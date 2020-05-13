Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NEXON Co., Ltd.    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEXON : Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th-(2) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:20am EDT

May 13, 2020

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen

Mahoney,

Representative

Director, Chief Executive Officer and

President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Koji

Abe, Administration Division

Manager

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th-(2) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

NEXON Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), announced that, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act and the resolution of the Company's 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders convened on March 25, 2020, the following matters were decided by resolution of the Company's Board of Directors regarding the granting of stock options, or subscription rights to shares, to be issued under preferential terms to persons other than the Company's shareholders.

1. Persons to whom subscription rights to shares will be granted

Number of

Number of

Individuals

Options

Directors of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

4

690

Employees of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

1

50

TOTAL

1

740

2. Guidelines for issuance of subscription rights to shares

(1) Class and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of subscription rights to shares

1,480,000shares of common stock of the Company

In the event that the Company splits its common stock (including allotment of its common stock without compensation) or consolidates its common stock, the number of shares to be issued upon exercise of each unit of subscription rights to shares shall be adjusted according to the formula outlined below; provided however, that such adjustment shall be made only to those subscription rights that remain unexercised at the time of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down.

1

Number of shares after adjustment = (number of shares before adjustment) x (ratio of split or consolidation)

In the event that Nexon conducts a merger, a company split, a share exchange or share transfer, or when there is any other inevitable reason necessitating an adjustment of the number of shares, the number of shares shall be adjusted within a reasonable scope upon consideration of the conditions and other matters pertaining to the merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

  1. Number of subscription rights to shares to be issued
    740 units
    The number of shares to be issued upon exercise of each subscription right to shares ("Number of Granted Shares") shall be 2,000 shares of common stock of the Company. In the case the number of shares is adjusted as provided in (1) above, the Number of Granted Shares shall also be adjusted.
  2. Cash payment in consideration of subscription rights to shares
    No cash payment is required in consideration of subscription rights to shares.
  3. Value of the assets to be contributed upon exercise of subscription rights to shares The amount of the assets to be contributed upon exercise of subscription rights to shares shall be the amount obtained by multiplying the amount to be paid in for each share to be issued upon exercise of such subscription rights to shares ("Exercise Price") by the number of shares to be issued upon exercise of such subscription rights to shares.
    The Exercise Price shall be the closing price of the common stock of the Company in regular trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the date of grant of subscription rights to shares ("Grant Date").
    In the event that the Company carries out a stock split (including allotment of its common stock without compensation) or a consolidation of its common stock after the Grant Date, the Exercise Price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up.

Exercise Price

=

Exercise Price

x

1

after adjustment

before adjustment

ratio of split or

consolidation

In the event that the Company issues new shares or sells treasury shares at below

market price (except for exercise of subscription rights to shares), the Exercise Price

shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen

shall be rounded up.

Number of

Number of newly issued shares x Amount

Exercise

Exercise

Price

outstanding +

paid per share

Price after

before

×

shares

Market price per share

adjustment

adjustme

Number of outstanding shares + Number of newly issued

nt

shares

For the purpose of the calculation above, "Number of outstanding shares" shall be the total number of shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding less the total number of treasury stock, and in case of disposition of treasury stock,

2

"Number of newly issued shares" shall be read as "Number of treasury stock to be disposed".

In the event that Nexon conducts a merger, a company split, a share exchange or share transfer, or when there is any other inevitable reason necessitating an adjustment of Exercise Price, Exercise Price shall be adjusted within a reasonable scope upon consideration of the conditions and other matters pertaining to the merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

  1. Exercise period of subscription rights to shares
    The exercise period shall commence on the Grant Date and terminate after ten years therefrom. In the event that the last date of the exercise period is a non-business day of the Company, the last date of the exercise period shall be the business day immediately preceding such date.
  2. Conditions for exercise of subscription rights to shares
    A person must be a director or an employee of the Company or its subsidiaries at the time of the exercise to be eligible, except when a director or an employee of the Company or its subsidiaries loses his or her position as a director or employee due to resignation or retirement, dismissal or discharge (excluding punitive dismissal or any other similar event), or death or disability, or when there is any other due reason specifically provided by the Board of Directors.
  3. Treatment of subscription rights upon a restructuring or other activities
    When approval is granted for proposals i), ii), iii), iv) or v) below by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders (or, if a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required, then when approval is granted by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company), the Company may acquire subscription rights to shares without charge on the date specifically stipulated by the Board of Directors:
    1. Proposal for the approval of a merger agreement in which the Company will not be the surviving entity;
    2. Proposal for the approval of a corporate demerger agreement or a corporate demerger plan for the Company;
    3. Proposal for the approval of a share-for-share exchange agreement or a share transfer plan in which the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of another company;
    4. Proposal for the approval of an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to make provisions concerning all shares issued by the Company requiring the Company's approval for the acquisition of such shares through transfer ; or
    5. Proposal for the approval of an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to make provisions concerning underlying shares of subscription rights to shares (a) requiring the Company's approval for the acquisition of such shares through transfer, or (b) allowing the Company to acquire all shares of the relevant class upon resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
  5. Restriction on the acquisition of subscription rights to shares by transfer
    Any acquisition of subscription rights to shares by transfer shall require approval of the Board of Directors of the Company by resolution.
  6. Matters concerning the amount of capital and capital reserve increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of subscription rights to shares:

3

  1. The amount of capital increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of subscription rights to shares shall be one-half of the amount of the maximum limit on the increase in capital as calculated pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Company Accounting Ordinance. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up.
  2. The amount of capital reserve increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of subscription rights to shares shall be the amount of the maximum limit on the increase in capital provided in i) above, reduced by the amount of increased capital stipulated in i) above.
  1. Grant Date May 14, 2020
  2. Bank handling payments for the exercise of subscription rights to shares and its location
    Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Tokyo Chuo Branch (Address: 2-7-1 Nihombashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

4

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXON CO., LTD.
02:20aNEXON : Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th-(2) Round) (Subscription Rights t..
PU
02:20aNEXON : Announcement Regarding Difference Between First Quarter Outlook and Actu..
PU
02:20aNEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
PU
05/11NEXON : The Race Is On! KartRider Rush+ Launches Worldwide on May 12!
BU
05/08NEXON CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
04/28NEXON : Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company
PU
04/13NEXON : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
04/03NEXON : Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (18th Round) ..
PU
04/02NEXON : Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th Round) (Subscription Rights to Sh..
PU
03/24NEXON : Letter to Shareholders FY 2019
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 273 B
EBIT 2020 107 B
Net income 2020 97 540 M
Finance 2020 606 B
Yield 2020 0,23%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
EV / Sales2021 3,00x
Capitalization 1 547 B
Chart NEXON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 075,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 752,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.2.10%14 418
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD21.59%58 141
NETEASE, INC.,17.61%45 988
NCSOFT CORPORATION6.11%11 768
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.32%11 037
ZYNGA INC.26.31%7 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group