NEXON : MapleStory 2 Hits 1 Million Account Downloads

MapleStory
2, the newest leading free to play MMORPG in the illustrious
and vibrant setting of Maple World, has officially hit 1 million account
downloads, only a week after its launch. MapleStory 2 is
available for download globally on Nexon
Launcher and Steam.
Since its official launch, MapleStory 2 has become one of
the biggest MMORPGs on Steam and a beloved game for 1 million players
due to its unlimited customization, quests, and its fun community. Due
to its rapid growth, the game continues to increase its servers,
especially the Oceania server, where player population continues to
exceed expectations.
To celebrate the occasion, MapleStory 2 will hold various
events to commemorate the achievement and thank its players.
MapleStory 2 1 Million Player Celebration Events:
-
Double Bonus Item Drop Event: Starting Friday, Oct. 19 and
going until Friday, Oct. 26, players will be able to earn double bonus
items from normal adventure dungeons.
-
Special Weekend Login Event: Beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 until
Monday, Oct. 22, players with Lv. 60 characters will have the
opportunity to receive two gifts. Players who login between Saturday,
Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21 will receive a Style Crate. Players who
login between Sunday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 22 will receive 500 Red
Merets. More details can be found here.
Starting today, MapleStory 2 is also hosting various
Halloween themed quests, dungeons, and in-game contests until November
8. Players who solve the murder mystery at the Mon Bloody Chouchou Hotel
and complete the Stamp Event can collect Pumpkin Coins and exchange them
for special Halloween themed items. Lv. 10+ characters, can also obtain
a “Pumky Nest” item in their house by completing quests for furnishing
items. Players can claim rewards including the Bouncy Pumky Mount,
Little Pumky Pet, and Perched Pumky.
To learn more about MapleStory 2, please visit http://maplestory2.nexon.net.
Assets: MapleStory
2
Trailers:
MapleStory 2 Halloween Trailer: https://youtu.be/i58HV_M4eg4
MapleStory
2 Gameplay Trailer: https://youtu.be/Xq57SbVorPY
MapleStory
2 Official Launch Trailer: https://youtu.be/whVoKizV0Mg
About MapleStory 2 http://maplestory2.nexon.net/en
Set in a colorful 3D block universe, MapleStory 2 is one of the most
creative and customizable MMORPGs available on the market today.
MapleStory 2 implements a robust set of character options, a brand new
progression and growth system, and world-building tools, redefining the
MMORPG genre by giving players the ability to customize everything.
About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net
Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a
global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated
across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and
the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched
global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player
communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded
in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei
Stock Index 300.
