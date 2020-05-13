Log in
NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

05/13/2020

[This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.]

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 [IFRS]

May 13, 2020

Company name: NEXON Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code: 3659

URL: http://www.nexon.co.jp/

Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President

Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +81-3-6629-5318

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly securities report: May 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly financial results briefing: No

(Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% changes year-over-year)

(Millions of yen)

Net income

Total

Operating

Income before

attributable to

Revenue

Net income

comprehensive

income

income taxes

owners of the

income

parent company

Three months ended

82,762

(11.1)%

41,543

(21.0)%

61,989

0.3%

49,754

(5.8)%

49,911

(6.5)%

14,879

(67.5)%

March 31,2020

Three months ended

93,077

2.8%

52,601

(3.9)%

61,812

15.9%

52,807

13.6%

53,400

14.6%

45,797

110.4%

March 31,2019

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended March 31, 2020

56.57

56.11

Three months ended March 31, 2019

59.67

59.18

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total equity

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

attributable to

owners of the parent

owners of the parent

company

company

As of March 31, 2020

738,128

642,918

632,538

85.7%

As of December 31, 2019

719,088

631,131

619,985

86.2%

2. Dividends

(Yen)

Annual Dividends

End of 1st Quarter

End of 2nd Quarter

End of 3rd Quarter

End of Year

Total

FY 2019

0.00

2.50

2.50

FY 2020

FY 2020 (Forecast)

2.50

2.50

5.00

(Note) Revision of most recently announced dividend forecasts: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(% changes year-over-year) (Millions of yen)

Net income

Revenue

Operating

Income before

Net income

attributable to

Basic earnings

income

income taxes

owners of the

per share

parent company

Yen

2nd Quarter

141,806

(3.5)%

63,454

(3.3)%

87,013

3.7%

69,728

(2.2)%

70,202

(3.2)%

79.54

(cumulative)

146,770

(0.1)%

67,755

3.3%

91,313

8.8%

73,197

2.7%

73,619

1.5%

83.42

(Note) As it is difficult to reasonably estimate financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 at the moment, only the financial results forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2020 is disclosed. Also, as it is difficult to estimate specific figures, disclosure is made with a range. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix.

*(Notes)

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period : Yes

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation)

New 3 entities (Names) VIP Global Super Growth Hedge Fund;

Excluded entities (Names)

Mirae Asset Global Innovation Growth Focus

Equity Privately Placed Investment Trust;

Samsung Digital Innovation Equity Fund

Private

Investment Trust 1

(Note) Refer to Appendix p.6, "2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes), (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period" for details.

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  1. Number of Shares Issued (common stock)
  1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of March 31, 2020: 882,905,539 shares
    As of December 31, 2019: 901,530,560 shares
  2. Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

As of March 31, 2020: 44 shares

As of December 31, 2019: 19,109,021 shares

    1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative): Three months ended March 31, 2020: 882,223,517 shares Three months ended March 31, 2019: 894,983,374 shares
  • This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Notes

(Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements)

The forward-looking statements including the financial results forecast herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that can be deemed reasonable, and are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For conditions prerequisite to the financial results forecast and the points to be noted in the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast" on page 4 of the Appendix.

(Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results)

The supplementary briefing materials on quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website.

Contents of Appendix

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period ……………………………………

2

(1) Explanation on Operating Results ……………………………………………………………………………

2

(2)

Explanation on Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………

3

(3)

Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast …………

4

2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) ………………………………………………………………

6

(1)

Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period ………………………………………………………

6

(2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates ……………………………………

6

3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ………………………………………………

7

(1)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………………………

7

(2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement ………………………………………………………………

9

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………

10

(4)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity …………………………………………………

11

(5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………

12

(6) Notes on Going Concern Assumption ………………………………………………………………………

13

(7)

Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company …

13

  1. Segment Information ………………………………………………………………………………………… 14
  2. Subsequent Events …………………………………………………………………………………………… 17

―1―

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period

(1) Explanation on Operating Results

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy was confronted with harsh conditions due to a sharp decline in consumption activities as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, postponement of capital investments associated with decreases in corporate revenues, significant economic downturn expected resulting from greater caution, and other factors. As for the future outlook, the harsh conditions are expected to continue in the environment surrounding Japan as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still uncertain and there are concerns over the significant slowdown of the global economy.

Under these circumstances, Nexon Group has operated its PC online and mobile businesses, endeavoring to provide users with an enjoyable game experience by developing high-quality games, acquiring more contents, servicing new titles, and updating existing titles. Specifically, we have established the following as Nexon's four pillars: (i) focusing on massive multiplayer online games, (ii) enabling our service to be played across multiple platforms including PC, console and mobile, (iii) leveraging Nexon's IPs, and (iv) investing in new IPs that we think are really special. We have also worked on initiatives for the growth of our global business.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue decreased year-over-year despite contributions from our Korea business, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from China, as well as the negative impact of the foreign exchange rates due to the Japanese yen appreciating year-over-year against major currencies in our business.

