ from the outlook. (Reference) Consolidated financial results forecast for the three months ending June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (% changes from the previous fiscal year) (Millions of yen) Net income Revenue Operating Income before Net income attributable to Basic earnings income income taxes owners of the per share parent company Yen 2nd Quarter 59,044 9.6% 21,911 68.7% 25,024 13.3% 19,974 8.0% 20,291 6.0% 22.98 ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ ～ 64,008 18.8% 26,212 101.8% 29,325 32.8% 23,443 26.8% 23,708 23.8% 26.85 ―5― 2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Nexon Group invested in the investment funds VIP Global Super Growth Hedge Fund, Mirae Asset Global Innovation Growth Focus Equity Privately Placed Investment Trust and Samsung Digital Innovation Equity Fund Private Investment Trust 1, and we have included these funds in the scope of our consolidation. The respective amounts of investment received by these funds correspond to tenone hundredth (10/100) or more of Nexon's capital stock. Consequently, they are also deemed to be our specified subsidiaries. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates (Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS)

The accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted, except for the new standards applied as listed below. Nexon Group calculated income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2020, based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate.

Nexon Group has applied the following standards since Q1 2020, but the application of these standards did not have material impacts on the three months ended March 31, 2020. StandardsTitle IFRS 3 Business Combinations IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors IFRS 9 Financial Instruments IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and IFRS 7 Measurement Financial Instruments: Disclosures Overview of New or Revised Standard Improved the definition of "business" Clarified the definition of "material" Revised the requirements for certain hedge accounting to mitigate the potential impact of uncertainties caused by the IBOR reform ―6― 3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 253,636 275,144 Trade and other receivables 28,643 51,865 Other deposits 257,331 242,479 Other financial assets 8,418 14,311 Other current assets 5,468 3,828 Total current assets 553,496 587,627 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 23,481 21,977 Goodwill 42,480 36,694 Intangible assets 21,519 16,597 Right-of-use assets 6,612 5,983 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,515 2,597 Other financial assets 47,256 46,279 Other non-current assets 243 182 Deferred tax assets 21,486 20,192 Total non-current assets 165,592 150,501 Total assets 719,088 738,128 ―7― (Millions of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7,753 9,567 Deferred income 10,250 9,819 Borrowings 2,223 1,962 Income taxes payable 7,403 16,247 Lease liabilities 2,129 1,951 Provisions 4,099 4,039 Other current liabilities 7,311 9,030 Total current liabilities 41,168 52,615 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 15,950 14,878 Lease liabilities 8,507 6,900 Other financial liabilities 826 781 Provisions 260 240 Other non-current liabilities 4,472 4,110 Deferred tax liabilities 16,774 15,686 Total non-current liabilities 46,789 42,595 Total liabilities 87,957 95,210 Equity Capital stock 17,967 19,003 Capital surplus 35,688 13,762 Treasury stock (27,219) (0) Other equity interest 38,511 4,055 Retained earnings 555,038 595,718 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 619,985 632,538 company Non-controlling interests 11,146 10,380 Total equity 631,131 642,918 Total liabilities and equity 719,088 738,128 ―8― (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (Millions of yen) Three months ended March 31 2019 2020 (From January 1, 2019 to (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2019) March 31, 2020) Revenue 93,077 82,762 Cost of sales (15,900) (15,343) Gross profit 77,177 67,419 Selling, general and administrative expenses (22,055) (20,614) Other income 429 1,197 Other expenses (2,950) (6,459) Operating income 52,601 41,543 Finance income 9,810 21,918 Finance costs (265) (1,585) Equity in profit (loss) of affiliates (334) 113 Income before income taxes 61,812 61,989 Income taxes expense (9,005) (12,235) Net income 52,807 49,754 Attributable to: Owners of the parent company 53,400 49,911 Non-controlling interests (593) (157) Net income 52,807 49,754 Earnings per share (Yen) (Yen) (attributable to owners of the parent company) Basic earnings per share 59.67 56.57 Diluted earnings per share 59.18 56.11 ―9― Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months ended March 31 2019 2020 (From January 1, 2019 to (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2019) March 31, 2020) Net income 52,807 49,754 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income Financial assets measured at fair value through 130 256 other comprehensive income Re-measurement of defined benefit