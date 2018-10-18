Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEXON Co Ltd    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO LTD (3659)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEXON : MapleStory 2 Hits 1 Million Account Downloads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:44pm CEST

Milestone Achievement Reached Just One Week After Launch

MapleStory 2, the newest leading free to play MMORPG in the illustrious and vibrant setting of Maple World, has officially hit 1 million account downloads, only a week after its launch. MapleStory 2 is available for download globally on Nexon Launcher and Steam.

Since its official launch, MapleStory 2 has become one of the biggest MMORPGs on Steam and a beloved game for 1 million players due to its unlimited customization, quests, and its fun community. Due to its rapid growth, the game continues to increase its servers, especially the Oceania server, where player population continues to exceed expectations.

To celebrate the occasion, MapleStory 2 will hold various events to commemorate the achievement and thank its players.

MapleStory 2 1 Million Player Celebration Events:

  • Double Bonus Item Drop Event: Starting Friday, Oct. 19 and going until Friday, Oct. 26, players will be able to earn double bonus items from normal adventure dungeons.
  • Special Weekend Login Event: Beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 until Monday, Oct. 22, players with Lv. 60 characters will have the opportunity to receive two gifts. Players who login between Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21 will receive a Style Crate. Players who login between Sunday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 22 will receive 500 Red Merets. More details can be found here.

Starting today, MapleStory 2 is also hosting various Halloween themed quests, dungeons, and in-game contests until November 8. Players who solve the murder mystery at the Mon Bloody Chouchou Hotel and complete the Stamp Event can collect Pumpkin Coins and exchange them for special Halloween themed items. Lv. 10+ characters, can also obtain a “Pumky Nest” item in their house by completing quests for furnishing items. Players can claim rewards including the Bouncy Pumky Mount, Little Pumky Pet, and Perched Pumky.

To learn more about MapleStory 2, please visit http://maplestory2.nexon.net.

Assets: MapleStory 2

Trailers:

MapleStory 2 Halloween Trailer: https://youtu.be/i58HV_M4eg4
MapleStory 2 Gameplay Trailer: https://youtu.be/Xq57SbVorPY
MapleStory 2 Official Launch Trailer: https://youtu.be/whVoKizV0Mg
Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram

About MapleStory 2 http://maplestory2.nexon.net/en

Set in a colorful 3D block universe, MapleStory 2 is one of the most creative and customizable MMORPGs available on the market today. MapleStory 2 implements a robust set of character options, a brand new progression and growth system, and world-building tools, redefining the MMORPG genre by giving players the ability to customize everything.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXON CO LTD
10:44pNEXON : MapleStory 2 Hits 1 Million Account Downloads
BU
10/10NEXON : Get Ready for MapleStory 2 Global Launch Today
BU
10/09NEXON : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
10/03NEXON : MARVEL Battle Lines Smashes onto Mobile Devices on October 24
BU
09/24NEXON : Pre-Registration for MapleStory 2 Starts Today
BU
09/21NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
09/11NEXON : MapleStory M Introduces New “Cygnus Knights” Class
BU
08/22NEXON : MapleStory 2 Launching on October 10th!
BU
08/09NEXON : Notice Regarding No Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividends)
PU
08/09NEXON : Announcement Regarding Difference Between Second Quarter Outlook and Act..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17Meet the new eSports/gaming ETF 
08/17GOLDMAN : Stick with Sony, Nintendo amid Chinese license issue 
08/12NEXON's (NEXOF) CEO Owen Mahoney on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/10Nexon Co Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Nexon reports Q2 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 262 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 101 B
Finance 2018 393 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,22
P/E ratio 2019 12,71
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 1 223 B
Chart NEXON CO LTD
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 819  JPY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Ji-Won Park Chief Operating Officer & Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO LTD-58.54%10 873
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD19.50%59 697
NCSOFT CORP--.--%7 921
ZYNGA INC6.50%3 613
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 045
PEARLABYSS CORP--.--%2 322
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.