In China, as we had anticipated, revenue from Dungeon&Fighter, our key PC online game, declined compared to Q1 2019 when it had strong Lunar New Year package sales. Due to the spread of COVID-19, PC cafés in China have suspended their operations in a number of regions since late January. While a large majority of China Dungeon&Fighter players access the game from their PCs in their homes, and smaller number play in PC cafés, this had negatively impacted the number of active users during the latter half of the quarter. As a result, active users remained at a lower level compared to our expectations. On March 19, 2020, we launched a new key update. The primary focus of the update was to increase the engagement of the existing players, as well as to regain the churned users, however, the closure of PC cafés negatively affected the momentum. Meanwhile, the update received great reviews from the existing players with better user engagement after the introduction of the update. Based on our analysis on our players, including their participation in the in-game events related to the key update prior to its introduction, we believe that there are players who have not been able to return to the game after introduction of the March update due to the closure of PC cafés. We expect the number of active users, as well as other KPIs, will continue to recover as PC cafés re-open and their businesses return to their usual cadence.

In Korea, PC online revenue increased year-over-year driven by the strong performances of our major PC online titles MapleStory and EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 ("FIFA ONLINE 4"), the growth of Dungeon&Fighter due to the successful key update, as well as the growth of Sudden Attack due to the successful introduction of the new season pass and characters and the successful Lunar New Year promotions. Mobile revenue increased year-over- year driven by contributions from V4, which launched in Q4 2019, as well as strong performances of MapleStory M and EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 M ("FIFA ONLINE 4 M").

In Japan, while we benefitted from MapleStory M, this was more than offset by decreases in FAITH (AxE), Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed and OVERHIT, as well as disposition of gloops. Consequently, revenue decreased year-over-year.

In North America and Europe, revenue decreased year-over-year due to decreases in Choices: Stories You Play, Darkness Rises and AxE.

In Rest of World, while MapleStory's revenue increased year-over-year, and we benefitted from World of Dragon Nest and V4, which launched in Q1, these were more than offset by deceleration of Moonlight Blade and AxE, as well as the negative impact of the foreign exchange rates, resulting in Q1 Others revenue to decrease slightly year-over-year.

In terms of expenses, cost of sales decreased year-over-year as a result of decreases in HR and AWS costs, as well as the favorable impact of the foreign exchange rates due to the appreciating Japanese yen, despite greater royalty costs for titles including FIFA ONLINE 4 and FIFA ONLINE 4 M. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased year-over-year due to decreases in marketing and stock option costs. Other expenses increased year-over-year primarily due to recording an impairment loss on subsidiaries' goodwill and IP of Choices: Stories You Play.

Although we recorded a foreign exchange gain in foreign currency-denominated cash deposits and accounts

―2―

receivable in Q1 2019, our finance income increased due to a foreign exchange gain that exceeded that in Q1 2019, primarily from foreign currency-denominated cash deposits.

As a result, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, Nexon Group recorded revenues of ¥82,762 million (down 11.1% year-over-year), operating income of ¥41,543 million (down 21.0% year-over-year), income before income taxes of ¥61,989 million (up 0.3% year-over-year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of ¥49,911 million (down 6.5% year-over-year).

Business results by reportable segments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are as follows:

(a) Japan

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥895 million (down 63.7% year-over-year), and segment loss amounted to ¥655 million (segment loss of ¥958 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019).

(b) Korea

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥76,336 million (down 9.7% year-over- year), and segment profit amounted to ¥47,724 million (down 16.1% year-over-year). Revenue in Korea include royalty income of NEOPLE INC. (a subsidiary of NEXON Korea Corporation, our consolidated subsidiary) attributable to license agreements in China.

(c) China

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥903 million (up 3.8% year-over-year), and segment profit amounted to ¥653 million (up 9.7% year-over-year).

(d) North America

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥3,714 million (down 21.3% year-over- year), and segment loss amounted to ¥461 million (segment loss of ¥1,385 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019).

(e) Rest of World

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥914 million (up 102.8% year-over-year), and segment loss amounted to ¥461 million (segment profit of ¥2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019).

  1. Explanation on Financial Position
    1. Assets, liabilities and equity (Assets)
      Total assets as of March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥738,128 million, an increase of ¥19,040 million from December 31, 2019. Major components include an increase of ¥23,222 million in trade and other receivables, an increase of ¥21,508 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of ¥14,852 million in other deposits, a decrease of ¥5,786 million in goodwill and a decrease of ¥4,922 million in intangible assets.