pension plans (49) 27 Income taxes (73) (81) Total items that will not be reclassified to net 8 202 income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income Exchange differences on translating foreign (7,019) (35,076) operations Other comprehensive income under equity 1 (1) method Total items that may be reclassified subsequently (7,018) (35,077) to net income Total other comprehensive income (7,010) (34,875) Total comprehensive income 45,797 14,879 Attributable to: Owners of the parent company 46,559 15,696 Non-controlling interests (762) (817) Total comprehensive income 45,797 14,879 ―10― (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Non- Total Other Capital Capital Treasury Retained controlling equity Total equity stock surplus stock earnings interests interest Balance at December 31, 2018 14,402 34,814 (1) 64,068 441,985 555,268 10,209 565,477 Adjustment of applying － － － － (2,965) (2,965) － (2,965) IFRS16 Restated total equity at 1 14,402 34,814 (1) 64,068 439,020 552,303 10,209 562,512 January 2019 Net income for the period － － － － 53,400 53,400 (593) 52,807 Other comprehensive income － － － (6,841) － (6,841) (169) (7,010) Total comprehensive income － － － (6,841) 53,400 46,559 (762) 45,797 Reclassification from capital － (423) － － 423 － － － surplus to retained earnings Issue of shares 730 730 － － － 1,460 － 1,460 Stock issue cost － (5) － － － (5) － (5) Share-based compensation － － － 455 － 455 － 455 Reclassification from other equity interest to retained － － － 24 (24) － － － earnings Total transactions with the 730 302 － 479 399 1,910 － 1,910 owners Balance at March 31, 2019 15,132 35,116 (1) 57,706 492,819 600,772 9,447 610,219 For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Non- Total Other Capital Capital Treasury Retained controlling equity Total equity stock surplus stock earnings interests interest Balance at January 1, 2020 17,967 35,688 (27,219) 38,511 555,038 619,985 11,146 631,131 Net income for the period － － － － 49,911 49,911 (157) 49,754 Other comprehensive income － － － (34,215) － (34,215) (660) (34,875) Total comprehensive income － － － (34,215) 49,911 15,696 (817) 14,879 Issue of shares 1,036 1,036 － － － 2,072 － 2,072 Stock issue cost － (8) － － － (8) － (8) Payment of dividends － － － － (2,206) (2,206) － (2,206) Share-based compensation － － － (238) － (238) － (238) Changes in interests in － 20 － － － 20 51 71 subsidiaries Purchase of treasury stock － (2) (2,781) － － (2,783) － (2,783) Cancellation of treasury stock － (22,972) 30,000 － (7,028) － － － Reclassification from other equity interest to retained － － － (3) 3 － － － earnings Total transactions with the 1,036 (21,926) 27,219 (241) (9,231) (3,143) 51 (3,092) owners Balance at March 31, 2020 19,003 13,762 (0) 4,055 595,718 632,538 10,380 642,918 ―11― (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Three months ended March 31 2019 2020 (From January 1, 2019 to (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2019) March 31, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 61,812 61,989 Depreciation and amortization 1,753 2,147 Share-based compensation expenses 808 372 Interest and dividend income (3,286) (3,030) Interest expense 62 84 Impairment loss 2,890 6,063 Equity in (profit) loss of affiliates 334 (113) Exchange (gain) loss (5,458) (17,077) (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables (39,807) (25,347) (Increase) decrease in other current assets (2,666) 1,213 (Decrease) increase in trade and other payables (80) 609 (Decrease) increase in deferred income 8 (119) (Decrease) increase in provisions 707 151 Other (806) 1,905 Subtotal 16,271 28,847 Interest and dividends received 2,996 3,651 Interest paid (53) (135) Income taxes paid (3,973) (2,815) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,241 29,548 Cash flows from investing activities Decrease (increase) in other deposits (671) 10,189 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (314) (371) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 4 4 Purchases of intangible assets (175) (323) Payments associated with increase in long-term (5) (0) prepaid expenses Purchases of investment securities － (9,879) Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment 279 1,709 securities Other (112) (295) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (994) 1,034 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings － (137) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,090 1,554 Purchases of treasury stock － (2,783) Cash dividends paid (0) (2,203) Repayment of lease liability (359) (608) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 731 (4,177) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,978 26,405 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 205,292 253,636 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash (99) (4,897) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 220,171 275,144 ―12― (million yen) Notes on Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company (a) Amount of dividends paid For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020) Dividend per Class of