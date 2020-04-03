NEXON : Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (18th Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

Log in
04/03/2020 | 03:18am EDT

April 3, 2020

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,

Chief Executive Officer and President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Koji Abe, Administration Division

Manager

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (18th Round)

(Subscription Rights to Shares)

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today announced the exercise price and other information related to its subscription rights to shares to be issued under preferential terms to persons other than the shareholders of Nexon, pursuant to a resolution by the Board of Directors' meeting on April 2, 2020. Details are as follows:

The amount to be paid upon exercise of subscription rights to shares:

Per subscription right to shares

3,574,000yen

Per share

1,787yen (Exercise price)

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 07:17:18 UTC
