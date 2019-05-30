NEXON : MapleStory 2 Awakens the Summer Season with Biggest Update Since Launch!

Critically-acclaimed MMORPG MapleStory 2 has rolled out
its eagerly anticipated Awakening
Expansion Update today via the Nexon
Launcher and Steam.
The massive content update gives players the new melee-focused Striker
class, increases the level cap, adds a second job rank for all classes,
introduces new Chaos Raids and Hard Dungeons and unlocks the Eye of
Lapenta, including Ascendant tier weapons, the strongest gear in the
game!
The astounding Striker
class uses a fearless combination of kicks and punches in close
quarter combat brawling. All players will receive a free character slot
to begin using Striker! In addition, MapleStory 2 is increasing
the level cap from 60 to 70 for players to further hone their
skills. All players will also have the ability to unlock Rank 2 job
skills that expand the robust experiences of all classes.
With more skills come more challenges. The expansive content update will
thrust players into new Hard Dungeons and Chaos Raids, both in Normal
and Hard variants. The update features six new Hard Dungeons that
give players the chance to earn the Frontier, Tidemaster, and Demonwing
epic gear sets. With three new Chaos Raids, players can challenge Pink
Bean for the first time in MapleStory 2 and earn legendary gear sets
such as Enigma, Behemoth, and Dark Vanguard. There’s a lot to earn in
this update!
Last and most exciting comes Eye
of Lapenta, a new area with a riveting and engaging storyline
containing four Dungeons more challenging than Chaos Raids. Along
with the new area comes a new customizable skill system that uses Lapenshards.
Lapenshards are unique gems in one of three colors that introduce a new
set of passive and active skills players can customize to unlock their
full powers. Players will also be able to obtain the new level 60
Ascendant gear by clearing the last dungeon in Eye of Lapenta.
In addition, players who login before June 26, will receive a Striker
Daily Wonder on the first character they log in with. Players who
log-in everyday will receive even more items including a Canola Bonito
ground mount, a Floating Lotus air mount, a specially made Iron Fist
Knuckles weapon skin for a Striker class, and a full Hysteria Outfit
skin.
Through June 26, Maplers with designated new characters will also be
able to earn 3 levels every time they level up through the Summer
Burning Event and earn new gear at level 60 to prepare for the
challenges ahead.
To learn more about the MapleStory 2 Awakening update,
please visit http://bit.ly/bw-maplestory2-awakening.
About MapleStory 2
The latest addition to the MapleStory universe, MapleStory 2 takes
players to colorful new dimensions with vibrant 3D block graphics, a
robust set of playable characters, a vast skill progression system,
refined customization, and world-building mechanics. MapleStory 2 is an
expansive and player-centric MMORPG that offers challenging new
adventures with a charmingly charismatic MapleStory twist. For more
information about the game, please visit http://maplestory2.nexon.net/.