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥95,210 million, an increase of ¥7,253 million from December 31, 2019. Major components include an increase of ¥8,844 million in income taxes payable and a decrease of ¥1,607 million in lease liabilities (non-current).

(Equity)

Equity as of March 31, 2020 totaled ¥642,918 million, an increase of ¥11,787 million from December 31, 2019. Major components of changes in equity include an increase of ¥49,754 million in retained earnings due to the recording of net income, a decrease of ¥34,456 million in other equity interest primarily due to changes in exchange differences on translating foreign operations, a decrease of ¥2,206 million in retained earnings due to dividends of surplus, and a decrease of ¥2,783 million due to purchase of treasury stock.

―3―

As a result, ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent company was 85.7% (86.2% as of December 31, 2019).

(b) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents (collectively, "Cash") as of March 31, 2020 was ¥275,144 million, an increase of ¥21,508 million from December 31, 2019. The increase includes ¥(4,897) million in effects of exchange rate changes on cash.

Cash flows from each activity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and their significant components are as follows:

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥29,548 million, compared to ¥15,241 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Major components of the increase include income before income taxes of ¥61,989 million and impairment loss of ¥6,063 million. Major components of the decrease include an increase in trade and other receivables of ¥25,347 million and an exchange gain of ¥17,077 million.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash provided by investing activities was ¥1,034 million, compared to ¥994 million used in investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2019.Major cash inflows include a decrease in other deposits of ¥10,189 million. Major cash outflows include purchases of investment securities of ¥9,879 million.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥4,177 million, compared to ¥731 million provided by financing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Major cash outflows include purchases of treasury stock of ¥2,783 million and cash dividends paid of ¥2,203 million.

(3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

The harsh conditions in the business environment surrounding Nexon Group are expected to continue going forward as there are concerns of an economic downturn due to the sharp decline in consumption attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic while the end of the pandemic is still nowhere in sight. However, we do not expect any event that could have material impact on our business to occur going forward.

In our consolidated business outlook, we disclose our expectations for the following quarter as a range to provide more accurate information to our shareholders and investors, since it is difficult to derive full-year consolidated forecasts due to uncertainties in projecting the speed of growth of PC online game and mobile game markets in which Nexon Group's main businesses operate, and because our revenues are largely dependent on such uncertain factors as users' preferences and whether or not we have any hit titles. "Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2020" is the sum of our actual consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and our consolidated business outlook for the three months ending June 30, 2020. Please refer to the table below for our consolidated financial results forecast for the three months ending June 30, 2020.

For the six months ending June 30, 2020, Nexon Group expects consolidated revenue in the range of ¥141,806 ~ 146,770 million (a decrease of 3.5% ~ 0.1% year-over-year), operating income in the range of ¥63,454 ~ 67,755 million (a decrease of 3.3% ~ an increase of 3.3% year-over-year), income before income taxes in the range of ¥87,013 ~ 91,313 million (an increase of 3.7% ~ 8.8% year-over-year), net income in the range of ¥69,728 ~ 73,197 million (a decrease of 2.2% ~ an increase of 2.7% year-over-year), net income attributable to owners of the parent company in the range of ¥70,202 ~ 73,619 million (a decrease of 3.2% ~ an increase of 1.5% year-over- year), and basic earnings per share in the range of ¥79.54 ~ 83.42. Nexon Group operates its businesses around the world, in Japan, South Korea, China, the United States and other countries. Major exchange rates for Q2 2020 are assumed to be 1 U.S dollar = ¥107.53, 100 South Korean Won = ¥8.83 and 1 Chinese Yuan = ¥15.24. In general, the exchange rates of the South Korean Won and the Chinese Yuan to Japanese yen are assumed to be linked to the exchange rate of U.S. dollar to Japanese yen. We expect that every one Japanese yen move against the U.S. dollar will have an impact of approximately ¥568 million on revenues and approximately ¥237 million on operating income for the three months ending June 30, 2020.

In Korea and China, the second quarter is in general a seasonably weaker period in wake of the strong

―4―

performance in the first quarter due to Lunar New Year.

As for revenue by customer location for the three months ending June 30, 2020, in Korea, we expect our major PC online title MapleStory to maintain its momentum from Q1 and its revenue to grow triple-digitsyear-over-year. We also expect revenues from FIFA ONLINE 4, Sudden Attack and Dungeon&Fighter to increase year-over-year. For mobile, we expect to benefit primarily from V4 launched in Q4 2019 and KartRider Rush+ launched on May 12th, as well as year-over-year growth from FIFA ONLINE 4 M and triple-digit growth from MapleStory M as with its PC version. As a result, we expect overall revenue in Korea to increase year-over-year.

