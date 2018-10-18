NEXON : MapleStory 2 Hits 1 Million Account Downloads

Milestone Achievement Reached Just One Week After Launch

MapleStory 2, the newest leading free to play MMORPG in the illustrious and vibrant setting of Maple World, has officially hit 1 million account downloads, only a week after its launch. MapleStory 2 is available for download globally on Nexon Launcher and Steam.

Since its official launch, MapleStory 2 has become one of the biggest MMORPGs on Steam and a beloved game for 1 million players due to its unlimited customization, quests, and its fun community. Due to its rapid growth, the game continues to increase its servers, especially the Oceania server, where player population continues to exceed expectations.

To celebrate the occasion, MapleStory 2 will hold various events to commemorate the achievement and thank its players.

MapleStory 2 1 Million Player Celebration Events:

Double Bonus Item Drop Event: Starting Friday, Oct. 19 and going until Friday, Oct. 26, players will be able to earn double bonus items from normal adventure dungeons.

Starting Friday, Oct. 19 and going until Friday, Oct. 26, players will be able to earn double bonus items from normal adventure dungeons. Special Weekend Login Event: Beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 until Monday, Oct. 22, players with Lv. 60 characters will have the opportunity to receive two gifts. Players who login between Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21 will receive a Style Crate. Players who login between Sunday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 22 will receive 500 Red Merets. More details can be found here.

Starting today, MapleStory 2 is also hosting various Halloween themed quests, dungeons, and in-game contests until November 8. Players who solve the murder mystery at the Mon Bloody Chouchou Hotel and complete the Stamp Event can collect Pumpkin Coins and exchange them for special Halloween themed items. Lv. 10+ characters, can also obtain a “Pumky Nest” item in their house by completing quests for furnishing items. Players can claim rewards including the Bouncy Pumky Mount, Little Pumky Pet, and Perched Pumky.

To learn more about MapleStory 2, please visit http://maplestory2.nexon.net.

Set in a colorful 3D block universe, MapleStory 2 is one of the most creative and customizable MMORPGs available on the market today. MapleStory 2 implements a robust set of character options, a brand new progression and growth system, and world-building tools, redefining the MMORPG genre by giving players the ability to customize everything.

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300.

