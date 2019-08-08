NEXON : Notice Regarding No Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividends)

August 8, 2019 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Koji Abe, Administration Division Telephone: Manager 03-6629-5318

Notice Regarding No Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividends)

TOKYO - August 8, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced that its Board of Directors has decided not to pay dividends of surplus (interim dividends) to shareholders as of the record date of June 30, 2019. Details are as follows:

1. Details of dividends

Amount resolved Recent dividend forecast Results for the previous (Announced on May 10, fiscal year 2019) (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) Record date June 30, 2019 Same as left June 30, 2018 Dividend per share 0.00 JPY To be determined 0.00 JPY Total dividend － － － payment Effective date － － － Source of dividends － － －

2. Rationale

Nexon recognizes that the return of profits to shareholders is an important management issue, but even more than that, we would like to review and execute effective investments for proactive business development for future growth, such as the expansion of our existing business and development of new businesses, M&As or acquisition of game publishing rights, for the purpose of strengthening our management base and enhancing our business going forward. Therefore, Nexon's policy is to suspend dividend payouts for the near future and retain the flexibility to continue our growth investments in our global operations. As a result of careful reviews, we have decided not to pay out dividends of surplus (Interim Dividends) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as well, based on this policy.