In China, we launched a large-scale content update for our key PC title Dungeon&Fighter in April in time for the Labor Day holidays, and we are scheduled to introduce its 12th Anniversary update in June. We have seen better engagement of existing users since the key update in March. As a result, we expect Dungeon&Fighter revenue to be roughly flat on a local currency basis even in comparison with the strong performance in Q2 2019. In Q2, an adjustment was made to increase a portion of royalty income from Dungeon&Fighter. Due to the impact of this adjustment, we expect revenue in China to increase year-over-year.

In Japan, we expect revenue to decrease year-over-year due to contributions from the mobile MMORPG TRAHA, which launched on April 23rd, to be more than offset by a decrease in revenue from MapleStory M due to comparison with Q2 2019 right after its launch, as well a decrease in revenue due to the disposition of our consolidated subsidiary gloops' business.

In North America and Europe, we expect revenue to decrease year-over-year, primarily due to contributions from KartRider Rush+ launched on May 12th being more than offset by decreases in OVERHIT, AxE and Darkness Rises.

In the rest of the world, we expect revenue to be roughly flat year-over-year, due to contributions from V4 and World of Dragon Next, which launched in Q1 2020, and KartRider Rush+ launched on May 12th being more than offset by decreases in Moonlight Blade, MapleStory M, AxE and OVERHIT.

As for costs for Q2 2020, we expect decreased marketing costs and greater variable costs including royalty costs in relation to an increase in contributions from publishing titles such as FIFA ONLINE 4. Moreover, we expect a year-over-year decrease in the costs for Q2 2020 since our outlook does not expect the impairment loss recorded in Q2 2019 to be repeated in Q2 2020.

Our business outlook is forecasted based on information currently available to us and it contains various uncertain factors. Therefore, any change in our business condition may cause our actual results to differ from the outlook.

(Reference)

Consolidated financial results forecast for the three months ending June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(% changes from the previous fiscal year) (Millions of yen)

Net income

Revenue

Operating

Income before

Net income

attributable to

Basic earnings

income

income taxes

owners of the

per share

parent company

Yen

2nd Quarter

59,044

9.6%

21,911

68.7%

25,024

13.3%

19,974

8.0%

20,291

6.0%

22.98

64,008

18.8%

26,212

101.8%

29,325

32.8%

23,443

26.8%

23,708

23.8%

26.85

―5―

2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes)

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Nexon Group invested in the investment funds VIP Global Super Growth Hedge Fund, Mirae Asset Global Innovation Growth Focus Equity Privately Placed Investment Trust and Samsung Digital Innovation Equity Fund Private Investment Trust 1, and we have included these funds in the scope of our consolidation. The respective amounts of investment received by these funds correspond to tenone hundredth (10/100) or more of Nexon's capital stock. Consequently, they are also deemed to be our specified subsidiaries.

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates (Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS)
    The accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted, except for the new standards applied as listed below. Nexon Group calculated income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2020, based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate.
    Nexon Group has applied the following standards since Q1 2020, but the application of these standards did not have material impacts on the three months ended March 31, 2020.

StandardsTitle

IFRS 3 Business Combinations

IAS 1 Presentation of Financial

Statements

IAS 8 Accounting Policies,

Changes in Accounting

Estimates and Errors

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments

IAS 39 Financial Instruments:

Recognition and

IFRS 7 Measurement

Financial Instruments:

Disclosures

Overview of New or Revised Standard

Improved the definition of "business"

Clarified the definition of "material"

Revised the requirements for certain hedge accounting to mitigate the potential impact of uncertainties caused by the IBOR reform

―6―

3. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

253,636

275,144

Trade and other receivables

28,643

51,865

Other deposits

257,331

242,479

Other financial assets

8,418

14,311

Other current assets

5,468

3,828

Total current assets

553,496

587,627

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

23,481

21,977

Goodwill

42,480

36,694

Intangible assets

21,519

16,597

Right-of-use assets

6,612

5,983

Investments accounted for using equity method

2,515

2,597

Other financial assets

47,256

46,279

Other non-current assets

243

182

Deferred tax assets

21,486

20,192

Total non-current assets

165,592

150,501

Total assets

719,088

738,128

―7―

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

7,753

9,567

Deferred income

10,250

9,819

Borrowings

2,223

1,962

Income taxes payable

7,403

16,247

Lease liabilities

2,129

1,951

Provisions

4,099

4,039

Other current liabilities

7,311

9,030

Total current liabilities

41,168

52,615

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

15,950

14,878

Lease liabilities

8,507

6,900

Other financial liabilities

826

781

Provisions

260

240

Other non-current liabilities

4,472

4,110

Deferred tax liabilities

16,774

15,686

Total non-current liabilities

46,789

42,595

Total liabilities

87,957

95,210

Equity

Capital stock

17,967

19,003

Capital surplus

35,688

13,762

Treasury stock

(27,219)