stock Total dividendsRecord date Effective date share (yen) Resolution of the Board of Directors Common stock 2,206 2.5 December 31, March 26, on February 20, 2019 2020 2020 (b) Purchases of treasury stock Nexon's treasury stock increased by ¥2,781 million as a result of the purchase of 1,862,000 shares of treasury stock during the three months ended March 31, 2020 based on a resolution of the Board of Directors on September 9, 2019. (c) Retirement of treasury stock In the three months ended March 31, 2020, Nexon retired 20,971,021 shares of its treasury stock based on a resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 13, 2020. As a result, treasury stock and other capital surplus each decreased by ¥30,000 million. Due to the retirement of such treasury stock, the balance of other capital surplus of Nexon as of March 31, 2020 was negative ¥7,028 million and other retained earnings were reduced by this amount. ―13― Segment Information Outline of reportable segments Reportable segments of Nexon Group are components of Nexon Group, for which separate financial statements are available, that are evaluated regularly by the board of directors in deciding how to allocate management resources and in assessing performance. Nexon Group is engaged in production, development and distribution of PC online games and mobile games, and the Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries (in Japan) and its local consolidated subsidiaries (overseas) develop overall strategies and operate business activities for their respective products and services in each region as independent units. Accordingly, Nexon Group is comprised of geographical business segments based on production, development, and distribution of PC online games and mobile games. Nexon Group has formed its reportable segments by consolidating business segments based on the geographic location since subsidiaries in the same region, due to their business characteristics, receive similar impact of the foreign exchange fluctuation risk on their operating results and the ratio of the impact to operating results is high. There are five reportable segments: "Japan", "Korea", "China", "North America" and "Other" which includes Europe and Asian countries. Furthermore, IFRS 15 is applied by Nexon Group. We have therefore presented the revenue arising from our contracts with customers by breaking it down into PC online, mobile and other revenues based on such contracts with customers. Revenue, profit or loss by reportable segment Information on the segments of Nexon Group is as follows: For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Total Adjustments Consolidated North Japan Korea China Other (Note 3) America Revenue Revenue from external customers PC online 1,001 73,864 870 945 450 77,130 － 77,130 Mobile 1,452 10,244 － 3,742 － 15,438 － 15,438 Other 16 464 － 29 － 509 － 509 Total revenue from 2,469 84,572 870 4,716 450 93,077 － 93,077 external customers Intersegment revenue 265 509 － 335 61 1,170 (1,170) － Total 2,734 85,081 870 5,051 511 94,247 (1,170) 93,077 Segment profit or loss (958) 56,865 596 (1,385) 2 55,120 2 55,122 (Note 1) Other income (expense), net (2,521) Operating income 52,601 Finance income (costs), net 9,545 (Note 4) Equity in loss of affiliates (334) Income before income taxes 61,812 (Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥2 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions. Amajor component of finance income is foreign exchange gain of ¥6,335 million. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time. ―14― For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Total Adjustments Consolidated North Japan Korea China Other (Note 3) America Revenue Revenue from external customers PC online 717 62,237 903 984 432 65,273 － 65,273 Mobile 161 13,666 － 2,728 482 17,037 － 17,037 Other 17 433 － 2 － 452 － 452 Total revenue from 895 76,336 903 3,714 914 82,762 － 82,762 external customers Intersegment revenue 224 511 － 144 90 969 (969) － Total 1,119 76,847 903 3,858 1,004 83,731 (969) 82,762 Segment profit or loss (655) 47,724 653 (461) (461) 46,800 5 46,805 (Note 1) Other income (expense), net (5,262) Operating income 41,543 Finance income (costs), net 20,333 (Note 4) Equity in profit of affiliates 113 Income before income taxes 61,989 (Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥5 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions. Amajor component of finance income is foreign exchange gain of ¥18,663 million. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time. ―15― (c) Information on each region Revenue from external customers are as follows: Nexon Group has made a change to a part of its regional segmentation of revenue from external customers from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The numbers for the three months ended March 31, 2019 have also been adjusted accordingly. