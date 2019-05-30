Log in
NEXON : MapleStory 2 Awakens the Summer Season with Biggest Update Since Launch!

05/30/2019

Action-packed expansion brings new class, increased level cap, dungeons, and more since Project New Leaf

Critically-acclaimed MMORPG MapleStory 2 has rolled out its eagerly anticipated Awakening Expansion Update today via the Nexon Launcher and Steam. The massive content update gives players the new melee-focused Striker class, increases the level cap, adds a second job rank for all classes, introduces new Chaos Raids and Hard Dungeons and unlocks the Eye of Lapenta, including Ascendant tier weapons, the strongest gear in the game!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005127/en/

Awakening Update Banner (Graphic: Business Wire)

Awakening Update Banner (Graphic: Business Wire)

The astounding Striker class uses a fearless combination of kicks and punches in close quarter combat brawling. All players will receive a free character slot to begin using Striker! In addition, MapleStory 2 is increasing the level cap from 60 to 70 for players to further hone their skills. All players will also have the ability to unlock Rank 2 job skills that expand the robust experiences of all classes.

With more skills come more challenges. The expansive content update will thrust players into new Hard Dungeons and Chaos Raids, both in Normal and Hard variants. The update features six new Hard Dungeons that give players the chance to earn the Frontier, Tidemaster, and Demonwing epic gear sets. With three new Chaos Raids, players can challenge Pink Bean for the first time in MapleStory 2 and earn legendary gear sets such as Enigma, Behemoth, and Dark Vanguard. There’s a lot to earn in this update!

Last and most exciting comes Eye of Lapenta, a new area with a riveting and engaging storyline containing four Dungeons more challenging than Chaos Raids. Along with the new area comes a new customizable skill system that uses Lapenshards. Lapenshards are unique gems in one of three colors that introduce a new set of passive and active skills players can customize to unlock their full powers. Players will also be able to obtain the new level 60 Ascendant gear by clearing the last dungeon in Eye of Lapenta.

In addition, players who login before June 26, will receive a Striker Daily Wonder on the first character they log in with. Players who log-in everyday will receive even more items including a Canola Bonito ground mount, a Floating Lotus air mount, a specially made Iron Fist Knuckles weapon skin for a Striker class, and a full Hysteria Outfit skin.

Through June 26, Maplers with designated new characters will also be able to earn 3 levels every time they level up through the Summer Burning Event and earn new gear at level 60 to prepare for the challenges ahead.

To learn more about the MapleStory 2 Awakening update, please visit http://bit.ly/bw-maplestory2-awakening.

Assets:

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Website

About MapleStory 2

The latest addition to the MapleStory universe, MapleStory 2 takes players to colorful new dimensions with vibrant 3D block graphics, a robust set of playable characters, a vast skill progression system, refined customization, and world-building mechanics. MapleStory 2 is an expansive and player-centric MMORPG that offers challenging new adventures with a charmingly charismatic MapleStory twist. For more information about the game, please visit http://maplestory2.nexon.net/.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) is a global leader in online games with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in 2005, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.