(0)

Other equity interest

38,511

4,055

Retained earnings

555,038

595,718

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

619,985

632,538

company

Non-controlling interests

11,146

10,380

Total equity

631,131

642,918

Total liabilities and equity

719,088

738,128

―8―

(2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended March 31

2019

2020

(From January 1, 2019 to

(From January 1, 2020 to

March 31, 2019)

March 31, 2020)

Revenue

93,077

82,762

Cost of sales

(15,900)

(15,343)

Gross profit

77,177

67,419

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(22,055)

(20,614)

Other income

429

1,197

Other expenses

(2,950)

(6,459)

Operating income

52,601

41,543

Finance income

9,810

21,918

Finance costs

(265)

(1,585)

Equity in profit (loss) of affiliates

(334)

113

Income before income taxes

61,812

61,989

Income taxes expense

(9,005)

(12,235)

Net income

52,807

49,754

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

53,400

49,911

Non-controlling interests

(593)

(157)

Net income

52,807

49,754

Earnings per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

(attributable to owners of the parent company)

Basic earnings per share

59.67

56.57

Diluted earnings per share

59.18

56.11

―9―

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended March 31

2019

2020

(From January 1, 2019 to

(From January 1, 2020 to

March 31, 2019)

March 31, 2020)

Net income

52,807

49,754

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to net income

Financial assets measured at fair value through

130

256

other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of defined benefit pension plans

(49)

27

Income taxes

(73)

(81)

Total items that will not be reclassified to net

8

202

income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net

income

Exchange differences on translating foreign

(7,019)

(35,076)

operations

Other comprehensive income under equity

1

(1)

method

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently

(7,018)

(35,077)

to net income

Total other comprehensive income

(7,010)

(34,875)

Total comprehensive income

45,797

14,879

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

46,559

15,696

Non-controlling interests

(762)

(817)

Total comprehensive income

45,797

14,879

―10―

(4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

Non-

Total

Other

Capital

Capital

Treasury

Retained

controlling

equity

Total

equity

stock

surplus

stock

earnings

interests

interest

Balance at December 31, 2018

14,402

34,814

(1)

64,068

441,985

555,268

10,209

565,477

Adjustment of applying

(2,965)

(2,965)

(2,965)

IFRS16

Restated total equity at 1

14,402

34,814

(1)

64,068

439,020

552,303

10,209

562,512

January 2019

Net income for the period

53,400

53,400

(593)

52,807

Other comprehensive income

(6,841)

(6,841)

(169)

(7,010)

Total comprehensive income

(6,841)

53,400

46,559

(762)

45,797

Reclassification from capital

(423)

423

surplus to retained earnings

Issue of shares

730

730

1,460

1,460

Stock issue cost

(5)

(5)

(5)

Share-based compensation

455

455

455

Reclassification from other

equity interest to retained

24

(24)

earnings

Total transactions with the

730

302

479

399

1,910

1,910

owners

Balance at March 31, 2019

15,132

35,116

(1)

57,706

492,819

600,772

9,447

610,219

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

Non-

Total

Other

Capital

Capital

Treasury

Retained

controlling

equity

Total

equity

stock

surplus

stock

earnings

interests

interest

Balance at January 1, 2020

17,967

35,688

(27,219)

38,511

555,038

619,985

11,146

631,131

Net income for the period

49,911

49,911

(157)

49,754

Other comprehensive income

(34,215)

(34,215)

(660)

(34,875)

Total comprehensive income

(34,215)

49,911

15,696

(817)

14,879

Issue of shares

1,036

1,036

2,072

2,072

Stock issue cost

(8)

(8)

(8)

Payment of dividends

(2,206)

(2,206)

(2,206)

Share-based compensation

(238)

(238)

(238)

Changes in interests in

20

20

51

71

subsidiaries

Purchase of treasury stock

(2)

(2,781)

(2,783)

(2,783)

Cancellation of treasury stock

(22,972)

30,000

(7,028)

Reclassification from other

equity interest to retained

(3)

3

earnings

Total transactions with the

1,036

(21,926)

27,219

(241)

(9,231)

(3,143)

51

(3,092)

owners

Balance at March 31, 2020

19,003

13,762

(0)

4,055

595,718

632,538

10,380

642,918

―11―

(5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended March 31

2019

2020

(From January 1, 2019 to

(From January 1, 2020 to

March 31, 2019)

March 31, 2020)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

61,812

61,989

Depreciation and amortization

1,753

2,147

Share-based compensation expenses

808

372

Interest and dividend income

(3,286)

(3,030)

Interest expense

62

84

Impairment loss

2,890

6,063

Equity in (profit) loss of affiliates

334

(113)