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Revenue by major business Total PC online Mobile Other Main regional market Japan 1,013 2,818 2 3,833 Korea 16,365 5,559 433 22,357 China 57,477 44 29 57,550 North America and 860 4,664 27 5,551 Europe Rest of World 1,415 2,353 18 3,786 Total 77,130 15,438 509 93,077 (Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity. Main countries or regions in each category: North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Revenue by major business Total PC online Mobile Other Main regional market Japan 717 836 14 1,567 Korea 28,857 10,504 383 39,744 China 33,047 452 － 33,499 North America and 893 3,236 39 4,168 Europe Rest of World 1,759 2,009 16 3,784 Total 65,273 17,037 452 82,762 (Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity. Main countries or regions in each category: North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries (Change in presentation method) From the three months ended March 31, 2020, the revenue from Europe, which was previously included in "Other [Rest of World]" is included along with "North America" under the category of "North America and Europe." This is due to increasing similarity between these regions attributable to the same service being provided by Nexon Group in North America and Europe. As a result, ¥1,385 million which was presented in "Other [Rest of World]" in the three months ended March 31, 2019 has been reclassified into "North America and Europe." ―16― (9) Subsequent Events (Issuance of stock options (stock acquisition rights)) At Nexon's Board of Directors' meetings on April 2, 2020 and May 13, 2020, it was resolved to issue stock acquisition rights as stock options without consideration to the directors and employees of Nexon's subsidiary, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act, as well as a resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 25, 2020, to be allotted, respectively, on April 3, 2020 and May 14, 2020. The details are as follows. Date of resolution April 2, 2020 Category and number of eligible Director of Nexon's subsidiary: 1 persons (persons) Number of stock acquisition rights 250 (Note) 1 (units) * Class, description and number of Common stock: 500,000 (Note) 2 underlying shares (shares) Amount to be paid upon exercise of 1,787 (Note) 3 stock acquisition rights (yen) * Exercise period of stock acquisition From April 3, 2020 to April 2, 2026 rights * Issue price and the amount of capital stock to be increased by issuance of Issue price: 1,787 shares upon exercise of stock Amount of capital stock to be increased: 894 acquisition rights (yen) * ・One third (1/3) of the units granted shall vest on the day on which one year has elapsed from the allotment date. Thereafter, one twelfth (1/12) of the units granted shall vest every three months until the day on which three years have elapsed from the allotment date. The vested stock acquisition rights may be exercised during the exercise period Conditions for exercise of stock only if terms and conditions for the issuance and other conditions for exercise set forth in the Stock Acquisition Rights Allotment Agreement are satisfied. acquisition rights* ・In principle, holders of stock acquisition rights must continue to be director or employee of Nexon or its subsidiary from the allotment date up to the date of exercise to be eligible to exercise the right. ・Partial exercise of stock acquisition rights is not allowed. Assignment of stock acquisition rights Stock acquisition rights cannot be assigned or pledged as collateral. * Issuance of stock acquisition rights associated with organizational Not applicable restructuring * * The information above is as at the issuance of the stock acquisition right certificates (April 3, 2020). (Notes) 1. The number of underlying shares per unit of stock acquisition right is 2,000 shares of Nexon's common stock. 2. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or stock consolidation, the number of underlying shares shall be adjusted according to the formula outlined below. However, such adjustment shall be made only to those subject to stock acquisition rights unexercised at the time of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down. Number of shares after ＝ Number of shares before × Ratio of split or consolidation adjustment adjustment In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the number of shares to be adjusted, the number of shares shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer. 3. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or a consolidation of its common stock after the allotment date, the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded up. Exercise price before 1 Exercise price after adjustment = × adjustment Ratio of split or consolidation In the event that Nexon issues new shares or sells treasury stock at below market price (except for exercise of stock ―17― acquisition rights), the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up. Number Number of newly issued shares × Amount paid per share of Exercise Exercise + outstanding Market price per share price after ＝ price before × shares adjustment adjustment Number of outstanding shares + Number of newly issued shares For the purpose of the calculation above, "Number of outstanding