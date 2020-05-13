NEXON : Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th-(2) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

May 13, 2020 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Koji Abe, Administration Division Manager Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th-(2) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

NEXON Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), announced that, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act and the resolution of the Company's 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders convened on March 25, 2020, the following matters were decided by resolution of the Company's Board of Directors regarding the granting of stock options, or subscription rights to shares, to be issued under preferential terms to persons other than the Company's shareholders.

1. Persons to whom subscription rights to shares will be granted

Number of Number of Individuals Options Directors of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries 4 690 Employees of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries 1 50 TOTAL 1 740

2. Guidelines for issuance of subscription rights to shares

(1) Class and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of subscription rights to shares

1,480,000shares of common stock of the Company

In the event that the Company splits its common stock (including allotment of its common stock without compensation) or consolidates its common stock, the number of shares to be issued upon exercise of each unit of subscription rights to shares shall be adjusted according to the formula outlined below; provided however, that such adjustment shall be made only to those subscription rights that remain unexercised at the time of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down.

1