Exchange (gain) loss

(5,458)

(17,077)

(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables

(39,807)

(25,347)

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

(2,666)

1,213

(Decrease) increase in trade and other payables

(80)

609

(Decrease) increase in deferred income

8

(119)

(Decrease) increase in provisions

707

151

Other

(806)

1,905

Subtotal

16,271

28,847

Interest and dividends received

2,996

3,651

Interest paid

(53)

(135)

Income taxes paid

(3,973)

(2,815)

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,241

29,548

Cash flows from investing activities

Decrease (increase) in other deposits

(671)

10,189

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(314)

(371)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

4

4

Purchases of intangible assets

(175)

(323)

Payments associated with increase in long-term

(5)

(0)

prepaid expenses

Purchases of investment securities

(9,879)

Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment

279

1,709

securities

Other

(112)

(295)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(994)

1,034

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(137)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,090

1,554

Purchases of treasury stock

(2,783)

Cash dividends paid

(0)

(2,203)

Repayment of lease liability

(359)

(608)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

731

(4,177)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

14,978

26,405

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

205,292

253,636

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

(99)

(4,897)

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

220,171

275,144

―12―

(million yen)
  1. Notes on Going Concern Assumption Not applicable.
  2. Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

(a) Amount of dividends paid

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020)

Dividend per

Class of stock Total dividendsRecord date Effective date

share

(yen)

Resolution of the

Board of Directors

Common stock

2,206

2.5

December 31,

March 26,

on February 20,

2019

2020

2020

(b) Purchases of treasury stock

Nexon's treasury stock increased by ¥2,781 million as a result of the purchase of 1,862,000 shares of treasury stock during the three months ended March 31, 2020 based on a resolution of the Board of Directors on September 9, 2019.

(c) Retirement of treasury stock

In the three months ended March 31, 2020, Nexon retired 20,971,021 shares of its treasury stock based on a resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 13, 2020. As a result, treasury stock and other capital surplus each decreased by ¥30,000 million. Due to the retirement of such treasury stock, the balance of other capital surplus of Nexon as of March 31, 2020 was negative ¥7,028 million and other retained earnings were reduced by this amount.

―13―

  1. Segment Information
    1. Outline of reportable segments

Reportable segments of Nexon Group are components of Nexon Group, for which separate financial statements are available, that are evaluated regularly by the board of directors in deciding how to allocate management resources and in assessing performance.

Nexon Group is engaged in production, development and distribution of PC online games and mobile games, and the Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries (in Japan) and its local consolidated subsidiaries (overseas) develop overall strategies and operate business activities for their respective products and services in each region as independent units. Accordingly, Nexon Group is comprised of geographical business segments based on production, development, and distribution of PC online games and mobile games. Nexon Group has formed its reportable segments by consolidating business segments based on the geographic location since subsidiaries in the same region, due to their business characteristics, receive similar impact of the foreign exchange fluctuation risk on their operating results and the ratio of the impact to operating results is high. There are five reportable segments: "Japan", "Korea", "China", "North America" and "Other" which includes Europe and Asian countries.

Furthermore, IFRS 15 is applied by Nexon Group. We have therefore presented the revenue arising from our contracts with customers by breaking it down into PC online, mobile and other revenues based on such contracts with customers.

  1. Revenue, profit or loss by reportable segment Information on the segments of Nexon Group is as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segments

Total

Adjustments

Consolidated

North

Japan

Korea

China

Other

(Note 3)

America

Revenue

Revenue from external

customers

PC online

1,001

73,864

870

945

450

77,130

77,130

Mobile

1,452

10,244

3,742

15,438

15,438

Other

16

464

29

509

509

Total revenue from

2,469

84,572

870

4,716

450

93,077

93,077

external customers

Intersegment revenue

265

509

335

61

1,170

(1,170)

Total

2,734

85,081

870

5,051

511

94,247

(1,170)

93,077

Segment profit or loss

(958)

56,865

596

(1,385)

2

55,120

2

55,122

(Note 1)

Other income (expense), net

(2,521)

Operating income

52,601

Finance income (costs), net

9,545

(Note 4)

Equity in loss of affiliates

(334)

Income before income taxes

61,812

(Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

  1. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price.
  2. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥2 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions.
  3. Amajor component of finance income is foreign exchange gain of ¥6,335 million.
  4. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time.