shares" shall be the total number of shares of Nexon's common stock issued and outstanding less the total number of treasury shares of Nexon's common stock, and in case of disposition of treasury stock, "Number of newly issued shares" shall be read as "Number of treasury shares to be disposed." In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the exercise price to be adjusted, the exercise price shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer. Date of resolution May 13, 2020 Category and number of eligible Directors and employees of Nexon's subsidiary: 5 persons (persons) Number of stock acquisition rights 740 (Note) 1 (units) * Class, description and number of Common stock: 1,480,000 (Note) 2 underlying shares (shares) Amount to be paid upon exercise of (Note) 3, 4 stock acquisition rights (yen) * Exercise period of stock acquisition From May 14, 2020 to May 13, 2026 rights * i) The amount of capital stock to be increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of Issue price and the amount of capital stock acquisition rights shall be one-half (1/2) of the maximum limit on the increase in capital stock as calculated pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on stock to be increased by issuance of Accounting of Companies. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up. shares upon exercise of stock ii) The amount of capital reserve to be increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise acquisition rights (yen) * of stock acquisition rights shall be the maximum limit on the increase in capital stock provided in i) above less the amount of increased capital stock stipulated in i) above. ・One third (1/3) of the units granted shall vest on the day on which one year has elapsed from the allotment date. Thereafter, one twelfth (1/12) of the units granted shall vest every three months until the day on which three years have elapsed from the allotment date. The vested stock acquisition rights may be exercised during the Conditions for exercise of stock exercise period only if terms and conditions for the issuance and other conditions for exercise set forth in the Stock Acquisition Rights Allotment Agreement are satisfied. acquisition rights* ・In principle, holders of stock acquisition rights must continue to be director or employee of Nexon or its subsidiary from the allotment date up to the date of exercise to be eligible to exercise the right. ・Partial exercise of stock acquisition rights is not allowed. Assignment of stock acquisition rights Stock acquisition rights cannot be assigned or pledged as collateral. * Issuance of stock acquisition rights associated with organizational Not applicable restructuring * ―18― The information above is as at the approval of the stock acquisition right certificates by Nexon's Board of Directors (May 13,

2020). (Notes) 1. The number of underlying shares per unit of stock acquisition right is 2,000 shares of Nexon's common stock. 2. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or stock consolidation, the number of underlying shares shall be adjusted according to the formula outlined below. However, such adjustment shall be made only to those subject to stock acquisition rights unexercised at the time of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down. Number of shares after ＝ Number of shares before × Ratio of split or consolidation adjustment adjustment In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the number of shares to be adjusted, the number of shares shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer. "Amount to be paid upon exercise of stock acquisition rights" shall be the closing price of ordinary transactions of Nexon's common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the allotment date of stock acquisition right. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or a consolidation of its common stock after the allotment date, the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded up. 1 Exercise price after adjustment = Exercise price before adjustment × Ratio of split or consolidation In the event that Nexon issues new shares or sells treasury stock at below market price (except for exercise of stock acquisition rights), the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up. Number of Number of newly issued shares × Amount paid per share Exercise Exercise outstanding + Market price per share price after ＝ price before × shares adjustment adjustment Number of outstanding shares + Number of newly issued shares For the purpose of the calculation above, "Number of outstanding shares" shall be the total number of shares of Nexon's common stock issued and outstanding less the total number of treasury shares of Nexon's common stock, and in case of disposition of treasury stock, "Number of newly issued shares" shall be read as "Number of treasury shares to be disposed." In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the exercise price to be adjusted, the exercise price shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer. ―19― Attachments Original document