―14―

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segments

Total

Adjustments

Consolidated

North

Japan

Korea

China

Other

(Note 3)

America

Revenue

Revenue from external

customers

PC online

717

62,237

903

984

432

65,273

65,273

Mobile

161

13,666

2,728

482

17,037

17,037

Other

17

433

2

452

452

Total revenue from

895

76,336

903

3,714

914

82,762

82,762

external customers

Intersegment revenue

224

511

144

90

969

(969)

Total

1,119

76,847

903

3,858

1,004

83,731

(969)

82,762

Segment profit or loss

(655)

47,724

653

(461)

(461)

46,800

5

46,805

(Note 1)

Other income (expense), net

(5,262)

Operating income

41,543

Finance income (costs), net

20,333

(Note 4)

Equity in profit of affiliates

113

Income before income taxes

61,989

(Notes) 1. Segment profit or loss is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

  1. Price for intersegment transactions is based on the general market price.
  2. Adjustments in segment profit or loss of ¥5 million represent elimination of intersegment transactions.
  3. Amajor component of finance income is foreign exchange gain of ¥18,663 million.
  4. For PC online and mobile, performance obligations are fulfilled and revenues are recognized over a certain period of time mainly because control over services is transferred over a certain period of time.

―15―

(c) Information on each region

Revenue from external customers are as follows:

Nexon Group has made a change to a part of its regional segmentation of revenue from external customers from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The numbers for the three months ended March 31, 2019 have also been adjusted accordingly.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Revenue by major business

Total

PC online

Mobile

Other

Main regional market

Japan

1,013

2,818

2

3,833

Korea

16,365

5,559

433

22,357

China

57,477

44

29

57,550

North America and

860

4,664

27

5,551

Europe

Rest of World

1,415

2,353

18

3,786

Total

77,130

15,438

509

93,077

(Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location.

  1. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity.
  2. Main countries or regions in each category:
  1. North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe
  2. Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Revenue by major business

Total

PC online

Mobile

Other

Main regional market

Japan

717

836

14

1,567

Korea

28,857

10,504

383

39,744

China

33,047

452

33,499

North America and

893

3,236

39

4,168

Europe

Rest of World

1,759

2,009

16

3,784

Total

65,273

17,037

452

82,762

(Notes) 1. Revenue is classified into country or region category based on the customers' location.

  1. The category of country or region is based on geographic proximity.
  2. Main countries or regions in each category:
  1. North America and Europe: USA, Canada and Europe
  2. Rest of World: Central and South America and Asian countries

(Change in presentation method)

From the three months ended March 31, 2020, the revenue from Europe, which was previously included in "Other [Rest of World]" is included along with "North America" under the category of "North America and Europe." This is due to increasing similarity between these regions attributable to the same service being provided by Nexon Group in North America and Europe.

As a result, ¥1,385 million which was presented in "Other [Rest of World]" in the three months ended March 31, 2019 has been reclassified into "North America and Europe."

―16―

(9) Subsequent Events

(Issuance of stock options (stock acquisition rights))

At Nexon's Board of Directors' meetings on April 2, 2020 and May 13, 2020, it was resolved to issue stock acquisition rights as stock options without consideration to the directors and employees of Nexon's subsidiary, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act, as well as a resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 25, 2020, to be allotted, respectively, on April 3, 2020 and May 14, 2020. The details are as follows.

Date of resolution

April 2, 2020

Category and number of eligible

Director of Nexon's subsidiary: 1

persons (persons)

Number of stock acquisition rights

250 (Note) 1

(units) *

Class, description and number of

Common stock: 500,000 (Note) 2

underlying shares (shares)

Amount to be paid upon exercise of

1,787 (Note) 3

stock acquisition rights (yen) *

Exercise period of stock acquisition

From April 3, 2020 to April 2, 2026

rights *

Issue price and the amount of capital

stock to be increased by issuance of

Issue price: 1,787

shares upon exercise of stock

Amount of capital stock to be increased: 894

acquisition rights (yen) *

One third (1/3) of the units granted shall vest on the day on which one year has elapsed

from the allotment date. Thereafter, one twelfth (1/12) of the units granted shall vest

every three months until the day on which three years have elapsed from the allotment

date. The vested stock acquisition rights may be exercised during the exercise period

Conditions for exercise of stock

only if terms and conditions for the issuance and other conditions for exercise set forth

in the Stock Acquisition Rights Allotment Agreement are satisfied.

acquisition rights*

In principle, holders of stock acquisition rights must continue to be director or

employee of Nexon or its subsidiary from the allotment date up to the date of exercise

to be eligible to exercise the right.

Partial exercise of stock acquisition rights is not allowed.

Assignment of stock acquisition rights

Stock acquisition rights cannot be assigned or pledged as collateral.

*

Issuance of stock acquisition rights

associated with organizational

Not applicable

restructuring *

* The information above is as at the issuance of the stock acquisition right certificates (April 3, 2020).

(Notes) 1. The number of underlying shares per unit of stock acquisition right is 2,000 shares of Nexon's common stock.

2. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or stock consolidation, the number of underlying shares shall be adjusted according to the formula outlined below. However, such adjustment shall be made only to those subject to stock acquisition rights unexercised at the time of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down.

Number of shares after

Number of shares before

×

Ratio of split or consolidation

adjustment

adjustment

In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the number of shares to be adjusted, the number of shares shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

3. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or a consolidation of its common stock after the allotment date, the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded up.

Exercise price before

1

Exercise price after adjustment

=

×

adjustment

Ratio of split or consolidation

In the event that Nexon issues new shares or sells treasury stock at below market price (except for exercise of stock

―17―

acquisition rights), the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up.

Number

Number of newly issued shares × Amount paid per share

of

Exercise

Exercise

+

outstanding

Market price per share

price after

price before ×

shares

adjustment

adjustment

Number of outstanding shares + Number of newly issued shares

For the purpose of the calculation above, "Number of outstanding shares" shall be the total number of shares of Nexon's common stock issued and outstanding less the total number of treasury shares of Nexon's common stock, and in case of disposition of treasury stock, "Number of newly issued shares" shall be read as "Number of treasury shares to be disposed."

In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the exercise price to be adjusted, the exercise price shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

Date of resolution

May 13, 2020

Category and number of eligible

Directors and employees of Nexon's subsidiary: 5

persons (persons)

Number of stock acquisition rights

740 (Note) 1

(units) *

Class, description and number of

Common stock: 1,480,000 (Note) 2

underlying shares (shares)

Amount to be paid upon exercise of

(Note) 3, 4

stock acquisition rights (yen) *

Exercise period of stock acquisition

From May 14, 2020 to May 13, 2026

rights *

i) The amount of capital stock to be increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of

Issue price and the amount of capital

stock acquisition rights shall be one-half (1/2) of the maximum limit on the increase

in capital stock as calculated pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on

stock to be increased by issuance of

Accounting of Companies. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up.

shares upon exercise of stock

ii) The amount of capital reserve to be increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise

acquisition rights (yen) *

of stock acquisition rights shall be the maximum limit on the increase in capital stock

provided in i) above less the amount of increased capital stock stipulated in i) above.

One third (1/3) of the units granted shall vest on the day on which one year has

elapsed from the allotment date. Thereafter, one twelfth (1/12) of the units granted

shall vest every three months until the day on which three years have elapsed from

the allotment date. The vested stock acquisition rights may be exercised during the

Conditions for exercise of stock

exercise period only if terms and conditions for the issuance and other conditions for

exercise set forth in the Stock Acquisition Rights Allotment Agreement are satisfied.

acquisition rights*

In principle, holders of stock acquisition rights must continue to be director or

employee of Nexon or its subsidiary from the allotment date up to the date of exercise

to be eligible to exercise the right.

Partial exercise of stock acquisition rights is not allowed.

Assignment of stock acquisition rights

Stock acquisition rights cannot be assigned or pledged as collateral.

*

Issuance of stock acquisition rights

associated with organizational

Not applicable

restructuring *

―18―

  • The information above is as at the approval of the stock acquisition right certificates by Nexon's Board of Directors (May 13,
    2020).

(Notes) 1. The number of underlying shares per unit of stock acquisition right is 2,000 shares of Nexon's common stock.

2. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or stock consolidation, the number of underlying shares shall be adjusted according to the formula outlined below. However, such adjustment shall be made only to those subject to stock acquisition rights unexercised at the time of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down.

Number of shares after

Number of shares before

×

Ratio of split or consolidation

adjustment

adjustment

In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the number of shares to be adjusted, the number of shares shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

  1. "Amount to be paid upon exercise of stock acquisition rights" shall be the closing price of ordinary transactions of Nexon's common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the allotment date of stock acquisition right.
  2. In the event that Nexon carries out a stock split (including gratis allocation) or a consolidation of its common stock after the allotment date, the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded up.

1

Exercise price after adjustment

= Exercise price before adjustment ×

Ratio of split or consolidation

In the event that Nexon issues new shares or sells treasury stock at below market price (except for exercise of stock acquisition rights), the exercise price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up.

Number of

Number of newly issued shares × Amount paid per share

Exercise

Exercise

outstanding

+

Market price per share

price after

price before ×

shares

adjustment

adjustment

Number of outstanding shares + Number of newly issued shares

For the purpose of the calculation above, "Number of outstanding shares" shall be the total number of shares of Nexon's common stock issued and outstanding less the total number of treasury shares of Nexon's common stock, and in case of disposition of treasury stock, "Number of newly issued shares" shall be read as "Number of treasury shares to be disposed."

In addition, in case of merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer or other events that compel the exercise price to be adjusted, the exercise price shall be adjusted to the extent reasonable taking into consideration the terms and conditions of such merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

―19―

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:19:03 UTC
